ADVERTISEMENT

The last few months have forced many folks to engage in an unwanted crash course on basic economics. On the one hand, it’s good for more folks to get first hand experience with some of the financial building blocks of the world, on the other hand, it’s somewhat surprising how many people were not at all aware of what some words actually mean.

Content creator and small business owner Lexi Larson shared how US tariffs on Chinese goods would very likely ruin her company. We reached out to her via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Economic uncertainty makes it pretty hard to run most businesses

Share icon

Image credits: itslexilarson

So one woman shared exactly how the incoming tariffs on China could ruin her business

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: itslexilarson

ADVERTISEMENT

Some viewers seemed to have a lot of misconceptions about how tariffs work

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT