These 100 Hilarious Amazon Products Are For People With A Wild Sense Of Humour
Laughter truly is the best medicine and we are always looking for a new way to lighten the mood. Thankfully, Amazon had seemingly no end to the weird and wacky offerings that are sure to make you giggle! From laughable gag gifts to surprisingly practical products that make you chuckle, we have found them all.
Never Miss The Bowl Again With This Motion Sensor LED Toilet Night Light
Review: "I am on a very predictable schedule when it comes to night time toileting-- 3:30am like clockwork! My brother had this item and I was pleasantly surprised when I got up to go to the bathroom and did not have to turn the overhead light on. It was just enough of a colorful glow to do my business and not be totally woken up by the bright lights which always made it so hard to get back to sleep." - PFunkSF
Poop Like A Champion Ultra High Fiber Cereal : This Cereal Tells It Like It Is
Review: "I originally bought this as a joke to embarrass a friend, but then I had a bowl and suddenly my poops have become ginormous and soft! I have had many ghost wipes because of this cereal. Flavor wise, this cereal needs a lot of help as it really does taste like hard cardboard, nothing a little almond milk can't fix though. 10/10 would buy again!" - J. Sia
Shakespearean Insult Bandages : Some Of These Insults Might Get You Bard
Review: "I got these for my daughter who is expecting her first baby. She loves to read and adores the classics, this is a perfect-funny gift." - LaMo
People Of Walmart Coloring Book: These Pictures Need To Be Studied
Review: "Truly a hilarious coloring book. My page wasn’t finished when I took this photo but I can’t wait to color the entire book 😂 10/10 recommend this." - Amanda
Let This T-Rex Tape Dispenser Chomp Off A Piece For You
Review: "I work sales for a living and got these as a joke for my desk. Turns out the stapler is the best one in our entire store. I never have issues with it, and it never fails to do what it needs to. Plus people giggle every time they see it." - Sara Mettille
This Fake Tongue Is The New Googly Eyes
Review: "These look just like the real thing, and the texture feels approximately the same." - Dabibble
Don't Go Barking Up The Wrong Tree With This Dog Head Mask
Review: "Very well made, I love it. I used it to scared people and works fine. 🤡👻😂" - VicBeMuo
Get Yourself 200 Mini Resin Ducks For No Other Purpose Other Than To Annoy People
Review: "These are so fun! Small, cute and served the purpose." - KP
Game Of Thrones? More Like Game Of Scones With This Throne Egg Cup!
Review: "Very speedy delivery. My daughter is a big GOT fan so she was absolutely delighted when she got this as part of her Easter. It’s very good quality and looks the part." - Michele Esplin
When Evenings Get A Little Lonely, Get Yourself A Boyfriend Pillow
Review: "Perfect for those lonely feeling nights. Great for post break ups. But most importantly great support for my neck at least lol." - Angie
If You Want To Milk This Summer For All Its Worth, Get These Inflatable Cow Toys For Your Pool
Review: "This is. A must have for any western birthday party. My little guy still enjoys playing with this little “giddy up” as we call him! Easy to inflate. Super sturdy!" - D
Let Your Pup Join In On Snack Time With This Fun Foods Dog Toy
Review: "Dogs loved it!! They still take it away from each other all the time." - Kyle
You Won't Find This Shower Curtain At IKEA, That's For Sure
Review: "I love not telling people about it then hearing screams from the bathroom." - Andrew Richard
Magnetic Holding Hands Socks : Just Because You Are Lonely, Doens't Mean Your Socks Have To Be
Review: "My daughter gave a pair of these to her best friend and they are simply adorable! The magnets hold the “hands” of the socks together well. I would follow the handwashing directions but overall these socks are good quality and cute." - Carin Bavaro
I Pee In Pools Hat : It's Better To Just Be Honest About It!
