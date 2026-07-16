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Fame may have its perks, but privacy is often not one of them. Once people recognize your face, every trip to the store or walk down the street turns into a chance for someone to stop you for a selfie. Some folks won’t even think twice about cornering you in a bathroom stall, a hospital waiting room, or right in the middle of a funeral.

One Redditor asked users to share the worst time a fan has asked to take a picture with a celebrity, and they had plenty of examples. We gathered some of the most awkward and inappropriate encounters below. Scroll down to see them.

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#1

Screenshot of Anna Kendrick asking people not to ask for a photo, next to a fan's photo with her. Still love this tbh, good for her for saying something

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    #2

    A fan takes a selfie with Rihanna, who looks surprised, illustrating moments people asked celebrities for a photo. I submit this gem.

    anon Report

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    #3

    A smiling woman takes a selfie with Nicolas Cage, who appears to be sleeping. A moment people asked celebrities for a photo. On an airplane when clearly someone has a hangover.

    Bland_Boring_Jessica Report

    6points
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    #4

    A screenshot with a man smiling for a selfie and a blurred face, detailing a moment someone asked a celebrity for a photo. TFW posing for fan pics while actively cheating on your wife 🥰😁.

    snarkaluff Report

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    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who are Ned and Alex

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    #5

    Michael Cera poses with fans at a restaurant, showing an instance people asked celebrities for a photo. Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza on a Chuck E. Cheese date, surrounded by teenagers. Classic.

    rebexer Report

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    #6

    Justin Bieber on stage holding a microphone. One of the worst moments people asked celebrities for a photo. Not a picture but I remember this video came out of Justin Bieber when tons of fans and paparazzi would wait outside his NYC apartment.

    After many days of this he calmly turned to the crowd and said something along the lines of “I love you guys and I appreciate you but this is my home and you guys can’t invade my space like this” he also added that he’s happy to sign autographs and take pictures anywhere else but could they please respect his home. He was so sincere and respectful.

    As soon as he was done talking this tween squeezes up to him and asks for a picture. He just sighed and said “not here” and went inside. I’ve never been a huge fan but I really felt for him in that moment.

    Mermaid_Martini , Lou Stejskal Report

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    #7

    A group of people standing in shallow water near a rock face, capturing a moment someone asked a celebrity for a photo. This is not asking to take a picture with a celebrity, but this writer/blogger Darren Barefoot (who sadly just passed earlier this year) accidentally revealed that Anthony Kiedis (singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers) was cheating on his very pregnant girlfriend.

    SquidneyClimbs Report

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    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anthony Kiedis has always given me the ick.

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    #8

    Keanu Reeves in a close-up, looking thoughtful, representing a moment someone asked a celebrity for a photo. Not a photo, but someone asked Keanu Reeves for his autograph after he’d been injured in a motorcycle accident

    evenasashadow , Governo do Estado de São Paulo Report

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    #9

    Jennette McCurdy, a smiling celebrity, poses for a photo on a red carpet. According to Jennette McCurdy, a fan asked her for an autograph while she was vomiting in a public restroom (maybe at Disneyland?). For those who don't know, Jennette has been open about her eating disorders and was sadly suffering from bulimia when that incident occurred. The fan probably didn't know but still had the audacity to ask her while she was in the stall.

    anon , Jen Lowery Report

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    #10

    Close-up of a modern smartphone's triple camera system, used for taking photos, reflecting moments people asked celebrities for a photo. Don’t know if this counts as a celebrity , but there is a really famous youtuber that brings his pets to the vet office i work at. One time he came there was a few young people in the lobby as well and they all recognized him, and swarmed him. I have never seen something like that in real life.

    He looked uncomfortable but at the same time he took the pictures with them that they all asked for. I thought it was insanely inappropriate and embarrassing that our clients bombarded him like that at his VET. Those clients didn’t even ask how he is or how his pet is or introduce themselves. They just shoved phones in his face. Once they got their pictures, they quickly scurried away from him. I’ll never understand.

    They have no idea what his pet may be going through as well. It was so inappropriate. Poor guy.

    ellakitten_ , Atlantic Ambience/Pexels Report

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    #11

    Close-up of a smiling celebrity Pedro Pascal with a beard, wearing a striped shirt and green jacket. It's one of the worst moments people asked celebrities for a photo. Pedro Pascal said he used to let fans pretend to put their thumbs near his eyes in selfies to recreate the famous scene from Game Of Thrones, but one got too close and gave him an eye infection.

