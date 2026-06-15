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Deciding who makes the guest list is arguably one of the most stressful parts of planning a wedding. Do you invite cousin Steve, who only remembers you exist when he needs a favor, just because he’s family? What about the friend you adore but haven’t properly caught up with in years? It’s a lot to figure out, and sometimes, the whole thing can go very wrong.

One woman ended up getting caught in that exact mess. Her friend uninvited her from the wedding to make room for other people, making the situation painfully awkward. Well, that choice came back to bite the bride, because now she’s actually scrambling to find guests willing to attend. Read the full story below.

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The bride uninvited a friend from her wedding to make room for other people

Image credits: gpointstudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

Well, that decision came back to bite her, because now she’s begging guests to show up to her big day at all

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Image credits: DragonImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: dizzybutstable

Readers had a lot to say, and the woman replied to them in the comments

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Ultimately, many agreed that the whole thing was a very tacky move from the bride

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