Review: "Perfect retro hat. Made of the precise material expected, perfect style, with legendary caption! Made for those who not only wear there mind on their sleeve, but enjoys make those around them laugh." - Alpha Titan
Turn Your Crocs Into Swamp Sandles With These Croc Shrek Ear Charms
Review: "These are super cute! Love them! Fits my sons crocks perfectly." - Amazon Customer
Kids From The 80s Will Understand Why We Need These Cone Head Bald Caps
Review: "I love everything about it. Fits perfectly and looks amazing on me. 🥰 Money wise it was a great price." - Yoziee Dominguez
You Will Have All Eyes On You This Summer With This Funny Bathing Suit
Review: "Just as like I suspected. It’s hilarious. Can’t wait to wear it to the pool parties. Lol." - KRISTA
Some Pixel Sunglasses Will Show Everyone Your True Nerdy Self
Review: "I love them lol fits my personality PERFECT!! They’ve held up over three months too!!" - Amber W
We Dare You To Wear This Claw Costume To Your Next Date At Red Lobster
Review: "Sent my sister a lobster outfit for no real reason. The claws made it the awesome gift it was. Big hit with everyone. It was worn by multiple people and got the BIGGEST laughs." - Annie Bea
We Know What Is Topping Our Christmas Wish List This Year! Stress Relief Bubble Wrap Sheets
Review: "My son loves popping bubble wrap and I believe he’s going to love these sheets and get a lot of use out of them." - Gloria K.
No Matter Your Age, Giant Googly Eyes Make Anything Infinately Funnier
Review: "These have brought many smiles and compliments from passers by. One came a little scratched up but no biggie. Try to prevent them from getting wet to keep them nice." - RX-Nate
Keep Your Cat Off Your Keys With This Laptop Scratchpad
Review: "Value for money, quality, my cat loves it which is rare as she does not like many toys or scratchers that aren't my couch. It works perfectly." - Sophia Lopez
This Funny Mouse Pad Captures Our Sentiments Exactly
Review: "I’ve been using the mousepad for awhile now, and I truly love it. It’s nice and smooth making the use of my mouse so much easier and accurate. It’s also very cute!" - Judy Knight
These 3D Removable Cat Stickers Are Sure To Get A Laugh
Review: "Love it ! Picture is not blurry , size is good, sticks well (hopefully stays well too), do not smell bed. My daughter is so happy 😀 she couldn’t stop laughing 😂" - Iryna P.
We have just hit the tip of the iceberg but you have probably wiped away a few tears of laughter already.
Door Corner Decor : "Always Watching Wazowski..."
Review: "So, fits great! We got it as a gift for my sister. Hit it on top of the closet as you entered into the house. They thought it was hilarious. It’s fun and great priced." - Amazon Customer
This Positive Potato Is Just Out Here Trying Its Best
Review: "Great gift for coworker who needed a little encouragement. Very cute and small." - Magdalena
If Sarcasm Is Your Love Language, Get These Ballpoint Pens Immediately
Review: "These pens are so fun! At first when I saw these I thought I'd order them because of their feel good sayings. Love these! They're not cheaply made and they are actually really nice pens!! They write great! I definitely recommend these pens to anyone looking for a great pens that makes you smile." - ljs
A Yodeling Pickle Will Never Sour The Mood
Review: "I bought this as a gag gift for a gift exchange and it was a hit. Gets a laugh out of everyone." - S.D.
This Rubber Chicken Purse Is The Perfect Accessory For A Hen Party!
Review: "I ordered this purse for my daughter’s birthday. She absolutely loves it. It was everything o expected and more. Good quality and just the right size for toting around." - Barbara Rothrock
Hand Finger Puppets : A New Way To Give Someone The Finger
Review: "Really fun! These are so detailed you can see the finger prints on the teeny tiny fingers. Someone went to a lot of effort when designing the mold. They fit on adult and child fingers and are rubbery and can bend." - Sarah
Bubbling Clay Mask : No One Has Ever Looked Good With A Face Mask On, You Might As Well Make It Funny!
Review: "This is super fun for a girls night. I'm not sure if it's super beneficial for your skin but it didn't cause me to break out or have a rash or anything. I really liked it." - Abigail Hansen
Let's See Someone Trying To Pickpocket You With This Belly Pack
Review: "Funny white elephant gift! The quality was amazing and it’s pretty big in size! Would recommend." - Katrina
You Will Have Some Jaws On The Floor With These Fish Slippers
Review: "Haha. These made for a funny white elephant gift. They even seemed pretty comfy :)" - TifHafe
This Trinket Bowl For Moms Will Remind Them To Be Greatful For The Little Things
Review: "Super cute! Good quality, decent size, and came in a giftable box that didn’t need any additional wrapping. Perfect gift for mom for a loving (not ugly) daughter ;)" - Kelsey Hamilton
Filing Saucer Cow Clips And Holder : Houston, I Think We've Got A Paper Shortage
Review: "It’s so cute and it was the perfect gift for my mom! She thinks it’s cute and funny. She plans on putting it on her desk at work for decoration so she doesn’t lose her cows." - Chastity Kilborn
These UFO Dangle Earrings Are Out Of This World!
Review: "Best seemingly random wacky earring recommendation ever. I love them. And so does everyone that sees them. Brings a smile to strangers faces which is great because I work in retail." - Izzy
Toilet Mini Golf : Finally The Guys Have A Reason For Being In There For So Long
Review: "This was a Christmas gag gift for my husband. Everyone had a good laugh!" - homeschoolmom
Use This Celebrity Prayer Candle To Ask For A Better Beet Harvest Next Time
Review: "I have had many different prayer candles over the years and this is the highest quality I have ever seen. The image is clear and perfect, I was shocked at how heavy duty it is, and the candle lid is a nice touch." - livandbloom
This Hilarious Duck Seat Cushion Will Quack You Up!
Review: " I spend a lot of my time sitting on the computer but don’t have a legitimate desk chair, and this has definitely been a breath of fresh air for my rather unforgiving wooden kitchen chairs. Plus, I was looking for something cute and fun to bring some more color to my apartment, and this adorable duck definitely accomplishes that. I think it would be extra perfect for kids, too!" - Claire Rorick
Get This T-Rrific Tumbler For Your Mom
Review: "Super cute and great quality. It’s printed on, not vinyl. Keeps my coffee hot. Is it a Stanley, or Stanley type quality, no. But it’s not heavy or bulky and fits perfect in my cup holder. Cute, fun gift idea too!" - Amazon Customer
Make A Splash With This Adorable Ducky Tea Infuser
Review: "I use this for all my loose teas. Cute, perfect and it floats. I just love how you earn a kiss from the duck every time you take a sip." - Nachsie
Sometimes Only The The Screaming Goat Will Understand Your Frustration
Review: "Bought for a friend to help deal with work stress and provide some comic relief. She loved it! Would also make the perfect white elephant gift." - Amazon Customer
This Angry Mama Microwave Steam Cleaner Is Both Hillarious And Handy
Review: "I’ve seen this microwave mama for a long time and finally ordered one. She’s a cute and hard working addition to the kitchen." - Sue
P Is For Pterodactyl: The Worst Alphabet Book Ever: As If Spelling Wasn't Hard Enough Already
Review: "I like the images, the book is both clever & funny, and it will amuse everybody in the room, not just the little peeps." - Mary Rehberg
Funny Resin Frogs Decor : From The Lillypad To Your Notepad
Review: "These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed." - Mb C
You Will Be A Happy Camper With This Adorable Vintage Pencil Holder
Review: "Oh my god it’s so cute! I love the outdoors and want my own camper but for now as I work this 9-5 this piece of kitsch will scratch the itch." - Amazon Customer
A Banana Hat Will A-Peel To Everyone
Review: "This is my first time using a Nana hat. It really seems to keep the bananas from turning too ripe/brown longer." - plein2
Farting Poop Pen Adds Some Toilet Humour To Your Writing
Review: "This pen is so funny. I’m still giggling and I am 50 years old. It makes seven different poop fart sounds." - Blu Kerry
You Can Finally Take Your Chicken For A Walk With This Chicken Harness
Review: "This product was amazing for our chickens it fit perfectly and it looked great." - Angela Shanahan
You have made it halfway!
A Toilet Mug Is Perfect For Anyone With A Potty Mouth
Review: "Very cool and fun mug. My husband will use it only for cereals." - Anna Sutherland
This Nic Cage Coffee Mug Is Very Much At-Risk Of Being Stolen At Work
Review: "I LOVE this mug! It works perfectly and is a great quality!" - Sherri
Avoid Any Unexpected Abductions With This UFO Detector
Review: "Ordered this for an Xmas present and a joke. Set it up and it stays plugged in 24/7. We really like the blue lights. But I have to admit when it does get set off, it does give you a weird feeling and it has gone off a few times and when it does, we stop what we are doing and look at each other and we don't say anything we just quietly reset it." - Amazon Customer
This Chicken Lamp Is An Eggquisite Work Of Art
Review: "Bought this for a white elephant gift and who would have thought a chicken would steal the show. Everyone fought over it!" - kelly harmon
Can This Corgi Mouse Pad Stop Making Eye Contact, Please?
Review: "I love it! Really cute and comfortable! I use this for gaming. Arrived in perfect condition." - M.T.
This Rubber Duck For Your Dahsboard Puts Bobble-Head Dogs To Shame
Review: "I loved how easy the duck could be built and it’s the perfect gift for humorous duck lovers. Everything was great quality and definitely worth the price." - Cate Humphrey
Make Your Guests Know Where They Stand With You When You Hang This Shrek Tapestry
Review: "Bought this for a coworker, she loved and everyone else got a giggled out of it. The print looks nice and clear and the material is like cloth so you can reuse it." - alicia salas
This Frog Stress Ball Is Cute And Gross In Equal Measure
Review: "These are a sweet gift for a lover of frogs. She is going to love these. I am very pleased with the colors GREAT gift idea." - Nona/Termite
Wiener Dog Inflatable Raft: Unicorn And Flamingo Floaties Are SO Last Season
Review: "This is Nathan. He's a great dog, listens well and is really friendly. He's the best pal in the pool anyone could ask for! And he loves when people ride him. I always ask if anyone wants to ride my weiner. Its a good idea to blow this weiner up to make it stiff so its easy to get on and ride! Yup Nathan is a great weiner and youll feel it to when you get it!" - Ephet
Stand Out From The Crowd With This Fishbone Claw Clip
Review: "I have pretty long hair down past the middle of my back, and this clip holds it all! I'm not sure how it will fare long-term, but it feels sturdy and decently made." - Melanie
Wipe Your Paws On This Cat Hand Towel And You Are Sure To Have A Laugh
Review: "I got this for my work friend and she loved it… her cat hasn’t decided yet if he’s being mocked." - Deej
You And Your Pooch Can Look Like Tweedle-Dee And Tweedle-Dum With This Adorable Dog Hat With Propeller
Review: "put this propeller hat on all the dogs in my life & they didn’t seem to mind it too much as long as the chin/neck straps weren’t too tight. their ears go between the front & back strap. i had to tie a knot at the end of both straps because there wasn’t a stop to prevent it from coming undone but that’s not a huge deal. it would kind of get crooked if they shaked & flapped their head around but just quickly adjust it. propeller spins really fast like it has a bearing! was kind of surprised the stitch quality. best $10 ever spent" - big e
This Silicone Wine Stopper Turns Any Ocasion Into A Fiesta
Review: "These are super cute! They fit Perfectly on my wine bottles and are so funny." - Lisa Hendrix
These Emotional Support Fries Are The Ultimate Comfort Food
Review: "Got this as a gift for a friend and it’s super cute and soft. Fries can be removed from pouch so they’re fun to move around and take out to play with. Definitely worth the price, they’re great to cuddle and play with." - Dani C
Maybe Swearing Will Help Adult Coloring Book Set: Sometimes Coloring A Mandala Just Isn't Enough
Review: "I loved to color and draw as a kid, now the words are a little more colorful! Truly, these are things I’d love to say at work, but I go home and color instead. Quality pages and markers. Perfect for a coworker. Great for laughs." - Jabaker514
You Can Do The Chicken Run In These Knee-High Novelty Socks
Review: "Okay but how cute are these?!?! What a great gift!! The material is soft and it's very well printed!" - Emily
It Is Still Unclear When You Might Need This Hand Squirrel , But We Will Report Back
Review: "I got this for an online friend across the country as a surprise gift and they loved it. 10/10." - Marlee E.
Wrap Yourself Up Like A Snug Burritos With This Tortilla Throw Blanket
Review: "This blanket is amazing!! Definitely worth the money!! It’s very warm and super soft!! I would definitely recommend this!" - Cynthia
Car French Fry Holder: Because Once You Get Home, The Fries Will Be Cold
Review: "Got one for my nephew and he liked it so much, that I ended up getting one for myself. It fits in my cup holder just fine (I have a 2011 Kia Sorrento). I love that they make my fries or other snacks easily accessible & they keep them from falling over. Makes for a safer and cleaner drive!" - Christine F.
When Life Is Being A Pain In The Butt, This Cat Tissue Holder Will Lighten The Mood
Review: "This tissue box is perfect for a cat lover with a sense of humor! It's sturdy and larger than I imagined. I am pleased with this purchase." - Lizziebear
We Have All Seen The Ketchup And Mustard Costumes, But These Funny Costumes Take It One Step Further
Review: "The costume is simple. You do need to wear something under it. The costume is like a pancho. It goes over your head and sits on the shoulders. It’s very cute." - Gail K.
If You See Yourself As The True Mother Of Your Cat, Maybe This Tongue Grooming Cat Brush Is For You
Review: "My bestie is a cat lady. We've joked about this item for awhile. But no joke, her kitties do love this and so does she. Great gift for the crazy cat people in your life!" - Salamandrea
If You Are Hiding The Decleration Of Independence, This Nic Cage Sequin Throw Pillow Might Cause Some Problems
Review: "I purchased this for a friend for Christmas. Super cute decent quality and affordable." - Kathleen Taylor
Hide The Most Unsightly Bathroom Tool With This Cherry Toilet Brush
Review: "Super cute! Smaller than expected, but worked out to my advantage. Easily hidden behind toilet, but still makes a cute lil statement piece (in the bathroom of all places lol)." - Tina
The side-splitting scrolling continues with more amazing Amazon finds that will make you laugh until you cry.
Is This Llama Wine Bottle Cover The New Brown Bag?
Review: "Completely unnecessary to own, but LOOK HOW CUTE IT IS 🫶🏻" - Megan
CVS Receipt Scarf : Have You Ever Wondered What Those Pesky CVS Receipts Could Be Good For? Now You Know.
Review: "Everyone who sees this scarf always smiles and has a comment. It’s really very fun and quirky." - Neccos
This Classic Possum In A Peanut Pull Back Toy Car Is Always Good For A Laugh
Review: "This was a gift for someone special in my life she really enjoyed the lil guy to this day." - Ryzz
It Isn't A Stretch To Say That This Monkey Toy Squishy Looks Like Fun!
Review: "Great prodcut! My son loves it. It’s exactly what he expected. Durable, stretchy, made to last." - Larissa
This Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument Hits All The Rights Notes For Us
Review: "I just love this instrument! My friends who’ve never seen one get a kick out of it!!! Cute, fun and very low sounding toy." - Valentina Eagar
This Toast Night Light Is Breadfully Cute!
Review: "I like it a lot.. fits nicely in my space with other toast collectibles .😊👍" - Nacira
Terrible Scented Candle: We Have Found The Perfect Gift For Your Frienemy
Review: "Perfect gag gift, it does smell horrible please don’t light it we had to air out the house on Christmas morning hahaha." - Conner
Change Up The Face On Your Desk Daily With This Whiteboard Plant Holder
Review: "This was a complete hit at the office. Everyone loves Fred. He has really jumped in and is a hard worker. Was a little upset though when I found out he got the promotion I went for...." - Chris
This Silicone Tea Infuser Is Toadally Adorable!
