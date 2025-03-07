Worker Maliciously Complies With Dumb Rule, Ends Up Making A Fool Of The CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

If your workplace enforces a rule that seems completely pointless, you have two options—fight it or follow it to the letter to prove a point.

This Redditor chose the latter. As a security guard, he was instructed to keep employees from using the main entrance and direct them elsewhere. No exceptions. So, he did exactly that, even when the person standing at the door was none other than the CEO himself.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The security guard was instructed not to let employees through the main entrance

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

So he did just that, even when the person standing at the door was the CEO

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: user20119892 (not the actual image)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro (not the actual image)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Infinite-Salary5861

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments, the author shared more context

But readers couldn’t get over the epic power move he pulled

ADVERTISEMENT