    GwynnethPoultry , Gage Skidmore Report

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    #12

    A split image of a person crying and then a photo with celebrity Ariana Grande. The image showcases moments people asked celebrities for a photo. Happens...

    anon Report

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    #13

    Chloë Grace Moretz, a celebrity, looks directly at the camera while eating, seemingly annoyed by a photo request. When you try to sneak a pic of a celebrity but leave the flash on...

    samamp Report

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    #14

    Donald Glover looking serious in a suit and glasses. One of the worst moments people asked celebrities for a photo. When Donald Glover was in the hospital with his ailing father, he had fans approach him (iirc, when he was talking with the nurses about his father’s state, working out hospital rooms etc). His brother stated in an interview that this ludicrous interaction inspired an episode of Atlanta.

    trash_heap_witch , Tomdog Report

    3points
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    #15

    A Penn Badgley looking dapper in a suit. One of the worst moments people asked celebrities for a photo. I remember someone ran into Penn Badgley at a adults dance club and asked for a picture and he was like absolutely not you can’t be serious. I think I read this on deuxmoi tho so grain of salt.

    lizzy-stix , Mark Kari Report

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    #16

    Two men, one with a hand on the other's shoulder, in an indoor setting, reflecting a moment someone asked a celebrity for a photo. Or at the airport…Hugh Grant does not want his picture taken.

    Bland_Boring_Jessica Report

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    #17

    A man with a microphone, smiling, at a GalaxyCon event, representing a moment someone asked a celebrity for a photo. I met Colin O’Donoghue from Once Upon a Time and he mentioned being asked for photos while he was at a hospital with one of his children.

    princess_eala , John Manard Report

    3points
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    #18

    Headshot of a serious celebrity Eric Bana in a black leather jacket, speaking into a microphone. This captures one of the worst moments people asked celebrities for a photo. My parents saw Eric Bana years ago when I was a kid but they said he was having a smoke and looked like he was crying so they didn’t ask for a pic

    Eric mate I don’t know what was going on that day but I’m thinkin bout u.

    eccojams97 , Gage Skidmore Report

    3points
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    #19

    A tall man in a suit posing for a photo with two older people at an airport, highlighting moments people asked celebrities for a photo. Nothing can top this picture of Connor McDavid

    Three_Froggy_Problem Report

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    #20

    A celebrity, Taylor Swift, with a vintage hairstyle and red lipstick, smiles for a photo. Not a picture, but didn’t Taylor Swift once get into a minor car accident only have a fan ask her to sign the broken taillight? Which then attracted the attention of other people leading to another minor car accident.

    beautybyelm , Marcin Wichary Report

    3points
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    #21

    A celebrity, Sasha Banks, looks uncomfortable as a fan stands close for a photo in an airport. Stalking wrestlers for pics and autos at the airport...

    djfivenine11 Report

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    #22

    I don’t recall the actress, but I recall someone in an interview talking about using public restrooms and having people reach under the stall with paper and pens, wanting (and expecting) her autograph while she was using the toilet.

    WTH is wrong with people?

    helianthus_0 Report

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    #23

    John Cleese was approached for a photo at his dads funeral and then berated by the person who asked after he refused.

    x_franki_berri_x Report

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    #24

    I haven’t seen any photos of it but I remember George Clooney saying that he got into a very bad motorcycle accident and people ran to help only once they recognized him they were taking photos instead.

    upupandawaywegoooooo Report

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    #25

    The dude who tried to snap a selfie with Jake Gyllenhaal while Gyllenhaal was peeing at a urinal during SXSW.

    HunterHunted9 Report

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    #26

    A fan attempts to take a photo with a celebrity, Randy Orton, in a public restroom. WWE wrestlers have had to deal with stuff like this a lot.

    bee14ish Report

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    #27

    Not really a celebrity per se, but me and a buddy stopped a YouTuber in 2012ish after a convention for a photo.

    Turns out the YouTuber was scouting out for a bathroom because he was this close 🤏 to pooping his pants and told the story on one of their videos.

    Shagyam Report

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    #28

    Can’t find a pic but someone took a pic with Pete Davidson on 9.11 on the 20th anniversary.

    Academic_Two_8382 Report

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    #29

    Someone asked louis tomlinson to record a happy birthday video for a fan (?) in the hospital on the day his mom passed away.

    anon Report

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    #30

    I like how Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian went to a movie theater in New York and nobody asked for a selfie. New Yorkers just don't care.

    nailbiter111 Report

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    #31

    For people who enjoy anime related content on youtube, there was a story for Gigguk where he was first meeting his partner Sydsnap, and they were at a convention I think. The trip was over and he needed to head back to the UK at the time, and they were hugging and she was crying and you know, all the early relationship stuff.

    And this guy came up and asked for a picture with Gigguk and made Synsnap take the picture for him. People have no social awareness.

    AlarmingTurnover Report

    2points
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    #32

    Apparently John Wayne didn’t wear suede shoes because guys would be standing at a urinal, be shocked that Wayne was standing beside them, and then spray him.

    Super_NowWhat Report

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    #33

    Autograph-wise Gus from Roosterteeth had a fan follow him into the bathroom one time, that’d freak me out more than a little.

    melodiousmurderer Report

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    #34

    There are a few celebrities in my hometown and every once in a while at my sons football games people from the away team try to sneak pictures. It’s bothersome, they’re just trying to watch their kid play football. And to me that is the worst time. Just be respectful that people have lives honestly.

    OhBeautiful Report

    2points
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