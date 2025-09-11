Heroic Grandma Risks Her Life To Save 2-Year-Old From Fire During Terrifying Mexico City Explosion

ADVERTISEMENT

A powerful image has gone viral after a gas tanker truck exploded near Mexico City’s Puente de la Concordia bridge. The incident left three people lost and at least 70 others injured.

The viral photo showed a severely burned grandmother clutching her two-year-old granddaughter while a police officer guided them away from the flames.

A police officer helped rescue the child by rushing to the hospital on a motorcycle.

Social media has hailed the pair as heroes amid the tragedy.

Authorities later confirmed that both were taken to a hospital, where they remain under medical care.

A grandmother’s heroism in the face of fire instantly became viral on social media

Image credits: Getty/ObturadorMX

The woman in the viral photo was later identified as 49-year-old Alicia Matías, who was with her granddaughter when the explosion tore through the Iztapalapa district.

Witnesses said the grandmother instinctively used her own body as a shield against the fire, suffering severe burns to protect her grandchild.

In the viral image, Alicia could be seen with burns all over. Her clothes were hanging in tatters, and her hair was completely gone, seemingly burned off.

EARLIER: “A gas tanker truck exploded and burned multiple vehicles under a Mexico City highway overpass Wednesday, killing three people and injuring 70 others, some with their entire bodies charred and others waiting for help in the road with burns and torn clothing.” – AP pic.twitter.com/w5XDbH2taG — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 11, 2025

Her arms, however, still cradled the small girl, who appeared to be far less injured than her grandmother.

A police officer could be seen walking beside the pair in the photo, according toEl Universal.

A video also showed the policeman taking the baby in his arms, carrying the infant onto a motorcycle, and rushing to the hospital.

Image credits: La Jornada Mx

The description of the video told the tale of a heroic grandmother who would do anything to protect her grandchild.

“A woman used her body as a shield to protect her granddaughter from the fire. Despite her burns, Alicia left the area with the child in her arms,” the video’s captions read.

The police officer’s heroic response captured a tense rush to the hospital

#Viral | #Impactante | La abuelita que se convirtió en escudo humano

Una abuelita cubrió a su nieta con su propio cuerpo para protegerla de una explosión. En medio del caos, el oficial Soriano Buendía apareció para ayudar, haciendo hasta lo imposible para llevar a la menor a un… pic.twitter.com/je3k1fTjIi — Diario de Tabasco (@DiarioDeTabasco) September 11, 2025

Mexico City’s Citizen Security Secretariat confirmed that the unnamed officer stepped in to help Alicia and her granddaughter escape.

A seven-minute video recorded on the officer’s vest camera showed him taking the baby into his arms, then placing the child on a motorcycle with the help of another motorist. Together, they raced the infant to a hospital.

The video of the policeman rushing the baby to the hospital was tense, with the motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic in an attempt to get the two-year-old to a medical facility.

Image credits: X/Milenio

Fortunately, the baby made it to the emergency room. Alicia herself was later treated for her injuries as well.

“A motorcyclist helped the officer transport the child to the hospital. Amid the chaos, the child, who had multiple burns, was taken to the emergency room,” the video noted.

According to reports, both Alicia and her granddaughter were admitted for treatment, though the full extent of their injuries is unclear.

▶️ “Por favor hagan todo para salvar a mi mamá, no le tocaba estar ahí”: hija de la señora Alicia Matías Teodoro, mujer que cubrió con su cuerpo y salvó a bebé de 2 años de explosión de pipa en Iztapalapa, habla sobre la salud de su madre 📹 Lauro Galicia para MILENIO pic.twitter.com/sSi0d7lHOU — Milenio (@Milenio) September 11, 2025

Alicia’s daughter later told Televisión Azteca that her mother is 49 years old and the baby girl in the viral video is her two-year-old daughter.

Mexico City Prime Minister Clara Brugada released a preliminary list of the injured, noting that victims were sent to several hospitals across the city.

The police officer’s quick action has been hailed as life-saving. On social media, some users have created montages depicting Alicia and the officer wearing capes, a reference to their heroism.

The explosion was among the most destructive incidents in Mexico City in recent years

Image credits: La Jornada Mx

According to theAssociated Press, Mayor Brugada called the explosion an “emergency” that left three people gone, 70 injured, and almost 30 vehicles burned at the site.

Images shared by authorities showed large flames bursting from the truck as people ran from the explosion.

Injuries were evident in the images, with some people wearing tattered clothing that seemed melded onto their skin. A number also had burns on their faces.

Image credits: Getty/ObturadorMX

“This is a horrible accident,” the mayor stated.

Prosecutors are investigating the incident, but the explosion appears to have happened after the gas tanker truck tipped over on the highway.

Image credits: X/TortilleriasA

The gas tanker had the logo of energy firm Silza on its side, though the AP noted that a representative from the company denied that the truck was their vehicle.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the heroic grandmother’s actions on social media

