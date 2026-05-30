Bored Panda has put together a compilation of brides behaving badly. From the one who lost the plot after her grandmother had the "audacity" to pass away and ruin the seating arrangements, to the bridezilla of note who made her groom get a nose job ahead of the big day so that he could have "a more symmetrical look," many of these stories might have you wondering, "What in the holy matrimony?!"

Whether they're making lofty demands, screaming at vendors, acting entitled, or giving guests a list of ridiculous rules, these brides are proof that weddings can bring out the worst in certain people. A bridesmaid once revealed how they cut their hair in a bid to deal with the heat, and the bride hit the roof because what about the up-do? Admittedly, the meltdown only lasted a few moments, and was tame in comparison to many of the other horror stories out there.

What do you get when you mix a woman who is about to get married, with Godzilla, the king (or, in this case, queen) of all monsters? A not-so-elusive creature that's become known as Bridezilla, feared and loathed by many.

#1 I had a friend that threw a temper tantrum, complete with screaming and foot stomping, because her grandmother had the audacity to pass away a few hours before her wedding. She said it would throw off the seating arrangements, because now there would be a big empty space.



She is currently half way through her 2nd divorce.

Demanding, controlling, entitled and rude. These are just a few of the words used to describe bridezilla. She's many a wedding vendor, family member, bridesmaid, guest, and even groom's worst nightmare. "The scariest thing about a bridezilla is that anybody can become one," quips The Cut. "She is the urban legend lurking inside all women of a certain age." While Godzilla debuted in 1954, it took a little longer for bridezilla to surface. The word is believed to have first appeared in print in a 1995 Boston Globe article, and was defined as “the name wedding consultants bestow on brides who are particularly difficult and obnoxious.” The piece also classifies bridezillas as women who "lose sight of the solemnity of the wedding." ADVERTISEMENT And the word "bridezilla" seems to have stuck... for good - or bad - reasons.

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#2 I lost alot of weight (4 stone) before my friends wedding. She was insanely jealous, made me feel bad about it, even though I was extremely proud of myself for having done it. When my bridesmaid dress didnt fit for the final fitting, her and her mother looked me up and down with disgust and told me I 'should have told them how much weight I was going to lose'.



That was only one story. There are more.

#3 This bride-to-be made the groom-to-be have a nose job!



We were invited by the bride's family who were pretty well off. She was older so I didn't know her very well but what I remember is her being stand-offish. Apparently the wedding had to postponed so the groom(who agreed to the procedure) could recover and have a more symmetrical look, I really couldn't see any difference. At the reception she went around telling people that her dress was by Vera Wang, later her mother told my mom that the whole shebang had cost almost $100,000!

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But some argue that brides shouldn't be blamed for acting like brats because it's not their fault that they are forced to morph into bridezillas. “They don’t come out of thin air,” said one bride on TikTok says of bridezillas. “It definitely is people pushing and pushing and pushing and pushing and pushing and pushing and pushing us to this point.” “I’ve seen many a level-headed woman lose their [cool] in the thick of planning a wedding,” said another. There are even those who firmly believe the word "bridezilla" shouldn't exist at all...

#4 A girl I knew from school (we weren't friends but our parents were) who sent out a strict diet plan to not just the bridesmaids but family members. She didn't want anyone to 'ruin' the group photos.

#5 I knew a woman who was a bridesmaid in a relatives wedding. She was married and had been trying to get pregnant for a while. Finally, her and her hubby got lucky and she conceived.



The bridezilla got furious and kicked her out of the wedding because she would be pregant in the pictures. 3 months later, sadly, the woman miscarried. The bride called her with a response along the lines of "good, well now you can be back in the wedding."



Needless to say, she did nto even attend it.

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#6 I attended the wedding of a family friend's daughter, so didn't really know her. It was a nighttime reception, so probably from 6pm-11 or 12, the ceremony immediately preceding.



When we went into the reception, we were expecting a buffet or something to be set up, but there was nothing. Later we found out that there was no food for the 120 guests, but rather a cheese spread, fruit platter, and vegetables with dip.



After an hour, people were really hungry and some people started to leave because they were expecting to be fed and didn't want to stay.



When the bride found out, she ran across the room in her dress and blocked the doors, screaming about how everyone is ruining her wedding and screaming "Bride's Day, Bride's Way!" It was such a scene that her father had to peel her off the door (don't know where the husband was, probably cowering) and people who didn't know her that well all left.



