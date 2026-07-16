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We’ve all been there: a sink starts leaking, a wall looks incredibly depressing, or you realize your hallway has all the personality of a cardboard box. While most of us immediately reach for our phones to call a professional (or just ignore it and hope it goes away), there is a special breed of talented humans out there — the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) community.

People have made cozy under-stairs doghouses, actual secret doorways, painted incredible murals on their bedroom walls, and even turned their backyard into a Tiki bar.

To show that one doesn’t always need a professional license to pull off a jaw-dropping home transformation, we’ve collected some of the most creative and stunning DIY projects from an online forum.

Get ready to be inspired… and maybe a little jealous.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Penny Floor Project

A creative home DIY project showing a bathroom floor transformation with pennies from start to finish.

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sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I admire your patience in getting this done

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RELATED:
    #2

    Painted A Mural On My Bedroom Wall Yesterday And Its My New Favorite Room In The House!! All Sherwinn Williams Paint, Flexible Molding And Leds From Amazon!

    Before and after a creative home DIY project: a plain bedroom transforms with a decorative lighted headboard, featuring two dogs.

    Agreeable_Month9177 Report

    6points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like your dogs have made it their room now

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    #3

    At Night The Tiny Houses On My Patio Lamppost Glow Like Something Lives Inside Them. Here's What I Built:)

    A creative home DIY project: a unique directional signpost with many destination signs and decorative elements.

    Alex_DiyPanda Report

    6points
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    In a highly digital world, hands-on work acts as a powerful therapeutic outlet.

    A study conducted by Talker Research revealed that completing a home DIY project boosts a person’s confidence, happiness, and satisfaction for seven full weeks afterward.

    In their survey of 2,000 Gen Z and millennial homeowners and renters, about 86% reported a profound sense of accomplishment that lingers for a month and a half.

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    #4

    Not Sure If This Is The Right Audience

    A sequence of images showcasing a creative home DIY project, building an arcade game machine from scratch.

    This is my second arcade build. I’ve literally just started woodworking in April of this year.

    MoKxSANDMAN Report

    6points
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    lucasmicci avatar
    OnlyOnce
    OnlyOnce
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A natural talent. Amazing!

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    #5

    Understairs Doghouse

    A cozy dog nook under the stairs, with dog beds and artwork, highlighting creative home DIY projects.

    Character-Front-9061 Report

    6points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What lucky dogs! The pictures on the wall are a nice touch

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    #6

    Secret Doorway

    A before and after image of a creative home DIY project with a hidden door bookshelf leading to a bedroom.

    Out of three Walmart shelves and some advanced assembling. Turned out alright!

    Casblancnana Report

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    Touching an object makes you value it more. That is why building your own furniture works so well. When you get hands-on, your brain instantly decides the finished product is worth much more.

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    Psychologists refer to this behavior as the “IKEA effect.” It is a bias where you place a much higher value on things you helped build.

    A study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that engaging in repetitive tactile motions (such as sanding, painting, or tiling) serves as a form of active meditation. It even lowers cortisol levels and stops anxious mental loops.

    “The IKEA effect shows us something simple but powerful about ourselves: we value what we create. Whether it’s a home-cooked meal, a committed relationship or a slightly crooked bookshelf, our efforts infuse them with something special. They aren’t just ‘made with love’ — they’re made to be loved,” says American psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D.
    #7

    Thoughts On My Bathroom Renovation Vision

    Before and after of a bathroom showing creative home DIY projects with updated tile and a new shower door.

    Ruggiero10 Report

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    #8

    My First DIY Cat Tree Made From Real Wood 🪵🐱

    A sequence of images showing the steps of a creative home DIY project: building a custom cat tree from a tree branch.

    Mario_Oesi Report

    5points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitty is loving this

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    #9

    I Made My Dog His Own Room Under The Stairs 😬

    A cozy dog nook, showcasing a creative home DIY project with a plush bed, bone and paw print decor.

    livinginlaundry Report

    5points
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    It’s true that most people DIY to save money, but this is no longer the only driving force.

    According to a 2026 report, today’s DIYers genuinely enjoy doing the work. They now have easy access to better tools and guides, and they also want to control their own timelines instead of waiting around for a busy contractor.

    “Diving into DIY is one of the most fulfilling ways to make your home truly yours, save some cash, and gain a boost of confidence with every project you tackle,” says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist.

    “It gives you the freedom to customize each space to reflect your personal style. Plus, it’s a fantastic opportunity to develop practical skills and make meaningful improvements without having to call in professionals for every little task.”
    #10

    Recent Laundry Room Remodel

    Before and after a laundry room makeover with stacked blue washer and dryer, new cabinets, and floral wallpaper as a home DIY project.

    The_Naked_Handyman Report

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    #11

    Refurbished A Rusty 50s Medicine Cabinet Into A Fun Bathroom Decor

    Before and after a creative home DIY project: a metal bin is repurposed into a unique bathroom mirror cabinet with abstract art.

    glyukster Report

    5points
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    #12

    New To The Group! Thought I’d Share My Tiny Bathroom Wallpaper. Seven Years Ago I Cut Pages Out Of A Book And Used Mod Podge To Make This Wallpaper. I Love It So Much!

    A creative home DIY project: a bathroom with walls covered in vintage-style insect and botanical illustrations.

    y Agreeable_Month9177 Report

    5points
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    The internet also deserves credit for getting younger generations to pick up tools.

    Apps like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram make home upgrades feel totally doable with quick, easy guides.

    Now, people are confidently tackling projects like hanging floating shelves, laying down peel-and-stick flooring, or giving cheap thrifted dressers a stunning makeover.

    A survey found that 60% of millennials and 56% of Gen Z homeowners had renovation plans for 2025, compared to just 32% of baby boomers.
    #13

    4 Months Ago I Lost All Respect For Local Contractors. 4 Months Later I've Gained A Ton For Myself

    A before and after of a creative home DIY project, turning a cluttered basement into a modern living room.

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    #14

    New Laundry Nook In Our 150yr Old House! After/Before And Full Process

    Before and after a creative home DIY project, transforming a laundry area into a stylish, organized space.

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    #15

    I Launched My New 11.6lb Canoe

    A transparent canoe with wooden frame and a wooden paddle on a calm lake, showcasing creative home DIY projects.

    mattdjmorris Report

    5points
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    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an amazing idea, you can see the fish right under you.

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    More and more people are also turning to artificial intelligence as their personal building coach. It is like having a master craftsman standing right next to you, minus any of the judgment.

    If you don’t know how to use a specific saw or mix mortar, you can ask a thousand questions without feeling embarrassed.

    These smart tools can instantly write out customized, step-by-step checklists, calculate your exact supply budget, and help you troubleshoot mistakes in real time.

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    #16

    39f, Never Used A Screwdriver, Really Wanted A Walk In Closet :)

    A luxurious walk-in closet with organized clothing and bright lighting, a creative home DIY project.

    I know it’s far from perfect, but I’m proud of myself for my first diy project.

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    #17

    DIY Hanging Clothing Rack

    A hand holding a wire hanging loop for a creative home DIY project, followed by a stylish clothes rack.

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    #18

    Same Room, 5 Weeks Of Work. One More Week Of Final Touches To Go!

    Before and after photos of a laundry room featuring impressive creative home DIY projects like floral wallpaper and shelving.

    livinginlaundry Report

    4points
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    When we scroll through these transformations, we are not passive viewers. Some part of us might want to replicate the handiwork we see on our feeds.

    That is where online DIY communities step in. They act as a massive, collaborative safety net. When a homeowner shares their progress, they are opening the door for others to learn.

    If you hit a wall or make a mistake, you can post a photo and instantly get advice from people who have made the exact same mistake and figured out how to fix it.

    Seeing someone with no construction background successfully remodel a bathroom removes the intimidation factor and makes you think, “If they can do it, why can’t I?”

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    #19

    Knocked Out Glass Blocks And Put Some Shelves In

    Before and after a glass block wall transformed into an arched built-in bookshelf, showcasing impressive home DIY projects.

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    #20

    Cat Litter Box Simple Fan Extractor

    A Pawsense cat litter box with a ventilation hose leading to a window, a creative home DIY project for pet owners.

    AlexandruCris Report

    4points
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    Before you pick up your tools, however, experts recommend keeping a few basic guidelines in mind to ensure everything goes smoothly.

    First and foremost is research. Cross-reference online tutorials, check out home design magazines, and ask other builders for advice.

    Fantastic Handyman’s renovation specialist Violeta Stoyanova says if you are a beginner, you should steer clear of structural home repairs, and tackle something on a smaller scale. She suggests an IKEA hack or a beginner-friendly upcycling idea.

    “Confidence is key at the beginning and these early successes provide inspiration to continue. Just measure twice, cut once and watch a few video tutorials beforehand,” she says.

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    Many home improvement professionals recommend buying extra materials such as tiles, flooring, or lumber. This extra buffer helps cover cutting waste, accidental mistakes, and damaged pieces and provides matching materials for future repairs.

    At the end of the day, it’s worth weighing the pros and cons before attempting a DIY home project.
    #21

    My Girlfriend Wanted A New Bathroom, So I Built One

    Before and after a bathroom renovation, showcasing creative home DIY projects with a new vanity, flooring, and purple walls.

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    #22

    Bathroom Remodel And First Attempt At Wallpaper

    Before and after of a small bathroom with creative home DIY projects, featuring a dramatic dark makeover.

    TektonDIY Report

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    #23

    DIY Floor Entrance Way

    Creative home DIY project: a before and after of an entryway with new flooring and a curtain added.

    Roselightning00 Report

    4points
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    While DIY projects definitely come with their fair share of challenges, they are ultimately a fun, budget-friendly way to transform your home.

    Best of all, rolling up your sleeves lets you put your personal stamp on your space. By choosing your own colors, textures, and designs, you create a home that is unmistakably yours — completely different from your neighbors and unlike any other place on the planet.
    #24

    Backyard Stairs Project

    Before and after of a backyard transformation with new wooden stairs, a creative home DIY project.

    FireMitten3928 Report

    4points
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    #25

    Before And After Applying Protecticoat To Outdoor Lighting Sconces

    Creative home DIY project: a side-by-side comparison of a porch light before and after painting it black.

    Protecticoat Report

    4points
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    #26

    Rookie Restoring Of Furniture

    Before and after of a repainted dresser, a creative home DIY project with a vintage feel.

    MatzCaru Report

    4points
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    #27

    Accidentally Turned My Backyard Into A Tiki Bar

    A vibrant outdoor patio decorated with tiki statues and string lights, a creative home DIY project.

    Ok-Appointment3224 Report

    4points
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    #28

    Thoughts On This Staircase/Railing Update/Refresh?

    Before and after comparison of a staircase, transformed into a sleek black design, an impressive home DIY project.

    ___D4sH___ Report

    4points
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    #29

    Custom End Table

    A close-up of a rustic wooden stool with an adjustable crank mechanism, showcasing a creative home DIY project.

    TonyPhucHoang Report

    4points
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    #30

    We Built A Tiki House In Hawaii

    A newly built thatched-roof gazebo, a creative home DIY project, sits nestled among trees in a sunny outdoor setting.

    TreehouseLifeHQ Report

    4points
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    #31

    Got Tired Of Refilling The Soap

    Before and after a creative home DIY project: a messy under-sink area becomes organized with a new soap dispenser above the sink.

    PharmDad4 Report

    4points
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    #32

    Before And After DIY Bathroom

    A creative home DIY project: a before and after comparison of a bathroom remodel, featuring a new green vanity and wall color.

    Repulsive_Nature9471 Report

    4points
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    #33

    Got Quoted Over $4k For An Epoxy Floor In My Garage. I Did It For Under $100 Using Watered Down Paint In Sprayers And Sealed With Garage Clear Coat Finish

    A spacious garage with a newly finished, sleek dark gray floor, a testament to impressive home DIY projects.

    mewisme700 Report

    4points
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    #34

    Was Tired Of My Janky Walkout - Added Deck Tiles And Paint

    Before and after of a home DIY project, showing concrete stairs and landing transformed with dark treads and a planter.

    erraticcity Report

    4points
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    #35

    DIY All Mirrored Half-Bathroom, Floor To Ceiling

    A bathroom transformed into a colorful, reflective space with twinkling lights, a truly impressive home DIY project.

    TheSolarJetMan Report

    4points
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    #36

    What A Difference 8 Months Of Gradual Remodeling Can Make

    A kitchen before and after transformation, with new cabinets, countertops, and flooring, showcasing creative home DIY projects.

    An_Account_of_Keith Report

    4points
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    #37

    Bookshelf For The In-Laws

    Before and after of a living room with a newly installed wall-to-wall wooden bookshelf, part of creative home DIY projects.

