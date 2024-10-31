Anna Kendrick Donated All The Money From ‘Woman Of The Hour’ Because She Felt ‘Gross’ Making A Profit

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony-nominated actress Anna Cooke Kendrick just made her directorial debut with Woman Of The Hour. It was based on the true terrifying story of an American serial criminal, Rodney Alcala, who was confirmed to have taken the lives of least seven women and girls across California, New York and Wyoming, but authorities suspect he may have had as many as 130 victims across the country.

The director and actress is not only excited about sharing her first film with the world, but also announced that all the money she has made from it will be donated to RAINN and to the National Center for Victims of Violent Crime.

Anna Kendrick has donated all her earnings from her directorial debut Woman of the Hour to RAINN and The National Center for Victims of Crime

I believe lots of people who used to see Anna in more heartwarming movies were quite surprised to see her in one of this kind.

The movie is based on the story of a serial criminal in the 1970s, who was able to commit his violent acts without consequences for over a decade and who competed in and won the show The Dating Game.

“I don’t even think I’ve ever been in a movie that was this genre and I am very aware that most people know me from one of a couple of like, light-hearted musical franchises,” the actress shared.

She even got some questioning the decision. For instance, when she sent a filmmaker friend the script and asked if this would be crazy for her to do, he told her that he had been hoping she would direct something for a long time, yet was surprised by the content.

Yet since the actress went through something really shocking and traumatic in her personal life, she felt a connection to it.

“I know that this isn’t necessarily in my professional wheel house, but this unfortunately feels like familiar territory to me,” said Anna, who spent seven years in an abusive relationship where she would often ask herself how someone could go from the most loving, the most wonderful, to so abusive, making her feel crazy, overnight.

She also added that very often, “there is nothing you can do, no matter how smart you are, no matter how careful you are, to protect yourself from someone who wishes to harm you.”

Anna wanted to highlight in the movie female victims and how they are objectified and ignored, rather than just the serial criminal, and that uncomfortable position nearly every woman has probably been in at some point in her life where she didn’t feel safe yet was just called paranoid for that.

“While it is a fascinating true-crime story, the script had this really powerful emotional resonance for me – and I hope (it will) for other people – about the ways we walk through our day trying to survive emotionally, financially and physically,” the woman shared.

The actress donated her entire profit from the Netflix film to charity as it made her feel ‘gross’ to make a profit from it

Share icon

Woman Of The Hour wasn’t really made just about the sociopath who did these horrible things, it was much more about the fact that society allowed him to keep doing them.

The movie was never a money-making venture for Anna; therefore, she decided to give all the money she will make from it to charities.

“Eventually, Netflix bought the movie. But it wasn’t until, like, the week before TIFF that I thought ‘Oh, the movie’s gonna make money,'” she recalled. “I asked myself the question of ‘Do you feel gross about this?’ And I did.”

The money will go to two of the largest American nonprofit anti-sexual assault organizations: RAINN and to the National Center for Victims of Violent Crime.

“That felt like the least that I could do,” Anna said.

With Woman Of The Hour, Anna was trying to reach a larger emotional truth about the danger that we walk around with and all the ways we try to stay safe.

While money cannot turn back time, Anna is a wonderful example of a truly kind and genuine gesture when dealing with such delicate, traumatic storylines.

