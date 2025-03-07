Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Worker Maliciously Complies With Dumb Rule, Ends Up Making A Fool Of The CEO
Work & Money

Worker Maliciously Complies With Dumb Rule, Ends Up Making A Fool Of The CEO

If your workplace enforces a rule that seems completely pointless, you have two options—fight it or follow it to the letter to prove a point.

This Redditor chose the latter. As a security guard, he was instructed to keep employees from using the main entrance and direct them elsewhere. No exceptions. So, he did exactly that, even when the person standing at the door was none other than the CEO himself.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The security guard was instructed not to let employees through the main entrance

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    So he did just that, even when the person standing at the door was the CEO

    Image credits: user20119892 (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Infinite-Salary5861

    In the comments, the author shared more context

    But readers couldn’t get over the epic power move he pulled

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Are we sure the EDP had a mix of "schizophrenia, methamphetamines and herpes", and not just a case of prescience?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    ...running onto the helipad...to take a selfie...with the life flight patient.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
