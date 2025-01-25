ADVERTISEMENT

Navigating dating apps can feel like stepping into the wild—you never know what kind of messages are waiting for you. While some people find sweet connections, others are left wondering how basic human interaction went so wrong. From hilariously bad pickup lines to messages that make you question reality, modern dating is nothing short of unpredictable. And then there are those moments so awkward, so cringe-worthy, that they simply have to be shared. The internet is full of people documenting their weirdest dating app encounters, and we’ve gathered some of the most jaw-dropping examples. Keep scrolling to see the funniest, most bizarre, and most painfully awkward messages people have received!

#1

People Who Use AI Photos On Dating Apps

Man in pinstripe suit standing confidently by a luxury car, exuding chaotic energy.

livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
52 minutes ago

What is it with the ‘here’s me in front my car looking smug’ pictures? They’re cringe enough even without AI.

RELATED:
    #2

    Just Logged Onto A Dating App And This Is One Of The First Messages... Its Not The Creepiest I Know But Still Just Wtf

    Unhinged dating app message with chaotic toilet emoji request and a response pointing to a subreddit.

    #3

    Went On A Date With This Guy Once... Ended After About 45 Minutes

    Chaotic dating app message displayed against a dark background.

    Finding love isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Whether you go the old-school route with a blind date set up by your sister’s coworker or dive into the world of dating apps, the struggle remains the same.

    The search for a meaningful connection can sometimes feel like an endless maze of awkward encounters, mismatched expectations, and, let’s be real—some truly bizarre interactions.
    #4

    Why Bother Sending Me A Match Request?

    Unhinged messages from a dating app conversation about hair appearance.

    #5

    Genuinely Bewildered

    Chaotic dating app message exchange discussing random heights.

    #6

    The Audacity

    "Chaotic dating app conversation about cats, ending with goodbye."

    These days, online dating is more popular than ever. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly three in ten U.S. adults have used a dating site or app. But it’s not all sunshine and romance.

    In fact, recent findings reveal that 45% of users feel frustrated by the experience, while only 28% remain hopeful. It turns out that swiping left and right isn’t as simple as it seems—it comes with its own set of emotional highs and lows.
    #7

    His Bio vs. His Message

    Unhinged dating app message asking for uncovered photos, featuring chaotic communication style.

    #8

    Guy Saw Me On A Dating App (Where I Did Not List My School), Looked Me Up In A School Registry & Messaged Me Via Microsoft Teams

    Message screenshot from a dating app showing chaotic humor with "FYI I saw your profile and swiped right lol".

    #9

    This Person (28f) Frequently Complains On Social Media About How Badly Guys Treat Her. I (35m) Am Genuinely Starting To Hate Dating

    A chaotic dating app message discussing relationship expectations and financial support.

    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    That full stop after ‘lying’ really threw me. Then it got worse.

    It can be exhausting to keep scrolling through profiles, hoping to find someone who actually clicks. Hours of chatting might lead to ghosting, awkward first dates, or even the realization that someone’s profile picture was taken ten years ago. The entire process can leave people questioning if love was easier to find before technology took over.

    #10

    Do I Still Have A Chance?

    Unhinged dating app conversation with chaotic responses about a CEO incident.

    #11

    Went On A First Date With A Guy Last Night- Thoughts?

    Chaotic dating app messages about being followed and an extreme response.

    #12

    Be Honest, Would This Have Worked On You?

    Chaotic dating app exchange about sleeping with socks and interlocking toes, highlighting unconventional romance.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Eww feet no. That's not romance. I wear bed socks. Naked feet are not nice.

    To understand the complexities of modern dating, we spoke with relationship coach Jay Bhaskar from Gujarat, India. He believes that impatience plays a major role in the struggles of online dating.

    "People want instant results. They don’t want to invest time in getting to know someone," he explains. This rush to find "the one" often leads to impulsive decisions and miscommunication.
    #13

    My First Date Admitted I Was Talking To AI The Whole Time On Bumble

    Text screenshot of a dating app message sharing a chaotic experience with AI deception on Bumble.

    lucilleballd-12
QueenKittyCat
    QueenKittyCat
    QueenKittyCat
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    AI is entering our lives too much. At the very least the guy could have read everything in addition to being honest before the date.

    #14

    I Went On A Date With This Guy A Couple Days Ago, I Have Never Been So Creeped Out By Someone. The Picture He Sent Me Is Of My Apartment Building. I Already Contacted The Police

    Chaotic dating app messages with frantic texts followed by an image of a blurred car view.

    #15

    For Context: Met This Guy Through A Dating App About Three Months Ago. Never Actually Met But Spoke Through Snapchat. I’ve Had A Boyfriend For Two Months Now And I Have No Idea How This Guy Found Me On Facebook Considering I Never Told Him My Last Name

    Unhinged messages from a dating app conversation filled with awkward exchanges and memes.

    “In an attempt to stand out, people sometimes end up saying things that come off as odd or even inappropriate,” Bhaskar adds. While confidence is key, there’s a fine line between being charming and being cringeworthy. And as dating app users know too well, not everyone gets that memo.
    #16

    Dating Apps Are Serious Trash Sometimes

    Dating app messages showing chaotic conversation with one apologizing for not responding.

