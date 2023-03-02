119 Home Decor Items So Funny They Just Had To Be Shared Online
Picture this: You’ve just moved into your dream home — or you’re planning to — and you’re bursting with excitement to decorate it. You’ve spent hours on Pinterest and Etsy, wandering around Ikea, and scrolling through endless pages of home decor inspiration. But as you start to buy items and carefully place them in your rooms, you realize that everything is beginning to look the same as every other aesthetic and photoshoot-like house you see online. Where’s the personality? The humor? The fun?
You see, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment and buy all the cute home decorations that catch your eye. But when your house starts looking like a furniture catalog, it loses its charm — and pretty fast! Time to add some character back into the mix with some funny home decor!
Luckily for us, people seem to have a talent for finding hilarious things, and they can’t resist the temptation to share them with the world. Whether they’re funny signs or some cool room decor we didn’t know existed, they’re guaranteed to make you want to go on a shopping spree. So, get ready to unleash your inner comedian and add some personality back into your living space with these funny home decor items! Here are our favorite finds so far — you’ll get tons of ideas for home interiors and gifts, so check them out and don’t forget to upvote the ones you like the most.
Amongst My Dad’s Christmas Decorations Is A Set Of Porcelain Angels In A Box Marked “Christmas Angles”
We’ve giggled about this misspelling for years, so this season I finally made him the Christmas angles he deserves.
Finally Got This Gem Back Up In Our New Home!
(yes this my boy) He be givin the same look yes-6400b9...e799ae.jpg
We Set Up The Only Halloween Decoration We Really Need
A Lady Decorated Her Door At A Retirement Home. Too Funny!
My Grandmother's Decorative "Spice Jars" From The 50's
It's not funny.
Being Newly Single And Renting A Room In A House, I Figured This Would Be My Best Room Decoration
My Friend Collects Home Decor That Resembles His Dog
My Parents Just Put Up The Traditional Decorations. I Wanted To See How Long Before They Noticed My Revisions.
Relocating Home Depot Halloween Decorations
Some "Inspirational" Home Decor I Made. Just For Fun
Being The Girlfriend, I Was Given The Job To Decorate Our New Home
So My Wife Bought A Decorative Sign For Our Kitchen
Girlfriend Brought Home Some New Decor... I Think This One Approves
My Wife Went To The Flea Market And Brought Home A Wall Decoration For The Bathroom
My Dad Made Me These "Decorative Trees" In His Workshop For Christmas
My Daughter Didn't Want Me To Take Down Her Favorite Halloween Decoration, So I Improvised
Our Friend Is Buying His First Home Today, So We Worked With His Realtor To Be Sure This Is The First Thing Waiting For Him In His Kitchen After Closing
Decided To Decorate My Sister’s Room Before She Comes Home For The Holidays. I Hope She Likes It!!
My Brother Decorated His Fridge For The Holidays
This Makes Me Want To Re-Decorate My Tool Shed
I Decorated The Empty Cavity Behind My Mirror Today
We Were Cleaning Up Our Rental Vacation Home And Found Someone Had Left This Sign In Our Bathroom.
I’m So Glad We’ve Reached That Time Of The Year When Home Decor Stores Put Out The Good Stuff.
Husband Not As Thrilled With This Decor Project As I Was
Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning
Decided To Surprise My Girlfriend With A New Shower Curtain While She’s Gone For The Day
Final Touches To A House To Make It A Home
Shome Wee Homet
Funny Home Decor Cushions
In Love With This Decor!
Todays Special
Uninspirational "Home Decor"
For Anyone Else Who's Mother Has A Decoration That Spells Out Christmas In Blocks
My Mom Is The Best Decorator
Damage To This Decorative Bird Jar Gives It A Surly Expression
From The Jana Duggar Home Decor Collection
Painted Some Cute Wall Decor
My Fiancé Made This. What Do You All Think?
My Husband Decided My Beautiful Floral Guest Bathroom Needed More Wall Decor
Mom Asked Me To Decorate For Our NYE Party
So I Keep Turning My Roommates Latest Owl Decoration Upside Down Because I Think It's Hilarious. She's Not Amused
Home Is Where The Heart Is
I'm No Longer Allowed To Help With The Xmas Decorations
Friend Got Some New Wall Decor
Bathroom Themed Decor
Super Mario Brothers Themed Bathroom
Really Though, That’s My Spot
The dog is simply more important. Get your own couch
This Pillow, Makes Me Smile Every Time I See It On My Daybed
Seat Warmers?
Found In The Home Decor Section, Probably Should Have Been In The Beer Aisle
My Wife Said I Could Decorate The Guest Bathroom As My Own. Multiple Screams Have Ensued
GF Let Me Decorate The Guest Bathroom. This Is Now The View From The Toilet
This Shower Curtain Arrived In The Mail Today.
As it was opened, my wife about died. Effective immediately, my wife's house decorating privileges have been revoked.
I hate to say this, but I would rather have the shower curtain over the sunflower kitchen mat I see in the background 🫤