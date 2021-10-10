Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Created A Peaceful Fantasy World Where I Have Adventures With My Boyfriend (44 Pics)
Hello Pandas!

I wanted to share my little illustrated adventures with you!

In 2019, I decided that I should create a project that pushes me to draw frequently to improve my drawing skills. It was inspired by fantasy board games (and Jumanji), and it’s still an ongoing project!

In this story, my boyfriend’s character and mine have no other goal than to discover this alternate, calm and peaceful reality.

We meet other characters from time to time: some are NPCs (non-player characters), and others are characters based on ideas created by my friends and family.

I hope you enjoy it!

More info: Instagram | behance.net | redbubble.com | fromagicienne.myportfolio.com | artstation.com | fr.fiverr.com | Etsy

Let the game begin

Madison Feehan
Madison Feehan
Community Member
1 year ago

I love it all! 😍 It feels like walking through a dream...

10
10points
reply
Goth mouse (they/them)
Goth mouse (they/them)
Community Member
1 year ago

Woah these are AMAZING!! I love fantasy art i wish this was a book! 🤩

7
7points
reply
