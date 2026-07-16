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Decorating a home is a form of self-expression. The color schemes, textures, and even the furniture you choose reflect aspects of your personality, experiences, and values. 

So it also says a lot about you if your interior design choices are ridiculous, at best. You may even be featured on this subreddit, which is all about making fun of the most ludicrous home decor and DIY work on the internet today. 

Bored Panda has curated some of the most preposterous photos from the community. If you’re currently decorating your home, you may want to file these under “What not to do.”

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What Plants Grow Best With Rocks? Looking For Ideas For My Staircase!

A wooden staircase completely covered with large, smooth river rocks, presenting a peculiar home decor fail.

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sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suggest a wreath if you're intending to use these stairs

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    #2

    Hallelujah

    A bedroom with walls covered in numerous crucifixes and religious figures, showcasing a peculiar home decor.

    Usefull-bookz Report

    6points
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    #3

    It Was So Worth It! Dont Mind If I Pat Myself On The Back

    A home decor fail showing plywood flooring before and after being faked to look like hardwood floors with a Sharpie.

    jared10011980 Report

    5points
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    How the environment of our home feels can affect our mental health. This is why experts like licensed therapist-turned-interior designer Anita Yokota emphasize the importance of being intentional about decorating. 
    #4

    Who Knew That You Had To Specify “Outdoors” When Asking For A Juliet Balcony?

    An entryway with a small, elevated balcony area that is inaccessible and appears to be a home decor fail.

    RedSparrow1971 Report

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    #5

    My Aunt's Toilet Is Having A Quinceñera

    A white toilet with an elaborate red and white lace cover set, a home decor fail that may leave you cracking up.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    5points
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    #6

    Wife Broke All Our Dishes Last Week

    A chandelier made from an eclectic assortment of white ceramic dishes and cutlery, an unusual home decor piece.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

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    “If you’re in a very messy environment, or you’re in a chaotic environment, you’re not prone to using that living space for yourself,” Yokota told Better Homes & Gardens. “You want your home to work for you, and you want your home to feel really good because when you feel good, then your outlook on everything is so different.”
    #7

    Trying To Pick The Best Towels For This Room

    A small kitchen featuring a glass shower stall right next to a black oven and range, demonstrating home decor fails.

    Reindeer_Underpants Report

    5points
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    erikmeyenberg avatar
    Phaiax
    Phaiax
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seen this many times in my city, since apparently it was quite common in old apartment buildings a century ago. Reason was of course to save space and perhaps easier plumbing facilities, not to have gimmicky conversation starter.

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    #8

    I Love My Farmhouse Kitchen

    A refrigerator with a large cow graphic on the top doors and a barn door design on the bottom, a unique home decor fail.

    Ok_Organization_6620 Report

    5points
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    #9

    Thanks, I Hate Foetus Lamp

    A desk lamp with a strange, dark shadow figure on its orange lampshade, a humorous home decor fail.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
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    erikmeyenberg avatar
    Phaiax
    Phaiax
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a doctors office. For an OBGYN it's quite a cool lamp.

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    One possible reason a particular design choice may not work is that it conflicts with the house’s architecture. According to interior designer Nicole Jensen, the visual tension is evident in the way it can feel like a person wearing two mismatched outfits. 

    “The space can feel disjointed,” she told Real Simple. "It’s not just a design issue; it can impact how you feel in your home.
    #10

    My 82 Year Old Mom Says She Can't Use These. I Told Her I Could Put Bubble Wrap On The Floor. What Else Can I Do (She Is A Chronic Complainer)

    A unique staircase design, part of a home decor fail, featuring steps that appear to float from a wooden wall.

    lellybrqouldy8 Report

    4points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Other ankle is now broken as well

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    #11

    Nobody Wants To Sleep In My Guest Bedroom. Should I Paint The Walls A Cheerful Colour?

    A precarious loft bed installation, a home decor fail, suspended high on one leg with a floating desk below.

    Dapper-Ad9787 Report

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    #12

    What Should I Put Here? Wrong Answers Only

    A home decor fail with an oddly placed, unused carpeted nook underneath a staircase in a dark blue room.

    Poo_Poo_La_Foo Report

    4points
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    Jensen notes that making things work between your home’s architecture and your furniture choices, for example, is all about “balance and repetition.” An example she gave is mixing a vintage chair with a minimalist Murphy door in the same wood finish. According to her, it’s a way of blending antiques with a sleek, modern home. 

    “It creates cohesion without sacrificing personality,” Jensen shared.

    #13

    How About A Round Of Applause For This DIY Tile Job!

