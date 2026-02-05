So buckle up and prepare to witness some questionable DIY experiments and décor pieces that probably deserve a place in a museum.

Netizens have been sharing photos of the weirdest and the funniest interior design choices that will leave you questioning some people’s taste.

Some homeowners set out to make their spaces stand out. A few absolutely nail it but others, not so much — and that’s where things get entertaining.

Ever walked into someone’s house and noticed a lamp shaped like a seal? Or maybe you’ve seen walls covered from floor to ceiling in clashing floral wallpaper and wondered if your eyes were playing tricks on you.

#1 Does This Belong In A Residential Home?

RELATED:

#2 I Asked For A Second Floor With Spiral Stairs

#3 What Finishing Touch Will Tie My Aquatic Bathroom Together?

Just like fashion, home style is always changing — what feels beautiful one season can suddenly feel bland or even a little cringey the next. But in a world full of the generic black and gray sofas and minimalism, a little oddity is what makes heads turn.

#4 This Would Have Gone Triple Platinum On Instagram In 2013

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Quirky and weird décor is kind of like personality furniture. Vintage finds, handmade items, flea market treasures, or furniture that looks like it came straight from your great-aunt’s attic in the ‘70s — they all carry stories and charm you simply can’t get from mass-produced stuff. These items do the storytelling for you, and your personality. A seal lamp and a frog table already scream, “I like colors, animals and a little chaos.”

#6 Some Actual Photos Of The House I Grew Up In Previous owner was the creater of the pink panther and first president of marvel animation. Definitely a little eccentric. Parents got the house for pretty cheap because nobody else would touch it

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Is This Tacky?

#8 My Kitchen Remodel Is Finished!

A 2024 study found that younger generations, especially Gen Z, are ditching traditional design norms and want spaces that reflect who they are and work with their lifestyles. “With the proliferation of interior design content online and on social media, we’ve seen a spike in personalization as younger generations are exposed to a wider breadth of design styles and can find what resonates most with their own preferences,” says Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Got A Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 People Tell Me My New Coffee Table Is Weird. Would Painting It Grey Make It More Acceptable?

With housing costs high and money tight, young people are also getting creative with budget décor. “When paired with economic pressures, this rising personalization is causing Gen Z and Millennials to challenge the assumptions and norms of their parents to find designs and materials that beautifully function in both their lifestyle and aesthetic,” Howell says. Studies also show that Gen Z are leaning into bold colors, eclectic maximalism, and expressive design motifs rather than sticking to muted minimalist spaces. When someone's trying to make ends meet, who can really blame them?

#11 Should I Put My Vaguely Racist Table In The Living Room Or Foyer?

#12 Can I DIY This?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I’ve Been Debating On Where To Put A Pic Of My Horse Rug And Decided To Roast Myself Here This rug has everything. It has horses. It has a leopard eating a deer



Designers are noticing too. Lily Walters, a US-based interior designer who went viral on TikTok, says, “Your home isn’t weird enough — and that’s why it looks like everyone else’s.” In her videos, she urges people to stop obsessing over beige boucle chairs or perfectly curated desert photos and instead embrace playful oddities. The trick, according to her, is buying just enough to give your space personality instead of hoarding a hundred weird items.

#14 Do You Think This Will Hurt My Resale Value?

#15 The Home I Inherited From My Parents Has A Bath They Created By Enclosing The Patio

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 What’s Throwing This Room Off?

ADVERTISEMENT

But how do you embrace your quirks without making your home look like a joke? Try mixing patterns, color combos and layered textures so your room doesn't feel like a showroom. “Bring in wallpaper that looks like a forest, curtains that clash on purpose, and a striped sofa that makes absolutely no sense – until it does,” says Walters.

#17 You Guys Like My Man Cave?

#18 Not Sure My Wall Looks Wet Enough. Any Advice?

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Bought An Antique Sideboard My Wife Absolutely Hates, Aita??

Even some noted designers admit they’ve had moments where a trend felt exciting at the time, but looking back, it sort of aged badly. Interior designer Mikel Welch says a trend he got swept up in early in his design career was Buddha-inspired furniture. “Back then, I thought it was a cool, artistic statement, but I didn’t fully understand the cultural weight behind it. Reflecting on it now, I realize how shallow that choice was, and I can’t help but laugh at how misguided it was.”

#20 Do We Like My Floor?

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Newest Addition

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 We Transformed Our Old Kitchen Into A 1950s Diner :)

Cluttering a space with too many pieces or decorating without a clear plan often leads to cramped, unbalanced rooms. Other easy-to-fall-into traps include ignoring the size of your furniture, mixing too many random trends, or picking colors that just don’t go together.

#23 I Just Got Lost

#24 What Do We Think Of The New Staircase?

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 What Is The New ‘Live, Laugh, Love’?

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Landlord Sent Their Kid To Change A Lightbulb

#27 A Compromise Between My Dignity & My Cat’s Need To Supervise My Bowel Movements…

#28 I Really Wanted An Indoor Pool, But My Husband Said No. So We Compromised!

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Should I Add A Few More Levels?

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 What Else Can I Decorate My Island With To Make It Look More Luxurious?

#31 My Parents Are Remodeling And “Didn’t Want The Old Lights To Go To Waste” So They Did This……and They Love It……

#32 I Wanted To Be On Trend And Paint It All One Color. Did I Get It Right?

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My Grandma Hates Her New Stairs

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I Just Wish There Was Space For One More Barn Door

#35 Open Bathroom

#36 Is My Sister's TV Too Low?

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 My Boyfriend Said I Went Too Far With My Headboard

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 The In-Laws Housewarming Gift

#39 Does This Refrigerator Make You Uncomfortable?

#40 If Lazy Was A Picture

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 The Pool Is In!

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Is There Enough Gold?

#43 How To Preserve This Beautiful Wood?

#44 My Elderly Father Has Dementia And Keeps Wandering Around. So We Decided To Label All The Doors To Help. But My Mom Thinks Signage Looks Tacky And Just Let Him Wander. 🤔

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I’m Not Great With Finishing Touches. Any Ideas?

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Bleak, Gray Moors Of Yorkshire Call To My Newborn...!

#47 Is This Tacky? Is a Barred Owl tree topper tacky? It’s locally sourced (flew down the chimney).

#48 What Can I Put In This Corner?

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Why Does Everyone Who Visits My House Say This Is A Red Flag?

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My Brother Says My House Is A Circus

#51 Now That I’ve Renovated, How Can I Make It More Homey?

#52 Finally Moved Into My New Place, Any Suggestions ?

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I'm A Musician. Girlfriend Won't Stay Over

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 I Couldn't Stop Thinking About That Gray Man Cave From A Few Days Ago So I Recolored It. (I'm Rusty At Ps So It's Not My Best Work)

#55 Do You Guys Like This Relaxing, Peaceful Nursery?

#56 I Found One In The Wild…

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 What’s Off About Our Kitchen?

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Why Are My Neighbors Trying To Form An Hoa?

#59 Should I Repaint The Walls To Match The Fishes?

#60 Just Installed My New Toilet, How Should I Decorate The Bathroom To Match?

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 I Dropped My Wife Off At Her Boyfriends Tonight And Went In To Take A Wee. This Is His Faucet

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Is My Tub Design Playing It Too Safe?

#63 Should I Take This Out? Or Paint It?

#64 Loving My New Carpet, But Hallway Still Feels Incomplete. Suggestions?

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 $15,000 Kitchen Flip

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 How Can I Make My Guest Room More Cozy And Inviting?

#67 I Wanted Something That Really Channeled Bathroom Vibes. Did I Nail It?

#68 Do You Like My Kitchen Stage?

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 I Picked A Nice And Relaxing Color And Added A Staircase For Convenience 😍😍😍

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Bet You Don't Have One Of These!

#71 What Should I Add? A Middle Staircase?

#72 I Have A Weird Window Above My Bathtub. Need Ideas On What To Do With It

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 How Do You Feel About My Leopard Print Carpet?

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Does My Builder Have Ocd?