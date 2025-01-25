71 Unhinged Messages From Dating Apps That Are Pure ChaosInterview With Expert
Navigating dating apps can feel like stepping into the wild—you never know what kind of messages are waiting for you. While some people find sweet connections, others are left wondering how basic human interaction went so wrong. From hilariously bad pickup lines to messages that make you question reality, modern dating is nothing short of unpredictable. And then there are those moments so awkward, so cringe-worthy, that they simply have to be shared. The internet is full of people documenting their weirdest dating app encounters, and we’ve gathered some of the most jaw-dropping examples. Keep scrolling to see the funniest, most bizarre, and most painfully awkward messages people have received!
People Who Use AI Photos On Dating Apps
What is it with the ‘here’s me in front my car looking smug’ pictures? They’re cringe enough even without AI.
Just Logged Onto A Dating App And This Is One Of The First Messages... Its Not The Creepiest I Know But Still Just Wtf
Went On A Date With This Guy Once... Ended After About 45 Minutes
Finding love isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Whether you go the old-school route with a blind date set up by your sister’s coworker or dive into the world of dating apps, the struggle remains the same.
The search for a meaningful connection can sometimes feel like an endless maze of awkward encounters, mismatched expectations, and, let’s be real—some truly bizarre interactions.
Why Bother Sending Me A Match Request?
Genuinely Bewildered
The Audacity
These days, online dating is more popular than ever. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly three in ten U.S. adults have used a dating site or app. But it’s not all sunshine and romance.
In fact, recent findings reveal that 45% of users feel frustrated by the experience, while only 28% remain hopeful. It turns out that swiping left and right isn’t as simple as it seems—it comes with its own set of emotional highs and lows.
His Bio vs. His Message
Guy Saw Me On A Dating App (Where I Did Not List My School), Looked Me Up In A School Registry & Messaged Me Via Microsoft Teams
This Person (28f) Frequently Complains On Social Media About How Badly Guys Treat Her. I (35m) Am Genuinely Starting To Hate Dating
That full stop after ‘lying’ really threw me. Then it got worse.
It can be exhausting to keep scrolling through profiles, hoping to find someone who actually clicks. Hours of chatting might lead to ghosting, awkward first dates, or even the realization that someone’s profile picture was taken ten years ago. The entire process can leave people questioning if love was easier to find before technology took over.
Do I Still Have A Chance?
Went On A First Date With A Guy Last Night- Thoughts?
Be Honest, Would This Have Worked On You?
Eww feet no. That's not romance. I wear bed socks. Naked feet are not nice.
To understand the complexities of modern dating, we spoke with relationship coach Jay Bhaskar from Gujarat, India. He believes that impatience plays a major role in the struggles of online dating.
"People want instant results. They don’t want to invest time in getting to know someone," he explains. This rush to find "the one" often leads to impulsive decisions and miscommunication.
My First Date Admitted I Was Talking To AI The Whole Time On Bumble
AI is entering our lives too much. At the very least the guy could have read everything in addition to being honest before the date.
I Went On A Date With This Guy A Couple Days Ago, I Have Never Been So Creeped Out By Someone. The Picture He Sent Me Is Of My Apartment Building. I Already Contacted The Police
For Context: Met This Guy Through A Dating App About Three Months Ago. Never Actually Met But Spoke Through Snapchat. I’ve Had A Boyfriend For Two Months Now And I Have No Idea How This Guy Found Me On Facebook Considering I Never Told Him My Last Name
“In an attempt to stand out, people sometimes end up saying things that come off as odd or even inappropriate,” Bhaskar adds. While confidence is key, there’s a fine line between being charming and being cringeworthy. And as dating app users know too well, not everyone gets that memo.
Dating Apps Are Serious Trash Sometimes
He waited less than 5 hours. In the middle of the day, when, yes, a lot of people are probably working. Nicely dodged, OP.
Passive Aggressive After I Wouldn’t Put Out On First Date
Aaaand That’s Me Finished With Online Dating
It’s weird that their eyes turn lifeless after they get shot in the head? But he doesn’t think this style of introduction is weird?
“Sometimes, what people mean and what they actually say are two completely different things," he continues. "A joke meant to be funny might land the wrong way, or an innocent compliment might sound forced or awkward." The lack of real-time social cues in text-based conversations makes things even trickier.
Yeah, Why The Hell Are You On A Dating App Anyway?
