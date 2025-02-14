20 Interior Design Trends That Experts Swear By This Year
2025 called, and it wants you to know that beige is taking a backseat while maximalism drives the design bus straight into dopamine-decorated heaven. Interior design experts predict a year where comfort collides with bold choices, turning living spaces into personal art galleries that actually feel livable. Warm metallic accents are sliding into our DMs while clashing patterns party together like they've known each other forever. From cozy furniture that looks like it gives great hugs to stone accents that bring nature's swagger indoors, every trend points to spaces becoming more personal, more sustainable, and definitely more interesting.
The year ahead celebrates texture like it's going out of style (spoiler: it's not). Earth tones are getting their moment in the spotlight, but make no mistake – they're showing up with attitude and depth. Think less "basic brown" and more "coffee with personality." Design mavens are mixing materials like DJ's mix tracks, layering textures and patterns with the confidence of someone who knows rules were made to be broken. Sustainability isn't just a buzzword anymore; it's becoming the backbone of beautiful design, proving that saving the planet can look incredibly chic.
Living Rooms Are Getting A Whole Lot Cozier, Thanks To The Rise Of Casually Comfortable Furniture Like The Modern Bean Bag Chair, Which Promises To Become Your New Favorite Spot To Curl Up With A Good Boo
Review: "This is an awesome product. Extremely comfortable. Particularly love the color. Can serve as an accent chair in your living room to accompany your normal couch." - Aaron
Dare To Clash And Make A Statement: Pattern Mixing Is Taking Center Stage, Encouraging You To Unleash Your Inner Artist And Play With Textures, Prints, And Palettes, Tying It All Together With A Versatile Accessory Like A Reversible Boho Throw Blanket That Offers Two Stylish Looks In One
Review: "I love this in my living room, the design is elegant, and the quality is great. It looks very nice on my couch." - Meghin Sanchez
Stepping Away From Stark Neutrals, Earth Tones Are Embracing A Grounded Palette, And Nothing Completes This Look Quite Like A Luxuriously Soft Sage Green Blanket Draped Effortlessly Over The Sofa Or Bed
Review: "The quality is very good. Blanket is very soft. I haven’t noticed any shedding. Very breathable. Worth the money. The blanket is just the right thickness for a couch or other chair." - Zorin
Nature’s Calling, And We Must Go, Blurring The Lines Between The Indoors And Out By Incorporating Lush Greenery Into Every Corner Of Your Home With A Statement Piece Like A Planter Stand With 14 Shelves To Create Your Own Personal Urban Jungle
Review: "This is perfect and lightweight! It was not hard to put together, but it did take a bit to get in the groove. I moved it myself into place, holds lots of plants in an organized way! Visually appealing." - K Chavez
Drama Is Making A Comeback With Bold Black Accents Staking Their Claim In Every Room, From The Walls To The Furniture, And The Easiest Way To Incorporate This Style Into Your House Are Striking Additions Like Luxurious Black Velvet Curtains
Review: "These are great quality and elegant. Easily installed and perfect to block out unwanted light. They are perfect in color and I didn’t have to iron them- the wrinkles fell out as soon as I hung them up because of the size and weight. Would definitely purchase again for my entire home." - E. Hodges
Overhead Lighting Just Got A Major Glow-Up: With Designs Turning To Statement Lighting, The Trend Is All About Fixtures That Double As Art, And With That, We're Getting Bold With A Sculptural Modern Light Fixture That Illuminates The Room And Sparks Conversations
Review: "Very cute bubble light. The size is a good size and not too big. It’s a medium size light. Love the grayish color glasses." - Afsoon Saba
Color stories evolve into full-blown design epics as we explore more trends shaping our spaces. The following finds demonstrate how 2025's interior vibes blend bold choices with practical living, creating environments that feel both fresh and familiar. From statement pieces to subtle accents, each trend ahead shows how personal expression is becoming the ultimate design principle.
