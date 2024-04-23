The said cultural differences have clearly turned into a form of amusing content, spawning memes that travel faster than the speed of light—or should we say the speed of 'misunderstandings going viral'?

Oh, and clocks, those ticking conundrums, which, apparently, in Europe, have evolved beyond the need for numbers... Some Americans might gaze in bafflement at that, wondering if the Europeans have a special temporal sixth sense. And well, well, well, who could forget the heated debates over Celsius and Fahrenheit? "Boiling water at 100 degrees? Surely not!" Only to be gently nudged towards the revelation that temperature, like tea preferences, varies greatly from one side of the Atlantic to the other.

In the world of social media, you'll occasionally stumble upon a gem that makes you laugh and facepalm simultaneously at the situation. Today’s topic also revolves around that but from an American’s perspective on certain things. What sort of things you might be thinking? Well, think of something along the lines of English spelling that twists the American mind into a flurry of confusion at times. The British "realise" with an 's' might just as well be a whole new language for some.

#1 Because The English Language Comes From America

#2 An American In London

#3 They Are Never Foreign, Because The Whole World Is 'Murica

#4 A True Patriot

#5 Celsius, Pennsylvania. Duh

#6 I'm At A Loss For Words With This One

#7 Europe Is My Favorite Country

#8 I Would Have Answered Him In Light-Years Since It's A Unit Recognised By Everyone

#9 For Reference, Longitude Is A Music Festival In Ireland And The Drinking Age Here Is 18

#10 Clean Hands For Sure Will Heal Broken Bones

#11 America Is Old

#12 Mount Everest Has Relocated To South Dakota

#13 Spain Doesn't Exist, It Is A State Of Mind

#14 It Should Have 52 Stars Not 1

#15 The Entitlement Of Some Of These Tourists

#16 I Posted A Picture About A River In The Country Georgia, And This Person Had A Lot To Say

#17 Big Brain

#18 American Flag

#19 American Jesus

#20 Travels To A Country In Another Continent, But Expects To Find The Same Brands That Are In The US

#21 Wait Until They Hear About Canada

#22 Ah Yes, Boredom. The Resolving Factor In All Wars

#23 Doesn't Make Sense For Smaller Countries To Be Divided Into States, Since They Are Already The Size Of A State

#24 The Worst Possible Outcome Of This Situation Is The Population Becoming More Highly Educated

#25 Just Love How US Is The Center Of Everything

#26 Americans Thinking Ethnicities Have Different Stats Like This Is A Video Game

#27 Middle Hemisphere

#28 Person Forgets That Not Everyone Is American

#29 Hope Y'all Are Enjoying Those Gas Prices

#30 Two Types Of Nations: Those Who Use Metric, And Those Who Went To The Moon

#31 On A Post Comparing US And UK Fanta

#32 In The Comments Of A Video About Americans Being Bad At Geography

#33 The Good Old Universal "British Accent"

#34 Wouldn't Be Surprised If US Had Corn Syrup In Their Tap Water

#35 Americans Love To Flip-Flop Between Claiming That Their Country Is The Greatest On Earth, And Claiming That They Actually Come From Somewhere Else

#36 Do Italians Drive To Malta To Fill Up Their Tanks?

#37 Whala

#38 I Guess Aztecs Are Not Native To The Americas

#39 It's Well Known That 5/4 People Have Problems With Fractions

#40 European vs. US Party System

#41 The Greatest You Say?

#42 Just Wait Until He Tries To Charge His Phone And Realizes Plugs Are Different There Too

#43 Actually, Everywhere But America Drinks Beer Warm

#44 Gotta Love It When You Back Them Into A Corner So They End Up Just Straight Lying

#45 On One Side - Single Digit. On The Other Side - Wacky Numbers, All With Lots Of Extra Numbers At The End

#46 Queen Is America's Answer To The UK Beatles

#47 The "This Is The Internet, Not America" Moment

#48 Spain In Pain

#49 Wow, This Is A Whole New Level

#50 They Are In The Confused State

#51 Just Wait Until They Realise That GPU And CPU Temperatures Are Measured In C And Not F

#52 He Is Right. We Have Parking Meters And Water Meters, But We Also Have Meters As In The Length

#53 Cursed Flag

#54 Superior Intellect Separates Me From The Rest

#55 What Are They Cooking That They Have To Use Micrograms?

#56 An Interesting One

#57 Only English Comments, Please

#58 Comments On A Video About An American Living In Australia And Telling Other Americans To Educate Themselves

#59 He Made That Argument Yet He Can't Even Speak His Own Language Properly

#60 America Is Really Obsessed With People's Race, Why Even Comment On The Person's Skin At All

#61 Some Responses By Americans On A Reel, Where Comedian Michael McIntyre Was Joking About The Differences Between US English And UK English During An Interview

#62 Comment On Yorkshire Pudding vs. American Popover Reel. Love How British English Is The Hillbilly Dialect

#63 Don't You Just Love It When Someone Tries To Correct Your Already Correct Spelling

#64 America Is #1 In Population Per Capita

#65 Not Everybody Is American

#66 Comment Section Of A Sunscreen Ad

#67 "Our Music Is By Far Superior"

#68 This Idea That People Don't Round Up When Talking Casually Just Doesn't Make Sense. Nobody Would Say "I Walked 4.8 Km" Unless That Information Is Somehow Relevant

#69 In America, 42% Is The Majority

#70 They Have A Way Of Simplifying Things By Reducing Everything To America. It's Hard To Not Respect

#71 Just Because I'm Italian And French, I'm Supposed To Know The Language?

#72 I Found This Dude Saying That Native Americans Are Illegal Immigrants. This Is A New Level

#73 Everyone Has An Accent

#74 In Scotland, There Are No Rights Or Personal Freedom Like In America

#75 Found In The Wild On A Documentary About Ancient Celts On YouTube The original poster posted that they are descended from Irish celts, somebody replied that they must be American. This person replied with this gem. I suppose we Europeans, who are still here, are the weaklings.

#76 "Real English Is The American English And British English Is Just A Dialect"

#77 Such Ignorant Comment Quick reminder that 1 CHF is worth 1.15 USD.

#78 If There's That Many "Misspellings" You'd Think You'd Start To Wonder If Just, Perhaps, A Different Version Of English Is Being Used

#79 Texas Is Bigger Than Everything

#80 On A Post About Someone Selling Something For 1000 Francs / 1035 US Dollars On Facebook. French Francs Were Gone Years Before Facebook Was Invented

#81 Those Must Be Some Pretty Sketchy Sources

#82 Would Love To Hear Their Reason For This

#83 USA Is The Only Country In The Americas

#84 Only The US Has Any Claim To The Word "America"

#85 Country Has Existed For Just Under 250 Years, And They Think They're Responsible For 90% Of The World's Advancements?

#86 I'm From Ireland And Hearing Someone Call Munster A County Just Makes Me Cringe

#87 This Comment On A Video Explaining Why European Road System Is Better

#88 On A Post About Italian-Americans Using The Figure Of Columbus To Integrate In The US

#89 A Woman (Red) Commented This On A Post About A 2-Year-Old Girl Currently Dying Of A Super Rare Cancer

#90 Lucky For Me, I Live In The United States Of America

#91 This Smart American Guy's Opinion On Ireland's Free Healthcare. Invoking Slave Labor As An Explanation Is Ridiculous

#92 Guy Can't Immediately Find American Flag Emoji And Gets Mad Thinking Apple Ditched It, Only To Be Told He Didn't Scroll Far Enough

#93 I Always Enjoy Seeing Americans Display Their Prowess In The Field Of Geography

#94 Florida And Oregon Still Speak The Same Language, Good Luck Understanding Finns If You Are Italian

#95 They Always Compare Canadian Money To Monopoly Money

#96 "I'm Not Actually From France, But I'm Sure I Understand The Language Better Than You!" (For The Record, Yellow Is French While Red And Green Are From The US)

#97 Apparently Writing Your Name In Capital Letters Turns You Into A Different Person

#98 Can It Be Measured By Euro?

#99 "Europeans Will Never Get To Experience Having Grown Men Yell At The Screen Like They're Coaching The Team Watching Football"

#100 Thinking Is Critical

#101 He Even Says It Right And Still Gets It Wrong. We Live In The "Americas", Plural, These Two Continents Are Not Just "America", And "North America" Is Also Not Just "America"

#102 Thinking That The Metric System Is Just For Scientist And That The US Customary System Is Purpose-Driven

#103 Oxford. Worse Than A Community College Community College sounds like a great thing in the US, particularly due to the costs of higher education. But thinking that CC is better than the second best university in the world is delusional.

#104 Clearly Well Travelled Patriot Comments On The Discussion Of Ice In Water