I heard through the grapevine that she was inconsolable the entire night, got trashed and threw up (hopefully on her dress, but not sure).



Oh well, Bride's Day, Bride's Way!

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Dr. Jocelyn Charnas, a Clinical Psychologist who has been dubbed "The Wedding Doctor" is one of them. "I am very much in favor of losing the term bridezilla," says Charnas. "It's denigrating and pathologizing what really is a normal process of responding to a high level of stress. And, most basically, it's a sexist term."

#7 Years ago, my brother was best man in a wedding. He wore a beard at the time. For months prior to the wedding, the bride pestered him about his beard. She wanted him to be clean shaven for the wedding. So, after many moons, he gave in and promised that he'd shave before the wedding.



Night before the wedding he shaved it into a fu manchu.

#8 At a wedding I went to the bride replaced a bridesmaid of hers at the last minute because she dyed her hair a slightly lighter brown the night before. Apparently it didn't match the dress, which was bright pink.

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#9 I use to work for a tent company and we would set up for weddings. One in particular comes to mind....



It was 95 degrees out, middle of July, and we were all suffering. This was a large wedding, with a large tent, stage, dance floor, tables, chairs, plates, silverware, lights, ect.



We arrived at her parents house at 7am. She was all nice and calm, said that she would buy us all lunch (6 or 7 guys) at around noon to thank us for our hard work. She also said that she would bring us water since it was so hot out and we could tap into the keg when we were done. Great deal right?



Wrong. About noon we had gotten the tent up, the lighting done, the stage and dance floor partially set up. She came running out saying that we needed to move the tent 3 feet. Yes, we needed to move the 240' by 60' tent 3 feet. My initial response was, "are you kidding me?" She wasn't. After talking it over with her we decided to move the tent (we had too, the customer is always right even when they say this is where I want the tent to go, we put it up and she changes her mind). We take it down, move the tent 3 feet and put it back up. It is now pushing 8 pm. Still no water, lunch or dinner. 10 pm rolls around and we are unloading tables. She comes storming out saying, "You are making too much noise!!! BE QUIET."



One guy I worked with asked, "Can we please get some water now, we drank all of the water that we brought"



She goes, "Umm.... The hose is around back, take some but not too much, water is expensive."



We never got a lunch, dinner or beer. We worked from 7 am to 11 pm at her house (not to mention the 45ish minute drive to and from her house). I never had a problem with working those type of hours if people tipped us, gave us food and thanked us. She didn't do anything.

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The expert adds that society has a long history of pathologizing women's emotions, reactions and behaviors. For example, she says, "hysteria" was a diagnosis given to women through the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) right up until 1980. "The concept of denigrating women's behaviors is not new, and the term bridezilla is just another version of it," Charnas told wedding planning platform The Knot.

#10 I was dating my cousin's best friend. My cousin and his now wife were getting married. I was a bridesmaid, my boyfriend at the time was the best man. Me and the boyfriend broke up. I got an email from the bride to be telling me I was no longer a bridesmaid. I said that's not a problem, I saw that coming, but as I was living 3000km away at the time, I politely explained that it was unlikely that I would make the trip out. She lost [it]. She severed ties with me and told me that my family was no longer welcome to the wedding. To this day, my family does not speak with my cousin's family because of her.

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#11 This situation made me lose one of my good friends. My friend is getting married in October. We were friends for about 8 years. She asked me to be one of her bridesmaids and I happily obliged. Little did I know she was going to be big-headed ego bridezilla.



She demanded that everyone wear these hideous dresses that we had to pay for. I was okay with it since they didn't cost that much. She also demanded that all the girls dye their hair because she could be the ONLY blonde one there. I have naturally blonde hair and I'm not going to dye it for a day. She got pissed at me that I wouldn't dye my hair and replaced me with a girl that she's known for years but recently become friends with. They used to talk [trash] behind each others backs.



Next she had to nerve to ask everyone who wasn't in her bridal party to pay 80$ per guest (160$ for me and my boyfriend) for food. She's having a buffet of BBQ. She also expected a present that was valued above 50$. She sent all of this via Facebook. I sent her a message back and told her I would either pay for the food or a present and for her to choose. I got a hard copy invite recently and realized that the date was the same date my boyfriend is doing Tough Mudder competition. I chose that over her wedding.





Tl;dr - Friend asks 80$ per person and 50$+ wedding present. Also kicks me out of bridal party because I didn't dye my hair something other than blonde.

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#12 I was in a wedding party and attended with my, then, fiancee. The bride refused to allow her to be in any of the informal friend and family photos, because, "Well, these things don't always work out, and I don't want to have guess who this person is ten years from now."



I am married to that, then, fiancee, and the other couple has had repeated separations and are likely only staying together because of their kids.

#13 I know a girl who basically demanded that her parents pay for her wedding.



It was ultra lavish, nice and all.



Come to find out later her parents took out a 2nd mortgage to pay for it...



I hope I never have a daughter like that.

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#14 Let's just say.....she punched the priest in the face.

#15 My cousin had a screaming hissy fit because none of her bridesmaids could afford to attend her "dream bachelorette party" in Vegas. (We're on the east coast.) She even [complained] about it on Facebook. We went to Atlantic City instead. That blew.

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#16 My boyfriend's brother got married, and in the middle of the ceremony the groom's phone alarm went off in his pocket. The bride flipped out, interrupting the pastor, to reach into his pocket for his phone, that he had already silenced.



She started [complaining] about how "I can't believe you let your phone go off in the middle of our wedding." Hands it to the maid of honor and says "remind me to smash that later." In the middle of her wedding.



She also rolled her eyes when the pastor was talking about God, chatted with the groom during the talk about keeping a marriage together, and during the vows part interrupted the pastor to say "The father, the son, the holy spirit, yeah I know."

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#17 My GF's mothers wedding 2 years ago. Her future brother in law was missing for 2 weeks. He was supposed to be the best man but on a delivery he vanished and no one knew where he went. That morning her future husband got a call that the police had found him. He had been shot 2 times and [passed away] in a ditch the delivery truck full of packages was gone. The husband was horrified and told the bride that he can't get married today. She slapped him and stormed out screaming that she cant believe the *HE* could be so selfish that today wasn't just about him and his **stupid brother**. My gf was just as mad ... Me and the husband both left them that day and are good friends to this day.

#18 No, I got this one.



One of my boyfriend's best friends from high school just got married last weekend, but we didn't go to the wedding. Why? Because the bride wanted it to be in the most beautiful place on earth- and for her, that's in a place called Zion, specifically a portion of the canyon.



This is two hours outside of Las Vegas (a six hour drive for pretty much *everyone they know*). In order to get to this particular area, you have to hike about 3 hours, MOST of which is *through a river* and some of which is up the side of a mountain, mere feet away from the dropoff point. Once there, you have no amenities- no bathrooms, no water or food except what you bring.



Also, the trail is so narrow only 10 people can traverse it at a time, so they had to have the entire wedding party wait at the base of the trail and 10 of them move forward in increments of 20 minutes, so from what I was told by other attendees, it took about 2 1/2 hours for everyone to get on site.



She made their parents, aunts/uncles, children, anyone who wanted to attend their ceremony, hike through a river for 3 hours to watch her say "I do".



No thank you.

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#19 I was supposed to be in a good high school friend's wedding this past January. I found out six weeks before the wedding that my dad had only six weeks to live (he had cancer for two years...a fact she was fully aware of). I made the decision to go ahead and drop out so nothing would stand in the way of her day. She texted me three days before the wedding basically calling me a liar because my dad outlived the doctor's expectations.

#20 My step sister threw me out of her wedding because her husband to be complimented me on my weight loss.



Edit: They're divorced now, only married because of a baby that she admitted might be their roommate's. The "husband" also tried repeatedly to sleep with me from age 14 through my senior year at age 16.

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#21 I was asked to be a bridesmaid once for a woman I barely knew. When I asked her why she wanted me to be her bridesmaid (instead of just agreeing), she said it was because I was less attractive than her and I would make her look even better by comparison in her pictures.

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#22 I'm a guy that used to have very very long hair. I was a groomsman in my friend's wedding. About 6 months after the wedding i cut my hair off. It is now about a year later and his wife still gives me [a hard time] for not having cut it for their wedding. I tell her I'll cut it for her next one.

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#23 My best friend, who is normally very sweet and quiet, was quite rude when she got married. First she told me when *I* would be having her bridal shower (set a date without consulting me in any way) at *my* house, and what *I* would be serving. I was in the middle of my honors year of my bachelor degree in *another city* (15 hour drive away), and she set the date for right in the middle of exams.



