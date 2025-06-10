24 Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Food Prices In The 1980s And Now
If there's one thing everybody needs, it's food. And when we're browsing the aisles at a supermarket, an important criteria is price. In fact, according to Pew, six in 10 Americans say that when it comes to shopping, costs are a high priority in their food choices.
Bored Panda decided to see how food prices have changed in the last 40 or so years. So, we've compiled a comparison list of the most common groceries regarding how much they cost in the '80s and how much they cost now.
A little heads up: we present the prices in nominal terms and included the adjusted-to-inflation prices in the descriptions.
This post may include affiliate links.
Bacon (Per Pound) - $1.69 vs. $7.01
“That’s enough bacon,” said no one ever. The average American consumes about 18 pounds of bacon every year. In the 1980s, it would set you back approximately $1.69 per pound. Fast forward to 2025, and the breakfast classic costs around $7.01 per pound depending on your location and the brand you fancy. Adjusted for inflation, that $1.69 would be about $6.58 today—so bacon is only slightly more expensive now.
Flour (5 Lbs) - $0.99 vs. $8.99
No pantry is ever complete without this versatile ingredient. From baking to cooking, flour is considered a must-have grocery item in most cuisines around the world. While this kitchen staple would have cost you about a dollar in the 80s, it’s over nine times the price at $8.99 in 2025. And that’s a rough estimate—prices tend to vary according to the type of flour, the brand, and where you are in the world. Taking inflation into account, $0.99 in 1980 would be about $3.85 today, meaning flour is actually over two times more expensive today.
Rib Eye Steak (Per Pound) - $3.89 vs. $11.12
Best known for its marbling and buttery flavor, rib-eye steak is one of the juiciest cuts of steak on the market. A pound of steak sells for around $11.12 today, which is almost three times what it cost in the 80s at approximately $3.89 per pound. When factoring in inflation, $3.89 in the 80s is equivalent to $15.14 today, which means rib-eye actually costs less now than it did back then.
Tampons (Per Box) - $1.99 vs. $9.38 – $12.00
Although tampons were invented in the early 1930s, they only gained popularity in the 1960s. When women learned the risks of TSS in the 1980s, tampon manufacturers were forced to change the materials used and to provide detailed instructions for safe use. The price increased from $1.99 per box in the 80s to between $9.38 and $12.00 in 2025. When factoring in inflation, $1.99 in the 80s is equivalent to $7.75 today.
Coca-Cola (12 Oz Can) - $0.25 – $0.50 vs. $1.50 – $2.00
Coca-Cola was first created and served at Jacob’s Pharmacy in 1886. From only nine drinks sold per day in its first year on the market to being one of the most popular soft drinks, Coca-Cola took the world by storm. A can priced at around $0.25 to $0.50 in the 1980s now costs about $1.50 to $2.00. When we consider inflation, the 1980 pricing today is equal to around $0.97-$1.95, telling us that coke is slightly more expensive in 2025.
2% Milk (Per Gallon) -$1.59 vs. $4.07
With all the goodness of whole milk but without all the fat, 2% milk has become a popular choice for consumers seeking to lower their fat intake. Apart from the fat content, whole milk and 2% milk are on par in terms of nutritional value. A gallon of 2% milk is currently priced at $4.07, over two times what it cost in the 1980s at $1.59 per gallon. While it appears to cost more now than in the 1980s, in inflation-adjusted terms, $1.59 is equivalent to $6.19 today which shows that 2% milk actually costs less today.
Apple Juice (Per Gallon) - $0.99 vs. $7.75–$8.00 (Approximate Retail)
Apple juice is one of the most popular fruit juices worldwide. Although high in sugar, it is rich in antioxidants, good for digestion, and also boosts heart health. A gallon of apple juice retails for approximately $7.75 to $8.00 now, which is nearly eight times more than what it cost in the 1980s. The price from 1980 amounts to around $3.85 today when inflation is taken into account, which means that a gallon is surprisingly only twice as expensive today.
Apples (Per Pound) - $0.39 vs. $1.54–$2.91
Originating in Kazakhstan 750,000 years ago, apples have now become one of the most popular and widely available fruits worldwide. With over 7,500 variants available, apples are versatile, and consumers are spoiled for choice. A pound of apples that cost approximately $0.39 in the 80s now costs anywhere from $1.54 to $2.91, depending on the variant you choose and your location. With inflation in mind, the 1980 price is equivalent to $1.52 today.
Sliced Bread (Per Loaf) - $0.55 vs. $1.88
Sliced bread took the United States by storm in the 1930s after Otto Rohwedder invented the bread-slicing machine. What was previously homemade for 30,000 years is now commercially produced worldwide. In the 80s, a sliced loaf sold for around $0.55, and now, decades later, the same loaf retails for approximately $1.88. Considering the rate of inflation over the years, the 1980 price, $0.55, is around $2.14 today. As such, bread is slightly cheaper today than it was in the 80s.
Broccoli (Per Pound) - $0.39 vs. $1.91
Dating back to Ancient Rome, broccoli was engineered from wild cabbage. Today, it is consumed all over the world, comes in many different varieties, and is best known for its nutritional value. It cost $0.39 in the 80s and now costs approximately $1.91. When considering inflation, $0.39 amounts to $1.52 today, which means that broccoli costs slightly more now than it did in the 80s.
Corn (Per Dozen Ears) - $1.18 vs. $4.50–$5.00 (Estimated Retail)
What many may not know is that corn is way more than just food. Since its domestication about 10,000 years ago, its plant and kernels have been used for personal care products, medicine, and even cleaning supplies. The staple, which cost $1.18 per dozen ears in the 80s, now costs anywhere between $4.50 and $5.00. $1.18 amounts to approximately $4.59 when adjusted for inflation, showing that corn could either be a little cheaper or slightly more expensive in 2025 depending on its exact pricing.
Navel Oranges (10 Count) - $1.39 vs. $1.49 Per Pound
Created from a spontaneous mutation on a regular orange tree in the 1800s, navel oranges have since gained popularity all over the world. Their seedless nature, easy-to-peel skin, and juicy flavor are among the reasons why most people prefer them over regular oranges. In the 80s, one pound would set you back $1.39 and today they sell for approximately $1.49. However costs tend to vary based on the season and location. Inflation-adjusted, $1.39 from the 80s would be the same as $5.41 today, meaning navel oranges are substantially cheaper now.
Potatoes (5 Lbs) - $1.00 vs. $5.01
Potatoes first came onto the scene in Peru between 8000 BC and 5000 BC, and today they’re America’s favorite vegetable. There are over 200 varieties of potatoes that fall within seven categories: red, russet, white, yellow, blue/purple, petite, and fingerling. While five pounds of potatoes would have cost you $1.00 in the 80s, in 2025 they’ll set you back $5.01. Taking inflation into consideration, $1.00 is equal to approximately $3.89, which indicates that potatoes cost you more now than they did in the 80s.
Tomatoes (Per Pound) - $0.39 vs. $1.79
Originating in South America, tomatoes are a much-loved staple ingredient around the world. Although widely used as a “vegetable” in savory dishes, tomatoes are actually a kind of fruit. A pound of tomatoes that cost $0.39 in 1980 now retails for around $1.79, which is marginally more expensive than $1.52 with inflation taken into account.
Coffee (Per Lb) - $2.50 vs. $7.39
Dating back to the 9th century, coffee is one of the world’s most popular hot beverages; however, it’s not just a drink. Coffee also doubles as a hair and skin product and even a fertilizer. In the 1980s, a pound of coffee cost around $2.50 compared to approximately $7.39 in 2025. With inflation factored in, $2.50 amounts to about $9.73 today, meaning you can get more coffee for less in 2025.
Heinz Ketchup (Bottle) - $0.99 vs. $3.00–$4.00 (Estimated Retail)
When one of the world’s most liked condiments first hit the scene, it was called catsup and not ketchup. Heinz ketchup is so popular, it was even used onboard the International Space Station in 1999. It cost around $0.99 to purchase a bottle in the 1980s, and now costs about $3.00 to $4.00 in 2025. Adjusted for inflation, $0.99 amounts to $3.85, indicating that a bottle of the ketchup costs more or less the same four decades later.
