Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Psychological Expert Reveals Why Mom Anonymously Bullied Her Teen Daughter Online For 2 Years
Woman involved in anonymous online bullying of her teen daughter, psychological expert explains motivation and impact.
Crime, Society

Psychological Expert Reveals Why Mom Anonymously Bullied Her Teen Daughter Online For 2 Years

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A disturbing new Netflix true crime documentary has stunned viewers by revealing how a Michigan mom tormented her own daughter with anonymous harassment for more than a year. 

The film, Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, follows the case of Kendra Licari, who secretly sent her 13-year-old daughter, Lauryn, hundreds of abusive texts. 

Highlights
  • A shocking Netflix true crime film showed how a Michigan mom harassed her teenage daughter with vile anonymous messages for 15 months.
  • The case exposed disturbing family betrayal and raised questions about a rare psychological condition.
  • Experts say elements of Munchausen syndrome by proxy may explain the mom’s twisted behavior.

Experts have now weighed in on what could have caused Licari’s unusual and appalling behavior. 

RELATED:

    Kendra Licari’s anonymous messages to her daughter caused a nightmare

    Mother and teenage daughter smiling closely, illustrating psychological expert insights on online anonymous bullying effects.

    Image credits: Netflix/Tudum

    It all began in October 2020, when Lauryn and her then-boyfriend, Owen, started receiving vicious messages from an unknown number. 

    At first, the harassment faded, but by September 2021 the texts returned with alarming intensity, continuing for another 15 months.

    The messages didn’t just target Lauryn. They attacked Owen and also his new girlfriend, after he broke up with Lauryn, according toUnilad

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen girl in a pink hoodie looking at her phone, highlighting the impact of psychological expert insights on online bullying cases.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The relentless bullying fractured relationships at school, and as parents searched for answers, suspicion even fell on other students. 

    Despite multiple investigations, neither the school nor local police could uncover the culprit.

    That changed when the FBI traced the messages back to Licari’s own phone. Despite using a VPN to hide her digital trail, investigators ultimately uncovered her as thesource

    Teen girl crying and being comforted, illustrating psychological expert insights on online bullying by a mom.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Licari disturbingly admitted that she “didn’t know how to stop” once she began the harassment, and she later pled guilty to two counts of stalking a minor in 2023. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She was sentenced to up to five years but released in August 2024 under a plea deal that also prevents her from seeing her daughter.

    A psychological condition may explain Kendra Licari’s appalling actions towards her own daughter

    Family wearing sports jerseys and sunglasses, illustrating psychological expert insights on anonymous online bullying of teen daughter.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The very idea of a mother attacking her own child in such a cruel way has left experts searching for answers. 

    Some believe Licari’s behavior shows elements of “cyber”Munchausen syndrome by proxy, officially called factitious disorder imposed on another.

    Typically, this disorder involves caregivers fabricating or exaggerating illnesses in children to gain attention or sympathy. 

    Mother and teen daughter showing emotional distress related to psychological expert insights on online bullying effects.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In Licari’s case, prosecutors and experts suggest she may have created a “cyber” version of the condition, manufacturing a crisis through online abuse so she could step in as the rescuer.

    The former Beal City superintendent reflected on the case in the documentary. “I think it was a cyber-Munchausen’s case. She wanted her daughter to need her in such a way that she was willing to hurt her.”

    “This is the way she chose to do that, versus physically trying to make her ill, which is typical Munchausen’s behavior.”

    Woman facing camera with a serious expression, illustrating psychological expert’s insight on mom bullying teen daughter online

    Image credits: Isabella County Jail

    Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi also shared the same speculations about the case. However, Netflix director Skye Borgman, who helmed the film, cautioned against labeling thecase too neatly. 

    “To give it any sort of medical foundation is a little bit problematic,” she said. “But I think that there are elements about Munchausen by proxy – about harming someone to keep them close – that definitely existed.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Munchausen by proxy is behind the most harrowing case of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

    Psychological expert talks about online bullying as a mother and teen daughter share a moment inside their home.

    Image credits: KY3 News – Springfield, Mo.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Licari case echoes one of the most infamous examples of Munchausen by proxy: Dee Dee Blanchard, who convinced others that her daughter Gypsy Rose was severely ill. 

    Gypsy’s eventual escape, and her mother’s shocking homicide, became a high-profile case that inspired numerous media.

    Gypsy Rose was convicted of second-degree mur*er and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 for her role in Dee Dee’s passing, but she was released in December 2023, according toBiography.com.

    Mother and teen daughter sitting in living room, illustrating psychological expert discussion on online bullying effects.

    Image credits: KY3 News – Springfield, Mo.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In later comments, Gypsy Rose stated that she enjoyed morefreedom in prison than in the life she shared with her mother.

    She now lives with her husband and is a mother to a baby girl. She had also written a memoir, My Time to Stand, which was released in December 2024.

    Experts have stated that factors like trauma, neglect, stress, or a desperate need for validation can push the behavior of people like Dee Dee Blanchard. It should be noted, however, that Kendra Licari has never been formally diagnosed with the condition. 

    Unknown Number: The High School Catfish resonated with audiences, climbing Netflix’s charts after its release on August 29, 2025.  The documentary became one of the platform’s most-watched films in the US. 

    Directed by Borgman, who is known for exploring complex psychological cases, the film gives viewers a haunting look at a crime that shattered the trust within a family and a community.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Licari’s case on social media

    Comment on online bullying by a mom, highlighting psychological expert insights into teen daughter impact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing psychological expert insights on why a mom anonymously bullied her teen daughter online.

    Comment about a mom anonymously bullying her teen daughter online, discussed by a psychological expert.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing emotional impact related to anonymous online bullying by a mom towards her teen daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Luke Allan expressing envy about a mother anonymously bullying her teen daughter online for years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment with bold user name and text discussing anonymous online bullying revealed by psychological expert.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing psychological expert insights on anonymous online bullying by a mom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing psychological expert insights on anonymous online bullying by a mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting the shock of discovering a mom anonymously bullied her teen daughter online for two years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media showing concern about trauma and reflecting on anonymous online bullying by a mom towards her teen daughter.

    Comment on social media revealing a mother's attention-seeking behavior while anonymously bullying her teen daughter online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing psychological expert insights on a mom bullying her teen daughter online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Angela Fugate discussing a psychological expert’s view on anonymous online bullying of a teen daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message discussing emotional impact of anonymous online bullying by a mom on her teen daughter, psychological expert insight.

    Comment from Cheryl Lee Hepner explaining online bullying as a mental disorder with an unfair sentence discussed.

    Comment by Shosannah Gleeson stating the daughter’s calm reaction to anonymous online bullying by mom revealed by psychological expert.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about protecting children from a mother anonymously bullying her teen daughter online, shared by Lori Bumm Carman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Psychological expert explaining reasons behind a mom anonymously bullying her teen daughter online for years.

    Comment from Suzanne Dalziel discussing a mentally disturbed woman anonymously bullying her own daughter online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing strong emotions about anonymous online bullying of a teen daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT