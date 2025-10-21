135 Of The Wildest “People Of Walmart” Pics To Prove That It’s A Place Like Nowhere Else (New Pics)
Walmart is probably one of the best-known supermarket chains in the world. Even if you're not American, you've probably heard of it or seen it in some form of media. Indeed, Walmart is so big that it's the third biggest employer in the world after the U.S. Department of Defense and the Chinese army.
Millions of people visit the stores each day, and some of them can be really quirky characters. The subreddit "People of Walmart" is the place for people to post about other shoppers that caught their eye. Whether because of their appearance, secondhand embarrassment, or just being funny in a wholesome way – Walmart truly does bring out something in everyone.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
I Do Not Know If This Fits, But Jesus F Christ, What?!
I Saw Something Similar To This The Other Day Here And Wanted To Introduce You Guys To My Towns Walmart Model: Everyone, Meet Carl
I Hope This Counts?
An Example Of The Good People Of Wal-Mart
You've Yee'd Your Last Haw
Yep
Not All Heroes Wear Capes
Seen This On Fb
Not Sure If This Fits Or Not
Are People Of Lowe’s Acceptable?
Elderly Employee Poses With Products
Spot The Problem
There Are 2 Types Of People In The World
Great Job Sam!
I Wish We Had Walmarts In Europe
This Is A Wholesome Story: Charlene Works At A Maryland Walmart, And Appears On Their Facebook Page To Demonstrate Products. Now She’s Web-Famous
This Is Why My Damn Fruits Cost So Much
This Guy Is Definitely Safe
Bikini Selection At Wal★mart
When You Need To Update Your Wardrobe Because Fall Is Coming Up
So Close
This Turkey Cut Me Off And Took My Parking Spot
Never Thought I’d See One
My Boyfriend Decided This Is What He Wanted To Wear To Walmart Today
Dude Just Sat Right On The Sausages To Take A Breather
An Empty Cart-Rack Seems Appropriate Today
Found The Guy From The Math Problems
Welcome To My Wal-Mart
Bald Eagle Neck Beard
Bling Bling!
Charlottetown Pei
Hey Bartender
Shopping In An Nc Walmart Right Now And This Man Has A Live Possum On His Shoulder 😂🐀
Call Me!
Just Another Day At Walmart
Dear Walmart Shoppers... Please Don't Do This!!! It Makes Us Cartpusher's Jobs 10 Times Harder!
Shopkeep Kahlid
My Wife Noticed And Uncanny Resemblance
Found One In The Wild. Even Talked To Him. He Was A Preacher Out Saving Souls
Brooms Of Walmart**
Let Me Just Pop On My 12 Inch Heels And Head On Down To Walmart
Walmart Parking Lot Never Dissapoints
A Little Trashy, But At Least He Doesn't Work There
A Wedding Renewal In Alabama
Just A Nibble
Day 3 And No One Knows I’m Up Here
Sailing Away With My Tail
Someone Just Set The Local Walmart On Fire
I, Uh...i Mean..what Is That?!
Is.... Is This What These Are For?
Nothing Says I Love You Like A Box Of Chocolates, A Stuffed Teddy Bear, And Plan B
Walmart Taxi
Well What Did You Expect?
Dressed Up?
This Dude Returned An Entire Cart Of Turkeys
Louisiana Walmart. DIY Windshield Replacement
Someone Got Lazy
Bro Got Some Fast Food, Drank An Entire Gallon Of Orange Juice, And Decided To Take A Nap On The Display Bed
Wtf??? A Goat???
Haircut Of The Year
What In The Jiminy Cricket Is Going On At My Walmart Today?
Taking Up Two Handicapped Spaces Cuz America
Just Hanging Out With Your Bearded Dragon
He Really Just Screams Walmart
Every Darn Time
That Will Def Keep You Corona Free
Saw This On A Baby Changing Station
✨miraculous✨
True Story
Found These At Walmart
Found In Southeast Missouri
Test Before You Buy: Ice Cream Edition
Spotted In A Walmart Parking Lot
Pick Up Truck
I Did Pet
Average Day At Walmart
Barbarians Of Walmart
The Grinch In Walmart 😂
Like, Why?
Lady Brings A Raccoon On A Shopping Trip To Walmart
Yeehaw
Ok
Thought This Belonged Here
This Muppet
Spot What Is Wrong With This Picture
Other than the Northern Cardinal being there? I can't tell.