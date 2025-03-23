ADVERTISEMENT

April Fools' pranks exist on a spectrum – somewhere between "changing your friend's phone language to Dutch" and "actions that require a lawyer." We've gathered 22 ideas that land firmly in the sweet spot of clever enough to earn respect but gentle enough to avoid therapy bills. Because while anyone can jump out of a closet and yell "boo," it takes real artistry to craft pranks that make even your victims slow-clap in appreciation. These aren't just practical jokes; they're tiny masterpieces of mischief that keep you in the will while still earning your spot in family legend.

Think of these as pranks with a PhD – smart enough to impress but not mean enough to damage relationships or property. They're for people who understand that the best April Fools' jokes end with everyone laughing, not just the perpetrator. Each idea walks that delicate line between creative chaos and considerate fun, proving you can absolutely embrace your inner trickster without turning into that person everyone blocks on social media come April 1st. Consider this your guide to achieving prankster glory while maintaining enough goodwill to still get invited to Thanksgiving.