22 Products For People Who Think “Number Two” Is Peak Comedy
Attention all bathroom comedians and poop pun enthusiasts – your time to shine has arrived. We've rounded up 22 finds for people who giggle at number two and consider potty humor an art form. From mugs that celebrate morning rituals to toilet golf sets that turn private time into tee time, each item proves maturity is overrated when it comes to bathroom entertainment. Why solve a crossword puzzle when you could be fishing from your porcelain throne or sipping from urinal-shaped shot glasses that make every toast slightly concerning?
Elevate your bathroom game with toilet literature that finally gives your "reading room" the library it deserves, or keep it practical with fart filters that solve real problems while making you snort-laugh. Pack a shart survival kit because sometimes life happens when you least expect it, and write your grocery lists with pens that make every shopping note a conversation starter. Every item celebrates those who refuse to grow up, proving that while you might pay bills and have a retirement plan, your sense of humor can stay forever twelve. Because honestly, who decided bathroom humor should have an age limit?
Your Bathroom Just Became The 19th Hole Thanks To This Toilet Golf Game
Review: "Bought as a gift for husbands friend. He loves it! Perfect entertainment for the golfer in your life." - Cheyenne
Review: "Our family loves gag gifts and we love fishing!! Perfect combo." - Kate
This Fart Filter Is The Only Thing Standing Between You And The Crime Scene Your Burrito Left Behind. Your Dignity Never Stood A Chance
Review: "Perfect prank box for my gassy friend! The look on his face when he unwrapped the box! It took him a few days to realize the item inside!! Loved it!" - Milliesue
This Shoot The Poop Game Brings The Laughs To Family Game Night And Proves Potty Humor Is Always A Winner. Let’s Just Hope Your Competitive Streak Doesn’t Stink Up The Place
Review: "The kids laughed so hard when they saw this. Easy to put together. A little small but they had fun with it. Potty humor at ages 2 and 5, they thought it was hilarious. Both play with it!" - Paula S
Review: "They were stocking stuffers for my sons. They loved them so did all ages of family members. My boys just turned of age to drink and they loved the quirky shot glasses." - Amazon Customer
These Porta Potty Shot Glasses Will Make Your Parties As Unforgettable As A Festival Port-A-John Experience
Review: "They are built well and everyone laughed It was a great gag gift." - BDS
Review: "I purchased this as a gift for my mother in law. She loves putting together puzzles, & I thought this would be a great gift to get a good laugh! The design is just so funny & seemed to be a good quality made puzzle. She did say it took her a couple weeks of working on it before she completed it. But, she enjoyed it." - LaLa W.
Sophistication takes a backseat to pure, unadulterated bathroom comedy as we explore more ways to embrace your inner child. The following finds demonstrate how potty humor evolves from simple jokes to carefully curated collections, proving that sometimes the best way to adult is by refusing to act your age.
This "Everybody Poops 410 Pounds A Year" Book Will Make You The MVP Of Awkward Dinner Party Trivia
Review: "Great book got it for my friend that poops a lot." - Christian
Are you a throne reader? Check out this collection of 22 pieces of Loo Literature that are sure to make you chuckle.
This Bear Cub Toilet Paper Holder Is Here To Remind You That Even In The Wild, Everyone Needs A Roll Nearby
Review: "This thing is pretty big and very good quality. I will be ordering from this company again. It was well packaged also." - Patrice roberts
This Fake Poop Soap Is The Only Thing That’ll Make Washing Your Hands Fun And Mildly Traumatizing At The Same Time
Review: "This is exactly what it says it is. This was a gift and the recipient loved it as well. Looks just like the description says." - Carrie McVicker
Review: "The perfect gift for any dish lover! Super cute and creative!" - Amazon Customer
This Shart Survival Kit Is The Only Thing Standing Between You And Your Dignity During A Literal Pants Disaster
Review: "I bought this as a gag gift for my husband. I opened it and laughed at every piece in the box!" - Nurse Ratched
Review: "Poop knife great quality and long enough to break up turds without getting so close." - Rickey Miller
This Money Toilet Paper Lets You Wipe With Cash Because Inflation Is Already Making Your Wallet Feel Cheap
Review: "What a great roll size, the humor was great as gift gag I recommend." - Superman1
The celebration of toilet-themed entertainment continues with selections that turn private moments into comedy gold. Whether you're gifting these to like-minded friends or building your own bathroom comedy empire, each upcoming item proves that growing older doesn't mean growing serious – especially behind closed bathroom doors.
This Farting Poop Pen Is The Only Writing Instrument That’ll Make Your Notes Sound As Awkward As They Look
Review: "Kids love these. Good fun lots of laughs." - Nancy
We wouldn't even mind a note from HR if it was written with this pen! Check out these 25 other hilarious stationery finds that will make your day at the office less drab.
These Fart Catchers Are Here To Trap Your Toots, Just In Case You Decide To Sell Them On The Dark Web
Review: "Great gag gift. My recipient laughed and has some plans for catching farts." - kelly gordon
Review: "Used this for a gag gift and was great. Looks good and is actually useful as a timer." - Anthony J. Minetti
Be Honest, You Know Exactly Which Friend Deserves This Roto Wipe In Their Stocking This Year
Review: "Product came surprisingly fast, it’s good quality and realistic." - Nikki Ply
Keep The Good Vibes Flowing With This Crocheted Positivity Poo That’s Here To Remind You That Even Crappy Days Can Have A Silver Lining
Review: "Sometimes things get tough. They’re a little less so when you put one of these on your desk. 11/10 on the cuteness scale." - Jordan B.
This Pooping Pups Wall Calendar Ensures Every Month Is A Reminder That Even Puppies Have Their Daily Business To Handle
Review: "I get my hubby a 'pooping pup' dog calendar as a stocking stuffer every Christmas. He loves it~ lol." - K S.
This Animated Face Toilet Decal Is Here To Make Every Bathroom Visit Feel Like A Staring Contest With Your Toilet
Review: "I ordered that on a silly whim & I’m so glad I did lol. That’s just too cute." - Janice
While The Cat's Away, The Mouse Decal Will Play, In The Bathroom That Is
Review: "I love this! So cute and really looks like a mouse whole. I have this one in my bathroom behind the door. You see it when you are sitting on the toilet with door closed. Every one comments on how cute it is." - Debra