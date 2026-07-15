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Some of the funniest jokes begin with situations so ordinary that we barely notice how strange they really are. Cartoonist Jim Benton has built a career around spotting those everyday contradictions and turning them into clever, unexpected punchlines. With his instantly recognizable minimalist style and razor-sharp sense of humor, Benton pokes fun at modern relationships, social media, pets, office life, and the questionable decisions we all make.

His humor is clever without being complicated, sarcastic without feeling overly mean, and relatable enough to make readers think, “I’ve definitely done that.” After recently featuring another collection of Benton’s wonderfully offbeat cartoons, we were excited to return with even more of his work. Be sure to check out our previous feature as well, where you can find more comics and learn about the ideas behind his distinctive sense of humor.

Scroll down to enjoy the collection, upvote the cartoons that made you laugh the most, and let us know which familiar situation Benton captured a little too accurately.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | gocomics.com | itshappybunny.com | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A New Yorker cartoon features a couple on a couch with a TV, highlighting a common Netflix dilemma. The cartoon captures everyday absurdity.

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    #2

    An office scene with a boss telling an employee he is getting an important position because his dad owns the company. New Yorker cartoons capture everyday absurdity.

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    #3

    A New Yorker cartoon shows a man in a chair with scientists, asked to hold popcorn. The cartoon captures everyday absurdity.

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    #4

    A New Yorker cartoon: A man in a suit looks suspiciously at a person on their phone near the Capitol building. Captures everyday absurdity.

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    #5

    A New Yorker cartoon depicts suited men in a meeting, capturing everyday absurdity with their proud statement.

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    #6

    A New Yorker cartoon shows a patient in a hospital bed with a doctor, illustrating healthcare absurdity.

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    #7

    Four people at a restaurant, one asking How photogenic is the ravioli? New Yorker cartoons capturing everyday absurdity.

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    #8

    A New Yorker cartoon shows passengers on an airplane listening to the captain. The cartoon captures everyday absurdity.

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    #9

    A New Yorker cartoon illustrating everyday absurdity, showing an old man with a cane at a computer store asking for 'a computer with only bitter memory.'

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    #10

    A New Yorker cartoon depicts a cat observing a woman using her phone, with a speech bubble about everyday absurdity.

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    #11

    A New Yorker cartoon illustrates a dog offering a cat a treat from a litter box. The cartoon captures everyday absurdity.

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    #12

    A New Yorker cartoon: A man introduces a woman to his many chaotic personalities. Captures everyday absurdity.

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    #13

    A New Yorker cartoon: A couple with guns hide from their dog with a gun, regretting not doing obedience training. Captures everyday absurdity.

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    #14

    A New Yorker cartoon: A man watches 'Breaking News' on TV, telling a woman he knows who is guilty and innocent. Captures everyday absurdity.

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    #15

    A New Yorker cartoon: a pregnant woman tells her doctor her concern is a selfish baby, showcasing everyday absurdity.

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    #16

    A New Yorker cartoon: a student tells a teacher false answers are as true as true answers, highlighting everyday absurdity.

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    #17

    A New Yorker cartoon illustrating everyday absurdity, depicting a dog in an office chair across from a man, saying, 'I received a disturbing report that you faked a throw.'

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    #18

    A New Yorker cartoon illustrates a woman confronting her dung beetle husband, humorously capturing everyday absurdity.

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    #19

    A New Yorker cartoon of a man and his dog in a park, with a speech bubble about throwing the ball and everyday absurdity.

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    #20

    A New Yorker cartoon shows a small child talking to a tall man, with a speech bubble about growing up and everyday absurdity.

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    #21

    A New Yorker cartoon depicts a woman speaking to a ventriloquist club. The cartoon captures everyday absurdity.

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    #22

    A New Yorker cartoon: a man expresses various emotions of anger and sadness, illustrating everyday absurdity.

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    #23

    A New Yorker cartoon features a kangaroo on a therapy couch talking to a therapist, depicting everyday absurdity.

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    #24

    A New Yorker cartoon illustrating everyday absurdity, featuring a four-panel comic about older people accusing younger people of spending too much time on their phones, while they watch TV.

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    #25

    A New Yorker cartoon in six panels, showing a man learning to buy a drink online, highlighting everyday absurdity.

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    #26

    A New Yorker cartoon illustrates a woman helping a man shop, with clothing sizes like TWIRPY and everyday absurdity.

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    #27

    A man with a basset hound, waving goodbye to a truck labeled Basset Hound Slobber. Captures everyday absurdity.

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    #28

    A New Yorker cartoon: A teacher discusses simpler organisms, while a student asks 'How Long?', implying 'Like a year.' Captures everyday absurdity.

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    #29

    A New Yorker cartoon: a man serves a cow eating a burger, perfectly capturing everyday absurdity.

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    #30

    A New Yorker cartoon: two policemen observe a person being dragged by dogs, capturing everyday absurdity.

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    #31

    A New Yorker cartoon portrays a person walking a dog in the snow, capturing everyday absurdity through the dog's dialogue.

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    #32

    A New Yorker cartoon illustrating everyday absurdity, showing a patient on a therapy couch telling a therapist, 'People dislike me for no reason. But you wouldn't understand because you're a d***.'

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    #33

    A New Yorker cartoon illustrating everyday absurdity, featuring a man in a grocery store saying, 'How about if we all just buy our bread and mind our d*** business?'

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