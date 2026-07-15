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Some of the funniest jokes begin with situations so ordinary that we barely notice how strange they really are. Cartoonist Jim Benton has built a career around spotting those everyday contradictions and turning them into clever, unexpected punchlines. With his instantly recognizable minimalist style and razor-sharp sense of humor, Benton pokes fun at modern relationships, social media, pets, office life, and the questionable decisions we all make.

His humor is clever without being complicated, sarcastic without feeling overly mean, and relatable enough to make readers think, “I’ve definitely done that.” After recently featuring another collection of Benton’s wonderfully offbeat cartoons, we were excited to return with even more of his work. Be sure to check out our previous feature as well, where you can find more comics and learn about the ideas behind his distinctive sense of humor.

Scroll down to enjoy the collection, upvote the cartoons that made you laugh the most, and let us know which familiar situation Benton captured a little too accurately.

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