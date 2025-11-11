ADVERTISEMENT

Fame might look like a shortcut to fortune, but many stars say it’s anything but.

Behind the designer clothes, red carpets, brand deals and million-dollar smiles, countless celebrities have opened up about the crushing financial realities of life in the spotlight.

At the crux of the issue is that celebrities become a product in and of themselves, responsible for financing and managing their own brand.

From Sydney Sweeney worrying about paying her mortgage to Sharon Stone footing $3,000 dinner tabs and Toni Braxton filing for bankruptcy after selling millions of albums, these celebrities reveal what it’s really like to afford fame.