Review: "Highly recommend these! Super natural way to keep your space fresh and odor free. I have 2 dogs and a cat, along with an air purifier. I also have allergies. And you can tell the difference these make to get the odors and extra moisture out of the air. I even put one in my car because I have the dogs in there too. I just put it out in the sun for an hour or two once a month to reset and dry out. I have also used another brand before and this one is very aesthetically nice and you can hang it anywhere." - Anna Cardoso

