These 24 Home DIYs Are The Definition Of Glow-Up Energy
Break out those Pinterest boards and dust off that tool kit you bought three years ago – it's time to channel that restless energy into something beyond rearranging your furniture for the fifth time this month. These projects are for everyone who's ever walked into a home store, looked at a $300 shelf, and muttered "I could make that" under their breath. Spoiler alert: this time, you actually can.
Maybe it's the changing seasons, or maybe Mercury's in retrograde again, but something about right now screams "transformation." Whether you're tired of staring at those bland walls or just need to prove to yourself that you inherited some of that DIY gene your dad swears runs in the family, we've got projects that match your ambition (and actually your skill level, too). From weekend warriors to first-time DIYers who still aren't sure which end of the hammer to hold, each project offers that sweet satisfaction of pointing at something in your home and proudly declaring, "Yeah, I made that" – without having to fake the confidence.
Pimp Your Plain Jane Furniture With These Easy-Peasy Furniture Transfers Or Decals That'll Have Your Pieces Ready For Their Close-Up
Review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and I am very pleased with my results. Product works. I used chalk paint, distressed to my liking, added the flowers and birds in layers. Finally covered In furniture wax to seal everything." - J.K.
Throw Some Shade At Boring Decor By Giving Your Lamps A Fabulous Facelift With Stylish New Lampshades
Review: "I needed an update and thought this shade would do it. Sometimes you need a change of view in the room. Fun addition to my home office. Stated measurements are accurate and worth the $$$" - Jewel Ruby
Breathe New Life Into Your Grandma's Old Armchair And Make It Instagram-Worthy With This Miracle-Working Fabric Paint
Review: "Using this paint saved us so much money! Our dining room chairs had gotten stains on them over the years which would not come out. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on new chairs, I bought this paint and now our old ones look as good as brand new! Better yet, they now match our dining room! Very happy we found this!" - Cheryl L. Frisch
Turn Your Dusty Old Dresser Into A Gleaming Antique With This Miracle-Working Wood Feed And Wax
Review: "I have used this product for years and swear by it to clean and condition wood. I have transformed several pieces of furniture by just using this product to rejuvenate the wood. It’s great and easy to use" - Amberzon
Channel Your Inner Picasso And Create Masterpieces On Your Mundane Furniture Using These Artistic Stencils And Stamps
Review: "Redid an old 1970's end table & use this stencil on the top. Turned out great! Easy to use & to clean off" - APRYLSHOWERS
Peel Away Years Of Questionable Color Choices With This Miracle-Working Paint Scraper
Review: "Awesome scraper! Primarily used as a scraper, but all of the functions in one tool is awesome as well!" - Whitney Nicole
Give Your Tired Tables A Trendy Tattoo With This Easy-To-Apply Wood Stain To Refresh Furniture
Review: "Absolutely the best stain. I have yellow pine in a cottage after putting in shutters I had to frame with wood now paint or stain. I found this stain gel that is fantastic. The color match was perfect and the no drip was a life saver" - Linda
Transform Your Kitchen From Drab To Tropical Fab With This Easy Rattan To Cabinet Doors Upgrade
Review: "Absolutely brilliant product! I had several pieces of furniture I wanted to refinish and add caning to but I was so intimidated by authentic caning because it’s so delicate to work with and expensive! I didn’t want to mess it up. This caning is so wonderful to use! Cuts easily and was so easy to work with. I applied it to a mirror for beautiful added interest. It stayed flat and I was able to paint without trouble. So happy this product exists and it has transformed so many of my home pieces!" - Megan
Roll up those sleeves and grab your confidence – the next batch of projects proves you don't need a contractor's license to make magic happen in your space. From quick afternoon fixes to weekend warriors, these ideas turn that creative itch into actual results.
Curate Your Own Stick-On Louvre Without Angering Your Landlord Using This Colorful Washi Tape For An Art Wall
Review: "This tape is beautiful! I am surprised. I am saying tape is beautiful but it really is. The colors are so rich. I love the wide range of colors in this set. It sticks and adheres well while still being able to take it off and use it again. This washi tape can be used for a variety of activities, making it very versatile. This is my favorite washi tape set." - J & A
Elevate Your Coffee Table's Game (Literally) By Giving It A Set Of These Fabulous New Furniture Legs
Review: "These legs were an excellent quality! We took my mother-in-law’s antique suitcase and turned it into a bedside table for the guest room. Very light weight but sturdy and the style reminded me of 70 vintage. There are special tips that come with the legs so they won’t scratch the flooring. Very happy with how cute these legs made a table!" - Sher
Multiply Your Room's Wow Factor With These Reflective 4x4 Mirror Squares That'll Have Your Walls Doing Double Takes
Review: "I love this! I hung this on my wall, the stuff it came with worked to keep it applied to my wall very well! Its been months & its still good as new! I was worried because I saw reviews saying the mirror looks “warped” but it looks very good im super happy with this purchase its good for a little decoration if you have an empty wall :)" - Ashley
Bring Brilliant Illumination To The Darkest Corners Of Your Kitchen With The Easy-To-Install Under Cabinet Motion Sensor Lights, Banishing Shadows And Adding A Touch Of Modern Convenience
Review: "These lights are wonderful. Rechargeable, good quality. Highly recommend." - kellycatt03
Transform Your Countertops In An Instant With The Stunning, Easy-To-Apply Self-Adhesive Marble For Counters, Adding A Luxurious Touch Without The Hassle Of Major Renovation
Review: "This stuff is so durable!!! I lined the cabinet under my kitchen sink with it 5 years ago. I has had every cleaner you can think of spilled on it and it still looks great! I can wash it with a scrub sponge and it still looks great! It's easy to use and very heavy duty." - Rbcatmom
Add A Pop Of Color And A Layer Of Discretion To Your Windows With The Vibrant, Easy-To-Apply Rainbow Window Privacy Film, Filtering The Outside World While Keeping Your Interior Views Private
Review: "A great looking solution for privacy. It was easy to apply, provides the desired privacy (can’t see in or out), has been up for several months now and still sticking and lasting great! Easy to trim to the desired size. The sun still comes in and creates a nice rainbow effect! Definitely worth the money." - C
Elevate Your Interior Decor With The Timeless Elegance Of The Classic Molded Wall Panels, Adding Sophisticated Texture And Visual Interest To Any Room With Ease
Review: "These looked and worked better than expected. Light weight, takes paint well, easy to install, makes a big aesthetic difference. I recommend painting before installing." - Catfish
Revamp Your Walls In A Snap With The Effortlessly Chic Peel And Stick Wallpaper, Bringing A Fresh New Look To Your Space Without The Commitment Of Traditional Wallpaper
Review: "I have installed a LOT of peel-and-stick wallpaper, and many of them stretch out as you reposition them. This brand does not have that issue. It stayed true to size despite how many times I repositioned it. Great wallpaper value!" - Jenn S
Time to trade scrolling for creating as we dive into more ways to leave your mark on your space. Because while anyone can buy decor, there's something special about crafting it yourself – even if the process involves a few choice words and some creative problem-solving.
Revitalize Your Kitchen With The Stunning, Stress-Free Peel And Stick Kitchen Backsplash, Protecting Your Walls From Splashes And Adding A Dash Of Stylish Flair In Minutes
Review: "Five stars. Its so pretty and very easy to put on. Love it from the start. Quality was excellent. Stick to every wall." - Elena
Seal The Gaps And Warm Up Your Welcome With The Cozy, Easy-To-Use Door Draft Stopper, Keeping Chilly Drafts At Bay And Your Home Snug And Comfortable
Review: "We put this on our door between the kitchen and garage. So easy to attach, hasn’t come loose in over a year, no matter what the temperature. Perfectly keep the draft from coming in from outside." - Mechelle Howard
Paint Like A Pro With The Clever, Mess-Free Masking Liquid, Creating Crisp, Clean Lines And Edges On Your Walls And Trim Without The Hassle Of Tape
Review: "used this to paint my french doors. Brushed it on the glass with a regular paintbrush before painting. The coating turns clear when it is dry. It was easy to remove and worked well! Peels off like Saran wrap. Highly recommend" - C Aguirre
Add A Touch Of Magic To Your Walls With The Sleek, Space-Saving Floating Bookshelf, Suspending Your Favorite Books And Decorative Treasures In Mid-Air With Effortless Elegance
Review: "I had these bookshelves about 20 years ago and while moving several times, I lost them. I found them on amazon and bought them again because they are so functionable for my lifestyle. Perfect minimalistic bookshelves." - Ellen
Elevate Your Kitchen Or Bath To Luxurious Heights With The Sophisticated, Easy-To-Install Gold Cabinet Knobs, Adding A Touch Of Glamour And Refinement To Your Cabinetry
Review: "I bought these to wear on my Ikea dresser, and they are perfect! So cute and easy to install. They are amazing quality for the money. I am even considering repurchasing them to use on my kitchen cabinets. My husband even complimented them after I installed them in our dresser as a surprise. Great purchase!" - Mel J
Dazzle Your Decor With The Enchanting, Easy-To-Hang 300 LED Curtain String Lights, Transforming Any Room Into A Whimsical Wonderland Of Twinkling Beauty
Review: "As long as you are careful getting the light strings out, you will be very happy with how marvelous this set is. I use it for milestone sessions and it looks beautiful." - OMM
Breathe New Life Into Outdated Tile With The Ingenious, Easy-To-Use Tile Painting Stencil, Helping You Create Crisp, Professional-Looking Designs And Patterns With Minimal Mess And Effort
Review: "I needed an inexpensive way to update my bathroom so I tried the Rustoleum Home Floor Coating System and purchased the A4 Design Stencils. Initially, I only purchased one set but realized I needed several more so I ordered another 2 packages. Having at least 6 stencils made the entire process much easier and was able to do it much quicker. This was easy to use and although I made some mistakes throughout this process it was user-error and not anything wrong with the stencil itself. I highly recommend this if you are looking for an inexpensive way to brighten up or update any flooring." - MamaGrocks
Give Your Furniture A Farm-Fresh Facelift With This Charmingly Rustic Milk Paint
Review: "Definitely obsessed with this paint. Super easy application and was able to reach desired color in 2 coats! Transformed this old desk to a new decadent piece!" - Amazon Customer