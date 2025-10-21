ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart is probably one of the best-known supermarket chains in the world. Even if you're not American, you've probably heard of it or seen it in some form of media. Indeed, Walmart is so big that it's the third biggest employer in the world after the U.S. Department of Defense and the Chinese army.

Millions of people visit the stores each day, and some of them can be really quirky characters. The subreddit "People of Walmart" is the place for people to post about other shoppers that caught their eye. Whether because of their appearance, secondhand embarrassment, or just being funny in a wholesome way – Walmart truly does bring out something in everyone.

More info: Reddit

#1

I Do Not Know If This Fits, But Jesus F Christ, What?!

Screenshot of a tweet describing a bizarre moment of a woman drinking laundry detergent at Walmart, illustrating wild People of Walmart.

wiccedd Report

    #2

    I Saw Something Similar To This The Other Day Here And Wanted To Introduce You Guys To My Towns Walmart Model: Everyone, Meet Carl

    Middle-aged Walmart employee wearing a green shamrock skirt and cap stands by low price St. Patrick’s Day display.

    rosssettti Report

    #3

    Sisters Of Walmart

    Two young girls dressed as Elsa at Walmart aisle, heartwarming moment captured among people of Walmart photos.

    bookluvr83 Report

    #4

    I Hope This Counts?

    Skeleton of invertebrate animal for sale displayed on shelf in a Walmart store, unusual People of Walmart sighting.

    WhiskySails Report

    #5

    An Example Of The Good People Of Wal-Mart

    Man at Walmart with a cart full of stuffed animals, known for dressing as Santa and giving toys to children annually.

    the31goal Report

    #6

    You've Yee'd Your Last Haw

    Man wearing unusual cowboy hat and oversized boots shopping in a Walmart aisle with holiday decorations.

    BambooKat Report

    #7

    Yep

    Person wearing a plague doctor costume holding beer inside Walmart, showcasing one of the wildest people of Walmart moments.

    Interlacedexodus Report

    #8

    Not All Heroes Wear Capes

    Walmart employee guarding Blue Bell ice cream with a toy gun shows unusual security at Texas Walmart location.

    Jshoota05 Report

    #9

    Seen This On Fb

    Man in baggy pants and white shirt inside Walmart aisle looking at belts, illustrating a wild People of Walmart moment.

    loli_police_38 Report

    #10

    Not Sure If This Fits Or Not

    Screenshot of a social media post about Walmart employees and starting a new job at Walmart, People of Walmart humor.

    Beneficial-Medicine4 Report

    #11

    Are People Of Lowe’s Acceptable?

    Woman wearing clear protective gear on her head shopping at Walmart with an employee assisting in a store aisle.

    Interlacedexodus Report

    #12

    Nice Back

    Person with visible back hair wearing overalls walking past a man on a mobility scooter in a Walmart aisle.

    esklonkku Report

    #13

    Elderly Employee Poses With Products

    Walmart employee in vest holding gallon of milk and pack of Oreo cookies in dairy aisle of Walmart store.

    AshenLibra Report

    #14

    Spot The Problem

    Customers and employees at self-checkout lanes inside a Walmart store with full shopping carts and bags.

    browslice Report

    There Are 2 Types Of People In The World

    People of Walmart shopping with an overloaded cart stacked high with water bottles and paper towels inside the store.

    Evonos Report

    Great Job Sam!

    Walmart employee Sam recognized as cashier of the week with customer compliments and a funny shopping story.

    Deb8110 Report

    #17

    I Wish We Had Walmarts In Europe

    Man watering plants in the garden section of Walmart, showcasing a typical quirky People of Walmart moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #18

    This Is A Wholesome Story: Charlene Works At A Maryland Walmart, And Appears On Their Facebook Page To Demonstrate Products. Now She’s Web-Famous

    Woman sitting in a Walmart cart filled with cabbages and wearing a leafy cabbage hat among bananas in grocery aisle, People of Walmart.

    abaganoush Report

    #19

    This Is Why My Damn Fruits Cost So Much

    Walmart employee with striped shirt and blue vest scanning items at checkout in a busy store environment

    DoctorWhoniverse Report

    #20

    This Guy Is Definitely Safe

    Person in inflatable dinosaur costume wearing a mask while shopping inside a busy Walmart store with carts and other shoppers.

    Lovetank555 Report

    #21

    Bikini Selection At Wal★mart

    Colorful women’s swimwear and sunscreen display shelves in a Walmart store aisle showing chaotic stock organization.

    Okama_G_Sphere Report

    #22

    When You Need To Update Your Wardrobe Because Fall Is Coming Up

    Two people in blue animal costumes shopping for pajamas inside a Walmart store with a cart nearby.

    ilovepuppies246 Report

    #23

    So Close

    Person falling from mobility scooter in a Walmart aisle next to soda shelves, capturing a wild People of Walmart moment.

    AJAT2005 Report

    #24

    This Turkey Cut Me Off And Took My Parking Spot

    Turkey sitting in the driver’s seat of a red truck in a Walmart parking lot, showcasing wild People of Walmart moment.

    citizen_wildcard Report

    #25

    Never Thought I’d See One

    Two shoppers inside Walmart, one wearing a black sweatshirt with furry pride text, standing near store aisles.

    hellpatrol666 Report

    #26

    My Boyfriend Decided This Is What He Wanted To Wear To Walmart Today

    Person wearing a patriotic star-spangled hat, long coat, and slippers walking in Walmart aisle near toys section.

    jazzybebo Report

    #27

    Dude Just Sat Right On The Sausages To Take A Breather

    Man and child in Walmart deli aisle, surrounded by stocked shelves and a shopping cart with groceries inside.

    honeygorl Report

    An Empty Cart-Rack Seems Appropriate Today

    White car parked improperly in a Walmart parking lot, surrounded by shopping cart barriers, unusual People of Walmart moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Found The Guy From The Math Problems

    Man at Walmart pushing a cart full of gallon milk jugs in a store aisle near the checkout counter

    Thelastbarrelrider Report

    #30

    Welcome To My Wal-Mart

    Older woman at store counter with a raccoon on her shoulder in a wild People of Walmart moment.

    Rutabaga358 Report

    #31

    Bald Eagle Neck Beard

    Middle-aged man with unusual neck hair wearing a patterned shirt inside a Walmart store, part of wild People of Walmart pics.

    reddit.com Report

    Helena
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I had to contend with this i'd just trade my body wash for nair

    #32

    Bling Bling!

    Shiny luxury car covered in sparkling rhinestones parked in a lot, illustrating unique people of Walmart style.

    cubbie_jules Report

    #33

    Charlottetown Pei

    Woman sitting on shopping cart in aisle at Walmart cheese section, illustrating wildest People of Walmart moments

    Thowingaway1212 Report

    #34

    Hey Bartender

    Text on a dark background reads a humorous suggestion for Walmart to add an upper-level observation deck with a full bar.

    SDElwood Report

    #35

    Shopping In An Nc Walmart Right Now And This Man Has A Live Possum On His Shoulder 😂🐀

    Man wearing camouflage hat and plaid shirt shopping with a woman at Walmart aisle holding milk and groceries.

    anniepharr Report

    #36

    Call Me!

    Note on a car window wiper at Walmart reads Call me I'm pregnant, a quirky People of Walmart moment.

    Burningman316 Report

    #37

    Just Another Day At Walmart

    Funny People of Walmart story where a boyfriend makes a terradactyl noise to be found across the store.

    FallenChaotic Report

    #38

    Dear Walmart Shoppers... Please Don't Do This!!! It Makes Us Cartpusher's Jobs 10 Times Harder!

    Shopping carts lined up in a Walmart parking lot during sunset, illustrating everyday scenes people of Walmart encounter.

    chasetheball7 Report

    #39

    Shopkeep Kahlid

    Man in a store humorously offering a discount, part of wild People of Walmart pics capturing quirky moments.

    pasd84 Report

    #40

    My Wife Noticed And Uncanny Resemblance

    Person seated on a mobility scooter inside Walmart wearing bright purple clothing, highlighting unique People of Walmart moments.

    reddit.com Report

    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is it still acceptable to make fun of fat people?

    #41

    Found One In The Wild. Even Talked To Him. He Was A Preacher Out Saving Souls

    Person wearing beaded mask and sequined jacket shopping inside Walmart with another masked shopper nearby.

    Sweaty_Summer Report

    #42

    Brooms Of Walmart**

    Brooms and dustpans standing upright in a Walmart aisle, creating a humorous and unusual store scene.

    reddit.com Report

    #43

    Let Me Just Pop On My 12 Inch Heels And Head On Down To Walmart

    Woman wearing extreme high platform heels and shorts pushing a cart inside Walmart aisle with canned goods around.

    lacifx Report

    #44

    Walmart Parking Lot Never Dissapoints

    Car rear window with humorous family stick figure stickers and graffiti text, a wild example from People of Walmart pics.

    Bring_me_the_lads Report

    #45

    A Little Trashy, But At Least He Doesn't Work There

    Man with a beard in a high-visibility vest at Walmart, featured in wild People of Walmart pics from Mankato Minnesota.

    yay_turtle Report

    #46

    A Wedding Renewal In Alabama

    Wedding ceremony taking place inside a Walmart store with bride, groom, and flower girls in formal attire.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Seems Legit

    Person wearing a large water jug on their head while shopping at a checkout counter, showcasing wild People of Walmart style.

    allofmyteeth Report

    #48

    Just A Nibble

    Hemp bar soap displayed on shelf with price tags in Walmart store aisle among various health products

    MilkyWhiteDischarge Report

    #49

    Day 3 And No One Knows I’m Up Here

    Interior view of a large Walmart store showing empty upper level and aisles filled with merchandise and shoppers below.

    Mexkan Report

    #50

    Sailing Away With My Tail

    Two shoppers at a Walmart checkout, one wearing a blue sailor dress costume with a tail, capturing wild People of Walmart style.

    reddit.com Report

    Helena
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that is a tail b**t plug, come on people, there are limits.

    #51

    Someone Just Set The Local Walmart On Fire

    Clothing section in Walmart with a small fire starting behind jackets, smoke rising in the store aisle.

    JDawgproductions Report

    #52

    I, Uh...i Mean..what Is That?!

    Person wearing an oversized furry coat and high heels standing in line at a customer service counter in Walmart.

    Funkit Report

    #53

    Is.... Is This What These Are For?

    Man lifting baby in front of Walmart security camera screen showing close-up baby face inside store aisles.

    ChromeXBoy Report

    #54

    Nothing Says I Love You Like A Box Of Chocolates, A Stuffed Teddy Bear, And Plan B

    Walmart store display with multiple Plan B emergency contraceptive packs priced at $46.87 during Valentine's Day sales.

    ViZsLa14 Report

    #55

    God Bless

    Child kneeling in Walmart aisle looking at a large stack of soda cans and bottles arranged in a cross shape.

    blackcovenant666 Report

    #56

    Walmart Taxi

    Woman sitting on a man in a wheelchair at a Walmart checkout counter in a humorous People of Walmart moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #57

    Well What Did You Expect?

    Shopping cart filled with antifreeze containers and a police car, illustrating a funny People of Walmart moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Dressed Up?

    Excerpt from a newspaper about shopping convenience and casual attire related to Walmart.

    Junkmans1 Report

    #59

    This Dude Returned An Entire Cart Of Turkeys

    Customer wearing a jacket checking out at a Walmart register with two shopping carts, one filled with poultry products.

    seeedona Report

    Helena
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kept them just long enough to p**s people off for thanksgiving?

    #60

    Louisiana Walmart. DIY Windshield Replacement

    White car with a broken windshield patched with wood planks parked outside a Walmart pickup area, showing unique people of Walmart style.

