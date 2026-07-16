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We’ve all been there: a sink starts leaking, a wall looks incredibly depressing, or you realize your hallway has all the personality of a cardboard box. While most of us immediately reach for our phones to call a professional (or just ignore it and hope it goes away), there is a special breed of talented humans out there — the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) community.

People have made cozy under-stairs doghouses, actual secret doorways, painted incredible murals on their bedroom walls, and even turned their backyard into a Tiki bar.

To show that one doesn’t always need a professional license to pull off a jaw-dropping home transformation, we’ve collected some of the most creative and stunning DIY projects from an online forum.

Get ready to be inspired… and maybe a little jealous.