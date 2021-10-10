I Created A Peaceful Fantasy World Where I Have Adventures With My Boyfriend (44 Pics)
Hello Pandas!
I wanted to share my little illustrated adventures with you!
In 2019, I decided that I should create a project that pushes me to draw frequently to improve my drawing skills. It was inspired by fantasy board games (and Jumanji), and it’s still an ongoing project!
In this story, my boyfriend’s character and mine have no other goal than to discover this alternate, calm and peaceful reality.
We meet other characters from time to time: some are NPCs (non-player characters), and others are characters based on ideas created by my friends and family.
I hope you enjoy it!
More info: Instagram | behance.net | redbubble.com | fromagicienne.myportfolio.com | artstation.com | fr.fiverr.com | Etsy
Let the game begin
I love it all! 😍 It feels like walking through a dream...
begone BOT
WRITE A BOOOOOK
Haha thank you ! One day maybe ^^
Woah these are AMAZING!! I love fantasy art i wish this was a book! 🤩
