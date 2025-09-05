Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law’s Life
Elderly woman breaking down in tears after guilty verdict in hire-for-harm plot, consoled by another woman.
Crime, Society

Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law’s Life

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus
Entertainment News Writer
The dramatic trial of Donna Adelson reached its climax on Thursday when the 75-year-old Florida grandmother was convicted of masterminding the m*rder-for-hire k*lling of her ex-son-in-law, Dan Markel, back in 2014. 

As the verdict was read, Adelson erupted in sobs and exclaimed inside a Tallahassee courtroom. 

The emotional outburst was so notable that Judge Stephen Everett ordered the jury to leave while Adelson was given time to compose herself.

Highlights
  • Donna Adelson broke down in court as she was convicted in the m*rder-for-hire plot against her former son-in-law.
  • The 75-year-old matriarch completely lost her composure, forcing the judge to stop the proceedings.
  • The k*lling of Dan Markel, a Florida law professor, stemmed from a bitter custody battle nearly a decade ago.
    The judge reprimanded the matriarch for her emotional outburst

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: WCTV

    After Florida Second Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Everett read the jury’s verdict in the high-profile case, Adelson shouted, “Oh my God!” 

    Video footage from the hearing showed Adelson repeatedly lowering her head in her hands and crying uncontrollably. 

    “Mrs. Adelson, control yourself,” Judge Everett firmly told her before pausing the session. 

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: Robbie Gaffney / WFSU-FM

    He warned that if she couldn’t remain calm, he would consider removing her from the proceedings, according to theNew York Post

    “Mrs. Adelson, while this was not the outcome I’m sure you desired, there will not be any further outbursts in front of the jury. 

    “If you cannot control yourself, I am going to have to determine if you will be removed from the remainder of this process,” Judge Everett said.

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: FSU College of Law

    After taking two minutes to collect herself, Adelson remained visiblyshaken but quiet, allowing the hearing to continue.

    Her breakdown capped a trial in which prosecutors painted Adelson as the controlling matriarch of a wealthy South Florida family who had both the means and the motive to orchestrate the violent k*lling of Markel. 

    Prosecutors also alleged that Adelson “hated” her former son-in-law and wanted him out of her daughter Wendi’s life. 

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: Local 10

    Defense attorneys, however, claimed there was no direct evidence linking her to the crime and instead suggested responsibility lay with her adult children.

    The passing of Dan Markel way back in 2014 completely stunned Florida

    Dan Markel, a 41-year-old law professor at Florida State University, was s*ot in the head in July 2014 as he returned home. 

    At the time, he was locked in a bitter custody dispute with Wendi Adelson, who wanted to move their two young children hundreds of miles away to South Florida. 

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: Local 10

    A judge had blocked her relocation, creating deep tension between the families.

    Prosecutors alleged that Donna Adelson wanted her daughter free from Markel and thus helped orchestrate the plot to end his life. 

    The hit was carried out by Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera, members of the Latin Kings gang, who followed Markel to his garage beforeambushing him on the morning of July 18, 2014. 

    Garcia was sentenced to life in prison, while Rivera accepted a plea deal for 19 years.

    The chain of responsibility extended back to Katherine Magbanua, Garcia’s ex and the girlfriend of Donna’s son, Charlie Adelson, who reportedly helped link the family to the hitmen. 

    Both Magbanua and Charlie Adelson have since beenconvicted and are serving life sentences. Wendi Adelson has denied involvement and has not been charged.

    The controversial case resulted in nearly a decade of twists and grief

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: 2nd Judicial Circuit of Florida

    For years, the murder remained one of Florida’s mostunsettling cases. 

    It wasn’t until 2022 that Charlie Adelson was arrested, unraveling the conspiracy that prosecutors believe was masterminded by his mother. 

    Donna Adelson avoided charges until November 2023, when she was arrested at Miami International Airport before boarding a one-way flight to Vietnam.

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: Court TV

    Adelson noted that she was aware of Vietnam’s no-extradition policy with the US, but she claimed that she would have cooperated with US authorities if they were looking for her.

    After the verdict, Dan Markel’s mother, Ruth, delivered a heart-wrenching statement. “We have lost a treasure. My son Dan’s life was cut tragically short at 41 years old. For 11 years, we have been forced to a life filled with unimaginable pain and heartbreak,” she said.

    Netizens who watched the proceedings noted that Judge Everett’s verdict was just. Some also observed that Adelson practically threw away everything due to her hatred.

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: Tallahassee Democrat

    “This woman had everything, family , money , health and she threw it all away.  Her hate for Dan was actually stronger than her love for her family,” one commenter stated. 

    “You have children you love but decide to murder another person’s child. I could never understand this, honestly,” another commenter wrote.

    “Wow, I think the ONLY person in that courtroom surprised about the verdict was the defendant. Literally. The ignorance and the arrogance of that woman are staggering,” wrote another.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Donna Adelson’s outburst in court on social media

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: JulieCar94

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: CreteTara

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: formerdogmom

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: frilly_foot

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: lmcambrose

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: tiffanymeyerdvm

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: ViRtUaL_JuRoR_7

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: kittyc313

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: cmhodges16

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: friscochicken

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: jaejmcke

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: madhouswife

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: sfollett7

    Grandma Breaks Down In Tears After Guilty Verdict In Hire-For-Harm Plot To End Ex-Son-In-Law's Life

    Image credits: 478SGB

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

