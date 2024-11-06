ADVERTISEMENT

These small but mighty dogs, often called 'wiener dogs' or 'sausage dogs', originally were bred in Germany for hunting badgers, yet once they were introduced to England and eventually the United States in the 19th century, they instantly became the most adorable companions for many people all around the world. 

The American Kennel Club officially confirmed the Dachshund breed in 1885, and that only boosted the popularity of these irresistibly charming and undeniably cute dogs.

These Are Screenshots Of When My Dachshunds See A Wind-Up Rat

These Are Screenshots Of When My Dachshunds See A Wind-Up Rat

loulouminidachshund Report

#2

Dachshund Yoga

Dachshund Yoga

kuku.yoyo_boy Report

#3

Sprinting Dachshunds Dressed As Hot Dogs

Sprinting Dachshunds Dressed As Hot Dogs

UVdogastrophe Report

Breeders created two different sizes of Dachshunds: standard which weighs up to 35 pounds, and miniature - up to 11 pounds, with smooth, wirehaired, or longhaired coats. 

Besides the dogs’ distinct physical features such as their long bodies, floppy ears, and expressive eyes, they are also known as courageous, very intelligent and fiercely loyal to their families, making them excellent watchdogs. 
#4

This Poor Dachshund Having His Tongue Bitten By A Young Chick

This Poor Dachshund Having His Tongue Bitten By A Young Chick

loulouminidachshund Report

#5

One Well-Deserving Boy

One Well-Deserving Boy

Anonymous110101 Report

#6

When You're Tired But You Had So Much Fun At The Park

When You're Tired But You Had So Much Fun At The Park

roxannethedachshund Report

Probably not everyone knows that the Dachshund was the first Olympic mascot of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games due to the animal’s popularity in Bavaria.

The dog named Waldi was created by German designer Otl Aicher, who was also responsible for designing the logo for German airline Lufthansa, and represented resistance, tenacity and agility. 

Waldi had a real-life alter ego, a long-haired dog called Cherie von Birkenhof. The Munich Games Organising Committee President, Willi Daume, had given the dog to the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) President, Félix Lévitan, in 1970.

The marathon route in the 1972 Olympics was also created to resemble Waldi, making it the shape of a Dachshund.
#7

Cute Little Wiener Dog

Cute Little Wiener Dog

dog_rates , dog_rates Report

#8

My First Vet Visit Was Weird. This Guy Kept Interrupting My Complaining

My First Vet Visit Was Weird. This Guy Kept Interrupting My Complaining

cleodoxiepaws Report

#9

Meet Cinnamon, The Newest Member Of Our Family. We're So In Love With This Precious Baby Girl

Meet Cinnamon, The Newest Member Of Our Family. We're So In Love With This Precious Baby Girl

karina_lamer Report

Another interesting fact is that there are Dachshund races. They started in Australia back in the 1970s and rapidly spread around the world. 

For instance, the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals, a Dachshund racing event at the Los Alamitos Race Course in Cypress, California, has been held annually since 1996. This year the purpose of this fun race was to raise funds for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center, which is dedicated to finding homes for stray animals in the Orange County area.

Even though when we think of Dachshunds, speed probably isn’t the first thing that comes to our mind, these dogs are actually quite fast - they can run up to 15–20 mph for short periods of time.

Speaking of running, despite their tiny size, Dachshunds need regular exercise to support their backs; therefore, simple walking around the house is not enough for them to stay fit and healthy
#10

That Face

That Face

thewienersworld Report

#11

Reminiscing About Our Short But Sweet Trip To Paris... We Are Already Planning Our Return For Next Year

Reminiscing About Our Short But Sweet Trip To Paris... We Are Already Planning Our Return For Next Year

pacos.place Report

#12

My Sister Just Got A Wiener Dog

My Sister Just Got A Wiener Dog

Frazzer951 Report

The loveable and intelligent Dachshund has also been popular among many famous people over the centuries, including Queen Elizabeth II, Kaiser Wilhelm II, David Bowie, Clint Eastwood, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor, John F. Kennedy, Kirsten Dunst, Marilyn Monroe, Pablo Picasso, and many others.

And nowadays, one of the most famous of this breed is a fifteen-year-old Dachshund called Crusoe from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He gained internet fame for his homemade costumes and viral videos, blog and books.

