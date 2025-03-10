One of their most weird and sometimes shocking behaviors is bringing little ‘gifts’ for their humans. The presents could range anywhere from dead mice to their favorite toys , so it could either be a pleasant or unpleasant surprise. That’s why these cat owners are revealing all the things their pets have given them until now.

Cats are interesting creatures who do exactly what they want when they want. Although this might not always go down well with their owners, they surely adore pretty much everything their feline friends do.

#1 Cheese grater. The buff colored one (Jax) dragged it onto the bed. He’s always bringing “gifts” and putting them on the bed but that was by far the weirdest 😆 we had just moved and he got it out of one of the boxes and took it to the bed and laid down 🤷🏼‍♀️🤪.

RELATED:

#2 Well when I was a child our blue burmese cat Tigar was a city cat



As a city cat he did city hunting. One day he came home with a supermarket tray of liver.....



Never did find out where, how or whom he got it from but he did enjoy eating it.

#3 Most recently, the insole from someones shoe. It doesn't belong to any shoe in this house, so no idea where it came from....

ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing ‘gifts’ or things to their owners is an instinctual thing cats do, just like their scratching, grooming, or kneading behaviors. It comes from a primal part of them where they’d show that they could catch prey. To learn more about this phenomenon, Bored Panda reached out to Jennifer Van de Kieft, who started ‘Cat Advocate’ in 2018 and has since helped hundreds of cat guardians understand their feline’s behavior issues. She has obtained multiple certifications in pet training, as a behavior specialist, and in animal nutrition. She said that “a cat who goes outside and brings home trash or dead animals is likely practicing their hunting skills and bringing their catch home to their territory to safely be able to investigate it further away from competition. A lot of people say the cat is bringing you a gift, but I'm not sure if that's what they are thinking.” “In our home, bringing us a toy may indicate that your cat is ready for interactive play. Having regular playtime each day is a great way to provide exercise and improve your cat's emotional health. When your cat brings you a toy, toss it for them to chase or take out a wand toy to engage them,” she added. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Maybe not the weirdest, but my cat recently hunted and brought me my roommate’s necklace 😂.

#5 I had to install extra strong magnets on my kitchen cabinets because of how obsessed my boy was with the kitchen drain stopper. I used to wake up a find it in bed with me all the time. He’d even try to put it in my hand and I’d wake up holding it sometimes. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 For me, it was a small unopened package of bacon lifted from the neighbor's porch.

It’s been over 10,000 years since cats were domesticated, but it seems like their instinct to hunt is almost unchanged. They may prey on mice, birds, or certain pests. The problem is that this can negatively affect wildlife and, in certain extreme cases, even contribute to the extinction of native species. That's why it’s important to protect the local wildlife with a few creative solutions. Putting a bell on your cat might help tiny animals scurry away when they hear it. Keeping bird feeders high up, where your feline can’t reach, will help them stay out of harm’s way. Finding ways to keep your cat occupied will also divert their attention from these hunting behaviors.

#7 My cat brings souvenirs compulsively. Usually pieces of garbage: a plastic glass, an origami decoration, a piece of plumbing pipe.



Once I stepped on a bee, and the next week she brought a bee sting stick

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Years ago we acquired a Spare-cat that wasn't very good at hunting, but he was astute enough to watch us and see what we liked. He brought us presents daily: empty cigarette packets, crisp packets, sweetie wrappers, etc. His best ever "catch" was a huge piece of black shrink wrap (like the one farmers use to wrap hay bales), must have been about 6ft long. He was so proud of himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Had been putting out food for a stray, he gifted me a dead mouse in a trap. Lazy sod, didn’t even catch it himself!

Some of the presents cats brought their owners in this list are really funny and weird, but sometimes there can be gross things they bring into the house, too. It’s difficult to know whether pet lovers should encourage this behavior or let the animals follow their natural instincts. Jennifer told us that “if the behavior is not harmful such as bringing you a toy within the home, then I would encourage it by playing with your cat as your cat is showing you what they need at that moment.” ADVERTISEMENT “Daily playtime is highly beneficial for your cat's physical and emotional health. If your cat goes outside and brings home dead animals, that is potentially harmful to wildlife and dangerous to your cat. With different strains of bird flu going around now, keeping your cat inside might be the safest thing to do.” “If that's not an option, feeding your cat a high animal protein diet can help reduce their predatory drive. Engaging your cat in playtime can also help minimize their hunting behaviors outside the home,” she explained.

#10 My cat has brought me my own retainer and laid it on the bed, luckily very gently lol. he also brings me unopened mini bags of chips and tries to open them. I don’t think he needs cheetos.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I'm not sure if this counts, but growing up, we had a window we left open in the summer for the cat. My cat would often bring home other neighborhood cats(as friends). Cats with homes. They'd wander around the house, get some pets, maybe eat, then leave to do their cat stuff.

What’s really important for cat owners to know is that their furry friends need mental and physical enrichment. If they aren’t kept engaged, cats might end up feeling bored and then start doing destructive things. That’s why some kind of training, movement-based activities, and colorful toys need to be integrated into their routine. Doing all of this can help you also bond with your cat and spend some much-needed quality time together. If you train them yourself, you will also gain a greater understanding of their body language, personality, and the way they think. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 This was years ago, but my giant outside panther brought home an opossum. He dropped it on the patio and came over to the porch where I was watching from, horrified at the prospect of having to dispose of the body. Fortunately, the opossum was "playing possum" and ran away as soon as my cat's attention was distracted.

#14 A common sand lizard. I live in the UK and had no idea these even existed.



