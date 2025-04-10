ADVERTISEMENT

The last few months have forced many folks to engage in an unwanted crash course on basic economics. On the one hand, it’s good for more folks to get first hand experience with some of the financial building blocks of the world, on the other hand, it’s somewhat surprising how many people were not at all aware of what some words actually mean.

Content creator and small business owner Lexi Larson shared how US tariffs on Chinese goods would very likely ruin her company. We reached out to her via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Small business owner in a car discussing how new tariffs could impact her company.

    Image credits: itslexilarson

    So one woman shared exactly how the incoming tariffs on China could ruin her business

    US small business owner worried about new tariffs, uncertain about $30,000 shipment from China.

    A small business owner discusses the impact of tariffs on her company from inside a car.

    Text discussing new tariffs impacting small business owner's operations in the US.

    A small business owner in the US discusses tariffs' impact, sitting in a car, wearing a brown jacket.

    Text from a small business owner in the US expressing concerns about tariffs impacting her company’s operations and expenses.

    Text from a US small business owner concerned about high tariffs on imported products.

    Text describing a US small business owner's dilemma about tariffs affecting product returns to China.

    Text from a small business owner in the US expressing concern over tariffs impacting her company.

    Small business owner in a car discussing the negative impact of new tariffs on her company.

    Text expressing a small business owner's shock over new tariffs and potential financial loss in the US.

    Image credits: itslexilarson

    Some viewers seemed to have a lot of misconceptions about how tariffs work

    Comments discussing tariffs impact on small business owners in the U.S., referencing import costs and consumer prices.

    User comment on tariffs affecting small business owner, 403 likes.

    Comment by user with sunglasses about playing golf instead of caring. Includes a like count of 16.7K.

    Comment discussing tariffs' impact on US citizens, emphasizing small business owner's concerns about new tariffs affecting her company.

    A comment discussing tariffs with a high number of likes, questioning statements about China paying them.

    Comment discussing impact of tariffs on small business owners in the US.

    Comment discussing tariffs impact on small business, stating "Tell customs that China is paying the bill" with 90 likes.

    Comment discussing the impact of tariffs on a small business owner in the US with political references.

    Comment on tariffs discussing economic impact on small business owner.

    Comment about US tariffs impacting small business, questioning consequences of actions.

    Text comments about US small business owner's challenges with tariffs, mentioning importing fabric and local job creation.

    Comment discussing how tariffs affect small business owners in the US.

    Comment questioning small business owner's choice to import from China over local manufacturers, referencing tariffs.

    Comment highlights small businesses at risk from tariffs, favoring big corporations.

    Comment discussing tariffs with 30 likes, highlighting concerns of a small business owner in the US.

