80 People Show How Much Groceries Cost Where They Live
Not all baskets of groceries are created equal. If you’ve ever traveled, or lived in another country, you’ll know that costs can vary immensely. Your 5 bucks might buy you a bunch of things in Bali, but not even a coffee in Singapore. With the cost of living constantly increasing, and recent tariff hikes wreaking havoc on prices in the U.S., many people are lamenting just how deep they have to dig - just for the basics. But it's not only Americans who are finding it expensive to eat.
Netizens have been sharing their grocery hauls from around the world, and some of the differences are super stark. One person posted a pic of a small handful of items they spent more than $50 on, while another rejoiced over quite an impressive amount of fresh produce they picked up for just $5. If you're curious to know what it costs to live elsewhere, or you just want to live vicariously through someone else, this article might appeal to you.
Bored Panda has put together a list of posts that compare grocery costs in different places. We also reached out to WalletHub's financial writer and analyst Chip Lupo for some tips on how to save money at the supermarket till. You'll find that info between the pictures.
$62 Wholefoods, Bay Area
Food is a basic necessity. But surviving is starting to become really expensive for a lot of people. According to a February report from the Economic Research Service, food costs have risen by 24% in America since 2020, and experts say there are even more price hikes yet to come.
Many consumers are adapting to the high costs by buying less, while others are swiping their credit cards to cover the supermarket bill. In 2023, the Urban Institute reported that about a quarter of adults paid for groceries on a credit card and took on debt as a result. The Institute recently revealed that credit card delinquencies had increased 39.8% from February 2022 to August 2024, on the back of rising food prices.
A separate Lending Tree survey found that around a quarter of respondents are using buy now, pay later loans to purchase their groceries, and many are falling behind on the payments. 41% of those polled admitted they'd made a late payment on a BNPL loan in the past year.
It gets worse... The Pew Research Center reveals that in the past year, about 19% of Americans surveyed said they had to get food from a food bank or pantry, proving that people are really battling to afford to eat.
$55.33 In Midwest USA
Whether you choose to dine out or stay in, it's gonna cost you more. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), "the food-at-home (grocery store or supermarket food purchases) CPI increased 0.5 percent from February 2025 to March 2025 and was 2.4 percent higher than March 2024."
The USDA reports that "the food-away-from-home (restaurant purchases) CPI increased 0.4 percent in March 2025 and was 3.8 percent higher than March 2024."
And there's not much ordinary citizens can do to bring costs down. We can only try to minimize their impact on us. Bored Panda reached out to WalletHub's financial writer and analyst Chip Lupo to find out if he has any tips on saving money in the face of rising food prices.
"Look for in-store and online sales, use coupons, and take advantage of price-matching offers, especially for big-ticket items," advised Lupo during our interview. "Opting for generic or store brands can lead to significant savings without compromising quality as well."
30£ At Lidl, England
Lupo adds that meal planning and buying in bulk, particularly for items that don’t perish quickly, can help lower grocery bills. "Also, reviewing and trimming unnecessary subscriptions can free up funds for more essential purchases," said the expert.
"Utilizing rewards programs is another easy way to make your dollars stretch further," Lupo told Bored Panda. "For example, the best rewards credit cards can save the average cardholder more than $2,000 over the first two years. Don't overlook simple habits like conserving energy and water, either. They can help reduce utility bills."
17$ Poland
First Time Really Buying Groceries For Myself. 52 Dollars At Kroger
€ 45,39 In Portugal
It's essential to approach spending with a strategic mindset, advises the finance expert. "First, prioritize necessities and put off any non-essential purchases. A well-structured budget, one that tracks spending and maximizes contributions to savings as well as debt payments, will ensure that every dollar is working as efficiently as possible during uncertain economic times," he explained.
Lupo says that the importance of budgeting isn't lost on most consumers. "Nearly 3 in 4 Americans think more people should start using a budgeting app, according to WalletHub’s new household debt survey," he revealed.
$50.14 At Target
$97.03 From Trader Joe’s. Not Pictured Is One Normal And One Mini Reusable Tote Bag
$130 At The Farm Today!
As the images you see here prove, grocery costs can vary depending on where you live. You might buckle under the weight of the cost of bananas in one place, while you'll get loads of bang for your buck in another. There are many factors at play, according to the International Supermarket News (ISN) website.
One is the area's local agricultural production. "Nations with strong domestic food supply chains have lower grocery costs," notes the site. Government subsidies can also play a part. Certain countries provide essential food items at reduced prices. And those with open-air markets tend to have better prices than those only offering big supermarket chains.
Of course, there's also the issue of tariffs: somewhat of a buzzword in recent months. "Countries that rely on imports tend to have higher prices due to transportation and tariff costs," explains ISN.
€4,95 Penny Germany
15€ Of Groceries, Medea, Algeria
When Are We Gonna Get Some Relief?
If you're looking to duck high prices and run away to a faraway land, be careful where you choose. "Some of the most expensive countries for grocery shopping include Switzerland, Norway, and Japan, where high wages, import dependency, and limited farmland drive up prices," warns ISN.
India, on the other hand, has strong local agriculture, government subsidies and affordable staples, so the country is among the cheapest in the world when it comes to groceries. It's a similar story in Pakistan, where wheat, dairy, and vegetables won't cost you and arm and a leg. And where the government has put in price control measures.
What $62 At Aldi Gets Ya
$75 From Aldi Lasted Me Weeks Between Semesters
$5 At The Local Municipal Market, 100% Organic
ISN also recommends Vietnam and Egypt if you don't want to break the bank putting food on the table. The Asian country has low-cost rice, seafood, and fresh produce, while the land of pyramids is blessed with government-subsidized bread and strong local markets. In West Africa, Nigeria can provide you with locally grown cassava, maize, and yams; and plenty of informal markets at which to buy your groceries.
18,760 Won ($12.78) Busan, Korea
75$ At Walmart. Minnesota
What $9.00 Can Get You At A Chinatown Supermarket In Oakland, Ca
If you're really struggling and don't know where to turn for food, you could consider the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP - if you're in America. According to CNBC, it's a federal government program that provides food benefits for qualifying low-income families. You may need to meet certain requirements in order to qualify, notes the news site.
There are also food banks, pantries, feeding schemes and soup kitchens around the world that are willing to assist you in your time of need. Each have their own criteria. Some just allow you to rock up, no questions asked.
For those who have more than enough food, don't be afraid to share. You never know what the next person might be going through... or without.
$150 From Aldi In Mid Michigan
$127.79 At Aldi , NYC
$0. Southern United States
If you can, donate to food banks! It really does help people like me.