She also *planned* on making all sorts of things for her wedding to save money (aisle runner, center pieces, arch, veil etc.). I came into town the night before the wedding, and she says to me: "I didn't have time to get anything made, so I need you to do it." I stayed up all night sewing and arranging flowers while she slept.



It was in the middle of winter and when we arrived at the hall the floor hadn't been cleaned and was covered with salt stains. There was nothing to clean it with but a bucket and a cloth. So after staying up working all night, *I* had to clean a floor on my hands and knees. I was exhausted, sore and hated every minute of her wedding.



I didn't talk to her for months after that.

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#24 My sister was was self-centered jerk for about 6 months with her coup de gras being the wedding day. I know it was all nerves so I don't harbor any grudges, but ugh I wouldn't relive that day for all the money in the world.



My strongest memory is her holding a bag of her [stuff] and SCREAMING on the church steps *"Why am I holding something WILL SOMEONE EXPLAIN TO ME WHY I AM HOLDING SOMETHING ON MY WEDDING DAY??? Someone better take this out of my hands immediately"*.

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#25 My fiancée's best friend (who were each others maid of honors) of 20 years got engaged about two years before we did. It was only until after we announce our wedding date that she officially decided hers - four months before our date. She has ordered that my fiancée grow her hair out (she normally has a very short cut, and feels very uncomfortable with long hair), has started pushing diets in my fiancée's direction (knowing full well she has body image issues and suffered eating disorders in the past) and has refused to talk about our wedding, changing the subject to hers at every chance.



She also wants a second wedding, about 6 months after the initial one, in Mexico. It will cost us about 3000 each, and we're just barely middle-class ourselves. We'd rather save that money and put it towards kids. When that was mentioned she got very passive-aggressive and said that we were too young (25) to have kids and it was a stupid idea.



She went wedding dress shopping without my fiancée, her maid of honor.



She has thrown fits about how stressful and busy her wedding has made her and whenever fiancée brings up how we did X together, or finished Y ahead of time, she [complains] about how lazy and stupid her husband-to-be is and she has more to worry about because she's doing all the work herself.



Her parents are paying for most of her wedding (they have also bought her a house). We are paying for everything ourselves and are keeping the wedding under 10,000 and she has constantly called our wedding 'more of a big party really' because we're not doing frivolous things like Hummer Limos or 6,000 dollar dresses. Did I mentioned we're lesbians? She's told us repeatedly that hers is the 'real wedding'



And finally, she recently ducked out of Maid of Honor duties, claiming she'll just be too busy with her own wedding to handle the stress of Moh duties. But she still expects my fiancée to do it for her. She instead volunteered my fiancée's sister, who will have an infant by that time, to take charge.



It's really weird because these girls have been friends for 20 years and before we got engaged I met her multiple times and she was always great. Then as soon as we started planning our wedding something snapped.



Tl;dr fiancée's best friend turned into a competitive snoot during our mutual engagements.

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#26 I work in an industry with a busy season such that you cannot get time off toward the end. When my wife's sister let us know (3 months in advance) that she was getting married just after the busy season, I told her that I was glad it was then because if it had been even three days earlier I couldn't attend, due to the time it would take to travel the 900 miles to be there. The next day she called us and told us that they'd moved the wedding to two weeks earlier.



Well, I apologetically explained to her that I couldn't be there because it would literally be the end of my career. She didn't listen to a word I said and tried to guilt trip me into going. Despite them knowing I wouldn't attend in this situation *even before they changed the date of the wedding*, I would get phone calls every other day with either SIL or MIL yelling and screaming at me because I was going to ruin the wedding by not being there.



My wife went to the wedding. I ate a pizza. It was friggin' delicious.

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#27 My auntie was 38 when she got married, she was the eldest of two sisters (her sister was my mum; my mum got married when she was 22 to my dad) so she'd waited a long time for a guy to marry her (she'd been engaged three times before to three different men, each one had broken off the engagement). My sister was one of her bridesmaids. During a practice at the church, my aunt shouted at my sister for walking out of time. My sister was only seven at the time and to have a seriously stressed bridezilla in her face because she didn't put her foot in the right place at the right time was terrifying.



She burst into tears and according to my mum, my aunt said, "Oh and *NOW* she's crying. Can you remind me how old you are?!" My mum was furious with her, my aunt is stubborn so for a few weeks my mum told my aunt to find a new bridesmaid. My aunt wouldn't budge until my grandmother eventually begged her to for the sake of the wedding.



Even now my sister isn't fond of my aunt. My aunt is still extremely stressy, she has a young daughter of her own now who she treats like a queen. If anything happens to her, she turns into the Hulk.

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#28 Bridezilla is putting it mildly. I once flew into a foreign country for this woman's wedding since I was a bridesmaid. The time I was there I witnessed her: shoving her daughter, starving and neglecting her pets, constantly fighting with her fiance, trying to control what I ate, accused me of stealing from her since I took a Pepsi from the refrigerator after they said to make myself at home, freaking out the night before as we were setting up because everything was wrong.



After the day had come and gone and I flew home I get an email about a month later, "You really pissed everyone off! They all found you rude and lazy. My husband isn't calling you names he's only calling you out on how you are." I told her to have a nice life then blocked her from ever contacting me again.



Next thing I know, my family and friends are getting threatened and harassed, fake profiles were made with my name and photo, several message boards on Facebook have my name, number, and address up along with the biggest loads of [nonsense] for any random stranger to read.

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#29 I am currently in the throes of Bridezilla hell with my sister who is getting married in October. Here a just a *few* of things she has done:



Told me over text that my younger sister and I were no longer allowed to be her bridesmaids because we weren't "enthusiastic" enough, referring to the fact that we have yet to buy her something from her outrageously expensive registry. Ex. tiny hand towels that are $60 each.



Told my sister that she had to re dye the very thin purple streak she has going through her hair because she will "take away the attention that's supposed to be on me."



I'm bisexual, and was ordered to bring a "normal" date or none at all- normal meaning a guy only.



Came out to my family as bisexual a few months ago, and she told me to stop talking about it because this is "her year" and it's supposed to be all about her.



The whole situation has put such a strain on our relationship that I don't know if it will recover.

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#30 Kind of a weird passive-aggressive Bridezilla move from my uncle's (now ex) wife. I was a bridesmaid and the piano player while she walked down the aisle, so, sorta involved in the wedding party. Took a ton of pictures with the wedding party. Months pass and we hadn't seen any photos. I'm over at my grandparents one day and see a small album with a picture from their wedding on the front -- I thumb through it and I have either been photoshopped OUT of the photos, or every single photo they took of the wedding party was done after I left -- there wasn't a single photo of me at all. Say what? It was strange.

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#31 My sister was awful. She forced me to have false tan done, not just once but I mean several layers of spray tan.



I hate the idea of women changing the colour of their skin. Pale to tan and tan to pale (unless it happens naturally) and for her to force it was completely unacceptable.



She screamed at me ' for being ungrateful' and that I was destroying her day.



I told her I wasn't going back to get two more spray tans and that was that.



They still forced orange foundation and false nails on me though.

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#32 As a server at a golf course that has at least one wedding per week, I have dozens of these. My all time favorite was when I was trying to put a three tiered wedding cake in our beer fridge to keep cool (broken A/C and very small kitchen) and the bride saw me "man handeling" her cake, she insisted that the wedding planner take care of putting the cake away instead. The wedding planner ended up slipping on the wet floor and shoved the entire cake into a beer keg, ruining the entire thing. I couldn't stop laughing and the wedding planner turned as white as a ghost knowing she would have to tell the bridezilla what happened.



Later on in the night , this whole cake disaster started a fight between members of the wedding party , and ended up with the best man punching the mother of the bride in the face and knocking her unconscious. Police and ambulance were called and eventually I had to testify in court against the dude who punched the mother in the bride a few months later. They ended up filing for divorce and the best man went to jail . Fun stuff. This was at a golf and country club in ottawa, on.

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#33 A girl I went to high school with threw a fit and nearly called off her wedding, because her florist couldn't find flowers that perfectly matched her lipstick. Conversely, her hubby-to-be almost called it off because his best man had a family emergency the night before his bachelor party - which was scheduled a month prior to the actual wedding - and would not be able to make it to said event. The groom insisted he could never properly get married without a bachelor party, and it just could not happen without the best man. The oh-so-happy couple is still married and has two kids.

#34 The bride made the GROOMSMEN shave off all their facial hair.



And all of these men--groom included--had rocked beards/moustaches/goatees always. But they did do it.