Groovy Is Back, Baby! With Vintage And Retro Themes Making A Splash, Design Is Getting A Blast From The Past, Especially With An Iconic Orange Mushroom Lamp That Brings A Funky, Fun Vibe To Any Room
Review: "A great lamp, upper and lower lighting is fantastic and the look is exactly as advertised." - Amazon Customer
Trade In Minimalism For A Touch Of Opulence: Jewel Tones Are Making A Dazzling Comeback, Adding Pops Of Rich Color To Any Room, Exemplified By The Shimmering Elegance Of An Emerald Vase That Instantly Elevates Your Space
Review: "I love this vase! The shade of green was just perfect for my art room and the gold snake really makes the piece pop." - Allie
For A Look That's Rock-Solid, Designers Are Turning To Stone Accents Like Stone Stick On Wall Panels To Add Visual Interest And Depth To Rooms
Review: "Looks and feels really good. I just may get more." - Linda Winders
This Year, Elevating The Senses Is Key, So Ditch The Purely Decorative And Embrace Sensorial Decor, Like Textured Throw Pillows That Beg To Be Touched And Add Depth To Any Space
Review: "Very nice quality. Color was true to pic. Fabric very comfortable and nicely made. Highly recommend." - Suzanne
Maximalism Is Back, And It's Bolder Than Ever; Color-Drenched Rooms Are Making A Splash, Transforming Spaces Into Immersive Experiences, Especially When You Commit To The Look With Vibrant, Show-Stopping Wallpaper
Review: "This peel and stick wallpaper is so easy to apply. The adhesive is strong enough to hold yet easy to reposition." - Beccaboo
Embrace The "More Is More" Philosophy: With Maximalism Back In Full Swing, Every Wall Is A Canvas For Self-Expression, Showcasing Your Unique Personality With A Curated Collection Of Bold And Vibrant Pieces, Such As A Set Of Bauhaus Inspired Prints Arranged To Create A Striking Art Wall
Review: "These prints were the perfect addition to pad out my gallery wall. Very nice quality!" - Rhegan Stark
Pattern play meets purposeful design in our next selection of trending elements. Watch how traditionally opposing styles merge to create spaces that tell unique stories while maintaining function. Because in 2025, good design means making rooms that work as hard as they look good, all while keeping Mother Earth in mind.
With Design Celebrating Calm, Minimalist Cozy Interiors Are Trending, And Nothing Sets The Mood Quite Like The Subtle Glow And Gentle Fragrance Released By The Sleek Candle Warmer
Review: "Very pretty and works well my daughter in law started using it immediately and the candle was melting within minutes." - Coty
Goodbye Mass-Produced, Hello Unique Finds: Handcrafted Pieces Are Reigning Supreme, Bringing A Touch Of Wabi-Sabi To Any Room, Especially With A Rustic Yet Refined Stump Side Table With Charred Details
Review: "Solid and heavy, looks just as described. Super pleased!" - FruitBatMan
Conscious Consumerism Meets Stylish Design: Being Eco-Friendly Is More Than A Trend; It's A Lifestyle, And It Seamlessly Integrates With Your Home Decor With A Naturally Beautiful Hand Woven Wicker Basket, Perfect For Stylishly Storing Everything From Blankets To Books
Review: "These wicker baskets are cute." - ShirKi
Say Goodbye To Tangled Cords And Clunky Gadgets; Discreet Tech Is The Future, Seamlessly Blending Into Your Décor Like A Bedside Table With Built In LED Lighting And Charging Station, So You Can Stay Connected Without Sacrificing Style
Review: "Got this for my daughter's new room and she's loving it. She wasted no time decorating it. The colored lights with the clear shelf really pops. There was no problem assembling it and no missing parts." - Billy Halpin
Transforming Your Home Into A Sanctuary Is The Top Priority, And Whether It Is In A Small Corner Or In The Whole Room, Dedicate Your Wellness Space With The Help Of The Essential Meditation Pillow
Review: "I’m working from home on the floor. I was looking for something better than a regular pillow and I found this. So glad I did!!! I paired it with a a zabuton cushion from another vendor. This cushion makes we want to sit up straight. Great for posture." - donut girl
Move Over, Cool Tones; Warm Metallics Are Here To Infuse Spaces With Richness And Light, And Nothing Says Luxe Quite Like A Pair Of Gleaming Gold Sconces Casting A Warm Glow On Your Walls
Review: "Easy to put together, the gold is beautiful. Light, easy to hang and pops the walls with elegance. Highly recommend." - farmgirl
Forget Boring, Flat Surfaces, Textured Walls And Ceilings Are Having A Moment, Turning Your Home Into A Tactile Playground, Especially When You Upgrade Your Space With Textured Ceiling Tiles That Add Dimension And Depth
Review: "I absolutely loved these ceiling panels! I ended up needing three boxes for my project, and I still had a few pieces left over, which worked out perfectly. Installing them was such a fun and creative experience—it felt like I was designing something totally unique for my space. The panels are great quality and super easy to work with. The end result is stunning—it completely transformed my room and gave it a modern, polished look. If you’re considering these, I highly recommend them. Just be sure to measure your space to know how many boxes to order. You won’t regret it!" - Jen Umoa
Sustainability Is Having Its Moment, So The New Decor Trend In Reutilization Will Have Everyone Seeing That The Future Of Design Lies In Reclaiming Spaces And Items, Like Turning Salvaged Wood Into Unique Wood Beam Pocket Planters That Bring A Bit Of Nature Indoors
Review: "Very nice and great quality. Looks great on my wall." - NCASTILLO