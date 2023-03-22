You are not going to catch me being too emotional at work, there's a balance. And I'm not saying you need to be a robot. No, you need to have emotional intelligence. And that took me some time to master. But it is definitely the top two or three qualities you need to be successful. And I'm not just talking about work, I'm talking about as an individual, for yourself. Having that emotional balance allows you to make decisions, not based on emotions, but a little bit more based on facts. And then you also know when to weigh in or introduce emotions, whether it's empathy, even if you know, you want to lighten up a mood and be a little bit more on the soft side. But having emotional intelligence is a must. So you are not going to catch me being overly emotional about something at work. Nope. And I will say just so you're aware, I used to be a crier. Like when I used to get frustrated or upset about things, I would cry at work sometimes. That was the biggest mistake I could have ever made. Ever. Do you know why? Because people then started to take me less seriously and thought I was just driven by emotion. Now, miss me with that.

