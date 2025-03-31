Well, if that's the case, then why not read a selection of wonderful and very easy-to-perform pranks from netizens from all over the world, specially and carefully selected for you by Bored Panda ? No, this is in no way a call to action, just, as they say, some food for thought. And how you will use this information tomorrow is actually up to you...

There is perhaps only one day a year when you can justifiably make fun of the people around you - and get nothing but a knowing smile for it. Well, or a prank in return. Of course, we mean April Fool's day - when a desperate trickster sometimes wakes up in any of us, even the calmest and most peaceful person.

#1 If you work in an office.



* Find an unsuspecting coworker.

* Put clear tape over the laser on the underside of their mouse.

* Unplug the mouse

* Plug in a second mouse and run it over to your desk. Move it occasionally.

* Open their desk drawer and take a s**t in it.

#2 It's for my kids, but my wife and I are putting googly eyes on everything in the fridge tonight. Kids will think that s**t's hilarious.



*edit update: a few pics

#3 Two years ago I switched the location of the kitchen drawers.

Today, we cannot say for sure in which country the tradition of celebrating April Fool's Day originated. Almost every nation has its own legends that truly convince us that this is their national idea, and nobody else’s. ADVERTISEMENT What’s important is that you can find references to such holidays in the history of many countries. After all, laughing at your neighbor was accepted by many people at many times.

#4 My youngest was good. At age 4 she came running out of her room screaming, "Oscar is pooping on my bed!" Her mom, brother, sister and I all jumped up, jumped over Oscar (the dog) and ran into her room. April Fool!



At age 5 she ran out of her room yelling, "The gerbil's having babies!" Everybody ran into her room, again, April fool!



Those were her best.

#5 Empty a jar of mayonnaise, clean. Fill with vanilla pudding. Walk around with a spoon, and have an occasional bite. People really don't like the sight.

#6 I told the team that I'm bringing them brownies tomorrow. I'm gonna cut out some "E's" from brown construction paper. They are in for a surprise.

According to one point of view, it all began in Ancient Greece - where the god of wine, Dionysus, had a companion named Gelos. The god of laughter and jokes. The veneration of Gelos was adopted from the Greeks by the ancient Romans - and this tradition fell just at the beginning of spring. By the way, Gelos is also present in modern culture - for example, in one of the parts of the DC comic "Justice League," Wonder Woman secretly tells Batman that Gelos is the Joker’s real name. However, the main difference between Gelos and other ancient gods "responsible" for laughter and jokes - for example, from Momus, according to some modern researchers, is that he was considered the patron of kind, joyful laughter. Who to believe more - scientists or Wonder Woman? It's up to you to decide. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 See, someone at work eating something in the morning. Walk over them as if you're trying not to laugh. "How's your breakfast?" you ask, whatever they say, walk off smirking. Through-out the day keep asking them, at least once every hour "How're you feeling after your breakfast". Maybe a drop in "You're looking a bit pale, might have been the breakfast". I guarantee that if you do it right, they'll be sick, or develop actual unwellness.

#8 I put salt in the sugar bowl. The best part was when my little brother covered his cereal in "sugar" and then complained that the milk tasted funny and must be out of date. My mum, who was late for work and having none of his s**t checked the milk in the fridge to see it was fine and then forced him to eat it while he cried. That was some great morning entertainment haha.

#9 Clear nail polish around the bar of soap in their shower. Looks and feels normal, but won't lather. They think they're going insane.



OR



get their phone and in the shortcuts section change the shortcut for "There" "They're" and "Their" to "Their" "there" and "they're", respectively.

It’s also interesting that the English tradition suggests that all pranks should be carried out exclusively in the first half of the day, before noon - because otherwise, even if the prank is successful and damn spectacular, there’s always a risk of losing your luck. Well, many Germans even believe that April Fools' Day is a bad day for any undertakings, and they still try to minimize any activities on this day. Just in case...

#10 Get a duplicate of a coworker's favorite drink or coffee mug, freeze it, and when they get up to use the bathroom, switch their drink for the frozen one.



I did that to a coworker who didn't have much of a sense of humor. I thought he might get mad at me, but he didn't even realize it was a prank. He just turned up the thermostat.

