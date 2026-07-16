Bored Panda has curated some of the most preposterous photos from the community. If you’re currently decorating your home, you may want to file these under “What not to do.”

So it also says a lot about you if your interior design choices are ridiculous , at best. You may even be featured on this subreddit , which is all about making fun of the most ludicrous home decor and DIY work on the internet today.

Decorating a home is a form of self-expression. The color schemes, textures, and even the furniture you choose reflect aspects of your personality, experiences, and values.

#1 What Plants Grow Best With Rocks? Looking For Ideas For My Staircase!

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#2 Hallelujah

#3 It Was So Worth It! Dont Mind If I Pat Myself On The Back

How the environment of our home feels can affect our mental health. This is why experts like licensed therapist-turned-interior designer Anita Yokota emphasize the importance of being intentional about decorating.

#4 Who Knew That You Had To Specify “Outdoors” When Asking For A Juliet Balcony?

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#5 My Aunt's Toilet Is Having A Quinceñera

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#6 Wife Broke All Our Dishes Last Week

“If you’re in a very messy environment, or you’re in a chaotic environment, you’re not prone to using that living space for yourself,” Yokota told Better Homes & Gardens. “You want your home to work for you, and you want your home to feel really good because when you feel good, then your outlook on everything is so different.”

#7 Trying To Pick The Best Towels For This Room

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#8 I Love My Farmhouse Kitchen

#9 Thanks, I Hate Foetus Lamp

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One possible reason a particular design choice may not work is that it conflicts with the house’s architecture. According to interior designer Nicole Jensen, the visual tension is evident in the way it can feel like a person wearing two mismatched outfits. “The space can feel disjointed,” she told Real Simple. "It’s not just a design issue; it can impact how you feel in your home.

#10 My 82 Year Old Mom Says She Can't Use These. I Told Her I Could Put Bubble Wrap On The Floor. What Else Can I Do (She Is A Chronic Complainer)

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#11 Nobody Wants To Sleep In My Guest Bedroom. Should I Paint The Walls A Cheerful Colour?

#12 What Should I Put Here? Wrong Answers Only

Jensen notes that making things work between your home’s architecture and your furniture choices, for example, is all about “balance and repetition.” An example she gave is mixing a vintage chair with a minimalist Murphy door in the same wood finish. According to her, it’s a way of blending antiques with a sleek, modern home. “It creates cohesion without sacrificing personality,” Jensen shared.

#13 How About A Round Of Applause For This DIY Tile Job!

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#14 Daughter’s Kindergarten Teacher Said She’s A Finger-Paint Prodigy. One Project Down And A Whole Summer To Go! Bye Bye Contractors!

#15 My 53 Y/O Friend Just Purchased This

Jensen shared an example of an ill-advised interior-decorating decision: forcing stiff, traditional pieces into an industrial city loft. "If you do bring in classic silhouettes, balance them with bold, modern fabrics,” she said. “Think chunky, industrial textures that hold their own."

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#16 Should I Cover My Ceilings In These?

#17 This Was Meant To Be A Room For My In-Laws, But They've Changed Their Minds. What Should I Do Instead?

#18 How To Make My Shower More Perplexing?

#19 Just Moved In. I Love It, But It’s Super Bland And I Would Like To Add Some Personality. Ideas???

#20 How Can I Make This More Chaotic For My MIL

#21 Something's Missing. Should I Take The Carpet Up The Walls?

#22 Nailed It!

#23 Eve, Is That You?

#24 The Stone Was Just Too Dated So I Modernized It By Painting It Black!

#25 Is This Millennial Grey?

#26 On A Curve

#27 10 Year Old Me Lighting Up Any Room In The Sims:

#28 Housewarming Gift From Next Door

#29 "This Kitchen Needs A Really Long Banana And One Egg"

#30 It Feels Like We're Living In A Banquet Hall. It Started With Post-It Notes, But Now My Mom Is Labeling Everything With Gold Lettering, So My Father, Denying Obvious Dementia, Can Find His Way Around

#31 What Can I Do To Make My Bathroom More Inviting?

#32 My Brother Said These Will Catch The Garden On Fire

#33 New Couch From Facebook Marketplace

#34 How Can I Make This Look More Sinister And Claustrophobic?

#35 We Had A Remnant Of Carpet Leftover So I Improved This Niche. Now My Wife Wants Me To Remove It!

#36 Landlord Said No Discount!

#37 His And Hers

#38 I’m Redoing My Bathroom In A “The Shining” Theme. Help Me Complete The Look!

#39 Bedbug

#40 You’ve Heard About The Elephant In The Room, Right?

#41 Husband Just Finished Guest Bathroom

#42 My Mom Asked Me To Dog-Sit While She’s On A Cruise. I’m Scared

#43 Toured This Today, June 16, 2026

#44 How To Add To A Bland Room?

#45 Will This Look Good In My Ski Lodge?

#46 Big Box Window Sale!

#47 Straight Up Villa Decor?

#48 My Wife And I Spent A Lot Of Money On This Kitchen Renovation, But Not A Single Friend Has Complimented It! All My Own Mother Said Was, "Well, Choices Were Made." Jealous Much??

#49 Wife Surprised Me With Painting The Floors My Favorite Color. But, Everyone Says They’re Just Going To Turn Green.

#50 Millennial Grey? How About People-Eater Purple!

#51 Besides An Overflowing Ashtray On A Tiled Coffee Table, What Else Do I Need To Add?

#52 We’ve Been Outjerked Yet Again

#53 I Finally Found My Artichoke Chandelier!!!

#54 Grandma’s Will Specified We Could Only Receive Our Inheritances If We Displayed Her Ashes On Our Hearths. This Is My Portion! Fml

#55 Just Had Marble Tile Installed Throughout Our Home. I Think It Gives Such A Touch Of Class And Elegance

#56 What Is The Correct Way To Decorate This Space That Doesnt Include Orphaned Wizard Boys

#57 Husband Is Upset That I Spent $700 On This Imported Rustic Screen Door, But I Love The Warmth It Brings

#58 As A 32yo Injury Attorney, I've Worked Hard And Paid My Dues, So I Deserve The Best. My Parents Recently Told Me They Find My Taste "Ostentatious" And "Nouveau Riche" - Whatever That Means. But An Outdoor Kitchen Should Be Wow, Dont You Think?

#59 What A Travesty

#60 Finished Designing My Kids' Timeout Area. Did I Go Too Far Or Not Far Enough ?

#61 Should I Move The Trash Can?

#62 Hated The Look Of The Thermostat In My Home, So I Tightly Closed It In! Winning. Its Under The Mask

#63 Architect Promised Amazing Changes!

#64 What Art Installation Should I Put Here?

#65 I'm Too Groovy For My Life!!!!

#66 What Is This Style Called?

#67 I Just Put Up My Pole, And My Husband Bedazzled It

#68 Removing Walls Makes Spaces Seem So Much Larger!

#69 I Just Gotta Have More Columns!

#70 I Wanted To Bring A Subtle Warmth To The White And Grey So I Added Some LED Lights!

#71 Its Missing Something

#72 Wife Insists On Painting Every Wall Greige. I Don’t Even Try To Fight It Anymore. She Knows I’m Spineless

#73 Need To Do Something With The Boring Ceiling

#74 Should I Add A Solid Brown?

#75 Just Closed, Our Forever Dream House!!!!!

#76 Husband Just Brought Home Our New "Otto Man"

#77 Trying To Pick A Color For The Ceiling To Make This Wallpaper Really Stand Out