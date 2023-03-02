Picture this: You’ve just moved into your dream home — or you’re planning to — and you’re bursting with excitement to decorate it. You’ve spent hours on Pinterest and Etsy, wandering around Ikea, and scrolling through endless pages of home decor inspiration. But as you start to buy items and carefully place them in your rooms, you realize that everything is beginning to look the same as every other aesthetic and photoshoot-like house you see online. Where’s the personality? The humor? The fun?

You see, it’s easy to get caught up in the moment and buy all the cute home decorations that catch your eye. But when your house starts looking like a furniture catalog, it loses its charm — and pretty fast! Time to add some character back into the mix with some funny home decor!

Luckily for us, people seem to have a talent for finding hilarious things, and they can’t resist the temptation to share them with the world. Whether they’re funny signs or some cool room decor we didn’t know existed, they’re guaranteed to make you want to go on a shopping spree. So, get ready to unleash your inner comedian and add some personality back into your living space with these funny home decor items! Here are our favorite finds so far — you’ll get tons of ideas for home interiors and gifts, so check them out and don’t forget to upvote the ones you like the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

Amongst My Dad’s Christmas Decorations Is A Set Of Porcelain Angels In A Box Marked “Christmas Angles”

Amongst My Dad’s Christmas Decorations Is A Set Of Porcelain Angels In A Box Marked “Christmas Angles”

We’ve giggled about this misspelling for years, so this season I finally made him the Christmas angles he deserves.

Thepolomarcos Report

Very acute, but still not right...

Finally Got This Gem Back Up In Our New Home!

Finally Got This Gem Back Up In Our New Home!

home.own.it.w.erika Report

We Set Up The Only Halloween Decoration We Really Need

We Set Up The Only Halloween Decoration We Really Need

drugstoredivas Report

A Lady Decorated Her Door At A Retirement Home. Too Funny!

A Lady Decorated Her Door At A Retirement Home. Too Funny!

Up_All_Nite Report

My Grandmother's Decorative "Spice Jars" From The 50's

My Grandmother's Decorative "Spice Jars" From The 50's

cerart939 Report

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

It's not funny.

Being Newly Single And Renting A Room In A House, I Figured This Would Be My Best Room Decoration

Being Newly Single And Renting A Room In A House, I Figured This Would Be My Best Room Decoration

GalacticGarglBlaster Report

My Friend Collects Home Decor That Resembles His Dog

My Friend Collects Home Decor That Resembles His Dog

PetrRabbit Report

My Parents Just Put Up The Traditional Decorations. I Wanted To See How Long Before They Noticed My Revisions.

My Parents Just Put Up The Traditional Decorations. I Wanted To See How Long Before They Noticed My Revisions.

imgur.com Report

Relocating Home Depot Halloween Decorations

Relocating Home Depot Halloween Decorations

_jonias Report

Some "Inspirational" Home Decor I Made. Just For Fun

Some "Inspirational" Home Decor I Made. Just For Fun

Shancar Report

Being The Girlfriend, I Was Given The Job To Decorate Our New Home

Being The Girlfriend, I Was Given The Job To Decorate Our New Home

Misskylakandy Report

So My Wife Bought A Decorative Sign For Our Kitchen

So My Wife Bought A Decorative Sign For Our Kitchen

chinchilla618 Report

Girlfriend Brought Home Some New Decor... I Think This One Approves

Girlfriend Brought Home Some New Decor... I Think This One Approves

KimmieGibbler Report

My Wife Went To The Flea Market And Brought Home A Wall Decoration For The Bathroom

My Wife Went To The Flea Market And Brought Home A Wall Decoration For The Bathroom

PaleMorningDude Report

My Dad Made Me These "Decorative Trees" In His Workshop For Christmas

My Dad Made Me These "Decorative Trees" In His Workshop For Christmas

Popecicle Report

My Daughter Didn't Want Me To Take Down Her Favorite Halloween Decoration, So I Improvised

My Daughter Didn't Want Me To Take Down Her Favorite Halloween Decoration, So I Improvised

MaMaJillianLeanna Report

Our Friend Is Buying His First Home Today, So We Worked With His Realtor To Be Sure This Is The First Thing Waiting For Him In His Kitchen After Closing

Our Friend Is Buying His First Home Today, So We Worked With His Realtor To Be Sure This Is The First Thing Waiting For Him In His Kitchen After Closing

InflatableRegret Report

Decided To Decorate My Sister’s Room Before She Comes Home For The Holidays. I Hope She Likes It!!

Decided To Decorate My Sister’s Room Before She Comes Home For The Holidays. I Hope She Likes It!!

scrambelina Report

My Brother Decorated His Fridge For The Holidays

My Brother Decorated His Fridge For The Holidays

dn151864 Report

This Makes Me Want To Re-Decorate My Tool Shed

This Makes Me Want To Re-Decorate My Tool Shed

CidisAwesome Report

I Decorated The Empty Cavity Behind My Mirror Today

I Decorated The Empty Cavity Behind My Mirror Today

JasterMereel42 Report

We Were Cleaning Up Our Rental Vacation Home And Found Someone Had Left This Sign In Our Bathroom.

We Were Cleaning Up Our Rental Vacation Home And Found Someone Had Left This Sign In Our Bathroom.

Aust1nL33 Report

I’m So Glad We’ve Reached That Time Of The Year When Home Decor Stores Put Out The Good Stuff.

I’m So Glad We’ve Reached That Time Of The Year When Home Decor Stores Put Out The Good Stuff.

ShadowSeal Report

Husband Not As Thrilled With This Decor Project As I Was

Husband Not As Thrilled With This Decor Project As I Was

neverremembername27 Report

Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning

Everyone Kept Hitting Their Heads As They Walked Down My Stairs, So I Hung A Sign As A Warning

hot_controller Report

Decided To Surprise My Girlfriend With A New Shower Curtain While She’s Gone For The Day

Decided To Surprise My Girlfriend With A New Shower Curtain While She’s Gone For The Day

BigMike0228 Report

Final Touches To A House To Make It A Home

Final Touches To A House To Make It A Home

JosephRobutusen Report

Shome Wee Homet

Shome Wee Homet

toploz Report

Funny Home Decor Cushions

Funny Home Decor Cushions

18forevertilldeath1 Report

In Love With This Decor!

In Love With This Decor!

Report

Todays Special

Todays Special

Jmschneider Report

Uninspirational "Home Decor"

Uninspirational "Home Decor"

Shancar Report

For Anyone Else Who's Mother Has A Decoration That Spells Out Christmas In Blocks

For Anyone Else Who's Mother Has A Decoration That Spells Out Christmas In Blocks

shesagdb Report

My Mom Is The Best Decorator

My Mom Is The Best Decorator

dymo432 Report

Damage To This Decorative Bird Jar Gives It A Surly Expression

Damage To This Decorative Bird Jar Gives It A Surly Expression

Ulexes Report

From The Jana Duggar Home Decor Collection

From The Jana Duggar Home Decor Collection

ControlOk6711 Report

Painted Some Cute Wall Decor

Painted Some Cute Wall Decor

animalia Report

My Fiancé Made This. What Do You All Think?

My Fiancé Made This. What Do You All Think?

superthrust Report

My Husband Decided My Beautiful Floral Guest Bathroom Needed More Wall Decor

My Husband Decided My Beautiful Floral Guest Bathroom Needed More Wall Decor

CasMaSas Report

Mom Asked Me To Decorate For Our NYE Party

Mom Asked Me To Decorate For Our NYE Party

alfred0nt Report

So I Keep Turning My Roommates Latest Owl Decoration Upside Down Because I Think It's Hilarious. She's Not Amused

So I Keep Turning My Roommates Latest Owl Decoration Upside Down Because I Think It's Hilarious. She's Not Amused

Braaaaaaaaaaves Report

Home Is Where The Heart Is

Home Is Where The Heart Is

BrandonC41 Report

I'm No Longer Allowed To Help With The Xmas Decorations

I'm No Longer Allowed To Help With The Xmas Decorations

drdalebrant Report

Friend Got Some New Wall Decor

Friend Got Some New Wall Decor

Bluedude521 Report

Bathroom Themed Decor

Bathroom Themed Decor

TheBrotherBean Report

Super Mario Brothers Themed Bathroom

Super Mario Brothers Themed Bathroom

CharlieOlliver Report

Really Though, That’s My Spot

Really Though, That’s My Spot

thegoldwinston Report

This Pillow, Makes Me Smile Every Time I See It On My Daybed

This Pillow, Makes Me Smile Every Time I See It On My Daybed

sander_and_saw Report

Seat Warmers?

Seat Warmers?

glorious_cheese Report

Found In The Home Decor Section, Probably Should Have Been In The Beer Aisle

Found In The Home Decor Section, Probably Should Have Been In The Beer Aisle

Atletismo343 Report

My Wife Said I Could Decorate The Guest Bathroom As My Own. Multiple Screams Have Ensued

My Wife Said I Could Decorate The Guest Bathroom As My Own. Multiple Screams Have Ensued

ChefCthulhu Report

GF Let Me Decorate The Guest Bathroom. This Is Now The View From The Toilet

GF Let Me Decorate The Guest Bathroom. This Is Now The View From The Toilet

brianito Report

This Shower Curtain Arrived In The Mail Today.

This Shower Curtain Arrived In The Mail Today.

As it was opened, my wife about died. Effective immediately, my wife's house decorating privileges have been revoked.

XGothWolfX Report

I Let My Husband Decorate The Bathroom

I Let My Husband Decorate The Bathroom

prm7777777 Report

Girlfriend Bought 4th Of July Decorations At The Dollar Store. Look What We Got

Girlfriend Bought 4th Of July Decorations At The Dollar Store. Look What We Got

derekusc Report

So My Mom Is A 1st Grade Teacher And I Helped Her Decorate Her Room. By Far My Favorite Poster

So My Mom Is A 1st Grade Teacher And I Helped Her Decorate Her Room. By Far My Favorite Poster

xReaper77 Report

My Mil Decorated Me And Husband's Room In Their House And Said It Was For Me. I'm 36

My Mil Decorated Me And Husband's Room In Their House And Said It Was For Me. I'm 36

geekbydefault Report

My Buddy’s House Has Some Interesting Decorations

My Buddy’s House Has Some Interesting Decorations

Tjb2000 Report

Last Addition To My Christmas House Decorations

Last Addition To My Christmas House Decorations

ahomelessguy Report

My Favorite House We Trick-Or-Treated At Tonight. This Was Their Only Decoration

My Favorite House We Trick-Or-Treated At Tonight. This Was Their Only Decoration

littlesemi Report

What Did You Buy With Your Gift Card? Me: Oh, Not Much…

What Did You Buy With Your Gift Card? Me: Oh, Not Much…

thriftyweenqueen Report

What Definitely Comes To Life At Night Is This Finger Tea Set

What Definitely Comes To Life At Night Is This Finger Tea Set

coldComforts Report

My Kind Of Home Decor!

My Kind Of Home Decor!

rosieposie-89 Report

I Sneak This Ornament Onto My Wife’s Meticulously Decorated Tree Every Christmas... She Has Yet To Notice In 3 Years

I Sneak This Ornament Onto My Wife’s Meticulously Decorated Tree Every Christmas... She Has Yet To Notice In 3 Years

MrNewMoney Report

My Neighbors Didn’t Take Down Their Halloween Decorations, But They've Been Adjusting Them For Each Holiday

My Neighbors Didn’t Take Down Their Halloween Decorations, But They've Been Adjusting Them For Each Holiday

Point21Gigawatts Report

Our Christmas Decorations

Our Christmas Decorations

jigitz Report

Wife Can't Figure Out Why I Think We Should Rearrange The Decor. Looks Like Poo To Me

Wife Can't Figure Out Why I Think We Should Rearrange The Decor. Looks Like Poo To Me

MrR0boto Report

Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home

Just Moved In And Bought This Sign…finally Feels Like Home

interruptingcow_moo Report

My Mum Bought This At A Home Decor Shop Years Ago. I Never Read What It’s Intended To Say

My Mum Bought This At A Home Decor Shop Years Ago. I Never Read What It’s Intended To Say

noviboy123 Report

Home Is Where The Dog Is Food Apparently

Home Is Where The Dog Is Food Apparently

MaskedRedacted Report

