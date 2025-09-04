Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Minneapolis Suspect’s ‘Furry’ Girlfriend ID’d As Disturbing Journal Entries About Their Relationship Surface
Young woman with blue furry cat ears and face paint, posing indoors near a window in Minneapolis setting.
Crime, Society

Minneapolis Suspect’s ‘Furry’ Girlfriend ID’d As Disturbing Journal Entries About Their Relationship Surface

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

The ex-girlfriend of 23-year-old Minneapolis school shooter Robin Westman has been identified as 22-year-old Abigail Bodick

The two had been in a years-long relationship that ended just weeks before the attack on Annunciation Catholic School, which left two children gone and many others injured. 

The writings described Bodick as the “root of my suffering,” painting the breakup as a “catalyst” for Westman’s downward spiral.

Highlights
  • Minneapolis Shooter Robin Westman’s ex-girlfriend, Abigail Bodick, has been identified after disturbing writings surfaced.
  • Newly uncovered photos and videos reveal details of their previous relationship.
  • Westman’s journal entries blamed the breakup as the “root of my suffering” before the attack.

Trigger warning: The article has mentions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

RELATED:

    Westman and Bodick’s relationship breakdown was detailed in the shooter’s manifesto

    Close-up photo of Minneapolis suspect with long hair, related to furry girlfriend and disturbing journal entries about their relationship.

    Image credits: WDIO

    A cache of images and videos obtained by theDaily Mail painted a vivid picture of Westman and Bodick’s relationship. 

    Photos showed the former couple attending Renaissance fairs, selling crafts at local markets, and visiting aquariums together. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Westman also built handmade miniature skateboards, while Bodick made jewelry. 

    Person dressed as a furry with blue cat ears and face paint taking a selfie by a large window in an urban setting.

    Image credits: Abigail Bodick/Facebook

    On social media, Bodick once posted photos captioned, “I love my girlfriend,” highlighting what appeared to be a normal relationship.

    The couple also shared interests in cosplay and fandom communities. 

    Bodick attended an anime convention earlier this year dressed in blue furry cat ears and painted whiskers, while her social media featured images linked to furry culture. 

    Close-up of Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend wearing a knitted hood with facial piercings inside a vehicle.

    Image credits: Abigail Bodick/Facebook

    Westman, too, expressed fascination with “furries,” writing in the manifesto that the costumes provided a way to escape feelings of self-hatred.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I like feeling sexy and cute, but my face never matches how I feel. I hate my face. Maybe that’s why I like furries so much. You can give yourself a new body and face,” Westman wrote. 

    But videos from the time also carried darkerundertones. In one clip from a camping trip, Westman could be seen grinning while handling what was described as a “fake” firearm. 

    Westman’s writings portrayed a worsening, disturbing hatred of Bodick

    Young person with purple hair sitting on a skateboard at a park, linked to Minneapolis suspect furry girlfriend report

    Image credits: Abigail Bodick/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The most chilling details came from Westman’s journalentries, many of which were written in Cyrillic, where Bodick was repeatedly described as a “catalyst” and the “root of my suffering.” 

    At times, the writings veered into alarming territory, with Westman admitting to pointing a firearm at Bodick’s head weeks before the attack.

    “I just pointed my pistol at the back of Abbey’s head to see if I would feel anything,” Westman reportedly wrote. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman with curly hair in a green shirt, linked to Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend and disturbing journal entries.

    Image credits: Sky News Australia

    “No, the only thing I felt was fear of them turning around and catching me. I felt no remorse or fear of k**ling them, I was only concerned about how m**dering Abbey would really f**k up my plans.”

    Other passages showedresentment toward Bodick’s family, who were described by Westman as “rude trailer park white trash.” 

    In one disturbing note, Westman suggested that people like Bodick’s relatives should not have children.

    Hands holding a journal with stickers and drawings, related to Minneapolis suspect furry girlfriend and disturbing entries.

    Image credits: Robin W / YouTube

    “Your family reminds me of why some innocent people have to d**. You f**kers are not criminals or bad people, it’s just that sometimes people like you need to d** so you don’t breed,” Westman wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The shooter’s writings alternated between bitter accusations, violent fantasies, and reflections on the breakup, according to theNew York Post

    “I am NOT spending my life with a ‘blue hair and pronouns’ having a** b**ch. You are lucky I have bigger plans than you,” one entry read.

    Westman wanted the attack to hurt Bodick as much as possible

    Two people standing behind a table with handmade crafts at a Minneapolis event, related to furry community.

    Image credits: ashesmarkets

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One thing that was evident in themanifesto was that Westman was intent on hurting Bodick. 

    “I want to see the look of horror and tears on their face as they realize what a monster I am. If I feel like I could do it, I would then s**b them in the heart many times and go commit my final act.

    “I want to k**l so many people. I will do it. All I want to think about is (firearms) and k**ling. Abbey keeps me from that with their annoying voice and stupid s**t they say,” Westman wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man in red shirt and black cap standing indoors next to a woman with blurred face, connected to Minneapolis suspect story.

    Image credits: marygracewestman

    Westman pondered how Bodick would feel once news of the planned attack spread. 

    “I hope everyone blames you for making me do this. It’s your fault. Let’s see how much you love me after I complete my mission!

    “Now imagine you find out your partner did not just snap one day, but instead had been planning it all out, right under your nose. For months!” Westman wrote. 

    Young man wearing a cap and gray hoodie sitting outdoors with leafy green plants in the background, Minneapolis suspect’s furry girlfriend

    Image credits: marygracewestman

    The shooter even pondered if the attack should take place on Bodick’s birthday. 

    “I was thinking it would be hilarious if I did my attack on Abbey’s birthday! If I don’t k**l them, that would forever ruin their birthday! But their B-day is also my mom’s birthday so… I don’t want to do that,” Westman wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Westman’s attack has been among the most harrowing shootings in recent years

    Westman’s writings show a deeply troubled individual who fixated on personal grievances while planning a devastating act of violence. 

    Two girls placing flowers at Annunciation Catholic Church, related to Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend and journal entries.

    Image credits: Elizabeth Flores/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It should be noted that Bodick had no involvement in Westman’s harrowing attack. Instead, Bodick has become an unwilling figure in the aftermath, thanks to their past history with Westman.

    The attack itself left the Minneapolis community and the internet shocked. Eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel and ten-year-old Harper Moyski were lost in the shooting. 

    The incident also injured more than a dozen children and parishioners during a back-to-school Mass. Westman also passed due to a self-inflicted wound.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Westmnan’s former girlfriend on social media

    Comment from Sarah Leigh Hollingsworth Kahanek expressing disbelief about the Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Letha Boyd Owens on intelligence comparing animals and humans.

    Comment discussing mental illness and the furry identity linked to Minneapolis suspect's disturbing journal entries.

    Comment by James B Henry in a social media post discussing a reminder related to furry girlfriend behavior and relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Dave Froo saying Doesn’t surprise me in the least, related to Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend and disturbing journal entries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media questioning why furry did not report Minneapolis suspect to authorities.

    Chat message from user Teri Albano expressing that the situation would be funny if it weren't so sad, with sad and laughing emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing ongoing updates about the Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image of a social media post by Amy Leann with the text about the Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend and journal entries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Chris Sabo stating Stevie Wonder even saw that coming, relating to Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend.

    Facebook comment by Abbi Brown expressing confusion and concern about the Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend and their relationship.

    Comment by Dean Smyers asking if cops told her to come to the station to talk, referencing furry Minneapolis suspect’s girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to news about the Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Dirk Grimm discussing authorities questioning the Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend and disturbing journal entries.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Brooke Thedford stating "Sounds about right" in a light blue chat bubble.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to disturbing journal entries about Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Billy D Bracken II expressing skepticism about people being taken seriously in life, related to Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by John Parker saying the story about Minneapolis suspect’s furry girlfriend is getting crazier.

    Comment by Tanya Millim expressing shock and confusion about the Minneapolis suspect's furry girlfriend and disturbing journal entries.

    Comment by Lori Zimmers-Hodges expressing concern about a furry and the need for mental health help in America.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    6

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what prompted this person's self-loathing, but it had nothing to do with them being trans or their gf being a furry. What a messed up mind.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this young woman's face and name being published? She's not a suspect, she just had the great misfortune of having a relationship with someone who was very, very mentally ill.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amorlow-e-ry5-0-1 avatar
    amorlowery
    amorlowery
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just got paid $22k working off my laptop this month!** And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $22620 her first month.details on this website**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA…….. Here is I started_______ W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what prompted this person's self-loathing, but it had nothing to do with them being trans or their gf being a furry. What a messed up mind.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this young woman's face and name being published? She's not a suspect, she just had the great misfortune of having a relationship with someone who was very, very mentally ill.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amorlow-e-ry5-0-1 avatar
    amorlowery
    amorlowery
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just got paid $22k working off my laptop this month!** And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $22620 her first month.details on this website**Want the secret?** Copy this Website and choose HOME TECH OR MEDIA…….. Here is I started_______ W­O­R­K­S­T­A­R­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT