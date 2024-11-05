This French Couple Had An Unexpected Surprise For Their Guests A Few Hours Before Their Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Since I was a little girl, I somehow didn’t have that dream about a cliché wedding day like many others did. Thanks to my artist grandpa, I wasn’t afraid to be different and actually was quite proud of it. That’s probably why this extraordinary wedding got my attention and put a huge smile on my face.

French couple Cloé Étienne Verlaguet and Romain Étienne Verlaguet decided to surprise their wedding guests by inviting them for a 7km run right before the ceremony, starting their special day with endorphins.

More info: Cloé Étienne Verlaguet

French couple Cloé Étienne Verlaguet and Romain Étienne Verlaguet decided to surprise their wedding guests with a 7K run just hours before the ceremony

Share icon

Image credits: Cloé Étienne Verlaguet

Share icon

Image credits: Cloé Étienne Verlaguet

Share icon

Image credits: Cloé Étienne Verlaguet

The NYC-based couple came up with an extraordinary idea to make their wedding day not only special and memorable, but also fun and truly different.

They both love jogging and had been preparing for the upcoming New York City Marathon on November 3rd. Therefore, when it came to planning their wedding weekend, the couple thought that maybe it could be a great idea to mark their most important day with a run as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We decided to create custom T-shirts and told our friends and family that for whoever wanted, we were going to do a physical activity at 8:30 a.m. the day of the wedding and then serve breakfast,” Cloé recalled the memories. “For us, it was also a way to start the day with endorphins and have people mixing up from all our different friend groups.”

On the 28th of September, Cloé shared the video on her TikTok account, where she can be seen running around the idyllic grounds of the 18th-century manor house at Le Domaine de la Fauconnie near Bergerac in France, together with some of their 135 wedding guests.

Everyone had matching t-shirts that read “Down the aisle!” with a fun illustration of the couple, their wedding date and a note about the 7km run.

The idea of swapping the white heels for sneakers was so unusual that it instantly gained attention all over the internet and very soon the video reached over 1.5 million views.

Share icon

Image credits: Cloé Étienne Verlaguet

While the couple’s friends and family seemed really excited and happy about this early morning run, the majority of commenters on the internet were absolutely horrified about the entire idea and hoped to never experience that themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“May this type of wedding party never find me,” read one of the comments, which received 39.4 thousand likes.

“I’ll see you guys at the reception,” wrote another person.

“I would collect my gift and leave,” noted another.

Yet Cloé wasn’t upset about these negative comments; instead, later, the woman shared a funny video to all those who found her wedding day running idea a nightmare.

“Reply to Kris’s comment: ‘this is my worst nightmare’. If my wedding run was not for you.. my honeymoon would have k….. you,” she said in the clip, showing cycling and climbing activities instead of relaxation, fancy food or convertible car trips.

After the marathon-like wedding day, the couple had a no less extraordinary honeymoon with cycling and climbing activities

After sharing this funny clip, the woman received lots of supportive messages.

“Someone’s nightmare another’s dream. Happy you found each other! Me and my couch potato will be by the beach lol,” wrote one.

“You go girl! I didn’t move on my honeymoon. You’re awesome,” read the next comment.

“I love this. True to yourself & your passions,” another message said.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Cloé Étienne Verlaguet

Share icon

Image credits: Cloé Étienne Verlaguet

Share icon

Image credits: Cloé Étienne Verlaguet

ADVERTISEMENT

While the majority of people were super fast to judge this couple’s running surprise for their wedding guests, to me, it seems like a wonderful and truly different way to celebrate one of the most important days of your life.

I think it really takes guts to be different and to follow your true self, knowing that so many people will probably judge, laugh or just simply won’t understand it.

Run, Cloé and Romain, run! You are an amazing example of two wonderful, extraordinary souls who were lucky enough to find each other!

People on the internet were divided about the running challenge right before the wedding ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT