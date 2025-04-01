Woman Vents About Self-Described Ugly Man Rejecting Her Because She Didn’t Fit His Standards

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on a blind date is like putting a dollar into the slot machine. There is a chance that you can win big, but the odds are stacked against you.

Still, a woman who goes online as D_2d decided to play. The guy she met on Reddit appeared to be able to carry on a conversation, and since looks isn’t very high on her priority list, the risk seemed small.

However, at the end of the night, he showed his true colors.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: D_2d

Most of those who read her story expressed their support for the woman

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But there was also a number of incels in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT