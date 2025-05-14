In April, we brought you the story of content creator and small business owner Lexi Larson. She went viral after sharing how her dream was being crushed by Trump's tariff hikes. And how she was left in shock and speechless after finding out she stands to lose thousands because of sudden skyrocketing import taxes.

Larson revealed that she simply doesn't have the money to continue buying goods for her small business. And because of that, she might have to return to the corporate world and risk facing burnout once again. Larson is one of many in the same sinking boat...

Some companies, especially the smaller ones, aren't left with much of a choice. If they carry the tariff costs themselves, they face going out of business. It's become a race for survival. So they're increasing the prices of their imported goods, while trying to be as transparent as possible.

"Maybe they're going to lose customers because of the higher rates, but at least being transparent will help reduce the damage," venture capitalist and associate professor of management at Babson College, Peter Cohan told Business Insider.