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#35 Years ago I was coerced in to cutting off my long Green/Purple hair that went to the middle of my back for a catholic wedding.



The people who's wedding I was in stopped talking to me about 3 months after getting married.

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#36 I decorate wedding cakes as a side job, and make pretty nice money from it. I did get bridezilla once though, who had ordered a cake with 600 miniature icing flowers on it. Sure. No problem. I would be happy to make a cake for her, despite there being a ton of tedious work involved with building those flowers. I get virtually no contact from her for weeks, until the day before the wedding when I present the cake to the bride. I had spent more hours than I care to admit making all of those icing flowers, and was quite proud of my work. She, however, flipped [out]. Apparently, the flowers were supposed to have seven petals, not the five that I put on them. I ended up staying up all night rebuilding that cake with 600 seven petaled flowers for some [jerk] that had to have it her way. I don't make wedding cakes for strangers anymore.

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#37 So a few weeks before the actually ceremony I decided to knuckle cut off all of my hair because the heat was unbearable. When my friend, the bride, saw it, she was really upset with me because she envisioned all of the bridesmaids with up-dos (which I never knew about that). If I had asked for her permission to cut my hair, I would have found out and been denied.

#38 As a hairstylist, I've seen a few bridezillas. This one affected me directly. So mid week, a woman comes in and asks about updos for a wedding that upcoming weekend. She told my boss that she wanted something "funky" done with her hair. My boss then booked her with me. Saturday morning comes and she is in my chair and I get started. I am nearly finished and she starts complaining that she wanted more of a classic Audrey Hepburn style. Now I'm confused and it's too late to change now, plus my next client has arrived. [She] loses it. She says I wasn't listening to her and called her mother to come talk sense into me and was almost in tears wondering how she was going to explain her hair to her future in-laws. Her mom shows and basically tells her that her hair looks beautiful, paid me and dragged her out of the salon. A total WTH experience for everyone.

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#39 Not so much a pre-wedding bridezilla story, but during.



I was a bridesmaid in my older brother's wedding. I had 2 drinks at the wedding...2! I felt fine. My sister in law got mad because in one of the wedding photos there is one of me kissing a family friend of 15 years on the cheek because I haven't seen them in a while. It was such a nice picture too.



[She] said it was inappropriate and hasn't shown the wedding photos from the reception to anyone because: "3ll3hciM was drinking at my wedding and ruined some of the pictures".

#40 My brother's first wife wouldn't allow any of our family that she hadn't met into the wedding. Now, we've got a good size-family, so this would mean things like inviting one cousin that she'd met, but not their parents or siblings that lived out of town, etc. We offered to hold an engagement party so she could get to know some of our out-of-towners, but she declined, saying she didn't want to feel obligated to invite these new family members that she'd only met once and didn't know very well.



In the end, we decided to go with immediate family only, we figured it would be less awkward and rude than to pick-and-choose between family. My brother ended up having 6 people at his wedding, along with around 65 from the bride's side.

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#41 I'm a guy, who normally has a zero buzz cut hair with the clippers. When I've been in the wedding party I've checked with the bride how long they want my hair to avoid looking like a skin head. Even though I'm brown.

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#42 Hopefully my only bridezilla moment was when my husband and I asked two friends we knew dyed their hair interesting colors, for a regular looking dye-job for the wedding, as it was going to be a very traditional Catholic wedding ceremony. I was fine with even shades of impossibly bright red, platinum blonde, midnight black colors, just not colors like teal, purple, blue, green. Normally we have no issues with their hair, but I guess we had a specific style we wanted for the wedding, we did ask them to do this 6 months before the ceremony, so maybe that mitigates things a bit. They showed with non dyed hair and didn't seem upset by our asking them to do so though.

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#43 I was an usher, friend of the groom. The bride's instructions were that I stand at the back of the chapel and leave the ceremony five minutes before it ended so I could direct the guests to the reception tent. In other words, I took time off of work, flew in, paid for a hotel, rental car, tux, etc. for their wedding just so I could miss the part where they actually got married.

#44 I was a bridesmaid for my brother and his fiancee's wedding along with my twin sister and about 6/7 other bridesmaids.



For the past 6 months before this happened, I had been gradually lightening my hair from my natural dark brown to completely blonde. Note that it was a natural highlighted blonde colour and I always had my roots done so it didn't look fake at all.