    A kitchen backsplash home decor fail with incorrectly cut scallop tiles around a garbage disposal light switch.

    coolhappygenius Report

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    #14

    Daughter’s Kindergarten Teacher Said She’s A Finger-Paint Prodigy. One Project Down And A Whole Summer To Go! Bye Bye Contractors!

    A kitchen with a vibrant, colorful, and busy pattern covering all the cabinets, showcasing a home decor fail.

    ConscientiousWaffler Report

    4points
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    #15

    My 53 Y/O Friend Just Purchased This

    A purple sofa and ottoman with a large image of Justin Bieber's face, an interesting home decor fail.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    4points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could never sit in the middle

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    Jensen shared an example of an ill-advised interior-decorating decision: forcing stiff, traditional pieces into an industrial city loft. 

    "If you do bring in classic silhouettes, balance them with bold, modern fabrics,” she said. “Think chunky, industrial textures that hold their own."

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    #16

    Should I Cover My Ceilings In These?

    A dazzling mushroom-shaped chandelier that is a home decor fail, sparkling with glitter and crystals.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    4points
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    #17

    This Was Meant To Be A Room For My In-Laws, But They've Changed Their Minds. What Should I Do Instead?

    A small, raised alcove with a window and an outlet, illustrating a puzzling home decor fail.

    Icy_Ostrich4401 Report

    4points
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    #18

    How To Make My Shower More Perplexing?

    A bathroom with a shower curtain that looks like a slab of raw meat, showcasing a Home Decor Fail.

    eldritchpussymaggots Report

    4points
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    #19

    Just Moved In. I Love It, But It’s Super Bland And I Would Like To Add Some Personality. Ideas???

    An oddly shaped, built-in s**g carpet couch around a brick fireplace, a home decor fail that may leave you cracking up.

    LindsayDuck Report

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    #20

    How Can I Make This More Chaotic For My MIL

    A carpeted staircase with an awkward triangular patch at the landing, a home decor fail.

    nijniocons Report

    4points
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    #21

    Something's Missing. Should I Take The Carpet Up The Walls?

    A toilet positioned next to a bathtub with pink carpet extending up the tub, a notable home decor fail.

    ancientastronaut2 Report

    4points
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    #22

    Nailed It!

    A small upper landing with a chair, TV, and dinosaur head, an example of unusual home decor.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Eve, Is That You?

    A glass coffee table supported by a white statue of a woman with a green snake, a quirky example of home decor fails.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    4points
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    #24

    The Stone Was Just Too Dated So I Modernized It By Painting It Black!

    A fireplace with dark, rough-hewn stone and a simple wooden mantel, a prime example of home decor fails.

    ExuberantBat Report

    4points
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    #25

    Is This Millennial Grey?

    A silver couch with two large fish-shaped pillows, an example of home decor fails that may leave you cracking up.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    4points
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    #26

    On A Curve

    A window installed diagonally in a wood-paneled room, illustrating a home decor fail.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    4points
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    #27

    10 Year Old Me Lighting Up Any Room In The Sims:

    A ceiling with various recessed lights and air vents, illustrating a home decor fail with too many fixtures.

    SilverSkilo Report

    4points
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    #28

    Housewarming Gift From Next Door

    An oil painting of a dog in a blue puffer coat holding small toys, depicting a home decor fail in pet portraits.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #29

    "This Kitchen Needs A Really Long Banana And One Egg"

    A kitchen with black cabinets and orange walls, featuring a banana shaped Home Decor Fail.

    gayesttoadinthepond Report

    3points
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    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of like this!

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    #30

    It Feels Like We're Living In A Banquet Hall. It Started With Post-It Notes, But Now My Mom Is Labeling Everything With Gold Lettering, So My Father, Denying Obvious Dementia, Can Find His Way Around

    The elegant entrance of a building labeled The West Wing, showcasing classic architectural home decor elements.

    jared10011980 Report

    3points
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    #31

    What Can I Do To Make My Bathroom More Inviting?

    A bedroom with red and white striped wallpaper and a toilet integrated into a padded, cream-colored half-wall, a distinct home decor fail.

    Poo_Poo_La_Foo Report

    3points
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    #32

    My Brother Said These Will Catch The Garden On Fire

    An outdoor wall adorned with many mirrors reflecting a lush garden, showcasing creative home decor.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #33

    New Couch From Facebook Marketplace

    A peculiar, green, tube-shaped couch in a large room, considered a home decor fail.

    hasbhenpart Report

    3points
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    #34

    How Can I Make This Look More Sinister And Claustrophobic?

    A room with dark purple velvet draped walls, a red bed with leopard print pillows, and a lava lamp, highlighting home decor fails.