    Accomplished-Arm9620 Report

    4points
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    #38

    Recent Pantry Renovation

    Before and after of a home DIY project transforming a plain pantry into a functional, organized space with shelving.

    leisure-rules Report

    4points
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    #39

    We Made A Stained Glass Window For Our Bathroom Renovation

    A stunning home DIY project featuring a beautiful stained glass window with a tree and red rose design in an arched alcove.

    B-i-s-m-a-r-k Report

    4points
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    #40

    DIY Dining Room Transformation In Our First Home

    A before and after of a dining room, showcasing a stunning home DIY project with a slatted accent wall.

    Norskie89 Report

    4points
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    #41

    I Made A Table Lamp Out Of Piston 🔧🛋️

    Creative Home DIY Projects: An industrial-style table lamp made from a car piston and pressure gauge, with a white shade.

    Alarming-Climate-739 Report

    4points
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    #42

    Upgraded Bathroom From Single To Double Vanity

    Before and after a creative home DIY project transforming a bathroom with new vanity and illuminated mirror.

    Chitown_Derp Report

    4points
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    #43

    Bathroom Remodel

    A before and after of a bathroom DIY project, transforming it with a new vanity and herringbone wall.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #44

    Painted My Kitchen Cabinets - Before And After

    Creative Home DIY Projects: Before and after of a kitchen renovation, transforming it from light wood to modern navy cabinets.

    Prestigious-Yak-5639 Report

    4points
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    #45

    Built Moana’s Boat (Push-Car Edition) For My Toddler — My Craziest Build Yet!

    Creative Home DIY Projects: A Moana-inspired boat prop, meticulously crafted for imaginative play or decor.

    Firm-Band7248 Report

    4points
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    #46

    I Installed A Wall Mounted Tire Rack

    A wall-mounted tire rack in a garage, a practical and creative home DIY project for storage.

    Drewsvans Report

    3points
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    #47

    My Husband Wanted Me To Show Y’all His DIY Fence. Quoted 3k To Extend. He Spent $750

    Before and after pictures of a home DIY project: a newly installed wooden fence in a residential area.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #48

    Laundry Closet Pre & Post (W New Floors!)

    Before and after of a laundry closet showing improved organization and new shelving, a practical home DIY project.

    Maleficent_Good4806 Report

    3points
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    #49

    DIY Door Renovation. (Before & After)

    Before and after of a wooden front door painted black, demonstrating a simple yet impressive home DIY project.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #50

    Temporary Backsplash (Probably Permanent). Used Amazon Peal And Stick Stainless Steel Tiles. Turned Out Better Than I Could Have Imagined

    A kitchen with a new checkerboard metallic backsplash and range hood, a creative home DIY project.

    surfryhder Report

    3points
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    #51

    Update On My Kitchen Remodeling. On The Backside Of It Finally

    Kitchen before and after showcasing impressive home DIY projects, with new flooring and darker cabinets.

    ianj2807 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Hall Closet Before And After

    Before and after of a closet space, demonstrating creative home DIY projects with new flooring and hooks.

    not_another_mom Report

    3points
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    #53

    Did My First Ever DIY Project

    A black L-shaped desk in a room, ready for creative home DIY projects to create a workspace.

    Sad_Heart_2553 Report

    3points
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    #54

    Paint/Hardware Kitchen Refresh

    Kitchen before and after with impressive home DIY projects, including painted cabinets and updated countertops.

    Carrotcake1920 Report

    3points
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    #55

    No More Messy Drawer

    A hanger repurposed to organize necklaces, a creative home DIY project for small spaces.

    SpecificPractice7561 Report

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    #56

    My Cloud Ceiling DIY

    A bedroom with a unique cloud ceiling featuring pink and blue lights, a seriously impressive home DIY project.

    AdLatter1948 Report

    3points
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    #57

    Wainscoting With Beadboard In Hallway?

    Creative home DIY project: a hallway transformed with botanical wallpaper and white wainscoting.

    ZzTotinos Report

    3points
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    #58

    Before, Almost Done And Current. How Does This Look?

    Creative home DIY project: a bathroom before and after a deep clean and renovation, showcasing a cleaner tub and toilet.

    EQUILEGNA Report

    3points
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    #59

    We Added Trim To Our Windows And I Can’t Get Of The Difference They Make. Time Do The Rest!

    A cozy living room with grey sofas and patterned pillows, showcasing impressive home DIY projects.

    livinginlaundry Report

    3points
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    #60

    Before And After(: What Do U Think?

    A room before and after a checkerboard wall paint job, an impressive home DIY project.

    houseplantsgrowing Report

    3points
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    #61

    Before N After Pics Of The Laundry Room

    A laundry room before and after new flooring, an impressive home DIY project.

    Impossible_Tadpole54 Report

    3points
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    #62

    Wooden Shower Mat

    Creative home DIY project: making a wooden shower mat by staining wood slats, before and after.

    buffchahhooahhooah Report

    3points
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    #63

    Update Pics! Mini Stairwell Redo Before And After

    Before and after view of a small laundry room, demonstrating an impressive home DIY project with a new door.

    JoanOfArco Report

    3points
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    #64

    Dried Flowers In The Shadow Box

    A beautiful framed display of dried flowers with a white bow, showcasing a creative home DIY project.

    CalendarPositive3342 Report

    3points
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    #65

    IKEA Trones Shoe Cabinets For My Small Foyer

    A stylish entryway with a round mirror, shoe cabinet, and plant. This home DIY project organizes the space.

    BarefootBonita Report

    3points
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    #66

    This Desk Took A Lot More Effort Than I Thought Going Into It

    A creative home DIY project: a custom-made wooden desk with a guitar-shaped leg and three drawers.

    thewoodenhobbyist Report

    3points
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    #67

    That’s A Wrap On The Shower And Tub Area! Been A Long Time Coming And Definitely The Most Ambitious Tiling Of Done

    A creative home DIY project: a modern bathroom shower with sleek blue vertical tiles and brass fixtures.

    rwh-harri320 Report

    3points
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    #68

    Wife Wanted To Spend $10 On A Faucet Extender For Our Son To Wash His Hands. This Was My Answer To That

    A creative home DIY project: a temporary sink faucet made from a PVC pipe, demonstrating resourcefulness.

    Branjoe328 Report

    3points
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    #69

    My Capsule Bed

    A unique creative home DIY project featuring a gaming room with pink neon lighting and a cozy sleeping nook.

    Gr4mp4 Report

    3points
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    #70

    Stained Glass Transom Window

    A before and after of a creative home DIY project, showing a doorway transformed with a beautiful stained glass transom.

    Psychological-Rip-12 Report

    3points
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    #71

    Carpeted Pine Stairs → Sanded And Stained Wood (First Woodworking Project From Start To Finish)

    Before and after image of a staircase, transformed from carpeted to dark wood treads, demonstrating creative home DIY projects.

    greyyeux Report

    3points
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    #72

    Historic 1908 Home Restoration: Wallpaper Removal, Plaster Repair, Skim Coat To Paint

    A before and after of an empty room, highlighting a remarkable home DIY project with updated paint.

    ricosinron Report

    3points
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    #73

    I Designed My Own Lamp!

    A creative home DIY project: a unique lotus flower-shaped lamp made from cardboard.

    sven2123 Report

    3points
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    #74

    Made This For My Wife. My Wife Is Currently 90% Of Her Time Bed Ridden Due To Health

    Creative Home DIY Projects: A cozy bedroom with a large tufted headboard and a custom-built desk over the bed.

    doobersthetitan Report

    3points
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    #75

    Just Completed This Sliding Door, My Biggest Project To Date!

    An entryway with new sliding glass panels, a creative home DIY project offering a modern, textured look.

    Sparics Report

    3points
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    #76

    My Project For My Cats

    A large outdoor cat enclosure, a home DIY project with platforms and ramps, on a patio deck.

    [deleted] Report

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    #77

    I Built A Greenhouse!

    Stages of a creative home DIY project building a geodesic dome structure in a backyard with gravel and stones.

    A_Takakun Report

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    #78

    Creating Chrysalis

    Before and after a creative home DIY project showing a basement gym updated with red lighting and more equipment.

    When we first purchased our home, I knew that the musky basement storage room had the potential to be something grand. A little over a year after purchasing our home, I finally decided it was time to tackle the project I had been ruminating on: transforming that storage room into a proper home gym, "Chrysalis." Took 4 months and easily over 150 hours of work.

    Orndwarf Report

    3points
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    #79

    I Made A Lampshade For My Camping Light From A Coconut Shell

    Creative Home DIY Projects: A unique hanging lamp made from a repurposed coconut shell, providing ambient lighting.

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