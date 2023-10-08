30 Of The Most Chaotic Things Seen On “People Of Walmart” (New Pics)
Weirdness is all around you. You’ll find people who embrace strange behaviors and odd fashion trends everywhere, from public transportation to random stores. And Walmart, the world’s largest company by revenue, is no exception.
The ‘People of Walmart’ subreddit is dedicated to documenting some of the most bizarre customers to ever walk into the chain’s stores. The photos are so out there they might make you wonder what exactly went through these people’s minds when they decided to go shopping that day. We’ve collected some of the most powerful pics, so scroll down to check them out. Don’t forget to upvote the most peculiar ones!
This post may include affiliate links.
I Saw Something Similar To This The Other Day Here And Wanted To Introduce You Guys To My Towns Walmart Model: Everyone, Meet Carl
Someone In Walmart
He got there just in time before his pants fell all the way down.
Punk Santa Is Coming To Town
The r/peopleofwalmart online group has a long and storied history. It was founded more than a decade ago, in mid-March of 2012. Throughout the years, the subreddit has grown to a very impressive 574k+ members.
Now, the community ranks among the top 1% of all groups on Reddit.
We Call Him Racoon Man And He Shows Up Occasionally
I Hope This Counts?
Best Christmas Gift Ever
According to the team that runs the group, the subreddit is a place where anyone can share their experiences and sightings of interesting people at Walmart. Even though the subreddit is mainly focused on photos, internet users can also write text posts as well. However, these have to be descriptive.
In short, you have to put some effort into all of your posts. The community appreciates it.
That Pipe Is A Good 5 Inches In There
Super Nice Guy Let Me Take A Picture Of Him After I Asked
I see nothing unusual here. But of course I live right outside of Pittsburgh.
Opossum
Meanwhile, the photos themselves have to meet a certain standard of quality, too. The mod team asks its members to only share sightings that are unique and interesting.
Of course, weirdness might be a tad subjective, but you can get a sense of what’s expected of you when you browse the sub.
On top of that, all of the sightings have to be done in public. The members of the community also have to keep all of their discussions civil and respect one another if they want to continue being a part of r/peopleofwalmart.
They’re Multiplying… In Walmart
To The Cheese Isle
What's The Most Interesting Thing You've Seen In A Walmart? Here's A Marmoset
Walmart is a huge player in North America. According to CNBC, Walmart is the biggest private employer in the United States, with over 1.6 million workers. In January 2023, the company increased its minimum hourly wage from $12 to $14 in order to stay competitive in the market, as its pay had trailed behind Amazon and Target.
It Looks Almost Felted
A Maserati With Black Suede In The Parking Lot Of A Walmart
I once saw a interview with a couple parking their Porsche in front of a 0.99 € store. The answer as to why they shopped there was basically "how do you think I afford the Porsche?"
Just When You Think Grocery Store Feet Are Extinct
Walmart has topped the Fortune 500 for a whopping 11 years in a row. According to ‘Fortune,’ the company has $611.3 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year. Its revenue rose by 6.7%, year over year, which represents a jaw-dropping increase of $38.5 billion.
Lady Praying For A Guy To Be Able To Walk Again
I Haven’t Been To An Okc Walmart In Years. And Now I Remember Why
Seriously? On the upside they aren't desecrating anything or doing something dangerous just for likes
Walmart Family But You Don't Know Their Names
The one on the left is named Lorem and the one on the right is Ipsum.
The company’s digital advertising business, in particular, saw huge growth: last year, it grew to $2.7 billion, as its e-commerce platform continues to expand. On top of that, Walmart is also expanding its healthcare business. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. ‘Fortune’ notes that the business agreed to a $3.1 billion settlement related to its pharmacies allegedly overprescribing painkillers.
Still Better Than Tinder Id Say
Not like you can put a personal ad in the paper anymore.
Team Work
It’s Not Every Day That You See The Monks Of Walmart
Reuters recently reported that Walmart is changing how its hourly starting wage structure works for entry-level store employees. This is done in order to reduce costs in a slowing job market.
What this essentially means is that store workers, including cashiers, personal shoppers, stockers, self-checkout helpers, and associates manning departments such as sporting goods or electronics will all receive the same hourly starting wages that are paid at the store.
I Have No Words
Someone Didn’t Put Their Cart Back
This’ll Bring ‘Em In
So, would that be the WWF.....Walmart Wrestling Federation?
Meanwhile, Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield told Reuters that deli, auto center, and bakery workers will continue to receive higher starting wages because their roles are higher-skilled. For others who are joining the company just now in other roles, however, this means that they’ll be receiving less money for their efforts than three months ago.
Woman With Walmart Tattoo Seen On A Flight
I hope she got paid for advertising. Unfortunately that's probably not the case. Just why, random lady? WHY?
Great Value Doug Dimmadome
The Trickster
No we know what Pope Benedict liked to do on his days off.
Reuters notes that Walmart pays its employees different starting wages depending on where the store is based. “For example, workers in the Northeast start at higher rates compared to the Midwest,” the news agency notes. Hatfield said that the new wage structure will not change Walmart’s minimum hourly wage, which currently stands at $14. Nor, the spokesperson said, will this result in pay cuts for existing employees.
Don't Ya Just Sometimes Wish America Had A Dress Code??
hmmm but would ya be complaining if it was a skinny person
Is It That Serious?
Just… Wow
Which of these ‘People of Walmart’ pics made you do a double take, Pandas? Have you seen anyone as peculiar at any of your local stores? Feel free to swing by the comment section to share your opinions and talk about your strangest experience. When you’re done enjoying this list, check out Bored Panda’s earlier article about the wonderfully weird r/peopleofwalmart subreddit.
I never see weird people at my Walmart. Wait...am I the weird person?
Come to a flordia Walmart. I have seen barefoot people, people wearing clothes they shouldn't, and so many Karen's lol. Just some extra entertainment while shopping 🛍 😌
Karens, not "Karen's".
Just like the weird uncle/aunt: if you don't have one, you are one
People of Walmart seems to bring out the worst side of BPers. So many just making fun of people they feel superior too. So many BPers are the worst of humanity.
I appreciate this comment! Some very low income people depend on Walmart- they don't deserve to be ridiculed. People laughing wouldn't be laughing if it were themselves without shoes.
Oh c'mon, people walking in with monkeys, t-shirts saying "Google boobs" or have a Walmart-tattoo are not being ridiculed because they have a very low income... There is even one person coming in with a suede Maserati. What are you even referring to?
No, not everyone is being made fun of due to income levels. But everyone here is being made fun of. The narcissistic feeling of superiority comes in many flavors, and they're all being demonstrated here.
Unfortunately the people of walmart have started trying new stores. At the department store I work at, we had a gentleman who came in and walked around with a large parrot on his shoulder. We are definitely not walmart!
That’s pretty normal in Florida.
I never see weird people at my Walmart. Wait...am I the weird person?
Come to a flordia Walmart. I have seen barefoot people, people wearing clothes they shouldn't, and so many Karen's lol. Just some extra entertainment while shopping 🛍 😌
Karens, not "Karen's".
Just like the weird uncle/aunt: if you don't have one, you are one
People of Walmart seems to bring out the worst side of BPers. So many just making fun of people they feel superior too. So many BPers are the worst of humanity.
I appreciate this comment! Some very low income people depend on Walmart- they don't deserve to be ridiculed. People laughing wouldn't be laughing if it were themselves without shoes.
Oh c'mon, people walking in with monkeys, t-shirts saying "Google boobs" or have a Walmart-tattoo are not being ridiculed because they have a very low income... There is even one person coming in with a suede Maserati. What are you even referring to?
No, not everyone is being made fun of due to income levels. But everyone here is being made fun of. The narcissistic feeling of superiority comes in many flavors, and they're all being demonstrated here.
Unfortunately the people of walmart have started trying new stores. At the department store I work at, we had a gentleman who came in and walked around with a large parrot on his shoulder. We are definitely not walmart!
That’s pretty normal in Florida.