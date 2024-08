There are a staggering number of professions in the world . There is also at least one person for even the weirdest job out there. You might not believe that, but the presence of an underwater pizza delivery guy, a professional sleeper, and expert iceberg movers say otherwise. Despite all the odd occupations that exist, there are some that many people don’t ever want to do, no matter how much money they are offered. You can find all those jobs in this list, so check it out and let us know whether or not you’d ever do them. More info: Reddit

#1 Putting down unwanted animals at the pound.

#2 Those people who have to stand in malls trying to get passersby to sign up for stuff for companies and charities, and stay bright and cheery all day as people ignore their greetings at best and verbally abuse them at worst. I could never do that for long, I’d die inside.

#3 A friend of mine is an Executive Admin for three C-level executives. I used to be envious of her salary (something like 90k after bonuses) but then I started noticing how her life was not her own. Remember the scene in Devil Wears Prada when Miranda calls demanding her canceled flight get changed during a hurricane? Or when she demanded the newest unpublished Harry Potter book, or rattled off instructions like, "find me that little piece of paper I had in my hand the other day." Multiple that by three, and make at least one of them a huge man-baby millionaire who couldn't operate a coffee maker if you took his hand and pressed his finger on the start button for him. Add another who made multi-billion dollar decisions on the daily but couldn't order socks for himself on Amazon. You get the idea.



We were all out on a Saturday around midnight and she got a call from one of them asking if so and so has sent a certain email yet. That's when I realized there wasn't enough money in the world to get me to do it, and even if there was I wouldn't last a week.

Some of the occupations mentioned on this list might leave you baffled. But it’s important to understand why people don’t want to take up these professions. There are certain jobs with high employee fatalities, like working in mines, quarries, or oil extraction. Employees can also get badly injured while doing warehouse or construction work. It might be shocking to learn that even working in agriculture can be a hazardous job because farmers are oftentimes exposed to dust or animal droppings and even at risk of getting hurt by farm machinery. That’s why certain jobs are considered more risky than others, and folks want to avoid them.

#4 Cold-calling sales.

#5 Cave diving jobs. Nothing on earth will ever possess me to travel through a claustrophobic cave and risk my life.

#6 Anything with children.

An exciting, adventurous, but also dangerous job that many people shy away from is deep-sea cave diving. A lot of folks cannot handle claustrophobia or the risk of swimming to such depths. That’s why there is a stark contrast in how regular people speak about cave diving versus seasoned experts. Instructors and professionals love its beauty and often speak about the delicate stalactites, elaborate passageways, and tranquility they’ve experienced. There is so much to love and learn from this profession, but it’s understandable that for some people, the risks might outweigh the rewards.

#7 Debt collection for elderly peoples medical bills. Special place in hell for someone doing that.

#8 Any job that entails being famous.



For a brief moment in time I was 'internet famous' on another website. I didn't seek it out, it just kind of happened because I liked posting and I was just having fun. But then I started noticing *people talking about me*. They talked about me as though they knew me. They had *opinions* about me, even though I knew absolutely nothing about them.



It freaked me out in a way that I can't properly describe. My 'fame' even followed me onto other platforms where I used the same name(not this one, thank heavens) and *that* freaked me out even more.



I don't know why anyone would want to be famous. It's completely unnerving to me and I am not okay with it.

#9 Pediatric Oncology Nurse.

Sewer diving is one of the jobs mentioned on this list. The name itself might convey visions of stinky, dark, and dingy places, but there is so much more to the profession. People who work as sewer divers must wear expensive rubber suits that keep them safe from toxic chemicals and wear helmets that weigh almost 36 pounds. They have to rely on their sense of touch to navigate through strong currents while also battling quite a few dangers. Most folks would be put off by the claustrophobia of it, but there are also other risks, like getting electric shocks or dive-related illnesses. All in all, we should be grateful that there are people out there who actually do the jobs we’re too afraid to do.

#10 Prison guard.

#11 Not beneath me but above me. Those dudes that free climb and change lights on transmission towers. Pays really well. No, thank you.

#12 Scam call center.

Out of the many jobs on this list, being a scam caller is probably one of the worst just because of how unethical it is. A study found that as many as 56 million Americans might have been the victims of scam callers. This job (if you can call it that) involves preying on vulnerable people, and it can cause serious harm to the victims. There is absolutely no need to clarify why someone would want to stay away from such a profession.

#13 Underwater welder.

#14 Working on an oil rig.

#15 I’d never be a teacher in public schools. They’re treated like s**t by their own administrators.

Besides fear or distaste, there could be several reasons why people would want to avoid certain professions. According to Resume Help, the most significant reason a person may not want to work in a certain career is if it doesn’t have much value to society. Their survey also found that one of the most hated professions is politics, which received only a 57% positive sentiment. Other reasons for avoiding particular professions include ethical issues, negative stereotypes, unpleasant work or tasks, and even less prestige.

#16 I met a woman at a party last weekend that told me she was in HR, and expanded into how she helps set up social worker-types for failure. The entire next day I thought about how miserable a person you have to be to do that for work.

#17 Tobacco industry marketing.

#18 Gunman, I don't want to be a criminal, and I don't know how to hold a gun.

Only a few of the jobs on this list could technically be considered bad, the rest are good jobs that come with their own set of struggles. If you’re working in one of these careers, then props to you for being able to manage all of the challenges that come with it. We’d love to hear your perspective in the comments.

#19 Working on high tension powerlines.



They don't turn them off unless there's something seriously wrong so you're shimmying along in top of live wires carrying enough juice to power cities. Apparently the current is enough to make your skin tingle even through the protective gear.

#20 Anything that involves swimming in the ocean.

#21 Real estate agent. Those people are like vultures.

#22 Accountant. I suck at math.



Lawyer. I couldn’t represent someone if I knew they were guilty. I’d totally suck at it.

#23 Window cleaner on skyscrapers. Just no.

#24 Sewer diving or whatever it’s called. The guys who literally submerge themselves in s**t to fix/upkeep the sewer system. Not talking bad abt em at all, i literally just would NOT be able to handle that.

#25 Presidency.

#26 Influencer I suspect it destroys your soul if such a thing existed.

#27 Porta-potty suck truck driver 🤢 🤮.

#28 Any MLM.

#29 The guy that opens the Colonguard boxes when they return to the company.

#30 Someone that says "We are family, we work together" f**k no, i do my work you pay.

#31 Saturation diver



Mad respect for them, no ducking way I could do that.

#32 Casino dealer, because of the absolutely disgusting people who frequent the table games. I have been playing for more than 20 years and have never, not once, seen a person wash their hands well in the restrooms. Many times they just walk right out and start handling the casino chips that the dealer then ends up touching.



Then, as bad, or even worse are the inconsiderate people who will sit there at the table with a cigarette and let the smoke directly into the dealer’s face.



No amount of money would make me consider such a sad existence.

#33 At the risk of sounding sanctimonious, pharmaceutical development. I received a summer research fellowship from one of the big pharma companies. They held a little conference for us in the fall to present our research, and also to try to recruit us to the field. I vividly remember a presentation given about one of their current projects. At the end of the talk, someone in the audience said "hey, have you guys considered that this mode of action might cause XYZ damage to the kidneys after prolonged use?" The researcher said "we've considered it, but we only get the answers to the questions that we ask, so we haven't asked that question." He also cited that "this is too far down the pipeline to worry about that now."



That rocked me to my core. Yes, pharmaceuticals do a world of good (the fact that a Covid vaccine was developed and rolled out so quickly is nothing short of miraculous), but I never would be able to work on developing a medication that I knew full well might cause further medical issues for the patients taking it, no matter the salary.



So now I am a lab manager in an academic laboratory. Underpaid? Perhaps, but I love my job and sleep well at night.

#34 Roofing. People who do it are superhuman and I think I'd die.

#35 Job in a fiberglass production plant. Never. Itchy, dirty, hot and nasty .

#36 Door to door sales. I hate sales with a burning passion, and we found the one way to somehow make it even more miserable: jump in s van full of strangers, drive to some random town or neighborhood, then be outside all evening rain or shine, while harassing people while they're trying to have dinner. It's the worst.

#37 Slaughterhouse work. I just don't think it's possible to [end life of] animals on an industrial scale every day and it not take a toll on you.