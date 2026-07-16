One Redditor asked users to share the worst time a fan has asked to take a picture with a celebrity , and they had plenty of examples. We gathered some of the most awkward and inappropriate encounters below. Scroll down to see them.

Fame may have its perks, but privacy is often not one of them. Once people recognize your face, every trip to the store or walk down the street turns into a chance for someone to stop you for a selfie. Some folks won’t even think twice about cornering you in a bathroom stall, a hospital waiting room, or right in the middle of a funeral.

#1 Still love this tbh, good for her for saying something

RELATED:

#2 I submit this gem.

#3 On an airplane when clearly someone has a hangover.

#4 TFW posing for fan pics while actively cheating on your wife 🥰😁.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza on a Chuck E. Cheese date, surrounded by teenagers. Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Not a picture but I remember this video came out of Justin Bieber when tons of fans and paparazzi would wait outside his NYC apartment.



After many days of this he calmly turned to the crowd and said something along the lines of “I love you guys and I appreciate you but this is my home and you guys can’t invade my space like this” he also added that he’s happy to sign autographs and take pictures anywhere else but could they please respect his home. He was so sincere and respectful.



As soon as he was done talking this tween squeezes up to him and asks for a picture. He just sighed and said “not here” and went inside. I’ve never been a huge fan but I really felt for him in that moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 This is not asking to take a picture with a celebrity, but this writer/blogger Darren Barefoot (who sadly just passed earlier this year) accidentally revealed that Anthony Kiedis (singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers) was cheating on his very pregnant girlfriend.

#8 Not a photo, but someone asked Keanu Reeves for his autograph after he’d been injured in a motorcycle accident

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 According to Jennette McCurdy, a fan asked her for an autograph while she was vomiting in a public restroom (maybe at Disneyland?). For those who don't know, Jennette has been open about her eating disorders and was sadly suffering from bulimia when that incident occurred. The fan probably didn't know but still had the audacity to ask her while she was in the stall.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Don’t know if this counts as a celebrity , but there is a really famous youtuber that brings his pets to the vet office i work at. One time he came there was a few young people in the lobby as well and they all recognized him, and swarmed him. I have never seen something like that in real life.



He looked uncomfortable but at the same time he took the pictures with them that they all asked for. I thought it was insanely inappropriate and embarrassing that our clients bombarded him like that at his VET. Those clients didn’t even ask how he is or how his pet is or introduce themselves. They just shoved phones in his face. Once they got their pictures, they quickly scurried away from him. I’ll never understand.



They have no idea what his pet may be going through as well. It was so inappropriate. Poor guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Pedro Pascal said he used to let fans pretend to put their thumbs near his eyes in selfies to recreate the famous scene from Game Of Thrones, but one got too close and gave him an eye infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Happens...

#13 When you try to sneak a pic of a celebrity but leave the flash on...

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 When Donald Glover was in the hospital with his ailing father, he had fans approach him (iirc, when he was talking with the nurses about his father’s state, working out hospital rooms etc). His brother stated in an interview that this ludicrous interaction inspired an episode of Atlanta.

#15 I remember someone ran into Penn Badgley at a adults dance club and asked for a picture and he was like absolutely not you can’t be serious. I think I read this on deuxmoi tho so grain of salt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Or at the airport…Hugh Grant does not want his picture taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I met Colin O’Donoghue from Once Upon a Time and he mentioned being asked for photos while he was at a hospital with one of his children.

#18 My parents saw Eric Bana years ago when I was a kid but they said he was having a smoke and looked like he was crying so they didn’t ask for a pic



Eric mate I don’t know what was going on that day but I’m thinkin bout u.

#19 Nothing can top this picture of Connor McDavid

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Not a picture, but didn’t Taylor Swift once get into a minor car accident only have a fan ask her to sign the broken taillight? Which then attracted the attention of other people leading to another minor car accident.

#21 Stalking wrestlers for pics and autos at the airport...

#22 I don’t recall the actress, but I recall someone in an interview talking about using public restrooms and having people reach under the stall with paper and pens, wanting (and expecting) her autograph while she was using the toilet.



WTH is wrong with people?

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 John Cleese was approached for a photo at his dads funeral and then berated by the person who asked after he refused.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I haven’t seen any photos of it but I remember George Clooney saying that he got into a very bad motorcycle accident and people ran to help only once they recognized him they were taking photos instead.

#25 The dude who tried to snap a selfie with Jake Gyllenhaal while Gyllenhaal was peeing at a urinal during SXSW.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 WWE wrestlers have had to deal with stuff like this a lot.

#27 Not really a celebrity per se, but me and a buddy stopped a YouTuber in 2012ish after a convention for a photo.



Turns out the YouTuber was scouting out for a bathroom because he was this close 🤏 to pooping his pants and told the story on one of their videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Can’t find a pic but someone took a pic with Pete Davidson on 9.11 on the 20th anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Someone asked louis tomlinson to record a happy birthday video for a fan (?) in the hospital on the day his mom passed away.

#30 I like how Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian went to a movie theater in New York and nobody asked for a selfie. New Yorkers just don't care.

#31 For people who enjoy anime related content on youtube, there was a story for Gigguk where he was first meeting his partner Sydsnap, and they were at a convention I think. The trip was over and he needed to head back to the UK at the time, and they were hugging and she was crying and you know, all the early relationship stuff.



And this guy came up and asked for a picture with Gigguk and made Synsnap take the picture for him. People have no social awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Apparently John Wayne didn’t wear suede shoes because guys would be standing at a urinal, be shocked that Wayne was standing beside them, and then spray him.

#33 Autograph-wise Gus from Roosterteeth had a fan follow him into the bathroom one time, that’d freak me out more than a little.

#34 There are a few celebrities in my hometown and every once in a while at my sons football games people from the away team try to sneak pictures. It’s bothersome, they’re just trying to watch their kid play football. And to me that is the worst time. Just be respectful that people have lives honestly.

ADVERTISEMENT