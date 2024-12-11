Couple Miscarries, BF Finds Out GF Actually Did It Just To Get Attention From Family And Friends

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people love attention but might not get it, while others are showered with it even when they don’t want it; that’s how ironic and unfair life really is. But how far would you go to get that attention, and would you be willing to deceive the ones that you love?

Well, the original poster’s (OP) girlfriend took things to a completely different level by inducing her own miscarriage just so she could get attention from her family. Her boyfriend was so stumped by her behavior that he suggested therapy, but when she refused, he just ended things!

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have parents that give them proper attention, and this might severely impact these people

The poster’s girlfriend always wanted a baby, so they were happy when she got pregnant and told their family, but she miscarried in her 9th week, which upset her

However, in a drawer, the poster found herbs that are used to induce a miscarriage, and when he confronted her about it, she admitted she did it but didn’t say why

When he persisted and asked her why, she finally revealed she did it for attention that she never received from her family, and that she also wanted to “experience” it

Fortunately, the herbs didn’t harm her, but the poster insisted that she go to therapy, which she initially agreed to but later refused

She kept telling her family and friends about the miscarriage and received condolences, while the poster was annoyed by how lightly she took it, so he broke up with her

Later, her mom told him that she had harmed herself and ended up in the hospital, so he told her parents the whole truth, as he really wanted her to get help

In today’s story, Reddit user No_Situation_9708, tells us how extremely bizarrely his girlfriend acted and how her actions ended their relationship. She always wanted children but they never really planned for it; however, when she got pregnant, they were happy and started planning.

They rushed forward to share the happy news with their friends and family, but unfortunately, she miscarried at around 9 weeks, which was extremely upsetting for her. Being the good samaritan that he is, our poster tried his best to make her feel better, but the poor fellow was completely oblivious to the truth.

For shortly, he found pennyroyal and mugwort in a drawer and confronted her about it, as these herbs are a homemade remedy used to induce a miscarriage. After much denial, she finally confessed that she had indeed used them to miscarry, but refused to tell him the reason why or even discuss it further.

However, this didn’t stop her from telling her family and friends that she had miscarried and receiving condolences from them, leaving our poster questioning everything. In an update, he told us that he finally got sick of it and demanded she tell him the reason or he might just end things.

Well, after a lot of crying, she revealed that she had done it to get attention from her family, something she had never gotten before. This statement left the guy in complete shock as he didn’t know how to react.

A study on the effects of early childhood deprivation found that kids who didn’t get enough attention were more likely to have poor executive function and self-regulation. This study also found that early neglect negatively impacted a child’s brain development.

It has also been observed that a lack of attention can have a negative effect on teenagers. They may feel neglected and unsupported, which can lead to mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. It really makes you wonder whether this caused her actions, doesn’t it?

No matter how brutal the first part sounded, our guy was not even ready to hear what went down next. When he asked her why she didn’t get it done medically, but opted for herbs that might harm her, she replied that she wanted to “have the experience of having an actual miscarriage.”

According to Healthline, “People who are emotionally neglected as children grow up to be adults who must deal with the consequences. Because their emotional needs weren’t validated as children, they may not know how to deal with their emotions when they occur.”

Many folks wondered whether the lack of attention from her parents was the reason behind such behavior. Someone also commented that they came from a similar background and knew how deeply negligence from parents could impact a person’s mental health. OP also felt that she needed help, as many Redditors pointed out, and she agreed to go to therapy.

However, he first took her to see a doctor, as netizens pointed out that the herbs are harmful, but luckily the doctor found out that she wasn’t harmed. After this, the woman went back on her word and refused to go to therapy claiming she would never again do what she did, and our poster was slowly losing his patience.

While they were arguing, she also dismissed her actions as not “that big of a deal,” and this was probably the last straw for OP. He was annoyed that not only did she purposely miscarry the baby they had planned for, but she also harmed herself for no reason, and he could no longer trust her. The guy finally put his foot down and ended things with her, which resulted in her throwing a teary fit.

Later, he found out from her parents that she had harmed herself physically, and fortunately, she was fine but still in the hospital. Many people suggested that the poster should definitely tell her parents as that was the only way to treat her and she needed help really badly. Well, he did end up telling them about it, and surprisingly for him, they believed him.

That was quite a messy situation, wasn’t it? We just hope that the woman accepts going to therapy and gets the help that she needs, and that OP also finds the strength to overcome the experience. So, what did you think of the story? Let us know in the comments!

Folks narrated that ending things was probably the right solution, and they agreed unanimously that she really needed help

