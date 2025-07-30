Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Sick And Tired Of Being Dragged Into Hospitals For No Reason, Exposes Mom’s Lies
Teen holding cough syrup, wrapped in a warm scarf, feeling sick and tired of frequent hospital visits
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Teen Sick And Tired Of Being Dragged Into Hospitals For No Reason, Exposes Mom’s Lies

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine spending five years in and out of doctors’ surgeries and hospitals because your mom is convinced you have various disorders and diseases. Constantly on medication, or having tests run, with little chance for a normal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the reality for one 15-year-old who has been diagnosed with several health conditions since she was 10. All because her mother lied to doctors about her symptoms. The teen recently anonymously reached out to medical professionals online, begging for help.

Concerned doctors advised her she might be dealing with something more serious than she realizes. Many urged her to tell someone. And that’s exactly what she did…

RELATED:

    A teen has spent the past 5 years being treated for a range of conditions, all because her mother lied to doctors

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    After anonymously pleading for help online, her life has now taken a drastic turn

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gstockstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Public-Kangaroo-6867

    Online doctors had questions and the teen provided some more info

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The teenager revealed that she’d snuck a note to a nurse “outing” her Münchhausen mom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Public-Kangaroo-6867

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People praised the teen for the way she’d handled the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health
    mental disorder
    mental disorders
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    1

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT