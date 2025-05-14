ADVERTISEMENT

You and I are becoming the shock absorbers on the proverbial racing car that is Donald Trump’s tariff increases. As if the cost of living wasn’t already high enough, prices are skyrocketing again. Businesses are being hit hard, and many have no choice but to pass the price onto consumers, just to survive. Things are getting real. And it’s happening fast.

To drive the message home, people have been sharing real receipts of how Trump’s tariff hikes are impacting them. One company tweeted how it paid a whopping $255,000 in tariffs on an import of floodlights, which cost $167,000. Another got hit with more than $2,800 in tariffs for a purchase of under $2,000. Some business owners are rolling with the punches, while others are really worried. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of their tariff receipts to show just how wild things are out there.

Image credits: WyzeCam

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet showing high tariffs labeled as shipping costs increasing a $260 dress price to over $800, highlighting impact on regular Americans.

krassenstein Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

It was almost like a late April Fool's joke... On 2 April 2025, President Donald Trump imposed a 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the US. Dozens of the country's trading partners were also hit with even higher import taxes, sparking a trade war where there are more losers than winners. Trump made the "Liberation Day" announcement at a White House Rose Garden ceremony. But many were feeling anything but liberated afterwards...

While some of the big tariffs were put on pause, the impact of the ones in place are being felt far and wide. Prices are increasing, as small and large businesses battle to survive. For many business owners, it's become a toss-up between passing the tariff cost to consumers, or absorbing the shock themselves.
RELATED:
    #2

    Receipt showing high tariff charges increasing total cost to $1797, illustrating impact of tariffs on regular Americans.

    AmoneyResists Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In April, we brought you the story of content creator and small business owner Lexi Larson. She went viral after sharing how her dream was being crushed by Trump's tariff hikes. And how she was left in shock and speechless after finding out she stands to lose thousands because of sudden skyrocketing import taxes.

    Larson revealed that she simply doesn't have the money to continue buying goods for her small business. And because of that, she might have to return to the corporate world and risk facing burnout once again. Larson is one of many in the same sinking boat...

    Some companies, especially the smaller ones, aren't left with much of a choice. If they carry the tariff costs themselves, they face going out of business. It's become a race for survival. So they're increasing the prices of their imported goods, while trying to be as transparent as possible.

    "Maybe they're going to lose customers because of the higher rates, but at least being transparent will help reduce the damage," venture capitalist and associate professor of management at Babson College, Peter Cohan told Business Insider.
    #3

    Tariff bill from Wyze showing $255k paid in high tariffs on $167k imports, illustrating impact on regular Americans.

    WyzeCam , WyzeCam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many consumers were expecting to feel the effects of the tariff increase. A recent survey conducted by the Economist and YouGov, found that 75% of people polled thought that Trump's tariffs would increase prices. 61% of the of 1,850 adults surveyed said they'd like businesses to display how much of a purchase price goes toward paying tariffs.

    But this isn't something the U.S. government is keen on. "The obvious reason why the White House wouldn't want businesses to show tariff costs is because it makes it obvious how much their policy is costing consumers," Cohan explained. "It's going to drive down the poll ratings because consumers will be extremely aware of how much more they're paying and who's causing them to pay it."
    #4

    Twitter post showing a receipt with a high tariff charge and total cost, highlighting impact of tariffs on regular Americans.

    jrhp2016 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Screenshot of a tweet showing how high tariffs increase costs for regular Americans shopping online.

    oyemyachinghead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ordinary Americans are divided on whether the tariff hikes are indeed necessary. The survey found that 46% believe that tariffs "are harmful to the economy and consumers, with no real long-term benefits." While 39% were willing to weather the storm, saying that "they may cause short-term economic pain, but they lead to long-term economic growth."

    The pain is already being felt. And it's not just big-ticket items that are getting much pricier. Everything from sugar, tea, coffee and cars are set to increase in cost. And here's the kicker: On average, U.S. consumers should expect to spend about $3,800 more this year because of the hikes. That's according to Ernie Tedeschi, who is the director of economics at the Budget Lab at Yale.
    #6

    Tweet showing price increases on everyday items, highlighting how regular Americans are paying the price of high tariffs.

    hyteckit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tedeschi told Business Insider that the cost of clothing items is expected to increase by about 8%. While pantry staples like sugar and coffee could go up in price by about 1.3%. Your fresh fruit and veg is also about to get more expensive, with Tedeschi predicting a 2.2% increase. But fortunately, it doesn't apply to all fresh produce.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement means that most agricultural products, textiles, apparel, and other goods coming from Mexico for example have "zero-tariff treatment." But, if you get certain fruits from afar, you might have to either go without or be willing to splurge.
    #7

    Small business owner shows difference in shipping costs due to high tariffs impacting regular Americans' expenses.

    qtcinderella Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Screenshot of a Temu order receipt showing high tariffs and import charges impacting regular Americans’ payments.

    tracyalloway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Order summary showing a $109 bikini with $193 duties, highlighting the cost impact of high tariffs on Americans.

    race2bhuman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The luxury of eating our favorite fruits and vegetables regardless of the season is based on global imports with much coming from Central and South America," says one expert. Margaret Kidd is an instructional associate professor of supply chain and logistics technology at the University of Houston. Kidd believes the tariff hikes will make many fresh foods unaffordable."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Order summary showing a $44.09 tariff surcharge highlighted, illustrating the impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    Wife's friend bought a bunch of summer clothes for her kids from Fabletics and they hit her with a TARIFF SURCHAGE cost. I am sure this is going to be the new norm when buying.

    ProperMod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Import duty notification on shipment shows high tariffs costing regular Americans over two thousand dollars.

    GlytchTech Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    UPS shipment fee receipt showing import charges and high tariffs affecting regular Americans paying the price for goods.

    Ordered some clothes from a reputable, brick-and-mortar store in Greece. Got hit with an invoice of $340 upon delivery to America. Turns out one of the items (€115) was made in China. Surprise! Charge is non-negotiable and irreversible. If I refuse the package I will still owe the money.

    labyrinth-luminary Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As is often the case, the poor are expected to bear the brunt. And many will have to seriously reconsider what they can and can't afford. According to ​​Tedeschi, lower-income households will spend about two and a half times more of their share of income than the highest-earning households will.

    "Lower income households are more likely to purchase imports. They spend a larger share of their income than higher income households do, and so they are more vulnerable to tariffs than higher income households are," explained the expert. "And obviously people care about food for food's sake, but that also has distributional implications as well. The more the price of food goes up, the more that disproportionately affects lower-income families as well."
    #13

    Email screenshot showing an import duty payment alert from DHL highlighting high tariffs affecting regular Americans.

    I ordered a motorcycle jacket and liner from the UK to the US. The total price for my order was 833.32 pounds or $1128.78.
    The shipment was held up at customs for two weeks, with the new import rules I believe it has to be a formal import or something like that. Once it made it through I got this email stating it would be $1800 in duty fees, around 160% the cost of the goods.
    I figured at that price I would let them send it back as the email says they would do it I didn't pay. They then paid the duty fee, shipped it to my city, and charged me a $180 holding fee in 1 day.
    I decided to pay the fee to prevent things from getting out of hand and being on the hook for what I can imagine would be insane return shipping and import fees.
    DHL duty dispute won't answer the phone, they have an automated machine that just says they are to busy and won't take calls then it hangs up. Normal customer service won't talk to me. I'm unable to download my duty and vat documents from the website or app, it's saying they're being prepared for 3 days now. Ive emailed the duty dispute email twice and they haven't contacted me back.

    StorminTF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was only a matter of time before the delivery companies aligned themselves with the corruption and extorted consumers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet showing a small business owner’s order summary with high import charges and fees affecting regular Americans.

    jemtrulyoutrage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two black stackable plastic armchairs priced at $314.59 showing impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    MeghanMcSkimmi1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The Center for American Progress (CAP) has also warned that Trump's tariff hikes will be felt most by low- and middle-income consumers. The Washington-based think tank estimates that the levies could cost households an average of $5,200 every year. And the Center's experts don't believe it's worth it. The tariffs are unlikely to create jobs, improve U.S. economic competitiveness, or improve America’s standing in the world, they say.

    In an article published on CAP's site, Ryan Mulholland raises questions about what he calls "the cost of Trump’s reckless trade wars for Americans." The international economic policy expert believes that the tariff hikes and "chaotic trade wars" are "dragging down investment, eliminating American jobs, and raising prices for American families."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Receipt showing import charges of $38.14 highlighting the impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    CandiHeckathorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Receipt showing a high tariff charge contributing to the increased cost paid by regular Americans.

    moocowsue Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tweet showing rising grocery prices with receipts, highlighting how regular Americans face the impact of high tariffs.

    TheGhiliSuit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    President Trump hasn't denied that consumers could feel the pinch. As CBS reported, he seemingly acknowledged that stepped-up tariffs could result in higher costs for some goods. "Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls," the U.S. leader said in an April 30 Cabinet meeting. "And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Price tags on Tropicana juice showing tariff charge indicators, highlighting impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    Mellyfax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Screenshot of online purchase showing MAGA hats with tariffs and import charges impacting regular Americans' prices.

    FlyingDutchPall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Screenshot of a message explaining how high tariffs are causing increased costs for regular Americans on US shipping.

    CoraCHarrington Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    DHL bill showing breakdown of charges including import export duties and taxes highlighting impact of high tariffs on Americans.

    A couple of weeks ago I bought a pre-owned Louis Vuitton wallet from a Japanese seller. The item shipped from Japan. I paid $80 for the wallet, plus US sales tax ($116.91 in total).
    I just got a notice from DHL that my tariff fees are $83.10!!!

    TrekEmonduh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Colorful flower bouquet in a pink vase showing high tariff fee highlighting impact on regular Americans

    JudyRien Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a $50 tariff charge added to dental appointments, highlighting high tariffs impact.

    tavreviewseverything Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Screenshot of an online order showing high tariffs raising costs for regular Americans struggling to pay the price.

    hellozach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Tweet showing high tariffs increasing clothing costs with detailed shipping duties and fees on two tank tops purchased online.

    EdKrassen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    DHL import duty payment notice showing high tariffs costing regular Americans nearly 95 USD for parcel delivery.

    They just email me and ask about pay duty for $94.92 for package value $105.. that’s so insane and on april 8 my package that value $400 it arrived so fast and no duty at all. Also from ebay japan too. Is this right? Should i pay it or if not are they will not release my package and will send it back to japan?

    KnownStudent7851 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Price increase comparison of Maxwell House ground coffee showing impact on regular Americans due to high tariffs.

    ilenes57 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Online receipt showing a tariff charge added to a clothing purchase, highlighting high tariffs impacting regular Americans.

    YT_JohnnyDollar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Invoice showing a 120% US tariff included, illustrating the impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    WinEraPolitics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Screenshot of an online receipt showing a discounted bra tank purchase, highlighting the cost impact on regular Americans.

    SiaIwu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Checkout screen showing high import charges contributing to Americans paying the price of high tariffs on orders

    flowabug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Screenshot of an online order showing $104.59 additional charges highlighting impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    ChelseaChronicl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Receipt showing high import charges and subtotal, illustrating the financial impact of tariffs on regular Americans.

    jbridg9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Checkout screen showing high tariffs reflected in international freight charges paid by regular Americans.

    pensador65 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Screenshot of an online checkout showing import charges and sales tax highlighting impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    HarriganCath Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Tweet showing a checkout screen with high import charges and taxes impacting regular Americans due to tariffs.

    TraumaNerds Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Tweet showing price increase on a blanket, illustrating how regular Americans face higher costs due to tariffs and inflation.

    barbiehines Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing higher prices due to tariffs affecting regular Americans paying the price.

    erindebruyn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Receipt showing high tariffs paid by regular Americans with detailed food items and a large tariff charge included in total price

    Bergermiste Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Order summary showing high tariffs and import charges increasing the total price paid by regular Americans.

    Wasn't China supposed to be paying for all of this?
    As an American consumer where is my reimbursement from China on all of this?
    When is the MAGA sending me a check for the tariff reimbursement cause I thought that was their grand scheme and end game for all of this?
    Wasn't taxes for Americans supposed to go down? Where is a $20 item under the MAGA tariff converted now to $76 item lowering taxes for us Americans???

    Emergency-3030 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Receipt showing import details of toys with tariff charges, illustrating the impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    Just got my first Tariff bill from imported figures. $29 bill from Fedex. Here we go folks.
    So everything came from japan but some of it is listed as made in china and some is listed as japan.

    theoriginalmofocus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Customs duty invoice showing high tariffs and import export duties impacting regular Americans on shipments.

    I paid $120 USD (with express shipping) for this dress from an online retailer in Australia. Imagine my surprise when I got an email that I need to pay a whopping $202 to get my package!! Is this accurate (Trump tariffs, I know) or is it possible that DHL made a mistake in the classification of the package?
    Also, what happens if I don’t pay it? I imagine DHL could try to come after me somehow to collect, but I’m curious about the likelihood of that happening.

    kirwin402 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Tweet discussing surprise tariffs on preorders with product priced at $25.99 excluding tariff surcharge, highlighting impact of high tariffs.

    JohnnyAllen1976 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tariff surcharge notice on online order highlighting the cost impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    _heyyitsEmilyy_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Receipt showing a tariff adjustment fee of 7.0 percent contributing to high tariffs affecting regular Americans.

    MelTay0311 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Amazon price increase on Old El Paso taco sauce highlighting the impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    BillieO2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tweet showing receipts from SHEIN with item prices and extra charges highlighting impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    missyshell66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Receipt showing import charges and sales tax highlighting the cost impact of high tariffs on regular Americans

    montuckyjules Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Tweet showing increased faucet renovation cost with $190 import charges due to high tariffs impacting regular Americans.

    melindafla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Receipt showing high import charges contributing to the total cost, highlighting impact of high tariffs on Americans.

    bronwynd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Screenshot showing estimated tariffs on electronic components purchased from Digi-Key, highlighting impact of high tariffs on regular Americans.

    GetHypoxic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Receipt showing high tariffs impact with import charges doubling item cost for regular Americans shopping online.

    tswazzo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Receipt showing high import charges on an online order highlighting the impact of tariffs on regular Americans.

    WeThePeopleGenX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Receipt showing high tariff charges significantly increasing the total price paid by regular Americans for a wool coat.

    Douglas_Wolf_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Receipts showing high tariffs increasing costs on electronics and other items for regular Americans.

    Stonker666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Tweet from Jess discussing rising grocery prices and the impact of high tariffs on regular Americans' expenses.

    Cocogrey2015 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!