    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    He waited less than 5 hours. In the middle of the day, when, yes, a lot of people are probably working. Nicely dodged, OP.

    #17

    Passive Aggressive After I Wouldn’t Put Out On First Date

    Chat exchange from dating apps showing chaotic conversation about a movie night and unexpected reactions.

    #18

    Aaaand That’s Me Finished With Online Dating

    Chat showcasing unhinged dating app messages with a dark and chaotic conversation about animals.

    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    It’s weird that their eyes turn lifeless after they get shot in the head? But he doesn’t think this style of introduction is weird?

    “Sometimes, what people mean and what they actually say are two completely different things," he continues. "A joke meant to be funny might land the wrong way, or an innocent compliment might sound forced or awkward." The lack of real-time social cues in text-based conversations makes things even trickier.

    #19

    Yeah, Why The Hell Are You On A Dating App Anyway?

    Chaotic dating app message conversation about agenda and attraction.

    #20

    This Guy Wanted Me To Know Just How Disinterested He Is In Me

    Chaotic dating app conversation; one user accuses another of repeatedly liking their profiles over years, leading to an awkward exit.

    #21

    My Friend Just Got A List From Some Guy On Okcupid With 6 Rules/Conditions For Dating Him

    Dating app message with chaotic rules about kissing, touching, and public proclamations of desirability.

    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    I’m sorry, neighbours - my snort-laughing probably woke up half the neighbourhood.

    One of the biggest downsides of online dating, Bhaskar points out, is the lack of filters. “People don’t hold back. There’s a certain level of anonymity that makes them feel they can say whatever they want, without facing the consequences.” This can result in interactions that range from rude and inappropriate to downright shocking.
    #22

    I Don’t Know, Maybe I Don’t Have Standing To Be Mildly Infuriated About This. Dating Apps Are Wild

    Chaotic exchange on a dating app with cheeky and blunt responses, highlighting unhinged messages in dating scenarios.

    #23

    Guys I Got The 4th Ha!!

    Unhinged dating app messages with playful jokes and humorous banter between users.

    #24

    She Was Sucking On A Lollipop In One Of Her Photos

    Unhinged dating app message about replacing a lollipop for health advice.

    "There’s no real accountability," he says. "If things go wrong, people can just unmatch or block the person and move on without any explanation." While this can be useful in some cases, it also leads to a dating culture where ghosting and abrupt endings have become the norm.
    #25

    Not Even Entertaining It Anymore

    A chaotic dating app conversation about weekend plans and height ends with "Goodbye."

    #26

    She Ghosted Me And Sent Me This 10 Days Later

    "Chaotic dating app message about romantic comedy movie recommendation."

    #27

    I (24f) Am Open To Dating Older Guys So I Matched With This Guy (48m) And He Sent Me This… At Least He’s Honest??

    A chaotic message on a dating app humorously describing an elderly bedtime routine.

    Writer Magdalene J. Taylor summed it up perfectly in an opinion piece for The New York Times: “Dating apps treat people like commodities and encourage us to treat others the same. We are not online shopping. We are looking for people we may potentially spend our lives with.” The endless swiping and quick judgments often take away the human element from dating, making genuine connections harder to form.

    At the end of the day, dating—whether online or offline—isn’t just about finding the right person; it’s also about presenting yourself in the best way possible. And as these posts prove, some people definitely missed that memo. If nothing else, these dating app fails serve as a hilarious reminder of what not to say to your date! Which one made you cringe the most?
    #28

    I’m So Done With Dating Apps 🤦🏻‍♀️

    Dating app profile with emojis and chaotic messages about life goals and preferences.

    #29

    He Was Quite Into Marriage And Children On The First Date And While I'm Sure He Was Making A Joke....yikes

    Unhinged dating app message about Canadian culture and Viking history.

    #30

    ... Or Maybe That Was Just A S**t Thing For You To Say??

    Unhinged dating app messages with chaotic conversation about being a widower and young people.

    #31

    Tried Being Mature And Canceled A Date Whose Location Wasn’t Correct On Their Profile

    Chaotic dating app messages discussing meeting halfway and long-distance relationship experiences.

    #32

    Decided To Try Out A Dating Site For The First Time Where You Have To Text People. Creeped Me The Heck Out How She Went From 0-100 So Quick

    Chaotic dating app messages exchange discussing profile information misunderstandings.

    #33

    Every Asian Girl Who's Tried Online Dating Will Eventually Get One Of These

    Online dating profile message showcasing unhinged and chaotic behavior with a focus on personal wealth and preferences.

    #34

    One Date And A Month Of No Talking Sand I Suddenly Get This

    Chaotic dating app conversation with unexpected and bold messages exchanged.

    #35

    This Vexes Me

    Chat exchange from a dating app showcasing chaotic messages about watching "House" and health misunderstandings.

    #36

    Damn I Got Rejected 😢

    Chaotic dating app exchange with an unhinged message request and a stunned response.

    #37

    It Worked

    Chat with poetic rhymes leading to a date proposal, showcasing chaotic dating app messages.

    #38

    It’s So Over???

    Chaotic dating app messages discussing height with humorous banter and an Ariana Grande song suggestion.

    #39

    I Love Dating Apps Sooo Much

    A chaotic exchange on a dating app with a humorous twist about money.

    #40

    Hehehe

    Chaotic dating app exchange with unexpected twist about dirty dreams and sewers.

    #41

    Guys This Is So Much Fun

    Chaotic dating app conversation ending with a humorous image of a boy facing a brick wall.

    #42

    Met This Divorced Man On Tinder. Dude Is 40 And Has 3 Kids With This Woman. I Think I’m Going To Stop Dating For A While 😭

    Chaotic dating app message discussing relationship age differences in a concerning conversation.

    #43

    Dear Jason, You’re Not Funny

    A chaotic and unhinged message exchange on a dating app involving historical references.

    #44

    Low Effort Date Rejection

    Text conversation with unhinged messages from a dating app about zero effort dates.

    #45

    I Wouldn’t Even Be Mad At This Reply 😂

    Unhinged dating app conversation about parachuting and skydiving, ending with an apology.

    #46

    Umm… I’m Confused

    Chaotic dating app messages about Hawaii and pyramids, showing unexpected conversation dynamics.

    #47

    What Is Wrong With Men?

    Chaotic dating app messages exchange with unexpected question and shocked response.

    #48

    1st Attempt At Online Dating And My Colleague Gets This. 🤮

    Chaotic dating app message exchange with emoji reactions.

    #49

    I Hate Dating

    Chaotic message exchange on a dating app showcasing unhinged communication styles.

    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    The more I read these, the more it becomes apparent people come up stuff like this and expect some kind of good outcome, it’s deeply worrying.

    #50

    Why Don't You Just Cancel The Date Before I Come There?

    Unhinged dating app message recounts a canceled date with accompanying image of yellow flowers.

    #51

    Randomly Blocked By This Girl I Had A Date With Tonight

    Chaotic dating app messages discussing goats and fried Oreos, with plans for a meetup.

    #52

    I Was Immediately Unmatched. Heartbroken

    Chaotic dating app conversation featuring a self-proclaimed alpha male and a skeptical response.

    #53

    Is Not Having Social Media A Red Flag?

    Chaotic dating app exchange about social media and red flags.

    #54

    This Man Is 29. I Am 31. I Am Done 🪦

    Message from a dating app seeking an older lady, described as chaotic.

    #55

    What Happened To “Hello?” “How Are You?”

    Chaotic exchange of unhinged messages on a dating app, involving a humorous conversation about a friend.

    #56

    Thought Y’all Would Get A Kick Out Of This 🙄😭😂

    Chaotic dating app message exchange about a "friends with benefits" application and a witty reply about boyfriend positions.

    #57

    Found My Friend's Husband On Tinder. I Don't Know What To Do :( Does Tinder Recycle Old Accounts, Did He Just Forget To Delete His? I Don't Want To Ruin Their 8-Year Marriage

    Tinder profile showing a blurred person with chaos-themed chat icons visible.

    livlisbon84 avatar
    StarCrossedFriday
    StarCrossedFriday
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Honestly, just to start with satisfying my own curiosity, I’d probably make a fake profile. If he replies and goes for it, I’d bring his wife along for our ‘date’.

    #58

    Been Back On Dating Apps One Day

    Chat between two people on a dating app, showcasing chaotic online dating interactions.

    #59

    What Should I Respond?

    Message from a dating app questioning a fake profile and asking about a model's name, showcasing unhinged communication.

    #60

    Short Kings

    Dating app text exchange showing height preference, featuring a person saying 6'2" height is too tall.

    #61

    That’s Rough Buddy

    Chaotic dating app messages about life updates including engagement and twins on the way.

    #62

    Was That Not A Valid Answer To Her Opening Move?

    Chaotic dating app message exchange about dream job as Pokémon trainer.

    #63

    This Can’t Be For Real

    Profile on dating app with chaotic bio listing preferences and personal details.

    #64

    Thanks Bumble!

    Chat between two people on a dating app about weekend plans, showcasing unhinged messages from dating apps.

    #65

    Im 18 And He’s 25. Did He Not See My Age When He Swiped On Me?

    Unhinged dating app conversation about college plans and age difference.

    #66

    No Wonder We're Both Single

    Chaotic dating app messages discussing relationships and Donkey Kong.

    #67

    Dating Apps In A Nutshell

    Cartoon fish with shocked expression holding a drink, illustrating chaos in dating app messages.

    #68

    He Unmatched Me

    Chaotic dating app messages discussing a surprise hotel invitation and a humorous response about homelessness.

    #69

    Whoaaaaa

    Chat screenshot showing chaotic dating app conversation, user exits abruptly.

    #70

    Worst Part Is I Posted Selfies In R/ Teenagers

    Dating app message asking about selling feet pics, with options to accept or ignore chat request.

    #71

    How Am I Even Supposed To Come Back From This

    Chaotic dating app exchange with holiday plans and unexpected response about family being gone.

