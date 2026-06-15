ADVERTISEMENT

History may often be presented as serious and distant, but the Instagram page ‘Ancient Cringe’ gives it a funny twist. By pairing classical paintings, sculptures, and historical artworks with modern captions, the page turns centuries-old expressions into memes about anxiety, awkward conversations, procrastination, relationships, and the general struggle of getting through the day.

A dramatic religious scene can suddenly feel like a reaction to a minor inconvenience, while a nobleman from hundreds of years ago may look like someone deeply regretting a text they just sent. In the end, ‘Ancient Cringe’ is a funny reminder that while fashion, technology, and daily life have changed, human emotions are still very much the same.

We’ve collected some of the funniest posts from ‘Ancient Cringe’ below, so scroll down to check them out and vote on your favorites.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

ancientcringe Report

15points
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
Premium 26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty much what I said to myself before every shift when I worked retail XD

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    14points
    POST
    #3

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    12points
    POST
    #4

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    10points
    POST
    #7

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    8points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think suits of armour are meant to be folded.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    7points
    POST
    #14

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    7points
    POST
    #15

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    6points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    6points
    POST
    nadiad_1 avatar
    Nadia D
    Nadia D
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Three hours is more like that

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    5points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people are like computers: you have to punch the information in.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I slept weird like three nights ago and my neck is still all sore and messed up XD

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's okay, you don't need a good vocabulary nowadays...or so I'm told.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #43

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    50 Hilarious Classical Art Memes From Ancient Cringe That Prove People Haven’t Changed Much In Hundreds Of Years

    ancientcringe Report

    1point
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A fossilised pizza slice!

    0
    0points
    reply
    Follow