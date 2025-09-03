Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Knew”: Grandma Arrested After 11YO Girl Allegedly Gave Birth To Stepfather’s Baby
Middle-aged woman with long gray hair and glasses in a mugshot related to grandma arrested in shocking abuse case.
Crime, Society

“She Knew”: Grandma Arrested After 11YO Girl Allegedly Gave Birth To Stepfather’s Baby

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A 53-year-old Oklahoma woman has been arrested after her 11-year-old granddaughter gave birth at home, and ensuing tests linked the infant to the child’s stepfather.

The girl’s biological mother, Cherie (34), and stepfather, Dustin Walker (33), were arrested first and initially charged with child neglect before indictments against the man were escalated.

Highlights
  • A 53-year-old grandmother has been charged with six counts of child neglect after her 11-year-old granddaughter gave birth.
  • The girl received no medical care during her pregnancy and only went to the hospital after giving birth.
  • Neighbors say the children lived in “deplorable” conditions without running water.

The grandmother, however, has vehemently defended the couple, claiming that they loved their children and blamed the child’s pregnancy on a 12-year-old whom she once babysat. 

RELATED:

    The grandmother, 53-year-old Michelle Justus, has been charged with six counts of child

    Grandma with gray hair and glasses in mugshot after arrest related to alleged stepfather baby case involving 11-year-old girl

    Image credits: Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department

    “I just want people to know, we did not know this was happening. None of us. They’ve made my daughter and my son-in-law a monster. They are not. They love those children,” 53-year-old Michelle Justus told the local outlet, 2 News Oklahoma, previously.

    At the time, she also steered the blame to a 12-year-old boy she claimed she had been babysitting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She keeps telling everybody that it was him,” Justus, who lives in the same house, said of the girl.

    Small blue house in a grassy yard, related to grandma arrested after 11YO girl allegedly gave birth case.

    Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2

    “They got curious. That’s all I know.”

    On August 30, it was reported that Justus had been charged with six counts of child neglect.

    A court filing reported that the children did not have clothes and were living in dog feces

    The charges are likely associated with reports that the 11-year-old and her grandmother lived with Dustin, Cherie, and five other siblings between 2 and 9 in “deplorable” conditions.

    A neighbor by the name of Cheryl Adkins, who had described the household as “unstable and unsanitary,” claims she called police on them repeatedly.

    Private property sign posted on a door of a house linked to grandma arrested after 11YO girl allegedly gave birth case

    Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They have had no running water for the last two or three years,” she told the Oklahoma outlet. “They have dogs in the house. They have cats in the house, six children.”

    According to court documents obtained by NBC News, “The victims were found to be living in dog feces and had no clothing on.”

    A neighbor who claims she phoned the police on the family on numerous occasions says she fears it is now too late

    The grandmother responded to these observations, saying:

    “We have animals, and so sometimes there’s trash on the floor because the dogs get into the trash.”

    Mugshot of a man in an orange prison jumpsuit related to the case of an 11-year-old girl allegedly giving birth to stepfather's baby.

    Image credits: Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department

    “It gets cleaned up. Right now, it’s probably a mess because the animals are in there. We try to let them out, but they try to keep it clean.”

    Adkins, who appears to have become emotionally invested in the fate of the 11-year-old, told the press that the girl’s guardians had “robbed her of her childhood.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 11-year-old girl received no medical care throughout her pregnancy, and the grandmother defended this, saying no one in the house knew she was expecting a child

    Muskogee’s Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson, speaking publicly shortly after Dustin and Cherie were arrested, described the case as “one of the most, if not the most serious,” she has taken on.

    Woman in an orange prison uniform posing for a mugshot after arrest related to stepfather and 11-year-old girl case

    Image credits: Muskogee County Sheriff’s Department

    “I was horror-stricken to find out it’s an 11-year-old little girl who’s given birth.”

    Hutson went on to say the child had not undergone any checks during her pregnancy, and the only time she had seen a hospital was after she gave birth.

    The local assistant district attorney says both parents could serve life sentences 

    While initial reports indicated that Dustin and Cherie were being held on $100,000 bail, documents seen by Peoplesuggest the duo has been released.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The children have snce been removed from the home and the custody of their parents, and according to Hutson:

    “Each of the charges against both defendants are punishable by up to life.”

    The last available statistics for the United States showed that 6.6 out of every 1,000 females fell pregnant before the age of 14

    Woman with long blonde hair wearing a striped shirt outdoors, related to grandma arrested after 11-year-old girl's case.

    Image credits: NBC News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Going by the public’s reaction to this horror, cases like these are recurring. One netizen claiming to be social worker gave a personal account, writing:

    “As a Social Worker I had a similar case. The mother didn’t want to get pregnant again and the boyfriend wanted a child. 

    “The mother talked her teenaged daughter into [submitting to] the mother’s boyfriend so he wouldn’t leave her and he could have a baby.”

    Comment by Karen Goff Sligh stating "The fact she defended them" with reaction emojis on social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Ava Epps expressing disbelief and anger, suggesting the grandma knew about the 11-year-old girl's situation.

    Affidavit document showing details of grandmother arrested after 11-year-old girl allegedly gave birth in Muskogee County.

    Image credits: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2

    Muskogee County sheriff vehicle parked in a wooded area with lights flashing during an ongoing investigation.

    Image credits: Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

    Statistics on child pregnancies in the United States are dated: the most recent available being from 1985 at a time when “6.6 of every 1,000 girls aged 14 and younger” fell pregnant annually. 

    This figure was double that of Canada’s, per Science and Babies: Private Decisions, Public Dilemmas (a study on the reproductive issues faced by Americans).

    The public believes the grandmother knew

    Comment describing suspicion of grandma’s knowledge in the case of 11-year-old girl’s birth linked to stepfather.

    Comment from Katie Andrews discussing suspicion and guilt related to grandma arrested after 11-year-old girl allegedly gave birth.

    Comment by Eric Fisher emphasizing the importance of compliance in protecting children and preventing harm.

    Facebook comment discussing suspicion and guilt related to grandma arrested after 11-year-old allegedly gave birth to stepfather's baby.

    Social media comment expressing concern and prayers for 11-year-old girl involved in stepfather baby case.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a young girl involved in a disturbing family legal case.

    Comment by Patrcia San Elias expressing that anyone aware of the case and ignoring it should be prosecuted.

    Comment by Terresa Walck saying Wait til the inmates find out with 18 likes, discussing grandma arrested after 11-year-old girl allegedly gave birth.

    Comment screenshot showing user Lisa Beneduce expressing outrage about failure to protect an 11-year-old girl in a child abuse case.

    Comment from Katy Francis stating approval that a suspect was arrested, discussing grandmother and 11-year-old girl case.

    Facebook comment from Kimberly Jenkins expressing disbelief about not taking a baby to a hospital in a case involving grandma arrested and 11YO girl.

    Comment from Linda Atkins-Howard discussing a grandmother's awareness in a stepfather abuse case involving an 11-year-old girl.

    Comment by James Carter on social media, expressing strong disapproval with the statement "Jesus they are animals."

    Comment by Brooks Pamela discussing arrest and disturbing behavior related to 11-year-old girl and stepfather's baby case.

    Comment by Jada Marine saying everyone failed the girl, discussing a grandma arrested after 11-year-old gave birth to stepfather's baby case.

    Comment expressing hope for life imprisonment after grandma arrested in case of 11-year-old girl giving birth to stepfather's baby.

    Comment by Natalie Foster discussing the importance of Roe vs Wade and accountability in a social media post.

    Comment from user Una Olsen discussing the physical trauma an 11-year-old girl faces giving birth, related to grandma arrest case.

    Comment by Kris Ann Kolz expressing concern about the frequency of cases involving 11-year-old girl and stepfather abuse.

    Comment on social media discussing a grandma arrested after an 11-year-old girl allegedly gave birth to stepfather’s baby.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    family
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    4

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Under 14s don't "fall pregnant" they are a****d and impregnated. It's not something that just happens, they are victims of at least one crime, but more likely many.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you ! Medias need to start blaming the people responsible instead of blaming victims.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Under 14s don't "fall pregnant" they are a****d and impregnated. It's not something that just happens, they are victims of at least one crime, but more likely many.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you ! Medias need to start blaming the people responsible instead of blaming victims.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT