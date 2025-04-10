Small Business Owner In The US Explains How The New Tariffs Will Destroy Her Company
The last few months have forced many folks to engage in an unwanted crash course on basic economics. On the one hand, it’s good for more folks to get first hand experience with some of the financial building blocks of the world, on the other hand, it’s somewhat surprising how many people were not at all aware of what some words actually mean.
Content creator and small business owner Lexi Larson shared how US tariffs on Chinese goods would very likely ruin her company. We reached out to her via email and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Economic uncertainty makes it pretty hard to run most businesses
Image credits: itslexilarson
So one woman shared exactly how the incoming tariffs on China could ruin her business
Image credits: itslexilarson
Some viewers seemed to have a lot of misconceptions about how tariffs work
Oh my god these people are stupid. Because we cannot compete with Chinese factories! We have minimum wage. If they do open factories here to have competitive prices with China, you’re going to need to wish for tons of immigrants that are willing to work for nearly nothing and live ten people to a one bedroom place. But where would she even get the materials until those factories opened? It’s not like the US just has stockpiles of all of the different things we import. And the US does not even possess the raw materials to make a lot of it. Nor the man power. All of these amazing factories that are going to be opening are going to be highly automated or pay starvation wages. So many older people that were able to afford life, buying a house, feeding and raising a family on a high school education have no freaking clue what the world is really like now.
So you support worker explotation for you own benefy and having cheap things ? But not americans of course, only people in other countries and inmigrants in usa
"Your fault why didn't you use US products"--the utter cluelessness of economy and trade. Yip. I know they can't read me but I bet you anything this person owns very many non-US products, many of which she would not have been able to afford if they had had crazy tariffs on them. Or which would be hard to produce at all in the US. Quoting an economic analyst: "so there in the 21st century, we have a president from the 20th century imposing measures from the 19th". BTW McKinley was no longer pro-increasing tariffs once he was president.
I posted on here a couple days ago that I had to buy knives made in Germany because I couldn't find any decent ones made in the USA. So we checked my husband's Carhart jackets.Proudly worn by hunters, construction workers etc...Made in Mexico 🇲🇽 😂 They are quality coats, gloves, hats and shoes! My husband's republican boss buys them for the employees. I know the boss voted trump the first time. not so sure about this time because his boss is actually a smart and kind man. These terriffs are going to hurt the business but it's an essential biz so not likely to go under. it's the customers that are going to be hit. And they are corporate customers so that cost will go down to consumers like you and me🥴 Are we winning yet?
"If only Donald Trump had given American voters some small, slight, feint clue that he was a deranged criminal moron all this chaos and destruction could have been avoided! But alas, no! For our Donald always played the perfect gentleman; polite, modest, kind, restrained, deeply thoughtful, coherent & articulate, wise & mature, democracy-loving, and law-abiding. Deeply respectful of women, minorities, immigrants, the disabled, and fellow Republicans, this seeming paragon of a human being had never had a bad word for anyone, never been caught lying, or even seen inside a courtroom (or trying to overturn democracy) – why he wouldn’t even say boo to a goose, or harm a fly! Seemingly without a thought for himself, his one concern was for the well-being of others! So I’m afraid it was impossible – utterly impossible I tell you! - for those ever so smart and intelligent Trump voters to see through the angelic veneer.
Oh my god these people are stupid. Because we cannot compete with Chinese factories! We have minimum wage. If they do open factories here to have competitive prices with China, you’re going to need to wish for tons of immigrants that are willing to work for nearly nothing and live ten people to a one bedroom place. But where would she even get the materials until those factories opened? It’s not like the US just has stockpiles of all of the different things we import. And the US does not even possess the raw materials to make a lot of it. Nor the man power. All of these amazing factories that are going to be opening are going to be highly automated or pay starvation wages. So many older people that were able to afford life, buying a house, feeding and raising a family on a high school education have no freaking clue what the world is really like now.
So you support worker explotation for you own benefy and having cheap things ? But not americans of course, only people in other countries and inmigrants in usa
"Your fault why didn't you use US products"--the utter cluelessness of economy and trade. Yip. I know they can't read me but I bet you anything this person owns very many non-US products, many of which she would not have been able to afford if they had had crazy tariffs on them. Or which would be hard to produce at all in the US. Quoting an economic analyst: "so there in the 21st century, we have a president from the 20th century imposing measures from the 19th". BTW McKinley was no longer pro-increasing tariffs once he was president.
I posted on here a couple days ago that I had to buy knives made in Germany because I couldn't find any decent ones made in the USA. So we checked my husband's Carhart jackets.Proudly worn by hunters, construction workers etc...Made in Mexico 🇲🇽 😂 They are quality coats, gloves, hats and shoes! My husband's republican boss buys them for the employees. I know the boss voted trump the first time. not so sure about this time because his boss is actually a smart and kind man. These terriffs are going to hurt the business but it's an essential biz so not likely to go under. it's the customers that are going to be hit. And they are corporate customers so that cost will go down to consumers like you and me🥴 Are we winning yet?
"If only Donald Trump had given American voters some small, slight, feint clue that he was a deranged criminal moron all this chaos and destruction could have been avoided! But alas, no! For our Donald always played the perfect gentleman; polite, modest, kind, restrained, deeply thoughtful, coherent & articulate, wise & mature, democracy-loving, and law-abiding. Deeply respectful of women, minorities, immigrants, the disabled, and fellow Republicans, this seeming paragon of a human being had never had a bad word for anyone, never been caught lying, or even seen inside a courtroom (or trying to overturn democracy) – why he wouldn’t even say boo to a goose, or harm a fly! Seemingly without a thought for himself, his one concern was for the well-being of others! So I’m afraid it was impossible – utterly impossible I tell you! - for those ever so smart and intelligent Trump voters to see through the angelic veneer.
33
8