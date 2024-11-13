Woman Let Her Dalmatian Keep A Foster Kitten And It Resulted In The Most Beautiful Friendship

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born,” Anais Nin once beautifully said, and this very special friendship between a Dalmatian and a tabby kitten can only prove that.

When freelance photographer Taylor Meadows brought home 3 four-week-old foster kittens last year in March, she didn’t plan to adopt any, yet her Dalmatian created such a special bond with one of them that she decided to keep the dog’s favorite. Little did she know how inseparable they would become!

More info: Taylor Meadows

Taylor Meadows wasn’t planning to adopt any foster kittens, yet let her Dalmatian keep one and it resulted in the most beautiful friendship ever

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Everything started last year when Taylor brought home 3 little kittens weighing less than a pound each. She supposed to only take care of them as a foster mum for a month until they reached 8 weeks old, yet one of them unexpectedly became really attached to the woman’s Dalmatian.

“I did not picture myself getting a cat anytime soon and was actually planning on getting a second dog at the end of this year or next year – but this little guy fell in love with River and I and he is a perfect fit for our little family, so we couldn’t let him go!” Taylor explained.

“It was really bad timing for us as we’re about to leave for 2.5 months in Canada, but he was too perfect! Once I got the okay from our Airbnb in Canada, I went to adopt him! I remember telling the foster coordinator when he was about 6 weeks old that he’s going to be the best adventure cat and that I had a feeling he would love hiking and going out on walks,” she added.

The little kitten, who was later named Summit, in addition to his always adventurous, curious and super cuddly spirit, apparently loves dogs, therefore makes a perfect companion for River. Over the past year and a half, the two of them have become true besties for a lifetime.

“He loves River more than me, and I think it’s the cutest thing!” Taylor said. “They cuddle for at least an hour every day and it’s fun to see because River isn’t really a fan of sharing her personal space while she sleeps, but she lets Summit snuggle a lot!” she added and also mentioned that the two of them always make so many people happy when they see these furry friends together.

Taylor has already traveled with River and Summit through 10 states & parts of Canada in less than a year

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Since Taylor is passionate about traveling, River and Summit have already followed her through 10 states & Canada in less than a year. Even though it definitely takes a little more work with planning and packing for them, the woman loves having their company and getting to share all of these remarkable experiences with them.

“They make me laugh and they bring so much joy to the people we pass on our adventures. I can’t tell you how many times we’ve been stopped for a photo of them walking together or been told it just made someone’s day seeing them hike side by side!” Taylor shared. “And they love it – they’re obsessed with road trips, hotels, and all the new sights, smells, people and adventures!”

Although Taylor’s social media accounts are full of incredibly beautiful photos and videos of River and Summit, she noted that capturing them together is actually very challenging because Summit doesn’t stand still for long.

Taylor had been working a 9-5 in sales for SaaS companies/startups for the past 3 years, but then she had a company-wide layoff affect her role in June, so that pushed her into trying photography & content creation out full-time.

“I’m equally excited and nervous about the opportunity because it feels like the future is so up in the air and unknown – and I won’t lie, I do apply to jobs, like, every other week when I think about it too much…” she said. “But it’s going really well, and I am so excited to have so much more time (and energy) that I get to focus towards creating content!”

For all those who are curious to know more about River and Summit and want to follow and support Taylor’s journey, I recommend checking on her on Instagram or TikTok.

River and Summit are obsessed with road trips, hotels, and all the new sights, smells, people and adventures

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

Image credits: Taylor Meadows

It is often assumed that cats and dogs are not able to coexist peacefully, yet River and Summit’s story shows quite the opposite.

While the Dalmatian wished to keep her foster kitten, Summit wished to have a home and a family. It seems that both of those wishes came true and probably even better than they expected.

This unexpected and adorably sweet friendship melted hearts all over the internet

