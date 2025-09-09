Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Juror Breaks Silence After Grandma’s Court Meltdown Over Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law’s Life Goes Viral
Elderly woman with gray hair and glasses crying during court hearing about a viral grandma's court meltdown.
Crime, Society

Juror Breaks Silence After Grandma’s Court Meltdown Over Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law’s Life Goes Viral

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
After three hours of deliberation, jurors found Donna Adelson guilty in connection with the m*rder of her former son-in-law, who was shot by hired hitmen back in 2014. 

Now, one juror who participated in the case has revealed how the group reached their verdict.

Last Thursday (September 4), Adelson, the matriarch of a wealthy Florida family, was found guilty of first-degree m*rder in the for-hire plot to end the life of law professor Daniel Markel.

Highlights
  • The jury foreperson in Donna Adelson’s trial shared details on why the group reached the verdict.
  • Adelson was found guilty of first-degree m*rder in the 2014 crime of her former son-in-law, Daniel Markel.
  • Markel had been involved in a custody dispute with Adelson’s daughter over their two children.

After the verdict was read, the woman yelled out, “Oh my God!” and began sobbing and shaking.

    Donna Adelson was found guilty of first-degree m*rder, conspiracy, and solicitation in the 2014 crime of her former son-in-law, Daniel Markel

    Elderly woman wearing glasses and a blue sweater in court during jury deliberation about a viral legal case.

    Image credits: Tallahassee Democrat

    When Judge Everett announced that she had also been found guilty of conspiracy to commit m*rder and solicitation, she continued crying and asked the bailiff to escort the jurors out of the courtroom.

    “Within the first hour, hour and a half, everyone was agreeing that she was guilty,” said @LaceyWithAJ, who identified herself as the jury foreperson.

    “It was unanimous within the first hour, hour and a half.”

    Asked by commenters what evidence the group took into consideration to reach their verdict, she said, “Honestly there was sooo much.”

    Smiling juror standing with arms crossed outdoors, sharing insights after grandma's court meltdown over viral plot case.

    Image credits: FSU College of Law

    Lacey wrote that the 75-year-old grandmother “is a smart woman, which is why she [avoided] being convicted for 11 [years].”

    The jury reached a unanimous verdict within the first 90 minutes of deliberation, according to the foreperson

    She added: “All of her emails, texts, calls indicate how power hungry she was — she meant it when she said that Daniel Markel wasn’t going to beat the Adelson family.”

    Markel, a law professor at Florida State University, was involved in a custody battle with Adelson’s daughter, Wendi, over their two young sons.

    Young woman speaking on camera in a casual room setting, sharing juror break silence after grandma's court meltdown viral story.

    Image credits: TikTok / laceywithaj

    Following the couple’s bitter divorce in 2013, Markel refused to let Wendi move with the children from Tallahassee, where he worked, to South Florida, where the Adelsons lived.

    The matriarch’s effort to keep her grandchildren close is believed to have driven her to hire hitmen to gun down Markel.

    At first, two of the twelve jurors were “unsure” about Adelson’s guilt, Lacey said.

    Jurors reviewed extensive evidence, including emails, texts, and calls

    Juror listening intently during courtroom session about grandma's court meltdown and viral plot case.

    Image credits: Tallahassee Democrat

    The foreperson said the group then decided to go over the evidence “point by point” using a whiteboard.

    “We went over everything several times because this is a big decision and this is serious and we all took our duty very seriously, like this isn’t just fun and games,” the juror stressed.

    “Although it is a very cool experience to talk about now and it’s exciting, it is someone’s life, and it is the law and we all took it very seriously.”

    @laceywithaj Replying to @Arualbeth my long winded response PART 1 #donnaadelson#donnaadelsontrial#guiltyascharged#juryduty#floridalaw

    After deliberating with the group, Lacey passed out 12 pieces of paper, asking everyone to anonymously write down the verdict to ensure they weren’t pressured by fellow jurors’ opinions. 

    “All 12 pieces of paper said guilty,” the woman said, adding that she asked for verbal confirmation that they found her guilty on all three counts.”

    The crime was allegedly driven by Adelson’s wish to stay close to her grandchildren during a custody battle

    Smiling couple posing closely at night with blurred lights in the background, juror breaks silence on grandma's court meltdown.

    Image credits: Tallahassee Democrat

    She said the jurors were escorted out of the courtroom after Adelson was read the verdict because “there was that outburst that we all saw.”

    Despite experiencing “a very intense two weeks” because of the trial, Lacey enjoyed the responsibility of being a juror.

    The grandmother was arrested in November 2023 as she and her husband, Harvey Adelson, were about to board a one-way flight to Vietnam, a non-extradition country.

    Markel was shot twice in the head in his Tallahassee garage after bringing the two children he shared with Wendi to preschool and then going to the gym, prosecutors said.

    He was rushed to a local hospital, where he lost his life 14 hours later.

    Adelson is the fifth person convicted in the case, following her son, Charlie, his ex-girlfriend, and the two hired gunmen

    Wendi denied having any involvement in or knowledge of the m*rder plot.

    On the stand, she insisted that calling her ex-husband derogatory names like “dark lord” and an “STD” had nothing to do with the plot to end Markel’s life.

    Elderly woman with gray hair and glasses crying during court meltdown in viral juror story about ex-son-in-law plot.

    Image credits: Tallahassee Democrat

    Prosecutors alleged that Adelson masterminded the plot, estimated to cost more than $100,000, according to court documents.

    “At its core, this was a m*rder of convenience so that one grandmother could live closer to her grandchildren,” said Markel’s mother, Ruth, in a statement after the guilty verdict was read.

    “She k*lled their father and ripped the children from the other grandparents’ lives.”

    Adelson is believed to have orchestrated the m*rder plot

    Adelson is the fifth person convicted in the case. In 2023, her son, Charlie, was found guilty of the same three counts for which she was just convicted.

    Charlie’s ex-girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, and the two men hired to shoot Markel, Luis Rivera and Sigfredo Garcia, were also sentenced to prison.

    Wendi and her father, Harvey Adelson, have not been charged in connection with the crime.

    Netizens reacted to the juror’s account of how the group reached a guilty verdict for Adelson

    Alt text: Juror shares thoughts after grandma's viral court meltdown over ex-son-in-law's life plot revealed.

    Comment from juror Amanda Beens criticizing grandma's courtroom meltdown in viral plot to end ex-son-in-law's life case.

    Juror shares reaction after grandma’s court meltdown over a plot involving ex-son-in-law goes viral online.

    Comment by Diana Legg emphasizing the jury’s guilty verdict on a grandma’s court meltdown and viral plot case

    Screenshot of online comment reacting to court case involving grandma’s meltdown and plot against ex-son-in-law.

    Juror breaking silence after grandma's court meltdown involving a viral plot to end ex-son-in-law's life.

    Juror speaking out after grandma’s court meltdown over a plot to end ex-son-in-law’s life goes viral.

    Juror shares shock after grandma’s court meltdown over deadly plot involving ex-son-in-law goes viral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing reactions to a grandma's court meltdown over a plot involving her ex-son-in-law.

    Juror speaking in court after grandma’s courtroom meltdown involving a viral plot against ex-son-in-law.

    Crime
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    What do I think? I think that Marina needs to learn how to write clearly. From the post: "When Judge Everett announced that she had also been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation, she continued crying and asked the bailiff to escort the jurors out of the courtroom." The person who was crying asked the baliff to remove the jurors? As only the judge can give that order are we to assume that it was the judge who was crying?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
