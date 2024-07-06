Take Your First Steps To Becoming An Eco-Warrior With These 23 Sustainable Home Products
Ready to make your home a haven for both you and the planet? It's easier than you might think! Embark on a journey towards a greener lifestyle with these 23 sustainable home products that are not only good for the Earth but also elevate your everyday living. From kitchen essentials to bathroom must-haves, we've curated a collection of eco-friendly finds that will inspire you to make small changes with a big impact. Eco-warriors, unite!
Go Green, Even With Your Garbage! Plant-Based Trash Bags Are A Panda-Approved Way To Reduce Waste
Review: "Breaks down naturally - good for compost for larger events. Sturdy enough to be used for a lot of people." - Bryson Hadley
Puppy Training, Senior Dogs, Or Just Everyday Accidents: Washable Pee Pads For Dogs Have You Covered
Review: "These pee pads are beautiful and of excellent quality. I bought a few in different colors. So much better than disposable pee pads. They wash and dry well too. Really, no complaints." - Mleon
Wool Dryer Balls-Pack: Fluff Your Laundry Naturally, Reduce Drying Time, And Give Single-Use Dryer Sheets The Boot!
Review: "I've used them a couple times now. They do make the laundry softer, and the smell is surprisingly fresh. I don't need dryer sheets anymore!" - S. Y. Baker
Review: "I was feeling bad using liquid detergent in plastic bottles til I found this product on Amazon. It cleans perfect and I can’t believe that one thin strip is enough for a full load 😮 I love it, this product makes me happy and helps me to protect our Earth." - Gunes
Fur-Get About Frustrating Lint Rollers And Sticky Tape Thanks To The Chom Chom Roller
Review: "It’s just simply amazing. What more can I say? I have a multi pet household so hair always accumulates like crazy and I’m guilty of washing my bedding way too much to try to remove let hair from it and it still sticks even fresh out of the drier. This thing on the other hands, removes it in seconds. It is so easy to use. " - Camiron
Review: "I’ve been wanting a set of coconut smoothie bowls for awhile and I’m so glad I finally got them! These are beautiful and I love that they are environmentally friendly!" - Marcia
Review: "This is super great, I’m trying to get rid of single use items in my home and this is a great option." - Joshua Gardner
It's super easy to start by transforming your kitchen into an eco-conscious haven. From reusable food wraps to compostable dish brushes, these sustainable swaps will help you reduce waste and minimize your environmental footprint while you cook, clean, and entertain.
Replace Your Old Plastic Sponges With A Sustainable And Eco-Conscious Alternative: Biodegradable Kitchen Sponges Made From Natural Cellulose
Review: "These sponges are great!! I used this one to clean a pan with baked on food, the scouring pad is so durable and I didn’t have to over scrub like when I use my usual sponges. They rinse off really well and don’t hold on to food either!
I love that I can just toss these in my compost once they’ve reached their max use." - Allison F
1 Gallon Compost Bin With Hemp-Based Filters: Transform Your Kitchen Scraps Into Nutrient-Rich Compost, Naturally
Review: "This is perfect for my condo kitchen! It looks nice and is not an eye sore. Great quality too! I use compost bags to make it easy and less cleaning. There is no smell." - Lammerz
Review: "I had thought about this for awhile and finally pulled the trigger. One of the best purchases I’ve made in a long time! It’s easy to install, and I’ve noticed significantly less toilet paper being using in the house." - T.J. Walls
Ditch The Artificial Air Fresheners And Embrace The Power Of Bamboo Charcoal
Review: "Highly recommend these! Super natural way to keep your space fresh and odor free. I have 2 dogs and a cat, along with an air purifier. I also have allergies. And you can tell the difference these make to get the odors and extra moisture out of the air. I even put one in my car because I have the dogs in there too. I just put it out in the sun for an hour or two once a month to reset and dry out. I have also used another brand before and this one is very aesthetically nice and you can hang it anywhere." - Anna Cardoso
Review: "We love our pour coffee and this little filter works perfectly. Cleans easy and dries quickly. Gets used daily." - Amazon Customer
Keep Your Food Fresh And Your Kitchen Stylish With Food Storage Containers With Bamboo Lids
Review: "I was looking to replace my plastic food storage containers. These are fantastic. The set of 4 sizes gives you plenty of options and the largest size is quite ample. They stack nicely when empty and when in use, they stack nicely in the fridge." - Donna Chirico
Review: "These are really great for the kitchen! Clean well and wash up in the laundry great! You also get a lot of them for the price." - M. Sullivan
Ready to take your eco-warrior status to the next level? These final few finds will inspire you to think outside the box and embrace a more sustainable lifestyle in every aspect of your life. From cleaning products to personal care items, these products prove that even small changes can make a big difference.
Refill, Reuse, And Reduce Waste With The Bathroom Cleaning Spray Bottle With 4 Refill Tablets
Review: "Easy to use refills, as simple as filling the bottle with water and then drop the tablet for easy dissolve. It got fresh scent and cleans great! The plastic bottles are sturdy and made from recycled products, way to go Blueland! The multi-surface cleaner works great on Kitchen Countertops, Appliances, etc." - Amazon Customer
Embrace A Zero-Waste Beauty Routine With Reusable Makeup Remover Pads
Review: "These are very soft and great for removing makeup. They clean up well, and are washable. Even have their own laundry bag! Drop the mike!" - Amazon Customer
Review: "Love these salt and pepper grinders. The quality is awesome!! They work perfect and look pretty!!" - Michelle Miranda
Review: "The pump actually works, as does the sprayer and the flip top is leak proof. No gimmicks here, these are all fully functional and worth every dime. Highly recommend!" - Mary W
From Veggie Prep To Charcuterie: Large Wood Cutting Boards Set Of 4 For Every Culinary Need
Review: "These cutting boards are not only strong and sturdy but a work of art also. These would make a beautiful gift, but I purchased them for myself and am so happy with them." - ceejay
Review: "I love these bags! And I LOVE they are not easy to open! It means my food is going to stay safe, secure and no freezer burn!" - D. Mccutcheon
Review: "Great notebook, easy to write and erase. I really like this product, and it’s a great way to take notes without wasting a ton of paper." - Petar Glisovic
From Kitchen To Bathroom: Natural All-Purpose Cleaner And Polish Tackles Every Mess
Review: "Best cleaner ever!!! It even cleans grout and it comes with the most durable sponge. It also smells nice. I love this stuff so much." - Jen
Review: "This would make a great gift for the tea drinker in your life! I love the look and how practical it is!" - Valerie