#11 Put saran wrap across a doorway but crunch it up a little make it really obvious. Then put more on a different door frame but this time make it as transparent as possible. They will see the first one and smirk at you gloat that they didn't fall for it and laugh at you then BAM! Faceful of plastic. It will upset then even more that they thought they didn't fall for it at first.

Edit: a word.

#12 At work leave a post-it note on someone's desk that says "See me immediately!". Then make the signature illegible.

Perhaps the funniest pranks on April Fools' Day occurred in the ‘90s of the last century. For example, in 1996, Taco Bell announced that, in order to reduce the US national debt, it had bought the Liberty Bell and renamed it The Taco Liberty Bell. And two years later, on this day, Burger King solemnly announced the release of a special Whopper for lefties. ADVERTISEMENT By the way, the company's press release dedicated to this event claimed that many customers who came into the restaurants specifically requested the "old" Whopper for right-handers. As we can see, even knowing the specifics of the holiday, some people continue to succumb to various pranks.

#13 Tape a "Door is broken, use other door" sign to every door with arrows pointing clockwise (or counter clockwise for you anarchists out there) around the building.

#14 Placing objects in areas where said objects aren't usually found in.

#15 Just walk around with a sly smile and laugh a little every now and then. Most people will ignore it, but there is allways one every year that gets paranoid as hell.

Well, we don’t guarantee that the effect of any of the tricks that are given in this collection will be comparable to the glorious pranks of the past that we told you about. And, of course, a lot depends on the person you are planning to prank. And on their sense of humor, of course, too. ADVERTISEMENT So, before you start your “insidious plan,” first think about the possible consequences - and only then go for it. Have a funny holiday - and enjoy reading! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 In school - a piece of chalk stuck in the eraser always got a few laughs. As I write this, I realize that schools may not even have chalkboards anymore.

#17 Midnight March 31, set clocks ahead 2 hours, unscrew shower head, insert chicken bullion cubes, replace head. Crush more bouillon cubes, pour into child's shoes



5am April 1st (7 am adjusted time) start yelling "Get your a*s out of bed, you're late for school !"



Result, child arrives 2 hours early for class, smells vaguely of chicken all day.

#18 Post in ASOIAF saying that the release date of The Winds Of Winter has been announced.

#19 When I was in High School, for April Fools Day my Dad got a bunch of brochures for various military academies and casually left them on the table.

#20 I once got my entire office to agree to pretend it was still March 31st, all so one person was as confused as hell as to what day it was. All our internal calendars were kept at March 31st, and only his phone told him it was April 1st. We even convinced him his phone carrier was having issues, until he called them and spoiled our surprise. Lasted a good 4 hours though.

#21 I've always liked harmlessly messing with food- my favorite is replacing drinks with jello- make red jello in a red gatoraid bottle and watch them be super confused when they can't drink it.



Or claiming to be serving steak and mashed potatoes but it's actually frosting and fudge.



Or do the opposite and serve mashed potatoes and say they're ice cream.

#22 If you know any of your friend's facebook passwords/can access their phone or computer for a few minutes, change their birthday to April 1st. People will bombard them with birthday wishes all day.



Edit: A very Happy Birthday to those of you whose birthday is actually on April 1st!

#23 Put an advert on gumtree or craigslist or something saying your giving away a litter of puppies for free, make sure its a cute breed like golden retriever and that the pictures on the ad are really cute. Put your friends number as the contact number.



My friend did this to me on saturday, from saturday to monday i received 40 calls from different people and over 200 texts throughout the course of the day.



One of the most frustrating hangovers of my life.

#24 Lotion on the doorknob so it can't be opened

Put the TV on one of those obnoxious music channels like mariachi or something, put volume on full, then turn it off and wait for the victim to watch TV.

#25 If your target is a touch typist, switch the J and H keys on the keyboard. The J key has that little bump that tells you where to put your fingers, so they'll be ttoubg kuje tgus without realizing why.



If your target isn't a touch typist, switch the M and N keys on their keyboards.

#26 Put a piece of paper about the size of a ticket that says April Fools under a bunch of people's windshield wipers parked at meters or in ramps.