    CremeBerlinoise Report

    3points
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    #35

    We Had A Remnant Of Carpet Leftover So I Improved This Niche. Now My Wife Wants Me To Remove It!

    A narrow hallway with light-colored carpet and a built-in recessed shelf with lighting, illustrating home decor fails.

    jared10011980 Report

    3points
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    #36

    Landlord Said No Discount!

    A peculiar structural beam running through a kitchen, interfering with appliances and cabinets, one of many home decor fails.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #37

    His And Hers

    Two ornate chairs, one made of bones and a white tufted chair, highlighting bizarre home decor fails.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #38

    I’m Redoing My Bathroom In A “The Shining” Theme. Help Me Complete The Look!

    A bathroom with pink-painted tiles and a bathtub, a clear instance of home decor fails with befuddling paintwork.

    VeterinarianIcy5053 Report

    3points
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    #39

    Bedbug

    A round bed with colorful blankets and a unique lamp, showcasing an unusual home decor fail.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #40

    You’ve Heard About The Elephant In The Room, Right?

    A living room with a taxidermied mountain goat, a prime example of home decor fails that may leave you befuddled.

    puppybus Report

    3points
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    #41

    Husband Just Finished Guest Bathroom

    A unique bathroom sink made from a car tire with a gas pump faucet, a creative but questionable home decor.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #42

    My Mom Asked Me To Dog-Sit While She’s On A Cruise. I’m Scared

    A white poodle statue made of shredded material, an odd example of home decor fails, on a wooden surface.

    ConscientiousWaffler Report

    3points
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    #43

    Toured This Today, June 16, 2026

    An upside-down Christmas tree adorned with colorful icicle ornaments and presents beneath, an unusual home decor.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #44

    How To Add To A Bland Room?

    A vibrant yellow kitchen with cups hanging from the ceiling, showcasing an extreme home decor fail.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #45

    Will This Look Good In My Ski Lodge?

    A unique red armchair with human-like legs and feet as its base, a bizarre home decor item.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Big Box Window Sale!

    A strangely shaped house that represents a home decor fail, with multiple architectural styles clashing.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    3points
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    #47

    Straight Up Villa Decor?

    A luxurious bathroom featuring an ornate gold snake-head faucet and a patterned purple basin, a unique home decor choice.

    exceptionalquote Report

    3points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of love it but also no

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    #48

    My Wife And I Spent A Lot Of Money On This Kitchen Renovation, But Not A Single Friend Has Complimented It! All My Own Mother Said Was, "Well, Choices Were Made." Jealous Much??

    A kitchen with wooden cabinets, granite countertops, and a tiled backsplash, showing a home decor design.

    jared10011980 Report

    2points
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    #49

    Wife Surprised Me With Painting The Floors My Favorite Color. But, Everyone Says They’re Just Going To Turn Green.

    A room with a bright blue, shiny floor and grey walls, possibly a home decor fail due to the unusual color choice.

    ConscientiousWaffler Report

    2points
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    #50

    Millennial Grey? How About People-Eater Purple!

    A vibrant purple multi-level house nestled in a lush green hillside overlooking the ocean, a Home Decor Fail.

    RealAmericanJesus Report

    2points
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    #51

    Besides An Overflowing Ashtray On A Tiled Coffee Table, What Else Do I Need To Add?

    A patterned plaid couch in a living room with a contrasting multi-colored carpet, creating a Home Decor Fail.

    CremeBerlinoise Report

    2points
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    #52

    We’ve Been Outjerked Yet Again

    A massive Highland cow mural dominating a bedroom, a home decor fail that might make you crack up from sheer befuddlement.

    Imaginary_Ad_4340 Report

    2points
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    #53

    I Finally Found My Artichoke Chandelier!!!

    A chandelier adorned with ceramic lemons and blue parrots, a home decor fail that may leave you cracking up.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    2points
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    #54

    Grandma’s Will Specified We Could Only Receive Our Inheritances If We Displayed Her Ashes On Our Hearths. This Is My Portion! Fml

    A tall, cone-shaped vase with white circles, placed oddly in a fireplace, a home decor fail that may leave you cracking up.

    ConscientiousWaffler Report

    2points
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    #55

    Just Had Marble Tile Installed Throughout Our Home. I Think It Gives Such A Touch Of Class And Elegance

    A floor tiled with various shapes and colors of natural stone, an interesting example of home decor flooring.

    jared10011980 Report

    2points
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    #56

    What Is The Correct Way To Decorate This Space That Doesnt Include Orphaned Wizard Boys

    An empty space under a staircase, highlighted by a red circle, representing a potential home decor fail.

