Teen Sick And Tired Of Being Dragged Into Hospitals For No Reason, Exposes Mom’s Lies

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine spending five years in and out of doctors’ surgeries and hospitals because your mom is convinced you have various disorders and diseases. Constantly on medication, or having tests run, with little chance for a normal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the reality for one 15-year-old who has been diagnosed with several health conditions since she was 10. All because her mother lied to doctors about her symptoms. The teen recently anonymously reached out to medical professionals online, begging for help.

Concerned doctors advised her she might be dealing with something more serious than she realizes. Many urged her to tell someone. And that’s exactly what she did…

RELATED:

A teen has spent the past 5 years being treated for a range of conditions, all because her mother lied to doctors

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

After anonymously pleading for help online, her life has now taken a drastic turn

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gstockstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Public-Kangaroo-6867

Online doctors had questions and the teen provided some more info

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The teenager revealed that she’d snuck a note to a nurse “outing” her Münchhausen mom

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Public-Kangaroo-6867

ADVERTISEMENT

People praised the teen for the way she’d handled the situation

ADVERTISEMENT