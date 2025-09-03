Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Who Anonymously Sent Daughter Lewd Texts For A Year Shared Tearful Message Before Sentencing
Family outdoors wearing matching softball shirts and sunglasses before a tearful message in a lewd texts case.
Crime, Society

Mom Who Anonymously Sent Daughter Lewd Texts For A Year Shared Tearful Message Before Sentencing

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendra Licari, the mother who anonymously sent cruel text messages to her daughter for a year and harassed the minor, expressed remorse over her actions before her sentencing.

In the small town of Beal City, Michigan, Lauryn Licari began receiving menacing messages in 2021 from an unknown number.

The sender told Lauryn to break up with her then-boyfriend, Owen McKenny and, while pretending to be one of her classmates, claimed she was secretly sleeping with him.

Highlights
  • Kendra Licari anonymously harassed her daughter with cruel texts for a year, causing severe emotional harm.
  • The FBI traced the hateful messages back to Kendra, who pleaded guilty to stalking a minor.
  • Kendra expressed deep remorse in court and said she was "embarrassed."

Kendra worked alongside Owen’s mother, school officials, and law enforcement in an effort to track down the stalker who was making her daughter’s life miserable.

However, after the FBI joined the investigation, the messages were traced back to a device used by Kendra.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Kendra Licari cried in court and expressed regret after anonymously harassing her daughter Lauryn for a year

    Woman with long brown hair wearing a gray jacket, looking upset before sentencing in a lewd texts case involving her daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Isabella County Jail

    The disgraced mother pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor in 2023, receiving a maximum sentence of five years, as per court documents obtained by Today.

    In exchange, Isabella County Prosecutor David Barberi dropped three additional charges: one count of obstruction and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

    She was released in August 2024, but isn’t allowed to see Lauryn due to her plea deal.

    A woman wearing sunglasses and a smiling young girl posing closely together outdoors in natural light.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Before being sentenced, Kendra reflected on her harmful behavior and delivered a tearful statement in the courtroom.

    “I never want to hurt anyone else like I have already done,” she expressed. “I actually look forward to continuing my work and continuing my progress daily. I have caused a lot of damage to my family.”

    The woman reportedly cried when she told Judge Mark Duthie she was sorry for her actions, which affected not only her daughter and her boyfriend but a teenager who was initially blamed for the texts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When she was in high school, Lauryn began receiving anonymous texts insulting her and telling her to break up with her boyfriend

    Young woman in a gray hoodie sitting at a table, sharing her story about a mom who sent lewd texts anonymously.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Young couple dressed for a formal event standing outdoors with greenery, capturing a joyful moment before sentencing news.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She also told Judge Duthie that she was “ashamed, remorseful, and embarrassed” and that she would take back everything she did if she could.

    A defense attorney for Kendra reportedly told the judge that her client had begun counseling and was taking parenting classes to remedy her behavior.

    Additionally, the attorney stated that a psychiatric examination had determined that the mother suffers from mental illness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The texts, sent from an unknown number, were later traced back to Lauryn’s mother

    Teen girl reading hurtful anonymous texts on phone, illustrating impact of mom who sent lewd messages for a year.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Family posing by a decorated Christmas tree in a cozy room, related to mom who anonymously sent lewd texts case.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    The woman, who still resides in Michigan, was released on parole on August 8, 2024, and will be supervised as a parolee until February 2026, as per Today.

    The aggressive text messages looked like they were written by one of Lauryn’s peers, saying things like, “Hi Lauryn, Owen is breaking up with you.” The sender repeatedly said Owen liked her better, telling Lauryn, “we’re both DTF” and “He will be with me while your lonely ugly a** is alone.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many texts also called Lauryn by “Lo,” a nickname only used by her close friends and family.

    Prior to being sentenced, Kendra Licari said she felt “ashamed” by her actions

    A mom in court sharing a tearful message before sentencing for anonymously sending daughter lewd texts.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a mom who anonymously sent lewd texts to her daughter for a year.
    The messages caused Lauryn and Owen to break up after two years of dating, as the couple hoped they would stop if they separated.

    Despite their decision, the harassment continued, and Lauryn kept receiving messages like “k*ll yourself now b****” and “his life would be better if you were “d*ad.”

    Family photo of mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts, showing support before sentencing outdoors in sports attire.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kirsty Jane Langstaff expressing concern over a mom anonymously sending lewd texts to her daughter.
    Judge Duthie told the court during the sentencing that the “truly horrible” case reflected “the worst in human nature.”

    “I can’t imagine any parent saying such horrible things to her own daughter,” the judge told Kendra, adding that “it’s the kind of case that makes me glad that at the end of my term, I’m retiring.”

    The judge said Kendra’s behavior wasn’t a single lapse of judgement but a well-thought out scheme that involved her trying to convince law enforcement that the messages were sent by one of the victims, as per The Morning Sun.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After Owen and Lauryn broke up, she began receiving more anonymous texts telling her to take her own life

    Young man and woman sharing emotional stories in an interview about a mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts case.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Olivia Swan Albro stating the mom is jealous of her daughter’s relationship with Owen.


    Mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts sitting in chair, tearfully wiping her face in a domestic setting.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Commenter Eric Matterson discussing explicit text messages related to a mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts.
    William Chilman, the superintendent of Beal City Public Schools, said that the texts “were vulgar and nasty enough to make a 53-year-old man blush” and that “the evidence was extraordinary.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The disturbing case is the focus of the new Netflix documentary Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. In the film, Kendra says she’s “very disappointed” in herself and explains that she began sending the messages “in the thoughts of needing some answers.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said that once she started, she couldn’t stop. “I just kept going, it was a spiral, kind of a snowball effect, I don’t think I knew how to stop,” she said.

    Judge Duthie said the case reflected “the worst in human nature”

    Family portrait with a mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts, sharing a tearful message before sentencing.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    Comment by Kischa N. Buford questioning SA or SH charges related to a mom sending lewd texts to minors.
    “I was somebody different in those moments. I was in an awful place mentally. It was like I had a mask on or something, I didn’t even know who I was,” she added.

    The mother, who allegedly used software to hide her location, tried to argue that everyone makes mistakes and that “realistically, a lot of us have probably broken the law at some point or another and not gotten caught.” She went on to compare her behavior to that of someone who drinks and drives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family photo of a mom, daughter, and man outdoors, related to mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts for a year.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the documentary, superintendent Chillman suggests that Kendra had the cyber version of Munchausen syndrome, the psychological condition most commonly associated with the Gypsy Rose Blanchard case.

    Chillman argued, “She wanted her daughter to need her in such a way that she was willing to hurt her, and this is the way she chose to do that versus physically trying to make her ill, which is typical Munchausen behavior.”

    Kendra was released in August 2024 but isn’t allowed to see Lauryn

    A tearful mom embraces her daughter in a living room before sentencing for anonymously sending lewd texts.

    Image credits: Netflix/Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, Owen and his mother questioned if Kendra was secretly attracted to him. The young man said she frequently checked in on him one-on-one to ask how he was doing, cut his food, and attended his sporting events, even after his breakup with Lauryn.

    But Kendra argues that her actions were caused by previous trauma that she hadn’t processed, sharing that she was r*ped at 17. 

    “As my daughter was hitting those teenage years, I got scared,” she admitted. “I was afraid of letting her grow up, want[ed] to protect her and keep her safe.”

    Image credits: Netflix

    Lauryn, now 18 years old, stayed in touch with her mother throughout her prison sentence but has grown closer to her father, Shawn, the documentary shows.

    The teenager said she’s not ready to see her mother yet, expressing, “Now that she’s out, I just want her to get the help she needs, so when we see each other, it doesn’t go back to the old ways and the way it was before,” and adding that she still loves her “more than anything.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I really struggle to understand how a mother could do this to her daughter,” wrote one social media user

    Screenshot of a tearful message discussing accountability from a mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts for a year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment reflecting on a mom who anonymously sent lewd texts to her daughter and shared a tearful message before sentencing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom who anonymously sent lewd texts to her daughter.

    Comment on mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts, reflecting views on lawbreaking and consequences before sentencing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a mom who anonymously sent lewd texts to her daughter, touching on trauma and mental illness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a mom who anonymously sent lewd texts to her daughter for nearly two years before sentencing.

    Comment by Amanda Orlich Ahern expressing disbelief over a mother sending lewd texts to her daughter for years.

    Comment by Trisha Sword calling the mom who sent lewd texts to her daughter despicable in a disturbing doc.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting a mom anonymously sending lewd texts to her daughter, describing it as disturbing and hard to believe.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Erica Berglund about trust issues caused by a mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts for a year.

    Comment expressing shock about breach of trust from mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts for a year.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts and shared a tearful message.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the impact of a mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts and the resulting family issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sympathy for a mother who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts and shared a tearful message.

    Comment from Erin Langevin expressing concern that Lauryn needs intense therapy and will not be okay regarding a mom who sent lewd texts.

    Commenter Missy Gibbs criticizes a mom who anonymously sent lewd texts to her daughter, calling the behavior disturbing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom who anonymously sent lewd texts to her daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing heartbreak for daughter whose mom anonymously sent lewd texts for a year, shared before sentencing.

    Comment by Matt Moyer showing hateful text related to a mom who anonymously sent daughter lewd texts before sentencing.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    family
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    5

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    megalej34 avatar
    Megan Romero-Herman
    Megan Romero-Herman
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t even fathom sending my son hate messages! So crazy.. she doesn’t even seem remorseful it’s weird

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom is a pathetic, cruel sociopath who is only sorry for getting caught. I hope Lauryn cuts her off for good.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    nikistavrou avatar
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As the daughter of an awful, awful mother, I believe that apart from whatever charges or sentencing applies, there should be a ceremonious removal of the title "mother" for such cases.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    megalej34 avatar
    Megan Romero-Herman
    Megan Romero-Herman
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can’t even fathom sending my son hate messages! So crazy.. she doesn’t even seem remorseful it’s weird

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom is a pathetic, cruel sociopath who is only sorry for getting caught. I hope Lauryn cuts her off for good.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    nikistavrou avatar
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    8Yorkies-and-33cats
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As the daughter of an awful, awful mother, I believe that apart from whatever charges or sentencing applies, there should be a ceremonious removal of the title "mother" for such cases.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT