In the world of social media, you'll occasionally stumble upon a gem that makes you laugh and facepalm simultaneously at the situation. Today’s topic also revolves around that but from an American’s perspective on certain things. What sort of things you might be thinking? Well, think of something along the lines of English spelling that twists the American mind into a flurry of confusion at times. The British "realise" with an 's' might just as well be a whole new language for some.

Oh, and clocks, those ticking conundrums, which, apparently, in Europe, have evolved beyond the need for numbers... Some Americans might gaze in bafflement at that, wondering if the Europeans have a special temporal sixth sense. And well, well, well, who could forget the heated debates over Celsius and Fahrenheit? "Boiling water at 100 degrees? Surely not!" Only to be gently nudged towards the revelation that temperature, like tea preferences, varies greatly from one side of the Atlantic to the other.

The said cultural differences have clearly turned into a form of amusing content, spawning memes that travel faster than the speed of light—or should we say the speed of 'misunderstandings going viral'?

#1

Because The English Language Comes From America

Because The English Language Comes From America

EliasMihael Report

#2

An American In London

An American In London

LibertyCapping1 Report

#3

They Are Never Foreign, Because The Whole World Is 'Murica

They Are Never Foreign, Because The Whole World Is 'Murica

ricobeanz Report

#4

A True Patriot

A True Patriot

Weslii Report

#5

Celsius, Pennsylvania. Duh

Celsius, Pennsylvania. Duh

Adorable-Ad-902 Report

#6

I'm At A Loss For Words With This One

I’m At A Loss For Words With This One

JSkillet28 Report

#7

Europe Is My Favorite Country

Europe Is My Favorite Country

rode__16 Report

#8

I Would Have Answered Him In Light-Years Since It's A Unit Recognised By Everyone

I Would Have Answered Him In Light-Years Since It's A Unit Recognised By Everyone

Klutzy_Gear Report

#9

For Reference, Longitude Is A Music Festival In Ireland And The Drinking Age Here Is 18

For Reference, Longitude Is A Music Festival In Ireland And The Drinking Age Here Is 18

reddit.com Report

tinaharnish avatar
Tina Harnish
Tina Harnish
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What country would allow the U.S. to dictate their drinking rules? We have different ages here in Canada, depends what province you're in.

#10

Clean Hands For Sure Will Heal Broken Bones

Clean Hands For Sure Will Heal Broken Bones

JustADemomain Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, of course! Just use soap and plenty of warm water when you have a heart attack.. Problem solved, easy peasy.

#11

America Is Old

America Is Old

Movie_Advance_101 Report

#12

Mount Everest Has Relocated To South Dakota

Mount Everest Has Relocated To South Dakota

KlassyKlutz Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK I was thinking, maybe there's another Mt Everest that happens to be in South Dakota, bu t no. I found a list of the highest peaks in SD and NONE of them are named Everest. Had to check because Everest is not an uncommon name so it was possible but NOPE.

#13

Spain Doesn't Exist, It Is A State Of Mind

Spain Doesn't Exist, It Is A State Of Mind

kingofkonfiguration Report

#14

It Should Have 52 Stars Not 1

It Should Have 52 Stars Not 1

modshave2muchpower Report

ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes they do, my school library had a flag in front of it.

#15

The Entitlement Of Some Of These Tourists

The Entitlement Of Some Of These Tourists

0xLynkos Report

Stardust she/her
Community Member
2 minutes ago
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that depending on their position, an airport employee should be able to speak some amount of English if they're dealing with foreign travellers

#16

I Posted A Picture About A River In The Country Georgia, And This Person Had A Lot To Say

I Posted A Picture About A River In The Country Georgia, And This Person Had A Lot To Say

whitebathingsuit Report

performingyak avatar
Performingyak
Performingyak
Community Member
6 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#17

Big Brain

Big Brain

reddit.com Report

#18

American Flag

American Flag

Alleasa Report

#19

American Jesus

American Jesus

Chuckadoolah Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In fact he was probably born in Ancient Palestine. So yeah, Jesus was most likely a Palestinian Jew.