    Longjumping_Ad_1648 Report

    #61

    Someone Got Lazy

    Packaged raw chicken drumsticks on a Walmart store shelf next to Hershey's syrup bottles, illustrating people of Walmart scene.

    LyraMadeline Report

    #62

    Bro Got Some Fast Food, Drank An Entire Gallon Of Orange Juice, And Decided To Take A Nap On The Display Bed

    Person lying on a retail display bed inside Walmart store with colorful balls in a wire basket nearby.

    swallow-your-eyes Report

    #63

    Wtf??? A Goat???

    Woman shopping at Walmart with a dog in a front carrier, showcasing unique and wild People of Walmart moments.

    reddit.com Report

    #64

    Haircut Of The Year

    Man with unusual dreadlock hairstyle standing in line, showcasing one of the wildest People of Walmart moments.

    DogmanLoverOhio Report

    #65

    What In The Jiminy Cricket Is Going On At My Walmart Today?

    Two shoppers in a Walmart aisle, one wearing a vintage coat and top hat, showcasing unique People of Walmart style.

    hulkwillsmashu Report

    #66

    Taking Up Two Handicapped Spaces Cuz America

    Blue Subaru Forester parked incorrectly in a handicapped spot, highlighting unusual People of Walmart behavior in a parking lot.

    pithynotpithy Report

    #67

    Just Hanging Out With Your Bearded Dragon

    Man pushing a shopping cart inside Walmart with a lizard on his shoulder and shoppers in the background.

    SlothSpeed Report

    #68

    He Really Just Screams Walmart

    Man with long hair wearing camouflage and boots pushing a shopping cart in a Walmart aisle with bread products.

    rachaeldelrey Report

    #69

    Every Darn Time

    Chessboard with labeled pieces humorously illustrating people of Walmart experiences in crowded store aisles.

    Doug3240 Report

    #70

    That Will Def Keep You Corona Free

    Man wearing a gag mask standing in Walmart aisle surrounded by shelves of packaged snacks and groceries.

    shiesty-1 Report

    #71

    Saw This On A Baby Changing Station

    Sticker of a person tipping over a trash can onto a steaming cup, humorous people of Walmart style sign on metal surface.

    Same-Development-874 Report

    #72

    ✨miraculous✨

    Person standing on a motorized cart reaching for items on high Walmart shelves in an aisle of the store.

    ScourgethekidPrimus Report

    Helena
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just because you can do that doesn't mean they could make the whole walk. You don't know what their deal is, why be mean?

    #73

    True Story

    Man in cowboy boots and shorts holding a sign inside Walmart near Halloween candy display in a quirky People of Walmart moment

    Burningman316 Report

    #74

    Found These At Walmart

    Display of novelty Skibidi Toilet toys in a Walmart aisle, showcasing unusual product selection and quirky shopping finds.

    basically_dead_now Report

    #75

    Found In Southeast Missouri

    Rustic plywood truck parked in a Walmart parking lot, showcasing unique homemade modifications and creativity.

    VikingGawdSteve Report

    #76

    Test Before You Buy: Ice Cream Edition

    Woman eating at checkout counter inside Walmart with full shopping cart in busy store featuring produce and packaged goods

    TheOfficeoholic Report

    #77

    Spotted In A Walmart Parking Lot

    Silver car parked in Walmart parking lot with a small red toy hammer oddly attached to the side window.

    LilyOnyx Report

    #78

    Pick Up Truck

    Black pickup truck parked on sidewalk near Walmart pickup area with rear door open in unusual spot.

    farminghills Report

    #79

    I Did Pet

    Person holding a kangaroo inside a Walmart shopping cart, showcasing a wild People of Walmart moment.

    playstation-bunduru Report

    #80

    Average Day At Walmart

    Woman pushing a shopping cart with a colorful parrot perched on it outside Walmart in a parking lot setting.

    ImpressiveAd6912 Report

    #81

    Barbarians Of Walmart

    Two people riding horses in a Walmart parking lot under a clear blue sky with scattered clouds.

    VTAkinkster Report

    #82

    The Grinch In Walmart 😂

    Person dressed as the Grinch in a Walmart store posing with a family near shopping carts and price signs.

    reddit.com Report

    #83

    Like, Why?

    Man in red shorts and cap wearing a black backpack walking down an aisle inside Walmart store with snacks on shelves.

    TheGoofyGoober2020 Report

    #84

    Lady Brings A Raccoon On A Shopping Trip To Walmart

    Woman in casual wear holding a raccoon inside a Walmart near refrigerated drink shelves, people of Walmart moment captured.

    imbadatgrammar Report

    #85

    Yeehaw

    Man wearing cowboy hat pushes shopping cart with dog also wearing cowboy hat inside Walmart store checkout line.

    Arcan345 Report

    Ok

    SpongeBob and Patrick looking angry, representing a funny People of Walmart meme about no electric scooters.

    reddit.com Report

    Thought This Belonged Here

    Man wearing mask pushing a shopping cart outside Walmart, illustrating unusual people of Walmart behavior and scenes.

    daking550 Report

    #88

    This Muppet

    A person dressed unusually sitting on a bench reading a magazine in a public indoor setting, people of Walmart.

    downvoteifppsmall Report

    #89

    Spot What Is Wrong With This Picture

    Fresh green vegetables displayed in a Walmart produce section showcasing a variety of leafy greens and broccoli.

    shficjshx Report

    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Other than the Northern Cardinal being there? I can't tell.

    #90

    Where's My Paycheck?

    Walmart humor meme showing confusion about cashier wages at self checkout, highlighting People of Walmart funny moments.

    Doug3240 Report

    I Present To You… The Privileged One:

    Red compact car parked in a crowded Walmart parking lot surrounded by various trucks and vehicles on a sunny day.

    Electric_Bagpipes Report

    #92

    Bus Blocking Every Handicap Spots

    Yellow school bus parked in a Walmart parking lot with cars and store building in the background.

    UnhappyImprovement53 Report

    #93

    I Am Beyond Myself

    Walmart shopping carts scattered chaotically on a snowy parking lot near parked cars and leafless trees at dusk.

    Own_Source1748 Report

    Local Farmer Went Shopping At Walmart

    Man driving a yellow tractor in a Walmart parking lot with bags in the front loader on a sunny day.

    montanagal81 Report

    Ho Ho Ho

    Car covered in colorful lights parked in a Walmart pickup zone at night showcasing wild People of Walmart style.

    cpbaby1968 Report

    #96

    An I Can Fix Him Situation

    Two people walking inside Walmart, one shirtless and barefoot, showcasing unusual behavior in People of Walmart pics.

    forgottenmy Report

    #97

    Yes I Would Like To Make A Return

    Eccentric person wearing a colorful feathered headpiece and unique outfit standing with a shopping cart inside Walmart.

    minnichud Report

    #98

    Yep! Another One

    Rusty homemade vehicle with a large metal grille and exposed front chassis parked in a Walmart parking lot.

    magomich Report

    Avg Alabama Walmart Customer

    Man wearing knee holsters and shorts pushing a shopping cart inside a Walmart store aisle.

    Dovarc Report

    #100

    Double Parked, But Why Bother?

    Damaged black car with front missing parts parked unevenly in busy Walmart parking lot during daytime

    blacklisted320 Report

    #101

    I Hope She Was Buying Clothes

    A naked woman standing at the checkout counter inside a Walmart with other shoppers nearby.

    glorified-plumberr Report

    Walmart Employee Spreading Cheer

    Walmart employee posing with sale items and surrounded by products in a quirky People of Walmart scene.

    SnappleCap85 Report

    I’ve Been Waiting For The Right One To Share. She Came Like A Dove In A Dream

    Woman with red hair and tattoos wearing a black outfit and mask shopping in a Walmart bread aisle, showcasing unique People of Walmart style.

    POMthirdeye Report

    #104

    Don't Know If This Was Already Posted But It 100% Fits

    Homeless couple living in Walmart attic with TV and hot plate featured in wild People of Walmart pics.

    Cpt_Rakuma Report

    #105

    I Just Thought Everyone Was Checking Out My Butt Today At Walmart

    Light gray sweatpants with visible stains lying on a carpet, illustrating wild People of Walmart fashion moments.

    Agile_Suggestion_348 Report

    This Is Where The Fun Begins

    Man in a yellow jacket peeking from behind a tree, symbolizing excitement in People of Walmart humor content.

    therealfauts Report

    I Know What This Sub Is For, But Can We Give Some Praise To The Good People Of Walmart?

    Two Walmart employees in vests restocking shelves, one holding a pack of paper towels in a large store aisle.

    BadmanStarks434 Report

    #108

    I Don't Know Why This Makes Me Laugh

    Walmart customer involved in unusual shoplifting incident with exploded cinnamon roll can and police presence outside store

    Softball_22_ Report

    #109

    Repost- Still Single, Are You Surprised

    Young man in a Walmart store wearing a blue shirt with humorous text about being single, standing by DVD shelves.

    CaptBanana2 Report

    Welcome To Iowa Walmart

    Man and woman shopping inside Walmart, woman holding a dressed-up coyote, showcasing wild People of Walmart moments.

    Deadbyabigail Report

    Found This Gem This Morning At Walmart

    Sticker on a car window in a Walmart parking lot reading vaccinate your goblins, captured in a bright sky setting.

    careyshustee Report

    #112

    Grandmas Of Walmart

    Older woman wearing a full anime print outfit inside Walmart, surrounded by shoppers and shopping carts.

    dootdootmaster Report

    #113

    The Average Face Of Walmart

    Average faces from different countries alongside a wild People of Walmart photo highlighting unique looks.

    reddit.com Report

    #114

    Arguably One The Best Quotes From Tiger King 🐅 🤴

    Two men smiling with Walmart pins and a caption about crazy conversations at Walmart in a casual setting.

    Redv101 Report

    This Would Never Happen At Target

    Tablet display at Walmart showing an unusual screen reflection, highlighting one of the wildest People of Walmart moments.

    machococks Report

    #116

    What’s This Design?

    Woman wearing unusual sheer leggings with heart cutout, pushing a shopping cart in a Walmart store aisle.

    DogmanLoverOhio Report

    #117

    Does The Sam's Club Parking Lot Count?

    Car covered in numerous bags and items parked outside a Walmart, illustrating unusual People of Walmart moments.

    Far-Age-2296 Report

    Some Very Questionable Toys

    Walmart toy aisle with LEGO sets, vintage camera model, lotion bottle, and children's toys on retail shelves.

    VH3ZIRJ4Y Report

    A Wonderful Walmart Wedding!

    Couple exchanging vows in a Walmart store aisle with flower girls and an officiant during a unique wedding ceremony.

    Dew-fan-forever- Report

    #120

    Went Christmas Shopping And Saw This. A Choice Was Made

    Lego City space-themed sets displayed on Walmart store shelves with some empty spots and a six-pack of Dos Equis beer.

    File_Human Report

    #121

    Sure Looks Like They Can

    White car crashed into tree in Walmart parking lot with palm trees and handicap parking space in foreground.

    Macchioa Report

    Bigfoot Sighting At The Big 'W'-- Crazy Things Happen After 9 Pm. I'll Let The Jokes Write Themselves LOL

    Two shoppers walking down a Walmart aisle, one wearing a white dress and the other in a full-body animal costume.

    Darth_Spectre_Lair Report

    Saw Another Racoon. Dude Actually Had Two

    People of Walmart inside a Walmart vision center with shoppers and shopping carts near eyewear displays and checkout area.

    Ipoopoutside Report

    #124

    Nice Combo! LOL

    Man wearing a colorful donuts shirt and pizza pants standing at a Walmart checkout counter in a casual setting.

    Unable-Development47 Report

    #125

    Typical Day At Walmart In Tampa Bay

    Woman holding a raccoon inside a Walmart store with other shoppers and checkout counters in the background.

    ColdBeerPirate Report