I actually rang the RSPCA first time my cat brought one home because I couldn't believe my eyes!



Cat wouldn't harm them, just play with them until the tails dropped off. I have a beautiful photo on my camera of my cat spitting out one of these lizards lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Long ago we had an orange kitty and he brought us a nice big flower. Just the part with the petals, no stem. He his tail was straight up and he was purring a ton when he walked up with that flower and dropped it on the floor.

Regardless of whatever weird thing a cat decides to drop off, they probably feel secure in the knowledge that their owner will love them anyway. These random examples prove exactly how unhinged our furry friends can be when they feel like it. Have you ever experienced a cat doing this? Do share your story!

#16 I once had a cat that brought me leaves. I currently have 2 that bring me worms. Not sure what my cats think is lacking in my diet but at least they’re helping provide for the family.

#17 She kept bringing me half-alive creatures and I kept yelling and crying. So one day she went out and came back with a quarter of a ring donut. It had pink icing and rainbow sprinkles and was so stale it was like a rock. She got many treats for her generosity and she has never brought me anything else.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 An apple watch left on my pillow. My one kitty is a total klepto. My parents stay with us every other week and my little void loves sneaking into their room to steal stuff from their suitcase or off the nightstand. Watches, ear buds, medical tape, shoe inserts, socks, and whatever she can grab without getting caught. Runs straight to my room and buries her treasure on my bed.

#19 Our cats are all indoor only but we have a couple ferals we take care of.



A couple years ago we had a few years of very high water, the giant lake we live on breached the seawall for months.



The feral was able to go fishing and she brought us several fish.



We have also rescued several snakes from that girl.

#20 One summer day my first cat came home with a dead pet hamster. It was before social media so we couldn’t figure out the owner. After summer at school one of my classmates had an awfully familiar story of his hamster escaping from his cage on their balcony.. Apparently cats can climb brick walls and can open hamster cages. My parents bought the boy a new hamster ofc, but it was still really sad for the first one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I woke up one morning to my 18 year old tabby poking me in the face with a dry spaghetti noodle.

#22 A tiny tiny baby bunny. Somehow it got through our cat fence. She brought it to us alive, and she was so proud. We released it back to the wild.

#23 I had an 8 month old kitten years ago.



FIRST hour I let her outside she caight a sparrow in her mouth right in front of me....



She came running over to me to show me her prize, opened her jaws to present it,



and it flies off...seemingly unharmed.



....she was ***crushed***.

#24 Not really weird, but cracks me up. I got wallpaper in maybe a month ago, and it was wrapped around these long foam tubes (think size of a cucumber, 2x as long) and she’s addicted to them, she carries them all over the house, woke up to one in the bed this morning lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I will never forget my mom's tortie gifting her half eaten mice...in her bedroom slippers! It's like the cat was saying "I ate my share, here's yours"



The first one was found by sticking her foot in her slipper, and getting a foot full of squished, half eaten surprise kitty present....in the middle of the night, while half asleep!

#26 My old gal Summer used to bring me laundry - carried up two full flights of stairs to boot! Her favorite offerings were dishrags and socks, but the funniest one was when she - howling as she always did when bringing me presents - delivered a pair of my stepmom's underwear. She was such a funny creature.

#27 My sister’s cat once pulled the bathtub stopper plug off (chain included) and paraded around with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Our indoor-outdoor Zoe Godzilla (calico who was very aptly named) brought us half a pork chop, a pizza slice, and a turkey drumstick. Our other calico Brigid was an amazing huntress, she brought us gophers, a few birds, and occasionally mice and rats. In one 24 hour period she sequentially caught and delivered 8 gophers: grandpa, grandma, mom and dad, uncle and 3 kids. The neighborhood was thrilled that she had over time cleaned out the whole gopher population. We were not thrilled with the birds, so we fitted her with a "Bird Bib," designed in Australia, soft neoprene bib that keeps the cat from pouncing on birds. We eventually also had to put a note on her to keep the neighbors from feeding her.

#29 My neighbor used to have a cat that would always bring her home random things and leave them in her backyard. over his career as a mailman, he brought home many plastic items, trash, etc. but the peak of his career was bringing home $2. this cat literally made money.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My female roommates old cat once left one baby bunny ear at the bottom of the indoor stairs. My roommate is a vegetarian.

#31 I've had a dead baby bat - and a live stoat! The stoat released some really stinky pheromones or pee and the whole room had to be disinfected!

#32 Live worms from my dad’s fishing supplies.

#33 One of my cats caught pencils. She was so proud of herself and gave that little victory cry as she would walk down the hall pencil in mouth. In the middle of the next I would hear the cry and think oh Chessie has caught another pencil.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Many years ago we had a red mainecoon x domestic short hair, he was huge cat and used to roam outside all the time. One day he tried to bring home an albatross, tried, because the albatross was still alive and the cat tried to pull it through a thick hedge by the neck but the albatross was preventing that from happening by spreading it's wings.

it was hilarious.

#35 I had a cat that brought me my cigarettes all the time. I think it f****d him up when I quit smoking.

#36 My cat is indoor only, but will sit in the window (she's scared of the outside, but enjoys watching). One day we learned that one of the janitors of the apartment loves her and gives her treats, but not treats for cats. We learned this because I woke up with a half a baguette on my pillow in small, cat snack pieces.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 A toy that I got her - I gave it to her and she carried it right up to my bed and left it there. It’s now her favorite, and I’m touched that she wanted to share.

#38 He usually brings me sticks or stones, but the man has bought a whooppee cushion, and a used baby nappy.

Why he does this.

#39 Alligator lizard under my bedroom door.