My brother's fiancee had told me many times that she didn't like my hair. Not the nicest thing to say but whatever, I did it for myself not for her. She later told me that she was going to make me dye my hair back for the wedding. She would have done the same to my sister who is naturally ginger if it wasn't for the fact that she would have gotten a right bollocking.

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#45 At my cousin's wedding, the bride's brother's girlfriend was a bridesmaid. The rest of the bridal party were either close friends or family.



During the wedding pictures she made us take two of every one: one with the girlfriend and another exactly the same, except without the girlfriend. Bride was throwing a fit about it. She didn't want to look at the pictures years down the road in the case that they broke up.



Yeah, I'm sure we'd all collectively forget the girlfriend was even there.



The girlfriend played along, but everyone could tell she felt really upset about it.

#46 I had a near-Bridezilla experience with my sister's wedding. My sister wanted a 50s style wedding as far as the dresses were concerned. The bridesmaids dresses were poofy and big and PURPLE with a square neck line. Very 50s. Anyway, my sister was insistent that NO TATTOOS be exposed AT ALL. I have a tattoo on my chest, a places that isn't easily hidden with low cut, sleeveless, or wide-necked fashions. I reminded my sister that, with the location of my tattoo, it would be impossible to hide all of it. She asked if an adhesive bandage would cover it, and I said it would, but it would look awful. I'm very very pale, and any bandages like that stick out like a dark brown blemish. She was insistent that I tried anyway. At the dress fitting, I had my cousin take a picture of me in the dress with the bandage, and my sister sent a text back, "You're right. That looks stupid." Tattoos were never mentioned again. Bullet dodged. After that, the wedding was awesome and beautiful and everyone was happy.

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#47 I asked my (now) wife to marry me a few months before a friend of mine asked his (now) wife to marry him. My fiancee and I had a longer engagement, so they got married just a month or so after our wedding. My wife was a delight during the whole process, but my buddies' wife was such a bridezilla not only was her own wedding a trial, but she did her level best to be a problem at mine, too.



Her first and most serious tantrum was over invitations. I had actually planned my invitation before I even asked - I contacted a friend of mine who is a top notch illustrator, and asked him if he'd be willing to do a pirate-themed comic book cover, since we were having a pirate wedding on Catalina Island.



It's pretty awesome, right? Well, how DARE I, apparently. When my friend's fiancee got their invitation, she flipped out. She started calling friends telling them my fiancee had stolen her idea, because she wanted to do a comic book invite, only she thought of it first. She complained that we were ruining her wedding by stealing their thunder - it became a point of contention. Not because anyone agreed with her, but because it was just stirring up drama and she was putting people in a position of having to take a "side". (Which, thank god, they refused to do, but it created an atmosphere of nastiness.)



When I heard about this, I wrote a very polite note to her, letting her know that I had planned this invitation myself, not my fiancee - and had been since before she had actually gotten engaged. I let her know that since ours was pirate-themed and they were going for a superhero theme, there was no reason we couldn't both have comic book invitations. I'd actually paid to buy a commercial comic-book maker program to create the interior of the comic, so I offered to give her that, help her design the interior, and recommend my printer who'd done a great job at a reasonable rate. I was pretty sure I was taking the high road, but apparently - at least according to the gossip she spread - it was just a passive-aggressive attempt on my part to shame her into not using the comic theme.



It went on from there - we were doing a "destination" wedding, in that it was on an island, but we'd arranged boats to sail all of our friends over for free, rather than pay the ferry. But she complained to me, to my fiancee, to her fiancee, to all of our mutual friends - that our wedding was really selfish and imposing way too big a demand on guests, because she needed to feed her cats.



A reasonable person might either just leave enough food out to last them the two days they'd be gone, or ask a friend to stop in and check on them - but I guess that was way too burdensome, as we continued to get reports of her grousing and accusing us of being selfish.



Days after this particular wave of drama settled down, she sent out the details of her own wedding. It had specifics on when to arrive, what we were expected to wear, how many cars we'd be allowed to bring, all sorts of particulars. None of it was super unreasonable, it was just highly ironic given the fuss she'd made about my wedding.



come the day of the wedding, we had an absolutely epic blow out. We got 100 people dressed like pirates on boats and to the island, where we swilled rum till we floated, roasted a pig, and had a giant party on the beach than ran to the wee hours. Everyone was having a blast - dancing on tables, menacing each other with the pig's head, and buckling every swash that presented itself. Except, of course, for her - who sulked through the entire thing, and went back to her cabin on the island very early complaining of a back ache.



