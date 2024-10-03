Wife Realizes Husband Is A Man-Child After He Wakes Her Up To Find Out If She Ate His Protein Bars

ADVERTISEMENT

When Lana Del Rey sang in one of her songs, “Goddamn, man child. You act like a kid even though you stand six foot two,” many of us gals could relate to it. I mean, we come across such men so often that we can clearly spot the signs now, can’t we?

Our story lead, Loveiskind89389, tells us about her man-child husband who woke her up while she was trying to get an hour of sleep just to ask her to help him find the protein bars his mom sent. When she mentioned that she ate them, he had the audacity to say that she was getting “wider”!

Many times, women get stuck with a man-child husband who literally drains them emotionally, mentally, and physically

The poster is an insomniac who was trying to sleep as she has been under so much stress she missed her period, but her man-child husband burst into the room

He asked where the protein bars that his mom sent were, and when she said she ate them, he said that she was getting “wider”, which angered her as he is dependent on her

The lack of sleep impacted her whole day and she felt that he was ruining her life; later, she also found that she was pregnant and had miscarried

Today, the original poster (OP) tells us about how she’s sick of her man-child husband and to quote her exactly, how it was “protein bars that broke the camel’s back”. She mentioned that she’s an insomniac and lately, she had been under so much stress that she had even missed her period.

“The biological clock is very important for living a healthy life, mentally or physically. When an individual faces stress, the brain releases cortisol, which is a stress hormone, to deal with stress,” mentioned Ashwini Darade, a clinical psychologist at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, whom Bored Panda interviewed.

“The neurotransmitters responsible for dealing with stress are epinephrine and norepinephrine. If they are not secreted properly, this can lead to anxiety problems and further disrupt biological functions like sleep and appetite. When an individual fails to maintain a good sleep cycle, it affects their mood and functioning. All these problems are related to stress and pressure in life, like conceiving and job responsibilities,” she added.

While the poster was trying to get some sleep, her husband barged in asking her where the protein bars that his mom sent were, and when she told him she ate some, he had the audacity to say she was “stingy” and getting “wider”. Ugh, it sounds downright awful to be body-shamed by your partner who’s supposed to love you!

Ashwini mentioned that facing such criticism from a loved one can be quite harmful as the woman might face low self-esteem and start doubting her skills and abilities. She also said that this can have an impact on her work and even affect her intimate life with her partner. OP tells us that they were trying to get pregnant and also that she was struggling with fertility issues.

Our expert informed us that while conceiving, it’s crucial that the woman be in a stress-free environment and try to be as relaxed as possible. However, looking at her husband’s dependency on her when it comes to the house, the car, or her salary being thrice more than his, it seems highly unlikely that she’ll be stress-free. Even she admitted in the comments that she had far less stress before him.

It’s pretty clear from the situation that she’s carrying the financial and emotional weight of the relationship on her own. Ashwini explained that when one partner is burdened in this way, it can lead to further frustration and clashes between the couple. She also added that equally balancing the roles and responsibilities is crucial for any relationship regardless of the gender of the person.

When her husband disrupted her sleep, it ruined her whole day, which she had planned accordingly for an interview and at work, and she admitted that he was ruining her life. In an update later, she informed us that she was indeed pregnant but had miscarried immediately.

Folks online claimed that he was such a man-child that he wouldn’t even take responsibility for the baby and they advised her “do not procreate with him”. She said she was not going to let that happen and narrated about how he had wanted to be a stay-at-home dad.

She didn’t want that as it would simply be an additional burden where she would have to look after two babies instead of one. On top of it, with the work stress combined, all of it would barely give her any personal time.

Ashwini stressed a lot about having “me time” by doing things that you love rather than drowning in stress and responsibilities constantly, as it’s in our own hands to make our lives better. Lastly, she concluded the interview by quoting renowned psychologist Carl Jung: “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.”

Well, what do you make of the situation now? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Folks were annoyed by the man and asked her to dump him, and even she said she now saw the whole situation and was frustrated with him

