ADVERTISEMENT

Not all baskets of groceries are created equal. If you’ve ever traveled, or lived in another country, you’ll know that costs can vary immensely. Your 5 bucks might buy you a bunch of things in Bali, but not even a coffee in Singapore. With the cost of living constantly increasing, and recent tariff hikes wreaking havoc on prices in the U.S., many people are lamenting just how deep they have to dig - just for the basics. But it's not only Americans who are finding it expensive to eat.

Netizens have been sharing their grocery hauls from around the world, and some of the differences are super stark. One person posted a pic of a small handful of items they spent more than $50 on, while another rejoiced over quite an impressive amount of fresh produce they picked up for just $5. If you're curious to know what it costs to live elsewhere, or you just want to live vicariously through someone else, this article might appeal to you.

Bored Panda has put together a list of posts that compare grocery costs in different places. We also reached out to WalletHub's financial writer and analyst Chip Lupo for some tips on how to save money at the supermarket till. You'll find that info between the pictures.