#20

Travels To A Country In Another Continent, But Expects To Find The Same Brands That Are In The US

Travels To A Country In Another Continent, But Expects To Find The Same Brands That Are In The US

Borgenschatz Report

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol, if I Google 'acetaminophen' it explains what paracetamol is. But then I'm guessing it'd be different in the US.

#21

Wait Until They Hear About Canada

Wait Until They Hear About Canada

thespian-lesbian Report

#22

Ah Yes, Boredom. The Resolving Factor In All Wars

Ah Yes, Boredom. The Resolving Factor In All Wars

KEEMSTAR Report

#23

Doesn't Make Sense For Smaller Countries To Be Divided Into States, Since They Are Already The Size Of A State

Doesn't Make Sense For Smaller Countries To Be Divided Into States, Since They Are Already The Size Of A State

Archerymaister Report

#24

The Worst Possible Outcome Of This Situation Is The Population Becoming More Highly Educated

The Worst Possible Outcome Of This Situation Is The Population Becoming More Highly Educated

ebinovic Report

#25

Just Love How US Is The Center Of Everything

Just Love How US Is The Center Of Everything

TheDude4pee Report

pethmantonya avatar
flower petals
flower petals
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Internet was invented in Geneva, Switzerland, Karen. Relatively speaking you're the foreigner. 🙃

#26

Americans Thinking Ethnicities Have Different Stats Like This Is A Video Game

Americans Thinking Ethnicities Have Different Stats Like This Is A Video Game

Kochga Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now I'm legitmately curious about what stats everyone would have if life really was one of those Civilisation games.

#27

Middle Hemisphere

Middle Hemisphere

J_empty Report

#28

Person Forgets That Not Everyone Is American

Person Forgets That Not Everyone Is American

Doggo_Epik Report

#29

Hope Y'all Are Enjoying Those Gas Prices

Hope Y’all Are Enjoying Those Gas Prices

lamb-chopz Report

#30

Two Types Of Nations: Those Who Use Metric, And Those Who Went To The Moon

Two Types Of Nations: Those Who Use Metric, And Those Who Went To The Moon

alexho66 Report

#31

On A Post Comparing US And UK Fanta

On A Post Comparing US And UK Fanta

Borgenschatz Report

#32

In The Comments Of A Video About Americans Being Bad At Geography

In The Comments Of A Video About Americans Being Bad At Geography

Orange_Hedgie Report

#33

The Good Old Universal "British Accent"

The Good Old Universal "British Accent"

actually-bulletproof Report

#34

Wouldn't Be Surprised If US Had Corn Syrup In Their Tap Water

Wouldn't Be Surprised If US Had Corn Syrup In Their Tap Water

CleavageCrumbs Report

#35

Americans Love To Flip-Flop Between Claiming That Their Country Is The Greatest On Earth, And Claiming That They Actually Come From Somewhere Else

Americans Love To Flip-Flop Between Claiming That Their Country Is The Greatest On Earth, And Claiming That They Actually Come From Somewhere Else

fibiotics Report

emmastowe1986 avatar
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm Irish because my great great great grandmother went to Dublin on a day trip once." 🙄

#36

Do Italians Drive To Malta To Fill Up Their Tanks?

Do Italians Drive To Malta To Fill Up Their Tanks?

CreepyLP Report

#37

Whala

Whala

couldaspongedothis Report

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbf, 'wallah' is the sound a voila makes. I've played it since I was six 😬

#38

I Guess Aztecs Are Not Native To The Americas

I Guess Aztecs Are Not Native To The Americas

Hamsty1989 Report

#39

It's Well Known That 5/4 People Have Problems With Fractions

It’s Well Known That 5/4 People Have Problems With Fractions

zulqarnain_ch Report

#40

European vs. US Party System

European vs. US Party System

HansWolken Report

#41

The Greatest You Say?

The Greatest You Say?

zenmondo Report

#42

Just Wait Until He Tries To Charge His Phone And Realizes Plugs Are Different There Too

Just Wait Until He Tries To Charge His Phone And Realizes Plugs Are Different There Too

tr_tinkerbell Report

#43

Actually, Everywhere But America Drinks Beer Warm

Actually, Everywhere But America Drinks Beer Warm

Lovecr4ft Report

#44

Gotta Love It When You Back Them Into A Corner So They End Up Just Straight Lying

Gotta Love It When You Back Them Into A Corner So They End Up Just Straight Lying

Unwoven_Sleeve Report

#45

On One Side - Single Digit. On The Other Side - Wacky Numbers, All With Lots Of Extra Numbers At The End

On One Side - Single Digit. On The Other Side - Wacky Numbers, All With Lots Of Extra Numbers At The End

reddit.com Report

#46

Queen Is America's Answer To The UK Beatles

Queen Is America's Answer To The UK Beatles

MaxQ50 Report

#47

The "This Is The Internet, Not America" Moment

The "This Is The Internet, Not America" Moment

iFoegot Report

#48

Spain In Pain

Spain In Pain

scndaccount112 Report

#49

Wow, This Is A Whole New Level

Wow, This Is A Whole New Level

Bongemperor Report

#50

They Are In The Confused State

They Are In The Confused State

stephnick99 Report

#51

Just Wait Until They Realise That GPU And CPU Temperatures Are Measured In C And Not F

Just Wait Until They Realise That GPU And CPU Temperatures Are Measured In C And Not F

ViolatorOfVirgins Report

#52

He Is Right. We Have Parking Meters And Water Meters, But We Also Have Meters As In The Length

He Is Right. We Have Parking Meters And Water Meters, But We Also Have Meters As In The Length

SkyCole123 Report

#53

Cursed Flag

Cursed Flag

ruler_of_the_bleach Report

#54

Superior Intellect Separates Me From The Rest

Superior Intellect Separates Me From The Rest

LordNoddy Report

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I genuinely wonder which 5 he counted as ‘real’ triangles.

#55

What Are They Cooking That They Have To Use Micrograms?

What Are They Cooking That They Have To Use Micrograms?

Borgenschatz Report

#56

An Interesting One

An Interesting One

RebekahWriter Report

#57

Only English Comments, Please

Only English Comments, Please

mikethepilot0 Report

#58

Comments On A Video About An American Living In Australia And Telling Other Americans To Educate Themselves

Comments On A Video About An American Living In Australia And Telling Other Americans To Educate Themselves

are_beans Report

#59

He Made That Argument Yet He Can't Even Speak His Own Language Properly

He Made That Argument Yet He Can't Even Speak His Own Language Properly

Mini_the_Wulf Report

#60

America Is Really Obsessed With People's Race, Why Even Comment On The Person's Skin At All

America Is Really Obsessed With People's Race, Why Even Comment On The Person's Skin At All

ivory_ghostt Report

#61

Some Responses By Americans On A Reel, Where Comedian Michael McIntyre Was Joking About The Differences Between US English And UK English During An Interview

Some Responses By Americans On A Reel, Where Comedian Michael McIntyre Was Joking About The Differences Between US English And UK English During An Interview

reddit.com Report

#62

Comment On Yorkshire Pudding vs. American Popover Reel. Love How British English Is The Hillbilly Dialect

Comment On Yorkshire Pudding vs. American Popover Reel. Love How British English Is The Hillbilly Dialect

Adventurous_Tax_2165 Report

#63

Don't You Just Love It When Someone Tries To Correct Your Already Correct Spelling

Don't You Just Love It When Someone Tries To Correct Your Already Correct Spelling

ANotDisneyAuthor Report

#64

America Is #1 In Population Per Capita

America Is #1 In Population Per Capita

Tig21 Report

#65

Not Everybody Is American

Not Everybody Is American

WarPigs1970 Report

#66

Comment Section Of A Sunscreen Ad

Comment Section Of A Sunscreen Ad

BetterBagelBabe Report

#67

"Our Music Is By Far Superior"

"Our Music Is By Far Superior"

EvelKros Report

#68

This Idea That People Don't Round Up When Talking Casually Just Doesn't Make Sense. Nobody Would Say "I Walked 4.8 Km" Unless That Information Is Somehow Relevant

This Idea That People Don't Round Up When Talking Casually Just Doesn't Make Sense. Nobody Would Say "I Walked 4.8 Km" Unless That Information Is Somehow Relevant

teoferrazzi Report

#69

In America, 42% Is The Majority

In America, 42% Is The Majority

Linkalee64 Report

#70

They Have A Way Of Simplifying Things By Reducing Everything To America. It's Hard To Not Respect

They Have A Way Of Simplifying Things By Reducing Everything To America. It's Hard To Not Respect

thomas_violence Report

#71

Just Because I'm Italian And French, I'm Supposed To Know The Language?

Just Because I'm Italian And French, I'm Supposed To Know The Language?

rafalemurian Report

#72

I Found This Dude Saying That Native Americans Are Illegal Immigrants. This Is A New Level

I Found This Dude Saying That Native Americans Are Illegal Immigrants. This Is A New Level

astrvmnauta Report

#73

Everyone Has An Accent

Everyone Has An Accent

Borgenschatz Report

#74

In Scotland, There Are No Rights Or Personal Freedom Like In America

In Scotland, There Are No Rights Or Personal Freedom Like In America

TheAdmiralDong Report

#75

Found In The Wild On A Documentary About Ancient Celts On YouTube

Found In The Wild On A Documentary About Ancient Celts On YouTube

The original poster posted that they are descended from Irish celts, somebody replied that they must be American. This person replied with this gem. I suppose we Europeans, who are still here, are the weaklings.

stardew__dreams Report

#76

"Real English Is The American English And British English Is Just A Dialect"

"Real English Is The American English And British English Is Just A Dialect"

Arta_Dratista Report

#77

Such Ignorant Comment

Such Ignorant Comment

Quick reminder that 1 CHF is worth 1.15 USD.

pocak888888 Report

#78

If There's That Many "Misspellings" You'd Think You'd Start To Wonder If Just, Perhaps, A Different Version Of English Is Being Used

If There's That Many "Misspellings" You'd Think You'd Start To Wonder If Just, Perhaps, A Different Version Of English Is Being Used

Match_Least Report

#79

Texas Is Bigger Than Everything

Texas Is Bigger Than Everything

Ok_Preference_8001 Report

#80

On A Post About Someone Selling Something For 1000 Francs / 1035 US Dollars On Facebook. French Francs Were Gone Years Before Facebook Was Invented

On A Post About Someone Selling Something For 1000 Francs / 1035 US Dollars On Facebook. French Francs Were Gone Years Before Facebook Was Invented

Salazard260 Report

#81

Those Must Be Some Pretty Sketchy Sources

Those Must Be Some Pretty Sketchy Sources

l1qmaballs Report

#82

Would Love To Hear Their Reason For This

Would Love To Hear Their Reason For This

Bellringer00 Report

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

C**p, I’m going there in a month. I guess I should give US immigration a ring.

#83

USA Is The Only Country In The Americas

USA Is The Only Country In The Americas

b00tsc00ter Report

#84

Only The US Has Any Claim To The Word "America"

Only The US Has Any Claim To The Word "America"

Mouse-r4t Report

#85

Country Has Existed For Just Under 250 Years, And They Think They’re Responsible For 90% Of The World’s Advancements?

Country Has Existed For Just Under 250 Years, And They Think They’re Responsible For 90% Of The World’s Advancements?

