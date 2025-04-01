Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Vents About Self-Described Ugly Man Rejecting Her Because She Didn’t Fit His Standards
Couples, Relationships

Woman Vents About Self-Described Ugly Man Rejecting Her Because She Didn’t Fit His Standards

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on a blind date is like putting a dollar into the slot machine. There is a chance that you can win big, but the odds are stacked against you.

Still, a woman who goes online as D_2d decided to play. The guy she met on Reddit appeared to be able to carry on a conversation, and since looks isn’t very high on her priority list, the risk seemed small.

However, at the end of the night, he showed his true colors.

RELATED:

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: D_2d

    Most of those who read her story expressed their support for the woman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But there was also a number of incels in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the old joke about the guy who searched for years looking for "Miss Right" (it's an old joke, pre Ms). Unfortunately, when he found her she was looking for Mr Right

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True story from my youth. Teens in the 70s were cruel in so many stupid ways. My group, who were otherwise nice had a thing about ugly girls and boys in high school. I was always a little bothered and didn't really join in much with the slagging on passers by. It stuck with me because I had trouble seeing anyone as ugly, not everyone was handsome or beautiful, sure, but ugly? Anyhow, when I started working I was catching the train alone and had nothing better to do than look at my fellow passengers. I had a thought about my group of friends and tried to see through their eyes cos I missed them. Thing is, everytime I spotted someone I thought they might tease a second look just said, no, they have that really cute dimple, or bright sparkly eyes, there was always something. I had an epiphany, people who are insecure don't really look at others as more than an opportunity to feel like they are better than somebody else. It was nice to put to bed what had irked me for years.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the old joke about the guy who searched for years looking for "Miss Right" (it's an old joke, pre Ms). Unfortunately, when he found her she was looking for Mr Right

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True story from my youth. Teens in the 70s were cruel in so many stupid ways. My group, who were otherwise nice had a thing about ugly girls and boys in high school. I was always a little bothered and didn't really join in much with the slagging on passers by. It stuck with me because I had trouble seeing anyone as ugly, not everyone was handsome or beautiful, sure, but ugly? Anyhow, when I started working I was catching the train alone and had nothing better to do than look at my fellow passengers. I had a thought about my group of friends and tried to see through their eyes cos I missed them. Thing is, everytime I spotted someone I thought they might tease a second look just said, no, they have that really cute dimple, or bright sparkly eyes, there was always something. I had an epiphany, people who are insecure don't really look at others as more than an opportunity to feel like they are better than somebody else. It was nice to put to bed what had irked me for years.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda