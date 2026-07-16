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Pandas, have you ever opened a message and immediately thought, "What on earth did I just read?" Maybe it was a bizarre DM, a completely random text, or a conversation that took such a strange turn you couldn't help but stare at your screen. If that sounds familiar, don't worry—you're definitely not the only one. The internet is full of messages that are equal parts confusing, hilarious, and downright unhinged.

For today's collection, we dove into a popular Instagram page that's dedicated to sharing the weirdest, funniest, and most baffling messages people have received online. From awkward DMs and chaotic text exchanges to conversations that should never have happened, these screenshots are impossible to forget. Keep scrolling, Pandas—you'll probably laugh, cringe, and maybe even feel a little better about your own inbox.