    Abashed-Apple Report

    2points
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    #57

    Husband Is Upset That I Spent $700 On This Imported Rustic Screen Door, But I Love The Warmth It Brings

    A poorly installed screen door, a true home decor fail, hanging unevenly over a gray main door.

    ValleygirlVenus Report

    2points
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    #58

    As A 32yo Injury Attorney, I've Worked Hard And Paid My Dues, So I Deserve The Best. My Parents Recently Told Me They Find My Taste "Ostentatious" And "Nouveau Riche" - Whatever That Means. But An Outdoor Kitchen Should Be Wow, Dont You Think?

    A grand outdoor living space with a large bar area and numerous ceiling fans, illustrating a home decor fail.

    jared10011980 Report

    2points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s beautiful but also 🫪

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    #59

    What A Travesty

    Two images showing a house before (2015) and after (2024) a modern renovation, highlighting home decor changes.

    Puzzleheaded_Dot4345 Report

    2points
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    #60

    Finished Designing My Kids' Timeout Area. Did I Go Too Far Or Not Far Enough ?

    A wall decorated with numerous sculpted faces and a large candelabra, a unique home decor.

    Effective_Jello9731 Report

    2points
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    #61

    Should I Move The Trash Can?

    A kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including a large refrigerator, showing potential home decor fails.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    2points
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    #62

    Hated The Look Of The Thermostat In My Home, So I Tightly Closed It In! Winning. Its Under The Mask

    A gold mirror reflecting a door, with a Buddha head and a gold bird sculpture on the wall, showcasing home decor fails.

    jared10011980 Report

    2points
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    #63

    Architect Promised Amazing Changes!

    A tiny triangular window, a notable element of home decor fails, in a bathroom corner.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    2points
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    #64

    What Art Installation Should I Put Here?

    A narrow window set deep into a hallway, illustrating an architectural home decor fail.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    2points
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    #65

    I'm Too Groovy For My Life!!!!

    A vibrant 70s-themed living room with a wavy, colorful ceiling, a maximalist home decor choice.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    2points
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    #66

    What Is This Style Called?

    An elaborate, round orange velvet bed with built-in nightstands and mirrors, a true home decor fail.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    2points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    0rgy Pit of Despair?

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    #67

    I Just Put Up My Pole, And My Husband Bedazzled It

    A living room featuring a tall, red modern shelving unit, orange sofa, and yellow curtains, a bold home decor choice.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    2points
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    #68

    Removing Walls Makes Spaces Seem So Much Larger!

    A home interior with a misplaced dog bed and a peculiar doorway, highlighting a home decor fail.

    Next-Honeydew4130 Report

    2points
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    #69

    I Just Gotta Have More Columns!

    A large house with an excessive number of columns at the entrance, highlighting a home decor fail.

    RamblingReasoner Report

    2points
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    #70

    I Wanted To Bring A Subtle Warmth To The White And Grey So I Added Some LED Lights!

    A modern living space with a peculiar fireplace, illustrating a home decor fail in an open-plan setting.

    pineapple_pie69 Report

    2points
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    #71

    Its Missing Something

    A room featuring a grand piano, a shaggy yellow rug, and unusual fur-like ceiling installations, a unique home decor.

    Reindeer_Underpants Report

    2points
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    #72

    Wife Insists On Painting Every Wall Greige. I Don’t Even Try To Fight It Anymore. She Knows I’m Spineless

    A skeleton model in the corner, a peculiar choice among home decor fails, next to a fireplace.

    ConscientiousWaffler Report

    2points
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    #73

    Need To Do Something With The Boring Ceiling

    An elaborately decorated dining room featuring a home decor fail, with busy wallpaper and heavy drapery.

    Reindeer_Underpants Report

    2points
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    #74

    Should I Add A Solid Brown?

    A retro living room with wood-paneled walls, stone fireplace, and patterned carpet, showcasing a vintage home decor.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    2points
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    #75

    Just Closed, Our Forever Dream House!!!!!

    An empty room with wood paneling, mustard yellow carpet, and large windows showing a Home Decor Fail.

    janewp Report

    1point
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    #76

    Husband Just Brought Home Our New "Otto Man"

    A mustard yellow sectional sofa with patterned cushions, showcasing an outdated style and a home decor fail.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    1point
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    #77

    Trying To Pick A Color For The Ceiling To Make This Wallpaper Really Stand Out

    A small bathroom with overwhelming vintage car ad wallpaper and a pink sink, showcasing a home decor fail.

    Own-Nectarine-1313 Report

    1point
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    #78

    Im Thinking Orange Walls…

    An expansive living area with mirrored pillars, turquoise tiled floor, and mismatched furniture, showing a home decor fail.

    Reindeer_Underpants Report

    1point
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