Little miracles happen every day. The one time your bus is running late is the same day you worried you were about to miss it. Or maybe you magically find a $20 bill on the ground after realizing that you left your wallet at home. But even if you have the best luck in the world, there are limits to what will happen to you. And sometimes the tales people tell online are just a little too tall.

Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite pics from the Untrustworthy Poptarts subreddit, which features suspicious photos that seem like they must have been staged. From amazing artwork supposedly created by animals to funny things that people claim happened to them, the internet isn’t buying these pics, and neither are we. Enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote all the posts that you can’t believe actually happened (because they didn’t).

#1

I Just Finished This 1000 Piece Puzzle And Every Single Piece Is Missing

I Just Finished This 1000 Piece Puzzle And Every Single Piece Is Missing

whereswaldo333

That is funny

#2

Somebody Knocked Over My Fish Bowl And It Looks Oddly Like The Mona Lisa

Somebody Knocked Over My Fish Bowl And It Looks Oddly Like The Mona Lisa

woodscradle

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
haha big fish in such a small bowl

#3

A Lot Of Empty Space In That Box, Almost As If A Response Was Planned To Be There

A Lot Of Empty Space In That Box, Almost As If A Response Was Planned To Be There

Cryptxx

We all know we can’t believe everything we read online. People have vivid imaginations, and the internet is an endless cesspool of information that requires no fact-checking to share. Improvements in photoshopping technology and the increase in people who know how to hack and code has only made the world wide web less reliable, so it’s important to always take things with a grain of salt. But at the same time, we want to believe that things we see on social media are true. What incentive do these people have to lie, anyway?

Well, apparently, plenty of people feel the need to channel their inner Pinocchio and share blatantly false stories online. And that’s where the Untrustworthy Poptarts subreddit comes in. This group, which has amassed an impressive 174k members since 2016, is “for all those posts that make you question whether OP really did find those things in that stuff they bought or found. In other words, we know you staged those screenshots, OP,” the page’s moderators write. “You're fooling no one.” 
#4

Accidentally Knocked My Salt Over, Is This Bad Luck?

Accidentally Knocked My Salt Over, Is This Bad Luck?

Hsark2

#5

Ooops Accidentally Lost This In My Shoe

Ooops Accidentally Lost This In My Shoe

Hm_Moonlight

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he only walked on carpets?

#6

Why Is The Plastic Open?

Why Is The Plastic Open?

Rowan193

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“There” also supposed to be “low kilojoule”?!

This popular subreddit got its name from a post on r/mildlyinteresting 6 years ago where someone claimed that they received three Poptarts in a package that’s only intended to contain two. It was immediately called out by viewers, with comments stating that it must have been staged. “How do we know you didn’t put a 3rd one in the pack?” But the post gained plenty of traction, receiving over 37k upvotes, so the Untrustworthy Poptarts subreddit was born. Today, there are only a few simple rules that members must follow, one of which being that Poptarts are not required. 

The mods also explain that the group is for untrustworthy content only, creativity is welcome, no photoshopping is allowed, no screenshots of stories are allowed, and members shouldn’t “be lame”. “Don't be the 211th person to passive aggressively use the word ‘sure’ in your title, and it'll make it much easier for someone to find your post by searching if you title it uniquely and/or descriptively,” the moderators explain.
#7

No You Did Not Arrange It. They Fell Into That Shape When You Threw It

No You Did Not Arrange It. They Fell Into That Shape When You Threw It

ray_meister

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it supposed to look like something? Can just see a cord.

#8

My Tea Fell And It Looks Like A Dinosaur

My Tea Fell And It Looks Like A Dinosaur

WhisperingThunder123

#9

I Worked At Starbucks, You Couldn’t Fit All That In A Cup

I Worked At Starbucks, You Couldn’t Fit All That In A Cup

spacespunk

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks obvious that they just took multiple papers and glued them together tho

Now, I want to give some of these people the benefit of the doubt and guess that a handful of the posts that end up on Untrustworthy Poptarts were satirically shared online. I don’t know how anyone could possibly believe that they were real, so they must be trying to trick readers. But unfortunately, they can’t all be like that, and the subreddit seems to have unlimited content. So there are many people out there just trying to get away with lying online. In fact, social media users might be even less authentic than you realized. According to a study by Custard.com examining 80 online daters, less than 20% of the participants said their Facebook pages portrayed a “completely accurate reflection” of who they are. 
#10

Guy Gets Called Out For Fake Xray

Guy Gets Called Out For Fake Xray

reddit.com

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They make you take off anything metal. I remember tech asking to remove earrings.

#11

He Could Have Totally Landed Like That When Flipped

He Could Have Totally Landed Like That When Flipped

Dr_Creepster

#12

Hmm

Hmm

Vic-Kovak

Another 2016 study featuring social media users found that less than one third of them say they’re always honest online, and up to 90% of them suspected that others are sometimes being dishonest about their age, gender, activities, interest, and/or appearance. It seems that misleading others on the internet is more of the rule than the exception. But for some reason, social media sites like Facebook appear to be the most honest places online, compared to dating sites and other online chat rooms.

"The reason for this is because these social media sites, we posited, have the most links to the outside world," Michelle Drouin, a psychology professor at Indiana University Purdue Fort Wayne and one of the authors of the study, told CBC News. "It's a lot harder to lie about your gender or your age, for example, when you have pictures of yourself, pictures of your family, and most importantly, shared acquaintances."  
#13

Yep Sure Thing, Julie!

Yep Sure Thing, Julie!

RhythmicRaccoon

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder where the dot on the ‘I’ came from

#14

And So It Begins

And So It Begins

AskMe503

#15

Sad Cringe

Sad Cringe

lehtomaeki

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah cause you a f*****g clown

And when it comes to why people tend to mislead others on the internet, Drouin says it’s typically an attempt to make ourselves look better. “They wanted to be cooler. They wanted to be more beautiful. They wanted to be sexier. They wanted to give an appearance of a life that was better than the life that they were leading," she told CBC News. But that wasn’t the only motivation. "Others said that they lied because they just thought everyone lies online. This is the place where lying is standard,” Drouin added.
#16

It’s Time To Stop

It’s Time To Stop

reapsnek

#17

Sure He Doesn't Op

Sure He Doesn't Op

reddit.com

Peeka_Mimi
Peeka_Mimi
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a $5k laptop. Whats wrong with people?

#18

Yeah. That’s How They Ship Locks

Yeah. That’s How They Ship Locks

ScaredGuy69

Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

whats the problem? that key is not for that look anyway

Michael Arceneaux wrote a piece for NBC News titled ‘You’re not a Kardashian, so stop lying about your life on social media’ where he breaks down how annoying it can be to see our loved ones misleading viewers online. “Maybe you’re not the kind of person who wants to become an ‘influencer,’ but just someone who wants to come across as having a much better life than you claim to have,” Arceneaux writes. “Still, please consider the people in your lives: They have to wake up every morning and scroll through your lies hour after hour. It’s exhausting rolling our eyes that hard. (I know because I needed extra doses of caffeine just to get through this essay.)”
#19

That’s Not How Braille Works

That’s Not How Braille Works

foodandsudoku

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That person just called you a loser and made a joke of it

#20

Found This In My High School Bathroom

Found This In My High School Bathroom

x_Trip

#21

Or You Could Have Done This Yourself

Or You Could Have Done This Yourself

Nyar99 , RyansAverageLife

Arceneaux goes on to write for NBC News, “Still, even if you don’t consider the feelings of others (for shame), think about yourself: You are probably being clowned for every new fallacious posting,” Arceneaux goes on to write for NBC News. “You may not see the screenshots captioned with ‘Look at this liar!’ in group chats in which you’re not included, but believe me, your posts are there. I am not a fan of schadenfreude, but sometimes the lies are so bad that even I end up dabbling in that dark art before I mean to, which leads to me feeling immense guilt later. (As someone who grew up Catholic, I don’t need any more guilt in my life, so please, I'm begging you, stop the lies so I can't enjoy making fun of them.)”
#22

Looks To Me Like You Are Working At Wendy’s And You Took The Photo At The Prep Station. “Untrustworthy Nugget”

Looks To Me Like You Are Working At Wendy’s And You Took The Photo At The Prep Station. “Untrustworthy Nugget”

kwismexer

#23

Why Is There Nothing On The Cookie

Why Is There Nothing On The Cookie

Gamercrew999

Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the magic mayo didn't transfer to the cookie at all...good mayo!

#24

Mmmm If You Say So

Mmmm If You Say So

zgold2192

There might not be any legal requirements to be honest online, but there are definitely benefits to being forthcoming. For one thing, people won’t be shocked or feel catfished when you meet them in person. You look exactly how they expected you to, and you are actually capable of having an intelligent conversation about the hobbies you claimed you participate in. This can also be useful in job interviews because, yes, it’s very possible that they checked out your social media prior to meeting you. Nobody wants to be caught off guard, so the best way to portray an authentic version of yourself online is to just be yourself online. Nobody will be disappointed if your cat isn’t capable of spilling water in a pattern that looks like a Van Gogh painting, I promise.  
#25

Yeah They Give A Shit About What You Order

Yeah They Give A Shit About What You Order

SavageMrrr

Cardboard Box
Cardboard Box
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah! Stop pineapple on pizza!

#26

-Management And Definitely Not Cody

-Management And Definitely Not Cody

omza

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cody might have a future in the porn industry.

#27

3-Year-Old Cooking Prodigy

3-Year-Old Cooking Prodigy

jconl

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only thing missing is the crock...as in "what a crock".

At this point, I don’t know what to trust anymore on the internet. But it is nice to know that I know what not to trust, and that’s screenshots like these. I love a great fictional story as well, but I would never try to pass one off as the truth. We hope you’re enjoying this list of suspicious screenshots, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you find particularly unbelievable, and feel free to share your thoughts on these ‘untrustworthy Poptarts’ in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda piece featuring things that definitely didn’t happen, contrary to what the people sharing them would say, check out this article next!
#28

[madlad Not Found]

[madlad Not Found]

NootingPenguin

#29

Sure Didn’t Notice The Several Thousand Dollar Tab At The Checkout Screen

Sure Didn’t Notice The Several Thousand Dollar Tab At The Checkout Screen

mcdanough

#30

Was It Now

Was It Now

Cryptxx

#31

Oddly Specific Bio

Oddly Specific Bio

RichHomieJake

#32

This Is How I Package Everything I Ship

This Is How I Package Everything I Ship

Break_these_cuffs

#33

Puts Headphones On A Dog And Tells Outlandish Lies About It

Puts Headphones On A Dog And Tells Outlandish Lies About It

malk500

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still cute doggo, even if true or not.

#34

You Can't Tell The Difference In Weight Between A Metal Skillet And A Tennis Racquet?

You Can't Tell The Difference In Weight Between A Metal Skillet And A Tennis Racquet?

brofession

#35

Yep Totally Didn’t Write The Same Thing Twice

Yep Totally Didn’t Write The Same Thing Twice

CanadianKleep

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could happen to me with my terrible luck 🥲

#36

Yeah, Sure

Yeah, Sure

reddit.com

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idk what’s up with this one. It’s just a doormat. Nothin to see here…

#37

Hmmm I’m Sure You Did

Hmmm I’m Sure You Did

enemy369

#38

It's Not Staged At All

It's Not Staged At All

SonofShenadoah

Cardboard Box
Cardboard Box
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry my bad, shoved a nail in your burger, sorry!

#39

Complete With Adult Handwriting

Complete With Adult Handwriting

MattyBfucks

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, your wother. I am very scary of the wother. /j

#40

Looks Like They Dipped Their Thumb In Koolaid

Looks Like They Dipped Their Thumb In Koolaid

jaktyp

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, Big Jack Horner escaped the wishing star!

#41

Yeah... No

Yeah... No

Otter_Nation

#42

This Poptart Seems A Little Suspect

This Poptart Seems A Little Suspect

PackieKnowsBest

#43

Not Like There’s Another Open Bag Of Bread To The Left Or Anything

Not Like There’s Another Open Bag Of Bread To The Left Or Anything

camscams123

#44

Untrustworthy Hot-Pockets. Only One Of Them Is Even Cooked

Untrustworthy Hot-Pockets. Only One Of Them Is Even Cooked

Gnarly_Sarley

#45

Definitely Didn’t Bite It Himself

Definitely Didn’t Bite It Himself

send-cats-asap

#46

My Little Bro Totally Ripped My Expensive, Rare Card. Here's The Back Of It As Proof

My Little Bro Totally Ripped My Expensive, Rare Card. Here's The Back Of It As Proof

VirginSexPet

Maxwell Walker
Maxwell Walker
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This actually happened to my friend he had a card that was worth hundreds and his brother ripped it.

#47

"Whoops I Gave Him Coffee Instead Of Chocolate Milk!"

"Whoops I Gave Him Coffee Instead Of Chocolate Milk!"

Giraffe-Attack

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wake up juice + human baby = absolute mayhem

#48

Ditto, I Choose You!

Ditto, I Choose You!

venonatnut

#49

And The Restaurant Is Making These Orders And Delivering Them

And The Restaurant Is Making These Orders And Delivering Them

Eossly

#50

Seems Legit

Seems Legit

rambleon4ever

#51

On My Facebook Newsfeed

On My Facebook Newsfeed

itsrachel_

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would try (okie I’ll see myself out)

#52

Ah Yes

Ah Yes

reddit.com

#53

Cause It Makes Sense To Post This Outside Where Customers Can Read It

Cause It Makes Sense To Post This Outside Where Customers Can Read It

Cerebusfire17

#54

Removed The Safety Sheath, Tip Guard, And Tie Down And Then Poked An 8” Wüsthof Chef’s Knife Through My Amazon Box For This Picture

Removed The Safety Sheath, Tip Guard, And Tie Down And Then Poked An 8” Wüsthof Chef’s Knife Through My Amazon Box For This Picture

UrHeftyLeftyBesty

Nancy T
Nancy T
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our puppy grabbed a big knife out of the dishwasher yesterday and was running around with it- handle in mouth, blade sticking straight out. That was fun.

0