Truer words were never spoken than my grandfather-in-law who shared the pictures he took with us after, and said about my friend's bridezilla, "This girl was very pretty. But not very happy. She is never smiling in any pictures!"



FWIW, I was a gentleman at her wedding, though I did make a Yoko Ono joke that was poorly received, for which I do feel remorse, as she's a big fan of Yoko's.

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#48 I'm currently a bridesmaid for two girls who are getting married less than 3 months apart. They are also each other's bridesmaids. One of the girls is my best friend of 18 years and I am her maid of honour. They both claim to be totally laid back but in reality are extremely competitive and since they are so close with me they feel like they can tell me in private what they would never admit in public. For the past 6 months I have been fielding gossipy texts, emails, phone calls, coffee dates from both of them about what the other one is doing for her wedding. The annoying part is that each wedding is completely different, one is a country fair theme and the other one is an uber-formal winter theme. Nothing to compare! WHY CAN'T THEY JUST BE HAPPY FOR EACH OTHER!?



The weddings haven't happened yet so I haven't had the opportunity to see wedding day stress bubble over but there have been plenty of little fiascos along to way to make me fear the day.

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#49 A friend of mine was extremely annoyed when her MOH got pregnant & another maid said she was trying to get pregnant. "Well...how are you going to wear a bridesmaid dress when you're preggo?" She suddenly wished she could pick new ones.

#50 I've been banned from cutting my hair or getting my much desired tongue piercing till after the wedding.



Doesn't bother me though, it's her big day and all but I'm terrified of her becoming a bridezilla because my reaction is going to be less than nice.

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#51 When my brother married *that woman* for some reason she asked me to be the maid of honor, then changed her mind about it 2 days before the wedding because I wasn't able to go party with her and her friends. I didn't put in enough effort or something.

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#52 I'm a dude, so I can't say I have, but my sister does. She was to be the maid of honor or whatever for her best friend.



Well, they went dress shopping and my sister had gained some weight in the past few months. Unfortunately, the shop was back ordered, and didn't have her size. Now, my sister was big (so was the bride), but not some morbidly obese person.



The bride over-reacted and kicked her out of the party for getting fat.



Lifelong friendship was gone in a matter of a few minutes.

#53 Long story short - I was a skinny teen, the other bridesmaid was about 5 dress sizes bigger than me. To make the difference in size less obvious, I had EXTRA LAYERS put into my dress, which was lovely because it was August and I was sweating like a beast. It was like wearing a duvet all day.

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#54 My sister in law (my husbands sister) got married a few years ago. The relationship was rocky, and they had a hard time planning the wedding because he was (is) very passive and she was scared of making the commitment. At one point, they had a day planned and I offered to help make the invitations. But she refused to pick a place for the wedding. It came down to a month before the date, them sitting on the couch and me telling forcing her to pick a place so that we could make the invitations that very day. It was stressful, but I wanted to help.



Day of the wedding, she was a wreck. My favorite moment was when she stepped on her mothers foot and yelled "Will you please move?"



After the ceremony, there were some issues with the caterer, so I asked her if we could do group photos quick so that I could get to th reception site to help. She said, "No, just go, I just want family in the pictures." I am really glad I was too harried at the moment to feel that burn. So now she has no posed pictures with me or, more importantly, her nephew. He sure was cute in that little suit, though.

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#55 My wife was a bridesmaid at a renascence wedding. The bride had a friend make the dresses and she did an ok job with the bride's dress. The maid's dresses ended up being not much more than some satin material sown into the shape of a large pillow case with armholes and a matching rope belt.

#56 I was asked to be a brides maid and didn't want to at all. I hesitated, gave vague answers, and then tried to turn her down gently. I'm shy, hate attention, and never wear formal wear. She keep insisting all I would have to do it show up in a dress. And it would be a small wedding. She eventually talked me into it. She said nothing about a long formal outdoor photo shoot, having to get my hair and nails done, she picked up bright red strapless dresses for everyone (which I felt felt over exposed and stares), then made us pay for the dresses, and even tried to force all the brides maids into choreography classes. Not to mention all the other [stuff] I had to do. Oh, and the wedding was huge and formal.



tl;dr - Was promised all I would have to do is show up in a dress of my choice. Biggest lie ever.

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