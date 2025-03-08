ADVERTISEMENT

Attention all bathroom comedians and poop pun enthusiasts – your time to shine has arrived. We've rounded up 22 finds for people who giggle at number two and consider potty humor an art form. From mugs that celebrate morning rituals to toilet golf sets that turn private time into tee time, each item proves maturity is overrated when it comes to bathroom entertainment. Why solve a crossword puzzle when you could be fishing from your porcelain throne or sipping from urinal-shaped shot glasses that make every toast slightly concerning?

Elevate your bathroom game with toilet literature that finally gives your "reading room" the library it deserves, or keep it practical with fart filters that solve real problems while making you snort-laugh. Pack a shart survival kit because sometimes life happens when you least expect it, and write your grocery lists with pens that make every shopping note a conversation starter. Every item celebrates those who refuse to grow up, proving that while you might pay bills and have a retirement plan, your sense of humor can stay forever twelve. Because honestly, who decided bathroom humor should have an age limit?