KatnyaP Report

#86

I'm From Ireland And Hearing Someone Call Munster A County Just Makes Me Cringe

I'm From Ireland And Hearing Someone Call Munster A County Just Makes Me Cringe

scubasteve254 Report

#87

This Comment On A Video Explaining Why European Road System Is Better

This Comment On A Video Explaining Why European Road System Is Better

NagaToroLoli Report

#88

On A Post About Italian-Americans Using The Figure Of Columbus To Integrate In The US

On A Post About Italian-Americans Using The Figure Of Columbus To Integrate In The US

Salazard260 Report

#89

A Woman (Red) Commented This On A Post About A 2-Year-Old Girl Currently Dying Of A Super Rare Cancer

A Woman (Red) Commented This On A Post About A 2-Year-Old Girl Currently Dying Of A Super Rare Cancer

MasterBiscuit8008 Report

#90

Lucky For Me, I Live In The United States Of America

Lucky For Me, I Live In The United States Of America

sirSosig Report

#91

This Smart American Guy's Opinion On Ireland's Free Healthcare. Invoking Slave Labor As An Explanation Is Ridiculous

This Smart American Guy's Opinion On Ireland's Free Healthcare. Invoking Slave Labor As An Explanation Is Ridiculous

IntoTheWildLife Report

#92

Guy Can't Immediately Find American Flag Emoji And Gets Mad Thinking Apple Ditched It, Only To Be Told He Didn't Scroll Far Enough

Guy Can't Immediately Find American Flag Emoji And Gets Mad Thinking Apple Ditched It, Only To Be Told He Didn't Scroll Far Enough

Guarantee-Popular Report

#93

I Always Enjoy Seeing Americans Display Their Prowess In The Field Of Geography

I Always Enjoy Seeing Americans Display Their Prowess In The Field Of Geography

Sniper_96_ Report

#94

Florida And Oregon Still Speak The Same Language, Good Luck Understanding Finns If You Are Italian

Florida And Oregon Still Speak The Same Language, Good Luck Understanding Finns If You Are Italian

runrunrudolf Report

#95

They Always Compare Canadian Money To Monopoly Money

They Always Compare Canadian Money To Monopoly Money

reddit.com Report

#96

"I'm Not Actually From France, But I’m Sure I Understand The Language Better Than You!" (For The Record, Yellow Is French While Red And Green Are From The US)

"I'm Not Actually From France, But I’m Sure I Understand The Language Better Than You!" (For The Record, Yellow Is French While Red And Green Are From The US)

Lost_in_the_Library Report

#97

Apparently Writing Your Name In Capital Letters Turns You Into A Different Person

Apparently Writing Your Name In Capital Letters Turns You Into A Different Person

PixelPervert Report

#98

Can It Be Measured By Euro?

Can It Be Measured By Euro?

faja_can_you_hear_me Report

#99

"Europeans Will Never Get To Experience Having Grown Men Yell At The Screen Like They’re Coaching The Team Watching Football"

"Europeans Will Never Get To Experience Having Grown Men Yell At The Screen Like They’re Coaching The Team Watching Football"

J-TownVsTheCity Report

ragnhild avatar
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Different kind of football, where they catually use their feet, but still the same.

#100

Thinking Is Critical

Thinking Is Critical

paperxthinxreality Report

#101

He Even Says It Right And Still Gets It Wrong. We Live In The "Americas", Plural, These Two Continents Are Not Just "America", And "North America" Is Also Not Just "America"

He Even Says It Right And Still Gets It Wrong. We Live In The "Americas", Plural, These Two Continents Are Not Just "America", And "North America" Is Also Not Just "America"

TitaniumGreen Report

#102

Thinking That The Metric System Is Just For Scientist And That The US Customary System Is Purpose-Driven

Thinking That The Metric System Is Just For Scientist And That The US Customary System Is Purpose-Driven

ummm_no__ Report

#103

Oxford. Worse Than A Community College

Oxford. Worse Than A Community College

Community College sounds like a great thing in the US, particularly due to the costs of higher education. But thinking that CC is better than the second best university in the world is delusional.

Disastrous_End7444 Report

#104

Clearly Well Travelled Patriot Comments On The Discussion Of Ice In Water

Clearly Well Travelled Patriot Comments On The Discussion Of Ice In Water

Lateinthegame- Report

#105

Just A Reminder Not To Take Your American Freedom For Granted

Just A Reminder Not To Take Your American Freedom For Granted

mashedpurrtatoes Report

