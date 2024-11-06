The American Kennel Club officially confirmed the Dachshund breed in 1885, and that only boosted the popularity of these irresistibly charming and undeniably cute dogs.

These small but mighty dogs, often called 'wiener dogs' or 'sausage dogs', originally were bred in Germany for hunting badgers, yet once they were introduced to England and eventually the United States in the 19th century, they instantly became the most adorable companions for many people all around the world.

#1 These Are Screenshots Of When My Dachshunds See A Wind-Up Rat Share icon

#2 Dachshund Yoga Share icon

#3 Sprinting Dachshunds Dressed As Hot Dogs Share icon

Breeders created two different sizes of Dachshunds: standard which weighs up to 35 pounds, and miniature - up to 11 pounds, with smooth, wirehaired, or longhaired coats. Besides the dogs’ distinct physical features such as their long bodies, floppy ears, and expressive eyes, they are also known as courageous, very intelligent and fiercely loyal to their families, making them excellent watchdogs.



#4 This Poor Dachshund Having His Tongue Bitten By A Young Chick Share icon

#5 One Well-Deserving Boy Share icon

#6 When You're Tired But You Had So Much Fun At The Park Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Probably not everyone knows that the Dachshund was the first Olympic mascot of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games due to the animal’s popularity in Bavaria. The dog named Waldi was created by German designer Otl Aicher, who was also responsible for designing the logo for German airline Lufthansa, and represented resistance, tenacity and agility. Waldi had a real-life alter ego, a long-haired dog called Cherie von Birkenhof. The Munich Games Organising Committee President, Willi Daume, had given the dog to the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) President, Félix Lévitan, in 1970. The marathon route in the 1972 Olympics was also created to resemble Waldi, making it the shape of a Dachshund.

#7 Cute Little Wiener Dog Share icon

#8 My First Vet Visit Was Weird. This Guy Kept Interrupting My Complaining Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Meet Cinnamon, The Newest Member Of Our Family. We're So In Love With This Precious Baby Girl Share icon

Another interesting fact is that there are Dachshund races. They started in Australia back in the 1970s and rapidly spread around the world. ADVERTISEMENT For instance, the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals, a Dachshund racing event at the Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California, has been held annually since 1996. This year the purpose of this fun race was to raise funds for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, which is dedicated to finding homes for stray animals in the Orange County area. Even though when we think of Dachshunds, speed probably isn’t the first thing that comes to our mind, these dogs are actually quite fast - they can run up to 15–20 mph for short periods of time. Speaking of running, despite their tiny size, Dachshunds need regular exercise to support their backs; therefore, simple walking around the house is not enough for them to stay fit and healthy.



#10 That Face Share icon

#11 Reminiscing About Our Short But Sweet Trip To Paris... We Are Already Planning Our Return For Next Year Share icon

#12 My Sister Just Got A Wiener Dog Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The loveable and intelligent Dachshund has also been popular among many famous people over the centuries, including Queen Elizabeth II, Kaiser Wilhelm II, David Bowie, Clint Eastwood, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, John F. Kennedy, Kirsten Dunst, Marilyn Monroe, Pablo Picasso, and many others. And nowadays, one of the most famous of this breed is a fifteen-year-old Dachshund called Crusoe from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He gained internet fame for his homemade costumes and viral videos, blog and books. Since appearing on social media for the first time as a sarcastic moniker in 2011, Crusoe has gained over 4 million followers all over the world. For those curious about his creative and adventurous personality, you can find him on Instagram.



#13 Puppy Baby Vienna Share icon

#14 Cutie Named Thor Share icon

#15 Today My Mom Gave Me A Mango And Strawberry Popsicle Share icon

Dachshunds have also left an unforgettable mark on my own heart. I always wanted to have a dog, but never had conditions for one, yet once our friends left us to take care of theirs for some time when they went on holidays and those days were probably the happiest in my entire life! ADVERTISEMENT The long-haired Dachshund with the adorably cute name Pickle loved to chase us on the beach and watch the waves rolling. He would always sleep in my embrace and I could listen to his little heart beating next to mine. “Petting, scratching, and cuddling a dog could be as soothing to the mind and heart as deep meditation and almost as good for the soul as prayer,” once said Dean Koontz, and I truly agree with him. I believe everyone thinks they have the best dog, and none of them are wrong, yet it's truly impressive how much joy, love and intelligence fit in such a tiny one as a Dachshund.



#16 When I Go To Post About Being A Silly Little Sausage Banana-Loving Boy Who’s Reached 75k Followers And 7 People Unfollow Me Share icon

#17 Lovely Little Dachshund Share icon

#18 Sleepover At The Weens Residence. Who Is Coming? Share icon

#19 I Lost My Dachshund For A Bit... I Just Found Her Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Brought This Little Nugget Home Last Week. Such A Good Boy Share icon

#21 Dudley Shoots Rainbows When He Barks Share icon

#22 Met The Cutest Dachshund Share icon

#23 "Throwback To My Attempt At Levitation. Sadly, It Didn’t Work... Louis And I Had To Dine On Kibble That Evening, While Everyone Else In The House Shoved Banana Bread Into Their Faces" Share icon

#24 From Now On, You'll Have To Wear Socks With Holes Share icon

#25 I Was Taking A Picture Saying "Don't Drop The Towel" Share icon

#27 Show Off Your Best Teef Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Meet Otto, The Chocolate Dachshund Share icon

#29 This Is Terra, And She Was Born On Earth Day. She's A Longhaired Dapple Miniature Dachshund Share icon

#30 My Dachshund Turned 15 Today, So Here She Is In Her Quinceañera Flower Crown Share icon

#31 What Would You Call Her? We Pick Up This Little Sausage In Two Weeks Share icon

#32 Just A Dachshund Shopping For Tools Share icon

#33 We Don't Deserve Dogs Share icon

#34 "No, Minnie, This Is My Treat, Not Yours" Share icon

#35 So Cute Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Short, Dark And Handsome Share icon

#37 Back When I Tried To Catch A Fly Share icon

#38 Happy Love Day Share icon

#39 Driving After A Long Time Share icon

#40 Photobombing Like A Boss Share icon

#41 Sunday Is The Day To Eat Roast Chicken Share icon

#42 Carried Through The Pumpkin Patch Like A King Share icon

#43 "On My First Camping Trip, I Fought Off The Bears Don’t Worry" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Hello From Reese, Aka Camping Dog! She Is 18 Years Old. Here She Is, Wrapped Up Like A Toasted Sausage Burrito On Our Camp Trip Share icon

#45 Gaming With My Dad Share icon

#46 The Perfect Spot Share icon

#47 So My Parents Had A Heating Engineer Over Share icon

#48 Lucienne Is Playing With Her Son Lapo Share icon

#49 Somebody Did A Maternity Shoot For Their Dachshund Share icon

#50 Once Upon A Time Share icon

#51 I'm Glad My Dachshund Loves Her Bed, But She's Literally In It 20 Hours A Day Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 My Dachshund Puppy Feeling Confident In Her Scarf And Fur Coat Share icon

#53 Is It Normal For Dachshunds To Sit Up? It's Her Go To Pose When Being Nosey Share icon

#54 Does Anyone Else's Doxie Do This For Attention? Frankie Does This All The Time, It's So Cute. It's Actually What I Wake Up To Every Morning Share icon

#55 Sunny’s First Birthday Is This Thursday And I Can’t Stop Going Through His Puppy Pictures Share icon

#56 Sausage Dog Doing What A Sausage Does Best Share icon

#57 Doxie Likes The Sun Share icon

#58 Ready For A Slumber Party Share icon

#59 Tell Me You Have A Little Brother, Without Telling Me You Have A Little Brother Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 This Is Your Sign To Take A Nap Share icon

#61 Ivy Tried A Drink Today And She Loved It Share icon

#62 We Would Tell You Our Autumn Joke, But You Probably Wouldn’t Fall For It Share icon

#63 I’ve Had A Long Day Share icon

#64 Who Else Is Ready For Autumn? Share icon

#65 It's Too Much Cuteness To Fit Into A Picture Share icon

#66 Moose, As A 4-Month Puppy Share icon

#67 I Had Been Keeping These Pictures All To Myself, Sorry Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Dachshund Learnt The Hard Way That Bees Are Friends And Not Food Share icon

#69 17 Years Later, Dodger The Doxie Is On His Way To Outlive The Whole Family Share icon

#70 He Finished His Pup Cup Nearly 3 Hours Ago But Insists On Carrying The Cup Around Share icon

#71 Wanted To Share My Favorite Picture Of My Sausage Share icon

#72 My Miniature Dachshund Was Crying From My Bedroom, So I Decided To See What The Issue Was. He Is Stuck In The Arm Of My Sweatshirt Share icon

#73 Dottie The Derpy Dachshund Share icon

#74 Banana With Wiener Dog For Scale Share icon

#75 Sweater Weather Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Now That Autumn Is Officially Here, I Can Start Wearing My Favorite Jumpers Share icon

#77 Can You Believe She's 10 Months Old Already? Share icon

#78 The Cutest Pumpkins Share icon

#79 Sometimes You’ve Just Got To Get Your Whole Snout Into Those Treats When Your Human Backs Are Turned Share icon

#80 A Real Gentleman Share icon

#81 Every Dog Deserves A Beach Day! Treat Your Puppy To Some Sand, Surf, And Sniffs - They'll Thank You For It Share icon

#82 Will You Face An Angry Dog Like This? Share icon

#83 Stepped Into The Netherlands In True Dutch Fashion, How Do You Like My Little Clogs? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 I Met A Lot Of Puppies At The Komazawa Dog Festival. It's Been A Fun Day For Both Humans And Dogs Share icon

#85 Say Cheese Share icon

#86 What Did The Beach Say To The Tide When It Came In? Share icon

#87 Tiny Derp Face Share icon

#88 Sausage Dog In Manhattan Share icon

#89 Monday Mood. It's Atrocious Weather Out Today, So This Is What We'll Be Doing For The Foreseeable. Hope You All Have A Great Day Share icon

#90 Your Little Guy Is Adorable Share icon

#91 Sleepy Sisters Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#92 My Attempt At A Banana For Scale Picture Of My Mini Dachshund Rusty. It Seems Like He Had Other Plans Share icon

#93 Does Anyone Else Here Love Dachshunds? Share icon

#94 This Beautiful Dachshund With Vitiligo Share icon

#95 My Dachshund Buries New Toys In Mud, Then Brings Them Into House Once Found. This Is My Sister Negotiating For The Toy Back So We Can Clean It Share icon

#96 My Brother And His Girlfriend Have A Distinguished Gentleman Named Doozy. He's A Charming Mix Of Dachshund And Mini Poodle (A Doxie-Poo) Share icon With a knack for snagging reachable socks and a flair for being vocal about any potential mischief, Doozy is always up to something fun.



#97 Cute Little Dachshund Share icon

#98 Ripper, A Mini Doxie I Met At The Liquor Store Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#99 If You're Having A Bad Day, Here's My Sausage Judging Me Share icon

#100 Dachshund Parade At Edmonton Pride 2017 Share icon

#101 My Dad Said He Would Never Love A Tiny Dog. He Told My Mom Repeatedly She Could Not Bring This Dog Home. It Took Lots Of Begging And My Mom's Tears To Change His Mind Share icon Only a week later, he was in love. She competes in national wiener dog races with dad as her proud and competitive trainer.



#102 He's Got A Long Tongue Share icon

#103 Do All Dachshunds Like Gardening? Share icon

#104 Adorable Share icon

#105 Do You Think They All Want My Lap? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#106 Perfect Angle Share icon

#107 Looking So Squeaky Clean Share icon

#108 My Baby Dachshund With A Little Dachshund Share icon

#109 Happy 13th Birthday To My Dachshund Tequila Share icon

#110 My Dachshund Puppy Looks Like A Stuffed Dog Share icon

#111 Just Brought These Two Home Yesterday. Say Hello To Our New Mini Doxies. I Think They Are Happy To Be Here Share icon

#112 A Sausage In The Rain Share icon

#113 This Is How They Sleep. Nugget (The Sausage Dog) Makes Sure Of It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#114 My Best Friend Marley Share icon

#115 My Dachshund Found A Way To Beat The Deep Snow Share icon

#116 My Dachshund Sits Here Every Morning While I Sit On The Toilet Share icon

#117 Here's A Picture Of My Dachshund Smiling Share icon

#118 Dachshund Derp Share icon

#119 Anyone Else's Dachshund Go Absolutely Crazy For Sand? Share icon

#120 Birthday Boys Share icon

#121 The Human Foot Is Just The Right Size For A Chin Rest Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#122 So Cute Share icon

#123 Parker Genuinely Loves Traveling In Terms Of He Loves His Plane Bag, He Loves Hotels, And He Loves Sniffing New Places And Trying New Human Food Share icon

#124 Happy Birthday, Brownie Share icon

#125 That's One Athletic Sausage Share icon

#126 My Dachshund Pawing Me To Share A Moment Share icon

#127 Spotted A White Dachshund Share icon

#128 Freddy The Mini-Dachshund Volunteers At My University To Help Reduce Stress In Students Share icon

#129 Got A Sausage Dog Yesterday. Everyone, Meet Soda Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#130 Our Little Coco Was Given Glasses To Wear During His Laser Treatment Share icon

#131 The Wiener Dog Melted On My Bed Share icon

#132 I Know There Are Four Little Dachshund Legs Under There Somewhere Share icon

#133 People Say My Wiener Dog Looks Like Dobby Share icon

#134 My Dachshund Lilly Trying Too Hard To Be Snoop Dogg Share icon

#135 My Derpy Dachshund Puppy Drutten Has Some Dry Teeth Share icon

#136 I Ruined The Spelling Of "Wiener" On A Color-Changing Mug I Made Of My Mom's Dog Share icon

#137 So Sweet... And Scary Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT