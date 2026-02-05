ADVERTISEMENT

Ever walked into someone’s house and noticed a lamp shaped like a seal? Or maybe you’ve seen walls covered from floor to ceiling in clashing floral wallpaper and wondered if your eyes were playing tricks on you.

Some homeowners set out to make their spaces stand out. A few absolutely nail it but others, not so much — and that’s where things get entertaining.

Netizens have been sharing photos of the weirdest and the funniest interior design choices that will leave you questioning some people’s taste.

So buckle up and prepare to witness some questionable DIY experiments and décor pieces that probably deserve a place in a museum.

#1

Does This Belong In A Residential Home?

Unusual home decor light fixture shaped like a bird, showcasing ridiculous home decor with funny sarcastic design.

Ok_Knee1216 Report

amymartell_2
90%coffee10%panda
90%coffee10%panda
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I’ve been trying to figure out how to jazz up my guest room…

    #2

    I Asked For A Second Floor With Spiral Stairs

    Wooden two-level bunk bed with staircase next to a zebra print armchair and green patterned rug in living room.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Now THOSE are bunkbeds!

    #3

    What Finishing Touch Will Tie My Aquatic Bathroom Together?

    Colorful fish-shaped ceramic sink in bathroom with quirky home decor and DIY elements on tiled countertop.

    mykki-d Report

    Just like fashion, home style is always changing — what feels beautiful one season can suddenly feel bland or even a little cringey the next.

    But in a world full of the generic black and gray sofas and minimalism, a little oddity is what makes heads turn.
    #4

    This Would Have Gone Triple Platinum On Instagram In 2013

    Bathroom sink with cat mural and round mirrors as eyes, showing ridiculous home decor and DIY humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Surprise!

    Small bathroom with stairs behind a hidden door above the sink, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY design.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    Quirky and weird décor is kind of like personality furniture.

    Vintage finds, handmade items, flea market treasures, or furniture that looks like it came straight from your great-aunt’s attic in the ‘70s — they all carry stories and charm you simply can’t get from mass-produced stuff.

    These items do the storytelling for you, and your personality. A seal lamp and a frog table already scream, “I like colors, animals and a little chaos.”
    #6

    Some Actual Photos Of The House I Grew Up In

    Ridiculous home decor and DIY with colorful murals, unique designs, and humorous, quirky interior elements in various rooms.

    Previous owner was the creater of the pink panther and first president of marvel animation. Definitely a little eccentric. Parents got the house for pretty cheap because nobody else would touch it

    Prior-Ambassador7737 Report

    7points
    POST
    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The other people were morons. This is incredible as well as being historic.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Is This Tacky?

    Ridiculous home decor featuring flamingo lawn ornaments dressed with fabric covers and a wooden birdhouse in front of a house.

    Effective-Ad-7810 Report

    sandicromer_1
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    I find this one quite funny.

    #8

    My Kitchen Remodel Is Finished!

    Kitchen with ridiculous home decor featuring building facade designs on cabinets and walls with pots and dishes displayed.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Oh my goodness, that is much too much.

    A 2024 study found that younger generations, especially Gen Z, are ditching traditional design norms and want spaces that reflect who they are and work with their lifestyles.

    “With the proliferation of interior design content online and on social media, we’ve seen a spike in personalization as younger generations are exposed to a wider breadth of design styles and can find what resonates most with their own preferences,” says Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation.

    #9

    Got A Plant

    Minimalist room featuring a clear inflatable chair and a small plant near a sliding glass door with a mountain view, home decor example.

    ohdearitsrichardiii Report

    #10

    People Tell Me My New Coffee Table Is Weird. Would Painting It Grey Make It More Acceptable?

    Wooden frog-shaped coffee table in living room, an example of ridiculous home decor and DIY with funny sarcastic style.

    Haskap_2010 Report

    With housing costs high and money tight, young people are also getting creative with budget décor.

    “When paired with economic pressures, this rising personalization is causing Gen Z and Millennials to challenge the assumptions and norms of their parents to find designs and materials that beautifully function in both their lifestyle and aesthetic,” Howell says.

    Studies also show that Gen Z are leaning into bold colors, eclectic maximalism, and expressive design motifs rather than sticking to muted minimalist spaces.

    When someone's trying to make ends meet, who can really blame them?
    #11

    Should I Put My Vaguely Racist Table In The Living Room Or Foyer?

    Kneeling Pharaoh statue table holding glass top with decorative vase and plant in a living room with sculpted details.

    perpetualliianxious Report

    ohxrkqra
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    It's a recreation of an Egyptian style of using dark stones such as black granite for some of their statues. It's not racist, it's an Ancient Egyptian art style.

    #12

    Can I DIY This?

    Wooden stairs with blue resin river design, showcasing unique and ridiculous home decor and DIY creativity with a bold artistic touch.

    Ok_Organization_6620 Report

    sandicromer_1
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Hope you have a high dollar insurance plan that covers accidents at your house.

    #13

    I’ve Been Debating On Where To Put A Pic Of My Horse Rug And Decided To Roast Myself Here

    Colorful decorative rug with animal patterns in a cozy living room featuring plants and cat furniture for home decor.

    This rug has everything. It has horses. It has a leopard eating a deer

    SelfDefecatingJokes Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I love the rug but I'd be so worried about it getting dirty or my cats puking on it.

    Designers are noticing too. Lily Walters, a US-based interior designer who went viral on TikTok, says, “Your home isn’t weird enough — and that’s why it looks like everyone else’s.”

    In her videos, she urges people to stop obsessing over beige boucle chairs or perfectly curated desert photos and instead embrace playful oddities.

    The trick, according to her, is buying just enough to give your space personality instead of hoarding a hundred weird items.
    #14

    Do You Think This Will Hurt My Resale Value?

    Bathroom bathtub overloaded with ridiculous home decor and DIY storage racks holding numerous bottles and containers.

    Sad_Guitar_657 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yes. This is a bit of a hoarder's freak show.

    #15

    The Home I Inherited From My Parents Has A Bath They Created By Enclosing The Patio

    Bathroom with clawfoot tub, toilet, sink, and a peculiar raised brick platform in a rustic setting, showcasing ridiculous home decor.

    jared10011980 Report

    #16

    What’s Throwing This Room Off?

    Vintage bathroom with sunken brown bathtub, elevated vanity area, and wood-paneled décor showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY style.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Just about everything here.

    But how do you embrace your quirks without making your home look like a joke?

    Try mixing patterns, color combos and layered textures so your room doesn't feel like a showroom.

    “Bring in wallpaper that looks like a forest, curtains that clash on purpose, and a striped sofa that makes absolutely no sense – until it does,” says Walters.
    #17

    You Guys Like My Man Cave?

    Basement man cave home decor with gray furniture, bar area, and sarcastic DIY style in modern casual setting.

    Cold_Dragonfruit2799 Report

    #18

    Not Sure My Wall Looks Wet Enough. Any Advice?

    Dining room with striped chairs and glossy painted wall, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY ideas with sarcastic style.

    gorillaenthusiasm Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    You could run a waterfall down it.

    #19

    Bought An Antique Sideboard My Wife Absolutely Hates, Aita??

    Modern dining room with wooden table and chairs, featuring ridiculous home decor and DIY wall art with food themes.

    DeadheadDatura Report

    ohxrkqra
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Were those wall posters nicked from a bakery? Sort of thing that I would expect to see at Greggs, not a dining room in a house.

    Even some noted designers admit they’ve had moments where a trend felt exciting at the time, but looking back, it sort of aged badly.

    Interior designer Mikel Welch says a trend he got swept up in early in his design career was Buddha-inspired furniture.

    “Back then, I thought it was a cool, artistic statement, but I didn’t fully understand the cultural weight behind it. Reflecting on it now, I realize how shallow that choice was, and I can’t help but laugh at how misguided it was.”
    #20

    Do We Like My Floor?

    Colorful, glossy epoxy floor in a modern room with minimalist furniture showcasing ridiculous home decor style.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #21

    Newest Addition

    Cozy living room with eclectic home decor, vibrant plants, and quirky handmade pillows showcasing ridiculous home decor style.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #22

    We Transformed Our Old Kitchen Into A 1950s Diner :)

    Comparison of ridiculous home decor kitchen makeover with funny DIY improvements and sarcastic style changes.

    KassiopeyaSuse Report

    Cluttering a space with too many pieces or decorating without a clear plan often leads to cramped, unbalanced rooms.

    Other easy-to-fall-into traps include ignoring the size of your furniture, mixing too many random trends, or picking colors that just don’t go together.
    #23

    I Just Got Lost

    Unique corner bathroom sink with colorful stained glass mirror showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY creativity.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I like this. Are we supposed to hate all these?

    #24

    What Do We Think Of The New Staircase?

    Floating zigzag stairs with glowing red edges in modern home decor setting showcasing ridiculous DIY design.

    reddit.com Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It will be a lovely view of the last thing you will ever see.

    #25

    What Is The New ‘Live, Laugh, Love’?

    Modern living room with gray sectional sofa, glass coffee table, chandelier, and sarcastic home decor accents.

    reddit.com Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This room is so zzzzzzzzzz . . . . . . . .

    #26

    Landlord Sent Their Kid To Change A Lightbulb

    Man precariously balancing on narrow ledges to fix ceiling light in ridiculous home decor setting with sarcastic DIY humor.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Don't they like their child?

    #27

    A Compromise Between My Dignity & My Cat’s Need To Supervise My Bowel Movements…

    Toilet installed inside a cutout countertop showing ridiculous home decor and DIY with funny sarcastic commentary.

    Black-Sheep-164 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Might wanna clean that toilet when you have a minute.

    #28

    I Really Wanted An Indoor Pool, But My Husband Said No. So We Compromised!

    Spacious bedroom with blue epoxy floor reflecting light, minimalist decor, and large windows showcasing unique home decor.

    VeterinarianIcy5053 Report

    ohxrkqra
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    And when freshly mopped, it becomes a skating rink!

    #29

    Should I Add A Few More Levels?

    Raised wooden platform with built-in step inside a modern home, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY design.

    TlalocVirgie Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How many fractures are you willing to tolerate a year?

    #30

    What Else Can I Decorate My Island With To Make It Look More Luxurious?

    Narrow kitchen island with granite top, holding a tray with bottles and glasses, in a dining area with white chairs.

    Ilovebeingdad Report

    ohxrkqra
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    That isn't an island, it a sandbar.

    #31

    My Parents Are Remodeling And “Didn’t Want The Old Lights To Go To Waste” So They Did This……and They Love It……

    Light fixtures installed on a blue wall with textured ceiling, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY humor.

    Cutiepatootie8896 Report

    #32

    I Wanted To Be On Trend And Paint It All One Color. Did I Get It Right?

    Vintage green kitchen with outdated home decor and DIY features in an old-fashioned style with floral patterned floor tiles

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Public bathroom green. How soothing.

    #33

    My Grandma Hates Her New Stairs

    Minimalist floating staircase with narrow steps and a curved metal handrail in a small white-walled space, showcasing ridiculous home decor.

    Cold_Acanthisitta_96 Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    I guess you hate grandma.

    #34

    I Just Wish There Was Space For One More Barn Door

    Hallway with four sliding wooden barn doors and wood flooring, showcasing unusual home decor and DIY design ideas.

    arintj Report

    ohxrkqra
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited)

    We had this style of door in my childhood house, but they were the only doors that could be used on it. Whoever had originally duplexed the house before my dad bought it had done such a bad job on the walls that any wall that wasn't the original Victorian wall was hideously uneven, so much so that the two sides of the doorway weren't perfectly parallel on my room.

    #35

    Open Bathroom

    Bright bathroom with a large bathtub, white cabinetry, and marble countertop showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY fails.

    Ok_Organization_6620 Report

    #36

    Is My Sister's TV Too Low?

    Low mounted TV in a small apartment living room showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY with funny sarcastic commentary.

    orboth Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Actually better angle fo the neck when watching.

    #37

    My Boyfriend Said I Went Too Far With My Headboard

    Pink whimsical bed with exaggerated headboard and quirky side table in a room showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY ideas.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    ohxrkqra
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    What is the phrase? Something like "horrible taste but good eㅤxecution"

    #38

    The In-Laws Housewarming Gift

    Ridiculous home decor featuring a large silver bug-shaped chair in a living room with rustic furniture.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #39

    Does This Refrigerator Make You Uncomfortable?

    Small kitchen with a black refrigerator awkwardly placed under an archway, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY fail.

    RetractableLanding Report

    jasonp
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    *Cue the theme from “2001- A Space Odyssey”.

    #40

    If Lazy Was A Picture

    Living room with grey couch and paint patches on wall showing ridiculous home decor with funny sarcastic DIY commentary.

    trumpetdraw96 Report

    #41

    The Pool Is In!

    Child sitting in a makeshift pool on a balcony, an example of ridiculous home decor and DIY creativity.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    And so very safe!

    #42

    Is There Enough Gold?

    Model airplane on ornate coffee table in an opulent room with vintage portraits and classic home decor elements.

    SchroedingersFap Report

    #43

    How To Preserve This Beautiful Wood?

    Wooden loft bed built over a bathtub in a tiled bathroom, an example of ridiculous home decor and DIY with funny style.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #44

    My Elderly Father Has Dementia And Keeps Wandering Around. So We Decided To Label All The Doors To Help. But My Mom Thinks Signage Looks Tacky And Just Let Him Wander. 🤔

    DIY home decor fails with paper signs spelling The Oval Office taped unevenly on a plain white wall near a glass door.

    jared10011980 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Nah, he needs someone to walk with him - he's obviously too far progressed in his dementia not to need a caretaker at all times.

    #45

    I’m Not Great With Finishing Touches. Any Ideas?

    Before and after photos showing a ridiculous home decor transformation with DIY white paint covering everything in the living room.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    ohxrkqra
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    I think I just threw up in my mouth a little. Eww...

    #46

    Bleak, Gray Moors Of Yorkshire Call To My Newborn...!

    Nursery room with gold crib and dark cloud-themed walls showing ridiculous home decor and DIY ideas.

    SpaceCaptainJeeves Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    You're going to have to put that kid on antidepressants at a very early age.

    #47

    Is This Tacky?

    Owl perched on a lit Christmas tree with red and silver ornaments, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY humor.

    Is a Barred Owl tree topper tacky? It’s locally sourced (flew down the chimney).

    sillybunny22 Report

    What Can I Put In This Corner?

    Toilet placed on a tiled platform with stairs in a narrow bathroom, an example of ridiculous home decor and DIY.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    #49

    Why Does Everyone Who Visits My House Say This Is A Red Flag?

    Ridiculous home decor with dozens of empty wine bottles lined up on a high wooden shelf in a living room.

    frightenedscared Report

    #50

    My Brother Says My House Is A Circus

    Colorful living room with bold home decor, patterned walls, and eclectic DIY style featuring various pillows and hanging lights.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What he meant to say was "tacky," but he was too kind.

    #51

    Now That I’ve Renovated, How Can I Make It More Homey?

    Before and after photos of home decor showing a renovated living room with a modern fireplace and bright white walls.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    A can of gas and a match would be a good start.

    #52

    Finally Moved Into My New Place, Any Suggestions ?

    Empty room with wooden floors showing faded circular patterns, example of ridiculous home decor and DIY project fails.

    grayscale001 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Repaint that pentagram and release your inner Zuul.

    #53

    I'm A Musician. Girlfriend Won't Stay Over

    Cluttered room with random objects and instruments, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY with a chaotic and funny vibe.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    tiffenyprice
    Tiffeny Price
    Tiffeny Price
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She us there. You just can't find her

    #54

    I Couldn't Stop Thinking About That Gray Man Cave From A Few Days Ago So I Recolored It. (I'm Rusty At Ps So It's Not My Best Work)

    Side-by-side comparison of a home bar area with different decor and furniture showing ridiculous home decor and DIY ideas.

    Notlennybruce Report

    #55

    Do You Guys Like This Relaxing, Peaceful Nursery?

    Nursery room with a black crib and a wall painted with bright red and orange flames in ridiculous home decor style.

    Opunita-Cookies Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    You do know red is an angry color. Expect your little one to grow up to be an ICE agent.

    #56

    I Found One In The Wild…

    Empty corner pantry with built-in shelves in kitchen, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY design choices.

    -_Name-User_- Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    A pantry, moron. Put a door acoss it if you want to hide it.

    #57

    What’s Off About Our Kitchen?

    Colorful kitchen with striped zebra print cabinets and bold decor showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY with funny sarcastic commentary.

    butterbeleevit Report

    edb_2
    EDB
    EDB
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Nothing as long as Zach Morrison from Saved by the bell lives here

    #58

    Why Are My Neighbors Trying To Form An Hoa?

    Driveway and garage door painted with abstract blue patterns as part of ridiculous home decor and DIY projects.

    RJJR666 Report

    #59

    Should I Repaint The Walls To Match The Fishes?

    Blue stair carpet with a fish pattern creating an optical illusion of swimming fish in ridiculous home decor design.

    TurboBunny22 Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Maybe some other under sea creatures.

    #60

    Just Installed My New Toilet, How Should I Decorate The Bathroom To Match?

    Toilet designed as a white horse with ornate gold decorations, blending ridiculous home decor with a DIY artistic concept.

    Simplifax Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Should have gone side- saddle.

    I Dropped My Wife Off At Her Boyfriends Tonight And Went In To Take A Wee. This Is His Faucet

    Modern bathroom sink with a tall, thin faucet and tiled walls showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY humor.

    johnson7853 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Your wife needs a new boyfriend.

    #62

    Is My Tub Design Playing It Too Safe?

    Ridiculous home decor featuring a tiled bathtub with an unusual design and wooden cabinet in a vintage bathroom setting.

    BleuTsunami Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Can you imagine having to clean that?

    #63

    Should I Take This Out? Or Paint It?

    Vintage wooden wardrobe with constellation design on door panel in a home decor setting with ridiculous DIY elements

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's perfect. Unless you can make it go to Narnia - then I'd do that.

    #64

    Loving My New Carpet, But Hallway Still Feels Incomplete. Suggestions?

    Carpet with red and black patterns in a hallway, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY design fails.

    Effective_Jello9731 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Make outlines of bodies in the red splotches.

    #65

    $15,000 Kitchen Flip

    Kitchen remodel with bold purple cabinets and marbled floor, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY fails with sarcastic commentary.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Suggest white cabs.

    #66

    How Can I Make My Guest Room More Cozy And Inviting?

    Concrete room with a single bed and an open metal door showing an industrial interior, showcasing ridiculous home decor.

    VeterinarianIcy5053 Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Get rid of the kidnapped feeling. Maybe sand and paint?

    #67

    I Wanted Something That Really Channeled Bathroom Vibes. Did I Nail It?

    Bathroom with white toilet and sink vanity, walls decorated with unusual gold and brown textured home decor design.

    Abashed-Apple Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    If you like scheisse on the walls.

    #68

    Do You Like My Kitchen Stage?

    Kitchen with raised tiled floor and uneven wooden steps leading up, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY design choices.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Really funny when you fall off it...and you will.

    #69

    I Picked A Nice And Relaxing Color And Added A Staircase For Convenience 😍😍😍

    Bathroom with mismatched green tiled sink and bathtub, featuring a small staircase in the vanity area, showcasing ridiculous home decor.

    RedditLurrrker Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Thousands of public bathrooms agree with you. Stairs to escape out the window?

    #70

    Bet You Don't Have One Of These!

    Kitchen with vintage piano repurposed as a unique range hood in a home decor DIY project with sarcastic charm.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    svamulet_1
    NJP
    NJP
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Definitely unique. But I like antique oak.

    #71

    What Should I Add? A Middle Staircase?

    Unusual stair design with symmetrical railings and a raised wooden platform, showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY fails.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #72

    I Have A Weird Window Above My Bathtub. Need Ideas On What To Do With It

    Bathroom with a tilted window blind, chandelier, and bathtub showcasing ridiculous home decor and DIY design fail.

    whowantswine Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's just the witches' entry. Make sure they know when you are bathing so they can wait.

    #73

    How Do You Feel About My Leopard Print Carpet?

    Bedroom with ridiculous home decor covered in matching floral fabric including walls, bed, and curtains for DIY style.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll tell you when my seizure stops.

    #74

    Does My Builder Have Ocd?

    Unique home decor molding with an unusual layered design highlighting ridiculous home decor and DIY styles.

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #75

    What Is My Aesthetic Called

    Living room with ridiculous home decor featuring a large rock fireplace and a mounted fake mountain goat above a TV.

    surerogatoire Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "MAGAt Sportsman."