Since appearing on social media for the first time as a sarcastic moniker in 2011, Crusoe has gained over 4 million followers all over the world. 

For those curious about his creative and adventurous personality, you can find him on Instagram.
#13

Puppy Baby Vienna

Puppy Baby Vienna

Gabymex26 Report

#14

Cutie Named Thor

Cutie Named Thor

Relative_Media_2975 Report

#15

Today My Mom Gave Me A Mango And Strawberry Popsicle

Today My Mom Gave Me A Mango And Strawberry Popsicle

ninaetostex Report

Dachshunds have also left an unforgettable mark on my own heart. I always wanted to have a dog, but never had conditions for one, yet once our friends left us to take care of theirs for some time when they went on holidays and those days were probably the happiest in my entire life! 

The long-haired Dachshund with the adorably cute name Pickle loved to chase us on the beach and watch the waves rolling. He would always sleep in my embrace and I could listen to his little heart beating next to mine.

“Petting, scratching, and cuddling a dog could be as soothing to the mind and heart as deep meditation and almost as good for the soul as prayer,” once said Dean Koontz, and I truly agree with him.

I believe everyone thinks they have the best dog, and none of them are wrong, yet it's truly impressive how much joy, love and intelligence fit in such a tiny one as a Dachshund.
#16

When I Go To Post About Being A Silly Little Sausage Banana-Loving Boy Who’s Reached 75k Followers And 7 People Unfollow Me

When I Go To Post About Being A Silly Little Sausage Banana-Loving Boy Who's Reached 75k Followers And 7 People Unfollow Me

marcominiaturedachshund Report

#17

Lovely Little Dachshund

Lovely Little Dachshund

aBabblingBook Report

#18

Sleepover At The Weens Residence. Who Is Coming?

Sleepover At The Weens Residence. Who Is Coming?

yunabugs Report

#19

I Lost My Dachshund For A Bit... I Just Found Her

I Lost My Dachshund For A Bit... I Just Found Her

tippytoesnmonkeyjoes Report

#20

Brought This Little Nugget Home Last Week. Such A Good Boy

Brought This Little Nugget Home Last Week. Such A Good Boy

fordforlyfe Report

#21

Dudley Shoots Rainbows When He Barks

Dudley Shoots Rainbows When He Barks

PoshSpiceBurger Report

#22

Met The Cutest Dachshund

Met The Cutest Dachshund

sheslyn Report

#23

"Throwback To My Attempt At Levitation. Sadly, It Didn’t Work... Louis And I Had To Dine On Kibble That Evening, While Everyone Else In The House Shoved Banana Bread Into Their Faces"

"Throwback To My Attempt At Levitation. Sadly, It Didn't Work... Louis And I Had To Dine On Kibble That Evening, While Everyone Else In The House Shoved Banana Bread Into Their Faces"

pippa_thesausage Report

#24

From Now On, You'll Have To Wear Socks With Holes

From Now On, You'll Have To Wear Socks With Holes

hooo_chuu_ Report

#25

I Was Taking A Picture Saying "Don't Drop The Towel"

I Was Taking A Picture Saying "Don't Drop The Towel"

kuku.yoyo_boy Report

#26

Peek-A-Boo

Peek-A-Boo

nami_liketsunami Report

#27

Show Off Your Best Teef

Show Off Your Best Teef

Hot_Nefariousness506 Report

#28

Meet Otto, The Chocolate Dachshund

Meet Otto, The Chocolate Dachshund

y_ggdrasiL Report

#29

This Is Terra, And She Was Born On Earth Day. She's A Longhaired Dapple Miniature Dachshund 

This Is Terra, And She Was Born On Earth Day. She's A Longhaired Dapple Miniature Dachshund 

readingreddit7 Report

#30

My Dachshund Turned 15 Today, So Here She Is In Her Quinceañera Flower Crown

My Dachshund Turned 15 Today, So Here She Is In Her Quinceañera Flower Crown

bentleyazure Report

#31

What Would You Call Her? We Pick Up This Little Sausage In Two Weeks

What Would You Call Her? We Pick Up This Little Sausage In Two Weeks

Armybag Report

caravinson avatar
#32

Just A Dachshund Shopping For Tools

Just A Dachshund Shopping For Tools

manwith4names Report

#33

We Don't Deserve Dogs

We Don't Deserve Dogs

strawberryhichew Report

#34

"No, Minnie, This Is My Treat, Not Yours"

"No, Minnie, This Is My Treat, Not Yours"

minnieandmabelsadventures Report

#35

So Cute

So Cute

isounigram Report

#36

Short, Dark And Handsome

Short, Dark And Handsome

dachshund_usa21 Report

#37

Back When I Tried To Catch A Fly

Back When I Tried To Catch A Fly

honeydewthedachshund Report

#38

Happy Love Day

Happy Love Day

the_daxie_trouble Report

#39

Driving After A Long Time

Driving After A Long Time

hooo_chuu_ Report

#40

Photobombing Like A Boss

Photobombing Like A Boss

balou_theminisausage Report

#41

Sunday Is The Day To Eat Roast Chicken

Sunday Is The Day To Eat Roast Chicken

ninaetostex Report

#42

Carried Through The Pumpkin Patch Like A King

Carried Through The Pumpkin Patch Like A King

pacos.place Report

#43

"On My First Camping Trip, I Fought Off The Bears Don’t Worry"

"On My First Camping Trip, I Fought Off The Bears Don't Worry"

loutheween Report

#44

Hello From Reese, Aka Camping Dog! She Is 18 Years Old. Here She Is, Wrapped Up Like A Toasted Sausage Burrito On Our Camp Trip

Hello From Reese, Aka Camping Dog! She Is 18 Years Old. Here She Is, Wrapped Up Like A Toasted Sausage Burrito On Our Camp Trip

DerbleZerp Report

#45

Gaming With My Dad

Gaming With My Dad

belonce Report

#46

The Perfect Spot

The Perfect Spot

nelliethesausagepup Report

#47

So My Parents Had A Heating Engineer Over

So My Parents Had A Heating Engineer Over

oaoaoa2202 Report

#48

Lucienne Is Playing With Her Son Lapo

Lucienne Is Playing With Her Son Lapo

lucienne_la_parisienne Report

#49

Somebody Did A Maternity Shoot For Their Dachshund

Somebody Did A Maternity Shoot For Their Dachshund

w0grammer Report

#50

Once Upon A Time

Once Upon A Time

schmitt.happenss Report

#51

I'm Glad My Dachshund Loves Her Bed, But She's Literally In It 20 Hours A Day

I'm Glad My Dachshund Loves Her Bed, But She's Literally In It 20 Hours A Day

smugmisswoodhouse Report

#52

My Dachshund Puppy Feeling Confident In Her Scarf And Fur Coat

My Dachshund Puppy Feeling Confident In Her Scarf And Fur Coat

lookglen Report

#53

Is It Normal For Dachshunds To Sit Up? It's Her Go To Pose When Being Nosey

Is It Normal For Dachshunds To Sit Up? It's Her Go To Pose When Being Nosey

pppinkmattter Report

#54

Does Anyone Else's Doxie Do This For Attention? Frankie Does This All The Time, It's So Cute. It's Actually What I Wake Up To Every Morning

Does Anyone Else's Doxie Do This For Attention? Frankie Does This All The Time, It's So Cute. It's Actually What I Wake Up To Every Morning

Aggravating_Ad_5054 Report

#55

Sunny’s First Birthday Is This Thursday And I Can’t Stop Going Through His Puppy Pictures

Sunny's First Birthday Is This Thursday And I Can't Stop Going Through His Puppy Pictures

sunnythedachshund_ Report

#56

Sausage Dog Doing What A Sausage Does Best

Sausage Dog Doing What A Sausage Does Best

Nubert__ Report

#57

Doxie Likes The Sun

Doxie Likes The Sun

bogartvenus Report

#58

Ready For A Slumber Party

Ready For A Slumber Party

franklinweeni Report

#59

Tell Me You Have A Little Brother, Without Telling Me You Have A Little Brother

Tell Me You Have A Little Brother, Without Telling Me You Have A Little Brother

arnold_minidachshund Report

#60

This Is Your Sign To Take A Nap

This Is Your Sign To Take A Nap

fritzithesausage Report

#61

Ivy Tried A Drink Today And She Loved It

Ivy Tried A Drink Today And She Loved It

ivy.doxxie Report

#62

We Would Tell You Our Autumn Joke, But You Probably Wouldn’t Fall For It

We Would Tell You Our Autumn Joke, But You Probably Wouldn't Fall For It

littlemisspepperandpoppy Report

#63

I’ve Had A Long Day

I've Had A Long Day

davinci_the_dach Report

#64

Who Else Is Ready For Autumn?

Who Else Is Ready For Autumn?

margotdapple Report

#65

It's Too Much Cuteness To Fit Into A Picture 

It's Too Much Cuteness To Fit Into A Picture 

ninaetostex Report

#66

Moose, As A 4-Month Puppy

Moose, As A 4-Month Puppy

WallySue0803 Report

#67

I Had Been Keeping These Pictures All To Myself, Sorry

I Had Been Keeping These Pictures All To Myself, Sorry

Tookie_the_Cookie Report

#68

Dachshund Learnt The Hard Way That Bees Are Friends And Not Food

Dachshund Learnt The Hard Way That Bees Are Friends And Not Food

Marra88 Report

#69

17 Years Later, Dodger The Doxie Is On His Way To Outlive The Whole Family

17 Years Later, Dodger The Doxie Is On His Way To Outlive The Whole Family

AlabamaIceMan Report

#70

He Finished His Pup Cup Nearly 3 Hours Ago But Insists On Carrying The Cup Around

He Finished His Pup Cup Nearly 3 Hours Ago But Insists On Carrying The Cup Around

JosePawz Report

#71

Wanted To Share My Favorite Picture Of My Sausage

Wanted To Share My Favorite Picture Of My Sausage

denise2610 Report

#72

My Miniature Dachshund Was Crying From My Bedroom, So I Decided To See What The Issue Was. He Is Stuck In The Arm Of My Sweatshirt

My Miniature Dachshund Was Crying From My Bedroom, So I Decided To See What The Issue Was. He Is Stuck In The Arm Of My Sweatshirt

mrbeezkneez Report

#73

Dottie The Derpy Dachshund

Dottie The Derpy Dachshund

amberh2l Report

#74

Banana With Wiener Dog For Scale

Banana With Wiener Dog For Scale

xKalbee Report

#75

Sweater Weather

Sweater Weather

a_dachofmaple Report

#76

Now That Autumn Is Officially Here, I Can Start Wearing My Favorite Jumpers

Now That Autumn Is Officially Here, I Can Start Wearing My Favorite Jumpers

theelliebigbelly Report

#77

Can You Believe She's 10 Months Old Already?

Can You Believe She's 10 Months Old Already?

a_dachofmaple Report

#78

The Cutest Pumpkins

The Cutest Pumpkins

the_daxie_trouble Report

#79

Sometimes You’ve Just Got To Get Your Whole Snout Into Those Treats When Your Human Backs Are Turned

Sometimes You've Just Got To Get Your Whole Snout Into Those Treats When Your Human Backs Are Turned

piglet_thesausagedog Report

#80

A Real Gentleman

A Real Gentleman

cooper_the_dax Report

#81

Every Dog Deserves A Beach Day! Treat Your Puppy To Some Sand, Surf, And Sniffs - They'll Thank You For It

Every Dog Deserves A Beach Day! Treat Your Puppy To Some Sand, Surf, And Sniffs - They'll Thank You For It

piper_the_dachshund_uk Report

#82

Will You Face An Angry Dog Like This?

Will You Face An Angry Dog Like This?

alfredo_luizsalsichinha Report

#83

Stepped Into The Netherlands In True Dutch Fashion, How Do You Like My Little Clogs?

Stepped Into The Netherlands In True Dutch Fashion, How Do You Like My Little Clogs?

mrcharliebrowne Report

#84

I Met A Lot Of Puppies At The Komazawa Dog Festival. It's Been A Fun Day For Both Humans And Dogs

I Met A Lot Of Puppies At The Komazawa Dog Festival. It's Been A Fun Day For Both Humans And Dogs

shion_dachshund Report

#85

Say Cheese

Say Cheese

harrythedaxen Report

#86

What Did The Beach Say To The Tide When It Came In?

What Did The Beach Say To The Tide When It Came In?

tommy_teddy_cocktail_sausages Report

#87

Tiny Derp Face

Tiny Derp Face

daisysausageclarke Report

#88

Sausage Dog In Manhattan

Sausage Dog In Manhattan

navythemini Report

#89

Monday Mood. It's Atrocious Weather Out Today, So This Is What We'll Be Doing For The Foreseeable. Hope You All Have A Great Day

Monday Mood. It's Atrocious Weather Out Today, So This Is What We'll Be Doing For The Foreseeable. Hope You All Have A Great Day

our_dachshunds_adventures Report

#90

Your Little Guy Is Adorable

Your Little Guy Is Adorable

dachshund_owner Report

#91

Sleepy Sisters

Sleepy Sisters

metalmonkey_7 Report

#92

My Attempt At A Banana For Scale Picture Of My Mini Dachshund Rusty. It Seems Like He Had Other Plans

My Attempt At A Banana For Scale Picture Of My Mini Dachshund Rusty. It Seems Like He Had Other Plans

reddit.com Report

#93

Does Anyone Else Here Love Dachshunds?

Does Anyone Else Here Love Dachshunds?

raulleao Report

#94

This Beautiful Dachshund With Vitiligo

This Beautiful Dachshund With Vitiligo

Report

#95

My Dachshund Buries New Toys In Mud, Then Brings Them Into House Once Found. This Is My Sister Negotiating For The Toy Back So We Can Clean It

My Dachshund Buries New Toys In Mud, Then Brings Them Into House Once Found. This Is My Sister Negotiating For The Toy Back So We Can Clean It

DOM1NOR Report

#96

My Brother And His Girlfriend Have A Distinguished Gentleman Named Doozy. He's A Charming Mix Of Dachshund And Mini Poodle (A Doxie-Poo)

My Brother And His Girlfriend Have A Distinguished Gentleman Named Doozy. He's A Charming Mix Of Dachshund And Mini Poodle

With a knack for snagging reachable socks and a flair for being vocal about any potential mischief, Doozy is always up to something fun.

Report

#97

Cute Little Dachshund

Cute Little Dachshund

HookLove Report

#98

Ripper, A Mini Doxie I Met At The Liquor Store

Ripper, A Mini Doxie I Met At The Liquor Store

bogbunzhun Report

#99

If You're Having A Bad Day, Here's My Sausage Judging Me

If You're Having A Bad Day, Here's My Sausage Judging Me

Charmed-wings Report

#100

Dachshund Parade At Edmonton Pride 2017

Dachshund Parade At Edmonton Pride 2017

KhalilRavana Report

#101

My Dad Said He Would Never Love A Tiny Dog. He Told My Mom Repeatedly She Could Not Bring This Dog Home. It Took Lots Of Begging And My Mom's Tears To Change His Mind

My Dad Said He Would Never Love A Tiny Dog. He Told My Mom Repeatedly She Could Not Bring This Dog Home. It Took Lots Of Begging And My Mom's Tears To Change His Mind

Only a week later, he was in love. She competes in national wiener dog races with dad as her proud and competitive trainer.

beluga712 Report

#102

He's Got A Long Tongue

He's Got A Long Tongue

kathrynandslinky Report

#103

Do All Dachshunds Like Gardening?

Do All Dachshunds Like Gardening?

devilthais Report

#104

Adorable

Adorable

furrylops Report

#105

Do You Think They All Want My Lap?

Do You Think They All Want My Lap?

stanley_the_tiny_dachshund Report

#106

Perfect Angle

Perfect Angle

piper_the_dachshund_uk Report

#107

Looking So Squeaky Clean

Looking So Squeaky Clean

piper_the_dachshund_uk Report

#108

My Baby Dachshund With A Little Dachshund

My Baby Dachshund With A Little Dachshund

MrJaso3 Report

#109

Happy 13th Birthday To My Dachshund Tequila

Happy 13th Birthday To My Dachshund Tequila

Catataumachado Report

#110

My Dachshund Puppy Looks Like A Stuffed Dog

My Dachshund Puppy Looks Like A Stuffed Dog

mmendozaf Report

#111

Just Brought These Two Home Yesterday. Say Hello To Our New Mini Doxies. I Think They Are Happy To Be Here

Just Brought These Two Home Yesterday. Say Hello To Our New Mini Doxies. I Think They Are Happy To Be Here

karma_made_me_do_eet Report

#112

A Sausage In The Rain

A Sausage In The Rain

withthatwood Report

#113

This Is How They Sleep. Nugget (The Sausage Dog) Makes Sure Of It

This Is How They Sleep. Nugget (The Sausage Dog) Makes Sure Of It

donald1708 Report

#114

My Best Friend Marley

My Best Friend Marley

Christianhbk , cropfro Report

#115

My Dachshund Found A Way To Beat The Deep Snow

My Dachshund Found A Way To Beat The Deep Snow

QueenShnoogleberry Report

#116

My Dachshund Sits Here Every Morning While I Sit On The Toilet

My Dachshund Sits Here Every Morning While I Sit On The Toilet

grogmarsh Report

#117

Here's A Picture Of My Dachshund Smiling

Here's A Picture Of My Dachshund Smiling

jaxrains Report

#118

Dachshund Derp

Dachshund Derp

alihasadd25 Report

#119

Anyone Else's Dachshund Go Absolutely Crazy For Sand?

Anyone Else's Dachshund Go Absolutely Crazy For Sand?

No-Mixture140 , noriandnoodle Report

#120

Birthday Boys

Birthday Boys

arnold_minidachshund Report

#121

The Human Foot Is Just The Right Size For A Chin Rest

The Human Foot Is Just The Right Size For A Chin Rest

b_dachshund_ell Report

#122

So Cute

So Cute

nellie_the_dachshundx Report

#123

Parker Genuinely Loves Traveling In Terms Of He Loves His Plane Bag, He Loves Hotels, And He Loves Sniffing New Places And Trying New Human Food

Parker Genuinely Loves Traveling In Terms Of He Loves His Plane Bag, He Loves Hotels, And He Loves Sniffing New Places And Trying New Human Food

parker.dachshund Report

#124

Happy Birthday, Brownie

Happy Birthday, Brownie

BrownietheDach1 Report

#125

That's One Athletic Sausage

That's One Athletic Sausage

DroidBot1 Report

#126

My Dachshund Pawing Me To Share A Moment

My Dachshund Pawing Me To Share A Moment

am1729 Report

#127

Spotted A White Dachshund

Spotted A White Dachshund

12vie Report

#128

Freddy The Mini-Dachshund Volunteers At My University To Help Reduce Stress In Students

Freddy The Mini-Dachshund Volunteers At My University To Help Reduce Stress In Students

reddit.com Report

#129

Got A Sausage Dog Yesterday. Everyone, Meet Soda

Got A Sausage Dog Yesterday. Everyone, Meet Soda

wafflesofthesky Report

#130

Our Little Coco Was Given Glasses To Wear During His Laser Treatment

Our Little Coco Was Given Glasses To Wear During His Laser Treatment

stacy98mcd Report

#131

The Wiener Dog Melted On My Bed

The Wiener Dog Melted On My Bed

RudeSquash Report

#132

I Know There Are Four Little Dachshund Legs Under There Somewhere

I Know There Are Four Little Dachshund Legs Under There Somewhere

dbkraemer Report

#133

People Say My Wiener Dog Looks Like Dobby

People Say My Wiener Dog Looks Like Dobby

cptassistant Report

#134

My Dachshund Lilly Trying Too Hard To Be Snoop Dogg

My Dachshund Lilly Trying Too Hard To Be Snoop Dogg

Portera11 Report

#135

My Derpy Dachshund Puppy Drutten Has Some Dry Teeth

My Derpy Dachshund Puppy Drutten Has Some Dry Teeth

lottenw Report

#136

I Ruined The Spelling Of "Wiener" On A Color-Changing Mug I Made Of My Mom's Dog

I Ruined The Spelling Of "Wiener" On A Color-Changing Mug I Made Of My Mom's Dog

Keith_Ape Report

#137

So Sweet... And Scary

So Sweet... And Scary

Harlow and Sage Report

#138

I’ve Looked Up The Characteristics Of A Dachshund. They Never Mentioned How Nosy They Are

I’ve Looked Up The Characteristics Of A Dachshund. They Never Mentioned How Nosy They Are

chazzzzmak1972 Report

