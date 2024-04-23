105 Of The Dumbest Things Americans Have Ever Posted Online
In the world of social media, you'll occasionally stumble upon a gem that makes you laugh and facepalm simultaneously at the situation. Today’s topic also revolves around that but from an American’s perspective on certain things. What sort of things you might be thinking? Well, think of something along the lines of English spelling that twists the American mind into a flurry of confusion at times. The British "realise" with an 's' might just as well be a whole new language for some.
Oh, and clocks, those ticking conundrums, which, apparently, in Europe, have evolved beyond the need for numbers... Some Americans might gaze in bafflement at that, wondering if the Europeans have a special temporal sixth sense. And well, well, well, who could forget the heated debates over Celsius and Fahrenheit? "Boiling water at 100 degrees? Surely not!" Only to be gently nudged towards the revelation that temperature, like tea preferences, varies greatly from one side of the Atlantic to the other.
The said cultural differences have clearly turned into a form of amusing content, spawning memes that travel faster than the speed of light—or should we say the speed of 'misunderstandings going viral'?
Because The English Language Comes From America
An American In London
They Are Never Foreign, Because The Whole World Is 'Murica
A True Patriot
Celsius, Pennsylvania. Duh
Celsius is one of the countries in the continent of Metric.
I’m At A Loss For Words With This One
Europe Is My Favorite Country
I Would Have Answered Him In Light-Years Since It's A Unit Recognised By Everyone
For Reference, Longitude Is A Music Festival In Ireland And The Drinking Age Here Is 18
What country would allow the U.S. to dictate their drinking rules? We have different ages here in Canada, depends what province you're in.
Clean Hands For Sure Will Heal Broken Bones
Well, of course! Just use soap and plenty of warm water when you have a heart attack.. Problem solved, easy peasy.
America Is Old
Mount Everest Has Relocated To South Dakota
OK I was thinking, maybe there's another Mt Everest that happens to be in South Dakota, bu t no. I found a list of the highest peaks in SD and NONE of them are named Everest. Had to check because Everest is not an uncommon name so it was possible but NOPE.
Spain Doesn't Exist, It Is A State Of Mind
It Should Have 52 Stars Not 1
Yes they do, my school library had a flag in front of it.
The Entitlement Of Some Of These Tourists
I think that depending on their position, an airport employee should be able to speak some amount of English if they’re dealing with foreign travellers
I Posted A Picture About A River In The Country Georgia, And This Person Had A Lot To Say
Big Brain
American Flag
American Jesus
In fact he was probably born in Ancient Palestine. So yeah, Jesus was most likely a Palestinian Jew.
Travels To A Country In Another Continent, But Expects To Find The Same Brands That Are In The US
Lol, if I Google ‘acetaminophen’ it explains what paracetamol is. But then I’m guessing it’d be different in the US.
Wait Until They Hear About Canada
Ah Yes, Boredom. The Resolving Factor In All Wars
Doesn't Make Sense For Smaller Countries To Be Divided Into States, Since They Are Already The Size Of A State
The Worst Possible Outcome Of This Situation Is The Population Becoming More Highly Educated
Just Love How US Is The Center Of Everything
The Internet was invented in Geneva, Switzerland, Karen. Relatively speaking you’re the foreigner. 🙃
Americans Thinking Ethnicities Have Different Stats Like This Is A Video Game
And now I’m legitmately curious about what stats everyone would have if life really was one of those Civilisation games.
Middle Hemisphere
Person Forgets That Not Everyone Is American
Hope Y’all Are Enjoying Those Gas Prices
Two Types Of Nations: Those Who Use Metric, And Those Who Went To The Moon
On A Post Comparing US And UK Fanta
In The Comments Of A Video About Americans Being Bad At Geography
The Good Old Universal "British Accent"
Wouldn't Be Surprised If US Had Corn Syrup In Their Tap Water
Americans Love To Flip-Flop Between Claiming That Their Country Is The Greatest On Earth, And Claiming That They Actually Come From Somewhere Else
Do Italians Drive To Malta To Fill Up Their Tanks?
Whala
Tbf, ‘wallah’ is the sound a voila makes. I’ve played it since I was six 😬
I Guess Aztecs Are Not Native To The Americas
It’s Well Known That 5/4 People Have Problems With Fractions
European vs. US Party System
The Greatest You Say?
Just Wait Until He Tries To Charge His Phone And Realizes Plugs Are Different There Too
Actually, Everywhere But America Drinks Beer Warm
Gotta Love It When You Back Them Into A Corner So They End Up Just Straight Lying
On One Side - Single Digit. On The Other Side - Wacky Numbers, All With Lots Of Extra Numbers At The End
Queen Is America's Answer To The UK Beatles
The "This Is The Internet, Not America" Moment
Spain In Pain
Wow, This Is A Whole New Level
They Are In The Confused State
Just Wait Until They Realise That GPU And CPU Temperatures Are Measured In C And Not F
He Is Right. We Have Parking Meters And Water Meters, But We Also Have Meters As In The Length
Cursed Flag
Superior Intellect Separates Me From The Rest
I genuinely wonder which 5 he counted as ‘real’ triangles.
What Are They Cooking That They Have To Use Micrograms?
An Interesting One
Only English Comments, Please
Comments On A Video About An American Living In Australia And Telling Other Americans To Educate Themselves
He Made That Argument Yet He Can't Even Speak His Own Language Properly
America Is Really Obsessed With People's Race, Why Even Comment On The Person's Skin At All
Some Responses By Americans On A Reel, Where Comedian Michael McIntyre Was Joking About The Differences Between US English And UK English During An Interview
Comment On Yorkshire Pudding vs. American Popover Reel. Love How British English Is The Hillbilly Dialect
Don't You Just Love It When Someone Tries To Correct Your Already Correct Spelling
America Is #1 In Population Per Capita
Not Everybody Is American
Comment Section Of A Sunscreen Ad
"Our Music Is By Far Superior"
This Idea That People Don't Round Up When Talking Casually Just Doesn't Make Sense. Nobody Would Say "I Walked 4.8 Km" Unless That Information Is Somehow Relevant
In America, 42% Is The Majority
They Have A Way Of Simplifying Things By Reducing Everything To America. It's Hard To Not Respect
Just Because I'm Italian And French, I'm Supposed To Know The Language?
I Found This Dude Saying That Native Americans Are Illegal Immigrants. This Is A New Level
Everyone Has An Accent
In Scotland, There Are No Rights Or Personal Freedom Like In America
Found In The Wild On A Documentary About Ancient Celts On YouTube
The original poster posted that they are descended from Irish celts, somebody replied that they must be American. This person replied with this gem. I suppose we Europeans, who are still here, are the weaklings.
"Real English Is The American English And British English Is Just A Dialect"
Such Ignorant Comment
Quick reminder that 1 CHF is worth 1.15 USD.
If There's That Many "Misspellings" You'd Think You'd Start To Wonder If Just, Perhaps, A Different Version Of English Is Being Used
Texas Is Bigger Than Everything
On A Post About Someone Selling Something For 1000 Francs / 1035 US Dollars On Facebook. French Francs Were Gone Years Before Facebook Was Invented
Those Must Be Some Pretty Sketchy Sources
Would Love To Hear Their Reason For This
C**p, I’m going there in a month. I guess I should give US immigration a ring.
USA Is The Only Country In The Americas
Only The US Has Any Claim To The Word "America"
Country Has Existed For Just Under 250 Years, And They Think They’re Responsible For 90% Of The World’s Advancements?
I'm From Ireland And Hearing Someone Call Munster A County Just Makes Me Cringe
This Comment On A Video Explaining Why European Road System Is Better
On A Post About Italian-Americans Using The Figure Of Columbus To Integrate In The US
A Woman (Red) Commented This On A Post About A 2-Year-Old Girl Currently Dying Of A Super Rare Cancer
Lucky For Me, I Live In The United States Of America
This Smart American Guy's Opinion On Ireland's Free Healthcare. Invoking Slave Labor As An Explanation Is Ridiculous
Guy Can't Immediately Find American Flag Emoji And Gets Mad Thinking Apple Ditched It, Only To Be Told He Didn't Scroll Far Enough
I Always Enjoy Seeing Americans Display Their Prowess In The Field Of Geography
Florida And Oregon Still Speak The Same Language, Good Luck Understanding Finns If You Are Italian
They Always Compare Canadian Money To Monopoly Money
"I'm Not Actually From France, But I’m Sure I Understand The Language Better Than You!" (For The Record, Yellow Is French While Red And Green Are From The US)
Apparently Writing Your Name In Capital Letters Turns You Into A Different Person
Can It Be Measured By Euro?
"Europeans Will Never Get To Experience Having Grown Men Yell At The Screen Like They’re Coaching The Team Watching Football"
Thinking Is Critical
He Even Says It Right And Still Gets It Wrong. We Live In The "Americas", Plural, These Two Continents Are Not Just "America", And "North America" Is Also Not Just "America"
Thinking That The Metric System Is Just For Scientist And That The US Customary System Is Purpose-Driven
Oxford. Worse Than A Community College
Community College sounds like a great thing in the US, particularly due to the costs of higher education. But thinking that CC is better than the second best university in the world is delusional.
Clearly Well Travelled Patriot Comments On The Discussion Of Ice In Water
Just A Reminder Not To Take Your American Freedom For Granted
Ahhh yes, wouldn't be bored panda if they didn't post an American bashing article. How about one with Europeans or Asians being idiots huh? Stupidity is global.
BP loves bashing Americans for some reason, there's an article like that every other weekLoad More Replies...
