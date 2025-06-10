ADVERTISEMENT

If there's one thing everybody needs, it's food. And when we're browsing the aisles at a supermarket, an important criteria is price. In fact, according to Pew, six in 10 Americans say that when it comes to shopping, costs are a high priority in their food choices.

Bored Panda decided to see how food prices have changed in the last 40 or so years. So, we've compiled a comparison list of the most common groceries regarding how much they cost in the '80s and how much they cost now.

A little heads up: we present the prices in nominal terms and included the adjusted-to-inflation prices in the descriptions.