Review: "Super cute, super useful. This holds a lot of loose leaf tea, and my favorite part is that it will hang off the side so it doesn't need to be fully submerged. I purchased the frog, because I love frogs, and I love it!" - Lauren
Novelty Crew Socks: Forget About Wearing Your Heart On Your Sleeve, Wear It On Your Socks!
Review: "Great gift for an outspoken, over the top person! She couldn’t wait to show them off at work! Fit true to size, great quality , made to last!! Great conversation item! Super gift!!" - Amazon Customer
Have You Ever Herd Of This Cow Cheese Storage Container ?
Review: "This cheese container brings me so much joy. I smile every time I open the fridge. It’s also great not having cheese slices sliding all over the place inside the fridge. I wish they made meat storage containers with cows, chickens and pigs on them." - Valarie
You Don't Need To Live On A Ranch To Get Yourself This Patterned Velvet Cow Ottoman
Review: "Otto fits right in. Exactly what I was looking for. Perfect as a footrest. Comes with little discs to put on the legs to even it out to keep it from wobbling. Took a little fiddling with but eventually got the legs level." - Panda
Original World's Smallest Violin Toy Keychain : For When Someone Won't Stop Telling You Their Sad Story
Review: "I bought this violin as a joke and it was exactly what I wanted. It also easily plays a song with a simple push of a button." - Michelle
This Unicorn Squirrel Feeder Is Sure To Turn Some Heads
Review: "Squirrels are going to go after your bird seed anyway, why not get some entertainment out of it? Took them a little time to try but they quickly realized what's it and the entirement begins!" - Laura WagnerTinker
At Least Make Cleaning Up After Your Dog A Little Fun With This Dog Poop Bag Holder
Review: "This is such a cute item! I can’t help but show it off to everyone. It is easy to install a roll of bags and it is able to fit larger rolls of bags. Definitely worth the value to me." - RDe Leon
We Won't Blame You If You Say "I Guess Alpaca This Llama Planter Into My Cart"
Review: "Such a cute and unusual little gift for someone who loves llamas and plants! I bought for a friend as a house warming gift and she is obsessed! Really good value for money and perfect desktop size." - sheridan Mary vogel-field
You Propbably Won't Leave Streaks In These Handerpants
Review: "Got these as a gag gift for a Christmas party. Everyone got a good laugh, but they are also functional as a layering piece!" - JFS
Nemo Socks : You Will Probably Need The Help Of A Little Blue Fish To Find The Other Sock After Laundry Day
Review: "Bought these socks for a white elephant gift - there was actually a battle over them. They're cute, funny, and comfortable." - E. Levy
Stuffed Proboscis Monkey Plush : Capibaras Have Had Their Moment. Let's Shine The Light On Proboscis Monkeys For A Change
Review: "Best purchase ive ever made. Buy this baby if you are thinking about it. Soft, beautiful. (Also well made.) Him so handsome, best addition to my collection of weird stuffed animals." - Faith Strickland
Show Off Your Pearly Whites With These Denture Earrings
Review: "I got these for my 83 year-old mom after she got dentures. She wears them all the time and thinks they're hysterical." - LRF812
This Dino Nugget Pillow Looks Good Enough To Eat
Review: "It’s tight about the size I was expecting, very soft and well made. They are shipped in vacuum sealing but unfold fully after about a day. I love it very much" - Destiney Fisher
One You Pop, You Can't Stop With This Magic Potato Chip Cans
Review: "The snake was much larger than expected. It worked very well and my nephew loved it! Easy to put back in jar and has been fun all day. Worth the price." - Sara
Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek Will Be Your Kid's Nr.2 Favorite Toy
Review: "Got this as a gift for my four year old and they loved it. Very simple and fun to play with." - CC
Stop Crying Crocodile Tears When Chopping Onions Thanks To This Croc Chop Veggie Chopper
