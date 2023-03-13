54 Supposedly ‘Authentic’ Photos That People Shared Online That We’re Suspicious Of
Little miracles happen every day. The one time your bus is running late is the same day you worried you were about to miss it. Or maybe you magically find a $20 bill on the ground after realizing that you left your wallet at home. But even if you have the best luck in the world, there are limits to what will happen to you. And sometimes the tales people tell online are just a little too tall.
Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite pics from the Untrustworthy Poptarts subreddit, which features suspicious photos that seem like they must have been staged. From amazing artwork supposedly created by animals to funny things that people claim happened to them, the internet isn’t buying these pics, and neither are we. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote all the posts that you can’t believe actually happened (because they didn’t).
This post may include affiliate links.
I Just Finished This 1000 Piece Puzzle And Every Single Piece Is Missing
Somebody Knocked Over My Fish Bowl And It Looks Oddly Like The Mona Lisa
A Lot Of Empty Space In That Box, Almost As If A Response Was Planned To Be There
We all know we can’t believe everything we read online. People have vivid imaginations, and the internet is an endless cesspool of information that requires no fact-checking to share. Improvements in photoshopping technology and the increase in people who know how to hack and code has only made the world wide web less reliable, so it’s important to always take things with a grain of salt. But at the same time, we want to believe that things we see on social media are true. What incentive do these people have to lie, anyway?
Well, apparently, plenty of people feel the need to channel their inner Pinocchio and share blatantly false stories online. And that’s where the Untrustworthy Poptarts subreddit comes in. This group, which has amassed an impressive 174k members since 2016, is “for all those posts that make you question whether OP really did find those things in that stuff they bought or found. In other words, we know you staged those screenshots, OP,” the page’s moderators write. “You're fooling no one.”
Accidentally Knocked My Salt Over, Is This Bad Luck?
Ooops Accidentally Lost This In My Shoe
Why Is The Plastic Open?
This popular subreddit got its name from a post on r/mildlyinteresting 6 years ago where someone claimed that they received three Poptarts in a package that’s only intended to contain two. It was immediately called out by viewers, with comments stating that it must have been staged. “How do we know you didn’t put a 3rd one in the pack?” But the post gained plenty of traction, receiving over 37k upvotes, so the Untrustworthy Poptarts subreddit was born. Today, there are only a few simple rules that members must follow, one of which being that Poptarts are not required.
The mods also explain that the group is for untrustworthy content only, creativity is welcome, no photoshopping is allowed, no screenshots of stories are allowed, and members shouldn’t “be lame”. “Don't be the 211th person to passive aggressively use the word ‘sure’ in your title, and it'll make it much easier for someone to find your post by searching if you title it uniquely and/or descriptively,” the moderators explain.
No You Did Not Arrange It. They Fell Into That Shape When You Threw It
Is it supposed to look like something? Can just see a cord.
My Tea Fell And It Looks Like A Dinosaur
I Worked At Starbucks, You Couldn’t Fit All That In A Cup
It looks obvious that they just took multiple papers and glued them together tho
Now, I want to give some of these people the benefit of the doubt and guess that a handful of the posts that end up on Untrustworthy Poptarts were satirically shared online. I don’t know how anyone could possibly believe that they were real, so they must be trying to trick readers. But unfortunately, they can’t all be like that, and the subreddit seems to have unlimited content. So there are many people out there just trying to get away with lying online. In fact, social media users might be even less authentic than you realized. According to a study by Custard.com examining 80 online daters, less than 20% of the participants said their Facebook pages portrayed a “completely accurate reflection” of who they are.
Guy Gets Called Out For Fake Xray
They make you take off anything metal. I remember tech asking to remove earrings.
He Could Have Totally Landed Like That When Flipped
Hmm
Another 2016 study featuring social media users found that less than one third of them say they’re always honest online, and up to 90% of them suspected that others are sometimes being dishonest about their age, gender, activities, interest, and/or appearance. It seems that misleading others on the internet is more of the rule than the exception. But for some reason, social media sites like Facebook appear to be the most honest places online, compared to dating sites and other online chat rooms.
"The reason for this is because these social media sites, we posited, have the most links to the outside world," Michelle Drouin, a psychology professor at Indiana University Purdue Fort Wayne and one of the authors of the study, told CBC News. "It's a lot harder to lie about your gender or your age, for example, when you have pictures of yourself, pictures of your family, and most importantly, shared acquaintances."
Yep Sure Thing, Julie!
And So It Begins
Sad Cringe
And when it comes to why people tend to mislead others on the internet, Drouin says it’s typically an attempt to make ourselves look better. “They wanted to be cooler. They wanted to be more beautiful. They wanted to be sexier. They wanted to give an appearance of a life that was better than the life that they were leading," she told CBC News. But that wasn’t the only motivation. "Others said that they lied because they just thought everyone lies online. This is the place where lying is standard,” Drouin added.
It’s Time To Stop
Sure He Doesn't Op
Yeah. That’s How They Ship Locks
Michael Arceneaux wrote a piece for NBC News titled ‘You’re not a Kardashian, so stop lying about your life on social media’ where he breaks down how annoying it can be to see our loved ones misleading viewers online. “Maybe you’re not the kind of person who wants to become an ‘influencer,’ but just someone who wants to come across as having a much better life than you claim to have,” Arceneaux writes. “Still, please consider the people in your lives: They have to wake up every morning and scroll through your lies hour after hour. It’s exhausting rolling our eyes that hard. (I know because I needed extra doses of caffeine just to get through this essay.)”
That’s Not How Braille Works
That person just called you a loser and made a joke of it
Found This In My High School Bathroom
Or You Could Have Done This Yourself
Arceneaux goes on to write for NBC News, “Still, even if you don’t consider the feelings of others (for shame), think about yourself: You are probably being clowned for every new fallacious posting,” Arceneaux goes on to write for NBC News. “You may not see the screenshots captioned with ‘Look at this liar!’ in group chats in which you’re not included, but believe me, your posts are there. I am not a fan of schadenfreude, but sometimes the lies are so bad that even I end up dabbling in that dark art before I mean to, which leads to me feeling immense guilt later. (As someone who grew up Catholic, I don’t need any more guilt in my life, so please, I'm begging you, stop the lies so I can't enjoy making fun of them.)”
Looks To Me Like You Are Working At Wendy’s And You Took The Photo At The Prep Station. “Untrustworthy Nugget”
Why Is There Nothing On The Cookie
And the magic mayo didn't transfer to the cookie at all...good mayo!
Mmmm If You Say So
There might not be any legal requirements to be honest online, but there are definitely benefits to being forthcoming. For one thing, people won’t be shocked or feel catfished when you meet them in person. You look exactly how they expected you to, and you are actually capable of having an intelligent conversation about the hobbies you claimed you participate in. This can also be useful in job interviews because, yes, it’s very possible that they checked out your social media prior to meeting you. Nobody wants to be caught off guard, so the best way to portray an authentic version of yourself online is to just be yourself online. Nobody will be disappointed if your cat isn’t capable of spilling water in a pattern that looks like a Van Gogh painting, I promise.
Yeah They Give A Shit About What You Order
-Management And Definitely Not Cody
3-Year-Old Cooking Prodigy
At this point, I don’t know what to trust anymore on the internet. But it is nice to know that I know what not to trust, and that’s screenshots like these. I love a great fictional story as well, but I would never try to pass one off as the truth. We hope you’re enjoying this list of suspicious screenshots, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly unbelievable, and feel free to share your thoughts on these ‘untrustworthy Poptarts’ in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda piece featuring things that definitely didn’t happen, contrary to what the people sharing them would say, check out this article next!
[madlad Not Found]
Sure Didn’t Notice The Several Thousand Dollar Tab At The Checkout Screen
Was It Now
Oddly Specific Bio
This Is How I Package Everything I Ship
Puts Headphones On A Dog And Tells Outlandish Lies About It
You Can't Tell The Difference In Weight Between A Metal Skillet And A Tennis Racquet?
Yep Totally Didn’t Write The Same Thing Twice
This could happen to me with my terrible luck 🥲
Yeah, Sure
Idk what’s up with this one. It’s just a doormat. Nothin to see here…
Hmmm I’m Sure You Did
It's Not Staged At All
Complete With Adult Handwriting
Ah yes, your wother. I am very scary of the wother. /j
Looks Like They Dipped Their Thumb In Koolaid
Yeah... No
This Poptart Seems A Little Suspect
Not Like There’s Another Open Bag Of Bread To The Left Or Anything
Untrustworthy Hot-Pockets. Only One Of Them Is Even Cooked
Definitely Didn’t Bite It Himself
My Little Bro Totally Ripped My Expensive, Rare Card. Here's The Back Of It As Proof
This actually happened to my friend he had a card that was worth hundreds and his brother ripped it.
"Whoops I Gave Him Coffee Instead Of Chocolate Milk!"
Ditto, I Choose You!
the perfect couple: Screenshot...6e5c36.png
Only about a third of these are actually implausible. The rest are either genuinely possible or obvious satire...
Only about a third of these are actually implausible. The rest are either genuinely possible or obvious satire...