Tropicana Orange Juice (Per Gallon) - $0.53 vs. $3.96
Tropicana is a brand that was founded in the sunny state of Florida in 1947. While the brand didn’t invent orange juice itself, Tropicana is widely known as “The Juice That Starts It All” due to the influential role it played in introducing orange juice to the market. A gallon of the juice was priced at around $0.53 in the 80s and is now priced at approximately $3.96 in 2025. The inflation-adjusted price is $2.06, which shows that the juice is almost two times more expensive today.
Large Eggs (Per Dozen) - $0.74 vs. $3.99 – $5.49
Humans have consumed eggs for millions of years, with eggs from chickens being the most popular. They are widely used in both savory and sweet dishes and are an essential part of most baking processes. A dozen large eggs cost roughly $3.99 to $5.49 in 2025, compared to about $0.74 in the 1980s. Adjusted for inflation, $0.74 would be about $2.88 today—so eggs are more expensive now than they were in the 1980s.
Rice (Per Lb) - $0.35 vs. $1.04
Grown in almost every continent except Antarctica, rice is a staple food for over half of the world’s population, with China being its largest producer and consumer. The versatile ingredient forms the basis of multiple cuisines and is used in both savory and sweet dishes. In the 80s, a pound of rice was approximately $0.35 compared to $1.04 it sells for today. Taking inflation into account, $0.35 in 1980 would be about $1.36 today, meaning rice is ever so slightly cheaper today.
Ground Beef (Per Pound) - $1.39 vs. $6.14
Ground beef is a staple ingredient in multiple cuisines around the world. While ground beef is a convenient source of protein, iron, and essential minerals, it can also harbor dangerous bacteria if not treated properly. It cost approximately $1.39 per pound in the 80s and costs four times more today at roughly $6.14 per pound. When we consider inflation, the 1980 pricing today would be equal to around $5.41, telling us that ground beef is only slightly more expensive this year.
Strawberry Jam (Jar) - $1.39 vs. $3.50–$4.50 (Estimated Retail)
Dating back to the 1600s, strawberry jam is one of the oldest jams ever made. Although originally used in France, the jam is now a worldwide staple due to its versatility. Getting your hands on a jar in the 80s cost around $1.39, and now the jar of sweetness will set you back approximately $3.50 to $4.50. With inflation factored in, $1.39 amounts to about $5.41 today, meaning you get more jam for less in 2025.
Cheese Puffs (Bag) - $0.89 vs. $3.00–$4.00 (Estimated Retail)
Cheese Puffs were another invention that happened by chance in the early 1930s. A factory worker’s culinary experiment turned what was meant to feed cows into one of the world’s tastiest snacks. The estimated retail price of a bag in the 80s was $0.89, and now the same bag retails for around $3.00 to $4.00. Considering the rate of inflation over the years, the 1980 price, $0.89, is around $3.46 in today’s money. Meaning, cheese puffs are roughly the same price now as they were back then.
Bananas (Per Pound) - $0.33 vs. $0.63
Bananas were first domesticated over 10,000 years ago in Southeast Asia. Interestingly, the classic yellow bananas aren’t the only bananas available on the market. They also come in red, black, and even blue! In the 80s, a pound of bananas sold for around $0.33 compared to $0.63 today. Considering inflation, $0.33 in the 1980s is equivalent to $1.28 today—so technically you’re getting twice the amount of bananas for less now.
Kellogg's Corn Flakes (24 Oz) - $1.99 vs. $5.49
Invented by accident in the late 1800s, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes are now one of the most popular breakfast cereals in the world. Kellogg's was also the first cereal to include small prizes in its boxes. The tasty golden flakes cost about $1.99 per box in the 80s and now cost around $5.49. Accounting for inflation, $1.99 is about $7.75 today, which means that Kellogg’s Corn Flakes are more affordable now than they were in the 80s.