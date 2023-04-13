Woman Asks If She’s The Jerk For Leaving Her Fiancé’s Birthday Party After Becoming The Victim Of His 16 Y.O. Daughter’s Prank

Standing in front of the altar, we make a vow to be with our spouse for the rest of our lives, in joy and sorrow – but our life, unfortunately, is such that sometimes these promises have to be broken. And then we try build a new family life with another person. And this is not always that easy, especially when our new spouse has their own children from a previous marriage.

The history of interaction between stepparents and stepkids is well known in world culture, and often it is not so much interaction as confrontation. Moreover, as is typical, very often such conflicts arise literally out of the blue and develop rapidly, threatening the very existence of a newly minted family. As it happened, for example, in a recent story by user u/Ornery_Guarantee_625 from the AITA Reddit community.

So the Original Poster (OP) is going to get married to her boyfriend soon and they are also planning to move in together in the nearest future. But for now, the spouses-to-be live separately, and the author of the post, in her own words, faced a serious problem in the face of her fiancé’s 16-year-old daughter. The thing is that the teen does not seem to take her future stepmom seriously and constantly pranks her – the further, the more seriously and offensively.

The woman tried several times to talk to both the teen and her dad, but this did not lead to anything serious. The girl just laughed it off, and the OP’s fiance also said that it’s just such an age, and you just need to endure, nothing can be done about it. But time passed, offensive pranks continued, only upsetting the author of the post.

The last straw, as the original poster admits, was her fiancé’s birthday celebration, which was attended by many of their relatives and friends. And at some point at the table, the OP saw her underwear hanging in the corner and her stepdaughter, slyly grinning, stated that the woman forgot it in their house last time, and that she would not want to see and find it here in the future.

The author could not stand it, especially since all the people around, including her fiancé, were shocked by this dirty prank. The woman couldn’t help but yell at her stepdaughter, who again tried to make it a joke, but this time the OP was unstoppable. She stormed out of the house and turned off her phone, and when having calmed down a bit turned it back on, she found a lot of missed calls and texts from her fiancé, who not only did not stand up for her, but also accused her of ruining his birthday party. Several days passed, the man expected an apology from the fiancee, but she did not at all consider that she was overreacted somehow.

According to psychologists, such situations, alas, are quite common, and mostly teenagers are the instigators here. Firstly, this is the period of their next behavioral crisis associated with growing up. Secondly, the crisis is superimposed by the appearance of another person in their family, whom the child inevitably compares with their biological parent, and very often these comparisons turn out to be far from in favor of stepmom or stepdad…

“Teenagers (and preteens) are rebellious and reactive, and they do exactly the opposite of what they are told. This is a normal and essential part of growing up and becoming a free-thinking, self-reliant adult,” the authors of the FamilyEducation portal note. “While your stepteen strains against the reins of authority (that’s you and your partner), your challenge is to remain calm.”

“When he pushes you away, he’s not deliberately hurting your feelings. It also helps to understand what “normal” rebellion looks like so you can help prevent (or deal with) the more destructive and self-destructive forms. Some high schools have parent education nights that can truly help.” experts claim.

And still, people in the comments do believe that such behavior on the part of the stepdaughter looks completely wrong, and even more inappropriate is the actual support of this behavior by her dad. “You deserve to receive an apology from the rude, thoughtless teen who put your underwear on display. This was not a prank, this was a humuliation”, commenters are pretty sure. And some guys even advise the original poster to call off the engagement. Well, as you can see, opinions are significantly divided, so it will be interesting for us to know your point of view in the comments.

