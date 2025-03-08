ADVERTISEMENT

Attention all bathroom comedians and poop pun enthusiasts – your time to shine has arrived. We've rounded up 22 finds for people who giggle at number two and consider potty humor an art form. From mugs that celebrate morning rituals to toilet golf sets that turn private time into tee time, each item proves maturity is overrated when it comes to bathroom entertainment. Why solve a crossword puzzle when you could be fishing from your porcelain throne or sipping from urinal-shaped shot glasses that make every toast slightly concerning?

Elevate your bathroom game with toilet literature that finally gives your "reading room" the library it deserves, or keep it practical with fart filters that solve real problems while making you snort-laugh. Pack a shart survival kit because sometimes life happens when you least expect it, and write your grocery lists with pens that make every shopping note a conversation starter. Every item celebrates those who refuse to grow up, proving that while you might pay bills and have a retirement plan, your sense of humor can stay forever twelve. Because honestly, who decided bathroom humor should have an age limit?

Your Bathroom Just Became The 19th Hole Thanks To This Toilet Golf Game

Golf-themed bathroom mat with putter and golf ball, showcasing toilet humour.

Review: "Bought as a gift for husbands friend. He loves it! Perfect entertainment for the golfer in your life." - Cheyenne

amazon.com , Customer Report

    Toy fishing rod with plastic fish in a toilet-shaped bowl, creating toilet humour.

    Review: "Our family loves gag gifts and we love fishing!! Perfect combo." - Kate

    amazon.com , Robin Bradshaw Report

    Colorful fart filter plugs on display, packaging includes humorous text related to toilet humour.

    Review: "Perfect prank box for my gassy friend! The look on his face when he unwrapped the box! It took him a few days to realize the item inside!! Loved it!" - Milliesue

    amazon.com , Tim Searles Report

    Toy toilet game on wooden floor with poop-shaped pieces, highlighting toilet humour theme.

    Review: "The kids laughed so hard when they saw this. Easy to put together. A little small but they had fun with it. Potty humor at ages 2 and 5, they thought it was hilarious. Both play with it!" - Paula S

    amazon.com , PJ Report

    Novelty urinal-shaped shot glasses in front of a colorful box, exemplifying toilet humour in barware design.

    Review: "They were stocking stuffers for my sons. They loved them so did all ages of family members. My boys just turned of age to drink and they loved the quirky shot glasses." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

    Tequila shot with lime next to a portable toilet-shaped glass, highlighting toilet humour.

    Review: "They are built well and everyone laughed It was a great gag gift." - BDS

    amazon.com Report

    A humorous puzzle showing numerous dogs gathered on a green field.

    Review: "I purchased this as a gift for my mother in law. She loves putting together puzzles, & I thought this would be a great gift to get a good laugh! The design is just so funny & seemed to be a good quality made puzzle. She did say it took her a couple weeks of working on it before she completed it. But, she enjoyed it." - LaLa W.

    amazon.com , LaLa W. Report

    Sophistication takes a backseat to pure, unadulterated bathroom comedy as we explore more ways to embrace your inner child. The following finds demonstrate how potty humor evolves from simple jokes to carefully curated collections, proving that sometimes the best way to adult is by refusing to act your age.

    Illustrated book cover with toilet paper, highlighting toilet humour facts for adults.

    Review: "Great book got it for my friend that poops a lot." - Christian

    Are you a throne reader? Check out this collection of 22 pieces of Loo Literature that are sure to make you chuckle.

    amazon.com Report

    Bear-shaped toilet paper holder, a whimsical touch for toilet humour decor.

    Review: "This thing is pretty big and very good quality. I will be ordering from this company again. It was well packaged also." - Patrice roberts

    amazon.com Report

    A humorous, realistic-looking fake poop with orange bits, highlighting toilet humour on a soap dish in a bathroom setting.

    Review: "This is exactly what it says it is. This was a gift and the recipient loved it as well. Looks just like the description says." - Carrie McVicker

    amazon.com Report

    A novelty mug shaped like poop with the text "Coffee makes me poop," showcasing toilet humour.

    Review: "The perfect gift for any dish lover! Super cute and creative!" - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Jill Walker Report

    Shart Survival Kit with humorous toilet-themed items on a textured background.

    Review: "I bought this as a gag gift for my husband. I opened it and laughed at every piece in the box!" - Nurse Ratched

    amazon.com , Nurse Ratched Report

    Orange plastic utensil with humorous cartoon poop illustration, related to toilet humour.

    Review: "Poop knife great quality and long enough to break up turds without getting so close." - Rickey Miller

    amazon.com , Ian Report

    Roll of toilet paper printed with $100 bills as a play on toilet humour.

    Review: "What a great roll size, the humor was great as gift gag I recommend." - Superman1

    amazon.com Report

    The celebration of toilet-themed entertainment continues with selections that turn private moments into comedy gold. Whether you're gifting these to like-minded friends or building your own bathroom comedy empire, each upcoming item proves that growing older doesn't mean growing serious – especially behind closed bathroom doors.

    Hand holding a novelty pen with a poop emoji design, showcasing toilet humour, on a wooden surface.

    Review: "Kids love these. Good fun lots of laughs." - Nancy

    We wouldn't even mind a note from HR if it was written with this pen! Check out these 25 other hilarious stationery finds that will make your day at the office less drab.

    amazon.com , K Report

    Person in gas mask holding "Fart Catchers" pack, giving thumbs up, illustrating toilet humour concept.

    Review: "Great gag gift. My recipient laughed and has some plans for catching farts." - kelly gordon

    amazon.com Report

    Toilet humour-themed timer on a bathroom counter, featuring a silhouette of a person sitting on a toilet using a phone.

    Review: "Used this for a gag gift and was great. Looks good and is actually useful as a timer." - Anthony J. Minetti

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Be Honest, You Know Exactly Which Friend Deserves This Roto Wipe In Their Stocking This Year

    Roto Wipe box displaying a humorous alternative to toilet paper with a playful design.

    Review: "Product came surprisingly fast, it’s good quality and realistic." - Nikki Ply

    amazon.com , Nikki Ply Report

    Two crochet poop figures holding signs with humorous toilet humour messages, sitting on a blanket.

    Review: "Sometimes things get tough. They’re a little less so when you put one of these on your desk. 11/10 on the cuteness scale." - Jordan B.

    amazon.com , Jordan B. Report

    Dog humorously caught in action, featured on a "Pooping Pups" calendar cover.

    Review: "I get my hubby a 'pooping pup' dog calendar as a stocking stuffer every Christmas. He loves it~ lol." - K S.

    amazon.com Report

    Toilet tank with a humorous face decal and a pink item on top, illustrating toilet humour.

    Review: "I ordered that on a silly whim & I’m so glad I did lol. That’s just too cute." - Janice

    amazon.com Report

    Mouse reading on a toilet, surrounded by bathroom items, illustrating toilet humour in a whimsical setting.

    Review: "I love this! So cute and really looks like a mouse whole. I have this one in my bathroom behind the door. You see it when you are sitting on the toilet with door closed. Every one comments on how cute it is." - Debra

    amazon.com Report