Your agenda is to find out who hurt me? I knew you had an agenda!
This Guy Wanted Me To Know Just How Disinterested He Is In Me
My Friend Just Got A List From Some Guy On Okcupid With 6 Rules/Conditions For Dating Him
I’m sorry, neighbours - my snort-laughing probably woke up half the neighbourhood.
One of the biggest downsides of online dating, Bhaskar points out, is the lack of filters. “People don’t hold back. There’s a certain level of anonymity that makes them feel they can say whatever they want, without facing the consequences.” This can result in interactions that range from rude and inappropriate to downright shocking.
I Don’t Know, Maybe I Don’t Have Standing To Be Mildly Infuriated About This. Dating Apps Are Wild
How to ensure you will never meet up with someone in person.
Guys I Got The 4th Ha!!
She Was Sucking On A Lollipop In One Of Her Photos
"There’s no real accountability," he says. "If things go wrong, people can just unmatch or block the person and move on without any explanation." While this can be useful in some cases, it also leads to a dating culture where ghosting and abrupt endings have become the norm.
Not Even Entertaining It Anymore
She Ghosted Me And Sent Me This 10 Days Later
I (24f) Am Open To Dating Older Guys So I Matched With This Guy (48m) And He Sent Me This… At Least He’s Honest??
Writer Magdalene J. Taylor summed it up perfectly in an opinion piece for The New York Times: “Dating apps treat people like commodities and encourage us to treat others the same. We are not online shopping. We are looking for people we may potentially spend our lives with.” The endless swiping and quick judgments often take away the human element from dating, making genuine connections harder to form.
At the end of the day, dating—whether online or offline—isn’t just about finding the right person; it’s also about presenting yourself in the best way possible. And as these posts prove, some people definitely missed that memo. If nothing else, these dating app fails serve as a hilarious reminder of what not to say to your date! Which one made you cringe the most?
I’m So Done With Dating Apps 🤦🏻♀️
He Was Quite Into Marriage And Children On The First Date And While I'm Sure He Was Making A Joke....yikes
... Or Maybe That Was Just A S**t Thing For You To Say??
I’m not sure what’s worse, the message or the spelling.
Tried Being Mature And Canceled A Date Whose Location Wasn’t Correct On Their Profile
Decided To Try Out A Dating Site For The First Time Where You Have To Text People. Creeped Me The Heck Out How She Went From 0-100 So Quick
Bit rich, her talking about ‘s****y manners and behaviour’…
Every Asian Girl Who's Tried Online Dating Will Eventually Get One Of These
One Date And A Month Of No Talking Sand I Suddenly Get This
This Vexes Me
Damn I Got Rejected 😢
It Worked
It’s So Over???
I Love Dating Apps Sooo Much
Hehehe
Guys This Is So Much Fun
Met This Divorced Man On Tinder. Dude Is 40 And Has 3 Kids With This Woman. I Think I’m Going To Stop Dating For A While 😭
Dear Jason, You’re Not Funny
Low Effort Date Rejection
I Wouldn’t Even Be Mad At This Reply 😂
Well, that escalated quickly for absolutely no reason.
Umm… I’m Confused
What Is Wrong With Men?
1st Attempt At Online Dating And My Colleague Gets This. 🤮
I Hate Dating
The more I read these, the more it becomes apparent people come up stuff like this and expect some kind of good outcome, it’s deeply worrying.
Why Don't You Just Cancel The Date Before I Come There?
Randomly Blocked By This Girl I Had A Date With Tonight
I Was Immediately Unmatched. Heartbroken
Is Not Having Social Media A Red Flag?
This Man Is 29. I Am 31. I Am Done 🪦
What Happened To “Hello?” “How Are You?”
Thought Y’all Would Get A Kick Out Of This 🙄😭😂
Found My Friend's Husband On Tinder. I Don't Know What To Do :( Does Tinder Recycle Old Accounts, Did He Just Forget To Delete His? I Don't Want To Ruin Their 8-Year Marriage
Honestly, just to start with satisfying my own curiosity, I’d probably make a fake profile. If he replies and goes for it, I’d bring his wife along for our ‘date’.
Been Back On Dating Apps One Day
What Should I Respond?
Short Kings
That’s Rough Buddy
Was That Not A Valid Answer To Her Opening Move?
I see nothing wrong here, I wanted to be Guybrush Threepwood.
This Can’t Be For Real
Well, he’s succeeded on the ‘not impressive’ front.