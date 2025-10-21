Millions of people visit the stores each day, and some of them can be really quirky characters. The subreddit "People of Walmart" is the place for people to post about other shoppers that caught their eye. Whether because of their appearance, secondhand embarrassment, or just being funny in a wholesome way – Walmart truly does bring out something in everyone.

Walmart is probably one of the best-known supermarket chains in the world. Even if you're not American, you've probably heard of it or seen it in some form of media. Indeed, Walmart is so big that it's the third biggest employer in the world after the U.S. Department of Defense and the Chinese army.

#1 I Do Not Know If This Fits, But Jesus F Christ, What?! Share icon

RELATED:

#2 I Saw Something Similar To This The Other Day Here And Wanted To Introduce You Guys To My Towns Walmart Model: Everyone, Meet Carl Share icon

#3 Sisters Of Walmart Share icon

#4 I Hope This Counts? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 An Example Of The Good People Of Wal-Mart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 You've Yee'd Your Last Haw Share icon

#7 Yep Share icon

#8 Not All Heroes Wear Capes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Seen This On Fb Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Not Sure If This Fits Or Not Share icon

#11 Are People Of Lowe’s Acceptable? Share icon

#12 Nice Back Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Elderly Employee Poses With Products Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Spot The Problem Share icon

#15 There Are 2 Types Of People In The World Share icon

#16 Great Job Sam! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I Wish We Had Walmarts In Europe Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 This Is A Wholesome Story: Charlene Works At A Maryland Walmart, And Appears On Their Facebook Page To Demonstrate Products. Now She’s Web-Famous Share icon

#19 This Is Why My Damn Fruits Cost So Much Share icon

#20 This Guy Is Definitely Safe Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Bikini Selection At Wal★mart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When You Need To Update Your Wardrobe Because Fall Is Coming Up Share icon

#23 So Close Share icon

#24 This Turkey Cut Me Off And Took My Parking Spot Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Never Thought I’d See One Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My Boyfriend Decided This Is What He Wanted To Wear To Walmart Today Share icon

#27 Dude Just Sat Right On The Sausages To Take A Breather Share icon

#28 An Empty Cart-Rack Seems Appropriate Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Found The Guy From The Math Problems Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Welcome To My Wal-Mart Share icon

#31 Bald Eagle Neck Beard Share icon

#32 Bling Bling! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Charlottetown Pei Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Hey Bartender Share icon

#35 Shopping In An Nc Walmart Right Now And This Man Has A Live Possum On His Shoulder 😂🐀 Share icon

#36 Call Me! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Just Another Day At Walmart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Dear Walmart Shoppers... Please Don't Do This!!! It Makes Us Cartpusher's Jobs 10 Times Harder! Share icon

#39 Shopkeep Kahlid Share icon

#40 My Wife Noticed And Uncanny Resemblance Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Found One In The Wild. Even Talked To Him. He Was A Preacher Out Saving Souls Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Brooms Of Walmart** Share icon

#43 Let Me Just Pop On My 12 Inch Heels And Head On Down To Walmart Share icon

#44 Walmart Parking Lot Never Dissapoints Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 A Little Trashy, But At Least He Doesn't Work There Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 A Wedding Renewal In Alabama Share icon

#47 Seems Legit Share icon

#48 Just A Nibble Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Day 3 And No One Knows I’m Up Here Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Sailing Away With My Tail Share icon

#51 Someone Just Set The Local Walmart On Fire Share icon

#52 I, Uh...i Mean..what Is That?! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Is.... Is This What These Are For? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Nothing Says I Love You Like A Box Of Chocolates, A Stuffed Teddy Bear, And Plan B Share icon

#55 God Bless Share icon

#56 Walmart Taxi Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Well What Did You Expect? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Dressed Up? Share icon

#59 This Dude Returned An Entire Cart Of Turkeys Share icon

#60 Louisiana Walmart. DIY Windshield Replacement Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Someone Got Lazy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Bro Got Some Fast Food, Drank An Entire Gallon Of Orange Juice, And Decided To Take A Nap On The Display Bed Share icon

#63 Wtf??? A Goat??? Share icon

#64 Haircut Of The Year Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 What In The Jiminy Cricket Is Going On At My Walmart Today? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Taking Up Two Handicapped Spaces Cuz America Share icon

#67 Just Hanging Out With Your Bearded Dragon Share icon

#68 He Really Just Screams Walmart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Every Darn Time Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 That Will Def Keep You Corona Free Share icon

#71 Saw This On A Baby Changing Station Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 True Story Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Found These At Walmart Share icon

#75 Found In Southeast Missouri Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Test Before You Buy: Ice Cream Edition Share icon

#77 Spotted In A Walmart Parking Lot Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Pick Up Truck Share icon

#79 I Did Pet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 Average Day At Walmart Share icon

#81 Barbarians Of Walmart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 The Grinch In Walmart 😂 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Lady Brings A Raccoon On A Shopping Trip To Walmart Share icon

#85 Yeehaw Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Ok Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#87 Thought This Belonged Here Share icon

#88 This Muppet Share icon

#89 Spot What Is Wrong With This Picture Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#90 Where's My Paycheck? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#91 I Present To You… The Privileged One: Share icon

#92 Bus Blocking Every Handicap Spots Share icon

#93 I Am Beyond Myself Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#94 Local Farmer Went Shopping At Walmart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#95 Ho Ho Ho Share icon

#96 An I Can Fix Him Situation Share icon

#97 Yes I Would Like To Make A Return Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#98 Yep! Another One Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#99 Avg Alabama Walmart Customer Share icon

#100 Double Parked, But Why Bother? Share icon

#101 I Hope She Was Buying Clothes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#102 Walmart Employee Spreading Cheer Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#103 I’ve Been Waiting For The Right One To Share. She Came Like A Dove In A Dream Share icon

#104 Don't Know If This Was Already Posted But It 100% Fits Share icon

#105 I Just Thought Everyone Was Checking Out My Butt Today At Walmart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#106 This Is Where The Fun Begins Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#107 I Know What This Sub Is For, But Can We Give Some Praise To The Good People Of Walmart? Share icon

#108 I Don't Know Why This Makes Me Laugh Share icon

#109 Repost- Still Single, Are You Surprised Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#110 Welcome To Iowa Walmart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#111 Found This Gem This Morning At Walmart Share icon

#112 Grandmas Of Walmart Share icon

#113 The Average Face Of Walmart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#114 Arguably One The Best Quotes From Tiger King 🐅 🤴 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#115 This Would Never Happen At Target Share icon

#116 What’s This Design? Share icon

#117 Does The Sam's Club Parking Lot Count? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#118 Some Very Questionable Toys Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#119 A Wonderful Walmart Wedding! Share icon

#120 Went Christmas Shopping And Saw This. A Choice Was Made Share icon

#121 Sure Looks Like They Can Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#122 Bigfoot Sighting At The Big 'W'-- Crazy Things Happen After 9 Pm. I'll Let The Jokes Write Themselves LOL Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#123 Saw Another Racoon. Dude Actually Had Two Share icon

#124 Nice Combo! LOL Share icon

#125 Typical Day At Walmart In Tampa Bay Share icon