Not all baskets of groceries are created equal. If you’ve ever traveled, or lived in another country, you’ll know that costs can vary immensely. Your 5 bucks might buy you a bunch of things in Bali, but not even a coffee in Singapore. With the cost of living constantly increasing, and recent tariff hikes wreaking havoc on prices in the U.S., many people are lamenting just how deep they have to dig - just for the basics. But it's not only Americans who are finding it expensive to eat.

Netizens have been sharing their grocery hauls from around the world, and some of the differences are super stark. One person posted a pic of a small handful of items they spent more than $50 on, while another rejoiced over quite an impressive amount of fresh produce they picked up for just $5. If you're curious to know what it costs to live elsewhere, or you just want to live vicariously through someone else, this article might appeal to you.

Bored Panda has put together a list of posts that compare grocery costs in different places. We also reached out to WalletHub's financial writer and analyst Chip Lupo for some tips on how to save money at the supermarket till. You'll find that info between the pictures.

#1

$62 Wholefoods, Bay Area

Grocery items including tomatoes, lemon, cucumbers, coffee, and meat showing grocery cost where they live.

Sensitive_Trainer_56 Report

Food is a basic necessity. But surviving is starting to become really expensive for a lot of people. According to a February report from the Economic Research Service, food costs have risen by 24% in America since 2020, and experts say there are even more price hikes yet to come.

Many consumers are adapting to the high costs by buying less, while others are swiping their credit cards to cover the supermarket bill. In 2023, the Urban Institute reported that about a quarter of adults paid for groceries on a credit card and took on debt as a result. The Institute recently revealed that credit card delinquencies had increased 39.8% from February 2022 to August 2024, on the back of rising food prices.

A separate Lending Tree survey found that around a quarter of respondents are using buy now, pay later loans to purchase their groceries, and many are falling behind on the payments. 41% of those polled admitted they'd made a late payment on a BNPL loan in the past year.

It gets worse... The Pew Research Center reveals that in the past year, about 19% of Americans surveyed said they had to get food from a food bank or pantry, proving that people are really battling to afford to eat.
    #2

    $55.33 In Midwest USA

    Groceries including meat, pizza, vegetables, and sauces displayed on a table showing grocery cost where they live.

    bigfootadler Report

    Whether you choose to dine out or stay in, it's gonna cost you more. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), "the food-at-home (grocery store or supermarket food purchases) CPI increased 0.5 percent from February 2025 to March 2025 and was 2.4 percent higher than March 2024."

    The USDA reports that "the food-away-from-home (restaurant purchases) CPI increased 0.4 percent in March 2025 and was 3.8 percent higher than March 2024."

    And there's not much ordinary citizens can do to bring costs down. We can only try to minimize their impact on us. Bored Panda reached out to WalletHub's financial writer and analyst Chip Lupo to find out if he has any tips on saving money in the face of rising food prices.

    "Look for in-store and online sales, use coupons, and take advantage of price-matching offers, especially for big-ticket items," advised Lupo during our interview. "Opting for generic or store brands can lead to significant savings without compromising quality as well."
    #3

    30£ At Lidl, England

    Various groceries including fresh produce, meat, and packaged goods laid out showcasing grocery cost comparison.

    sarah0815 Report

    Lupo adds that meal planning and buying in bulk, particularly for items that don’t perish quickly, can help lower grocery bills. "Also, reviewing and trimming unnecessary subscriptions can free up funds for more essential purchases," said the expert.

    "Utilizing rewards programs is another easy way to make your dollars stretch further," Lupo told Bored Panda. "For example, the best rewards credit cards can save the average cardholder more than $2,000 over the first two years. Don't overlook simple habits like conserving energy and water, either. They can help reduce utility bills."
    #4

    17$ Poland

    Groceries including fruits, vegetables, dairy, and packaged goods displayed to show grocery cost where they live.

    huskylife98 Report

    #5

    First Time Really Buying Groceries For Myself. 52 Dollars At Kroger

    Various groceries including bread, peanut butter, rice, and sauce displayed to show local grocery costs.

    Mild-Anger Report

    #6

    € 45,39 In Portugal

    Various fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and packaged groceries displayed on a wooden table showing grocery costs.

    BoringPrinciple9001 Report

    It's essential to approach spending with a strategic mindset, advises the finance expert. "First, prioritize necessities and put off any non-essential purchases. A well-structured budget, one that tracks spending and maximizes contributions to savings as well as debt payments, will ensure that every dollar is working as efficiently as possible during uncertain economic times," he explained.

    Lupo says that the importance of budgeting isn't lost on most consumers. "Nearly 3 in 4 Americans think more people should start using a budgeting app, according to WalletHub’s new household debt survey," he revealed.

    #7

    $50.14 At Target

    Grocery basket with various food items showing the cost of groceries in different locations worldwide

    comeradesnarky Report

    #8

    $97.03 From Trader Joe’s. Not Pictured Is One Normal And One Mini Reusable Tote Bag

    Groceries on a black table including salmon, sausages, frozen meals, snacks, and hand soap showing grocery cost.

    BitchMenudo Report

    #9

    $130 At The Farm Today!

    A cart filled with fresh vegetables and juice, illustrating grocery costs and produce variety where people live.

    greeneyedfaerie Report

    As the images you see here prove, grocery costs can vary depending on where you live. You might buckle under the weight of the cost of bananas in one place, while you'll get loads of bang for your buck in another. There are many factors at play, according to the International Supermarket News (ISN) website.

    One is the area's local agricultural production. "Nations with strong domestic food supply chains have lower grocery costs," notes the site. Government subsidies can also play a part. Certain countries provide essential food items at reduced prices. And those with open-air markets tend to have better prices than those only offering big supermarket chains.

    Of course, there's also the issue of tariffs: somewhat of a buzzword in recent months. "Countries that rely on imports tend to have higher prices due to transportation and tariff costs," explains ISN.

    #10

    €4,95 Penny Germany

    Groceries on a black surface showing prices on bread, milk, butter, sugar, and chips illustrating grocery cost differences.

    panaceaintl Report

    #11

    15€ Of Groceries, Medea, Algeria

    A variety of fresh groceries including vegetables, chicken, and herbs displayed on a table showing local grocery costs.

    Worried_Nothing_2987 Report

    #12

    When Are We Gonna Get Some Relief?

    Groceries including alcohol, soda, and butter on a checkout counter showing cost for 2 days in an American store.

    ZadarskiDrake Report

    If you're looking to duck high prices and run away to a faraway land, be careful where you choose. "Some of the most expensive countries for grocery shopping include Switzerland, Norway, and Japan, where high wages, import dependency, and limited farmland drive up prices," warns ISN.

    India, on the other hand, has strong local agriculture, government subsidies and affordable staples, so the country is among the cheapest in the world when it comes to groceries. It's a similar story in Pakistan, where wheat, dairy, and vegetables won't cost you and arm and a leg. And where the government has put in price control measures.
    #13

    What $62 At Aldi Gets Ya

    Grocery haul featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, oats, bread, and bottled water showing grocery costs where people live.

    ksorare Report

    #14

    $75 From Aldi Lasted Me Weeks Between Semesters

    Various groceries including frozen vegetables, beans, rice, and almond milk displayed on a table showing grocery costs.

    Vivid_Photograph7168 Report

    #15

    $5 At The Local Municipal Market, 100% Organic

    Various fresh fruits and vegetables including watermelons, pineapples, onions, and carrots laid out showing grocery costs where they live.

    silverboy787 Report

    ISN also recommends Vietnam and Egypt if you don't want to break the bank putting food on the table. The Asian country has low-cost rice, seafood, and fresh produce, while the land of pyramids is blessed with government-subsidized bread and strong local markets. In West Africa, Nigeria can provide you with locally grown cassava, maize, and yams; and plenty of informal markets at which to buy your groceries.
    #16

    18,760 Won ($12.78) Busan, Korea

    Various groceries including meat, vegetables, and tofu arranged on a table showing grocery costs where they live.

    Lessthanbentos Report

    #17

    75$ At Walmart. Minnesota

    Shopping cart with various groceries including milk, soda, snack foods, and disinfecting wipes showing grocery cost differences.

    Barbieferraira Report

    #18

    What $9.00 Can Get You At A Chinatown Supermarket In Oakland, Ca

    Garlic, eggplant, green onions, tangerines, sweet potatoes, and a large potato displayed as part of grocery cost comparison.

    wutwutsugabutt Report

    If you're really struggling and don't know where to turn for food, you could consider the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP - if you're in America. According to CNBC, it's a federal government program that provides food benefits for qualifying low-income families. You may need to meet certain requirements in order to qualify, notes the news site.

    There are also food banks, pantries, feeding schemes and soup kitchens around the world that are willing to assist you in your time of need. Each have their own criteria. Some just allow you to rock up, no questions asked.

    For those who have more than enough food, don't be afraid to share. You never know what the next person might be going through... or without.
    #19

    $150 From Aldi In Mid Michigan

    Varied groceries including fresh produce, meat, and packaged foods displayed on a kitchen table showcasing grocery cost differences.

    cateyesandcardigans Report

    #20

    $127.79 At Aldi , NYC

    Groceries spread on couch including fruits, snacks, frozen foods, dairy, and canned goods showing grocery costs where people live.

    b52cocktail Report

    #21

    $0. Southern United States

    Various groceries including vegetables, canned goods, peanut butter, and salad displayed to show cost differences where people live.

    If you can, donate to food banks! It really does help people like me.

    Dontfeedthebears Report

    #22

    $112 At Aldi For 2 People

    Grocery cart filled with various food items including produce, dairy, meat, snacks, and beverages showing grocery costs.

    OutrageousSun1838 Report

    #23

    Normally I'm An Aldi Guy But Kroger Impressed Me Today. $113

    Various groceries displayed on a floor showcasing the cost of groceries where they live from fresh produce to packaged goods.

    Renegada Report

    #24

    About $130 For All

    A large variety of groceries including snacks, dairy, meats, and drinks displayed on a dining table showing grocery cost differences.

    bananana61 Report

    #25

    $30 Gifts For My Dad. Hoping It Will Feel Special On A Low Budget

    Jar of organic capers, dark chocolate pretzels, fig spread, honey, and peppermint candies showing grocery cost variety.

    quartz222 Report

    #26

    Weekly Market-Portugal- 22.12€ Or 23$

    Various fresh fruits, vegetables, bread, and groceries laid out on a table showing local grocery costs and produce availability.

    Sweaty-Patience-1043 Report

    #27

    Whole Foods $258.85

    Various groceries including fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat displayed to show grocery costs where people live.

    backpackadventure Report

    #28

    $162.47 (Northern California)

    Groceries laid out on a floor showing fresh produce, dairy, packaged foods, and household items reflecting grocery costs.

    shaggy_bannana Report

    #29

    Togoodtogo 4€ Germany

    Assortment of freshly baked breads, pretzels, and pizza illustrating grocery cost variations where people live.

    Milimee Report

    #30

    Netto 25.16 Euros, Germany

    Groceries including fruit, snacks, toilet paper, and beverages displayed on a white table showing local grocery costs.

    Few-Inevitable-4181 Report

