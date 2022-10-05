However, this is not it if you are looking for a list of excuses to help you pull off a sickie or bulletproof excuses to get out of work. Below, we've compiled a list of funny excuses for missing work that likely were a little too far-fetched and didn't assure a day off. Have you ever used a fake reason to skip work? Or perhaps you work in HR and hear the lamest excuses to get out of work regularly? Let us know!

While some funny fake excuses may be believable to some level, sometimes, reasons to skip work get so outlandish that they surprise even the ones who have heard it all, aka the HR department. The most ridiculous, stupid excuses people have come up with just show the power of human imagination. However, the dilemma with funny excuses is that if the reason is legit (because sometimes you really do get drunk by accident), do you say the actual cause or come up with a more plausible explanation? Just some food for thought.

Don't you even pretend that you've never used a fake excuse to leave work early, end a date, or justify why you haven't done your homework. And while some perhaps use somewhat believable work excuses for being late, such as being stuck in traffic when you simply wanted to get some extra Zzzs, some reasons can get pretty... ridiculous.

#1 A random man broke in last night and he’s asleep on my couch.

#2 I accidentally downed a rum and coke this morning, thinking it was just coke.

#3 I have issues and Spiderman is coming over to solve them. Can’t go to school.

#4 I’m pretty high right now. I’m kind of hallucinating.

#5 I thought I was being followed so I drove to the police station.

#6 I thought I was sick, but then I realized I wasn’t.

#7 I fell over in the shower and knocked myself out.

#8 I was in the loo and my legs fell asleep. When I stood up, I fell and broke my ankle.

#9 My dog’s depressed.

#10 I have a new puppy and I need to play with him.

#11 I got bitten by a snake on my way to work.

#12 Someone stole all my shoes.

#13 I’m stuck under the bed.

#14 It’s my unbirthday!

#15 An employee was feeling too upset after watching “The Hunger Games.”

#16 An employee ate too much birthday cake.

#17 An employee was at their office but fell asleep in the parking lot.

#18 My refrigerator fell on me.

#19 My dog asked me to stay home.

#20 Grandma has lost her glasses and she needs me.

#21 I didn't find the classroom in the school.

#22 I broke my little toe.

#23 I rolled out of bed and knocked myself out so I missed my alarm.

#24 My girlfriend bit me in a bad place.

#25 A fox stole my car keys while I was asleep.

#26 It’s too cold.

#27 I accidentally got on a plane.

#28 I can’t speak.

#29 I have no clean clothes.

#30 We think the house is haunted so we’ve called a priest.

#31 I don’t know where I am.

#32 My psychic told me not to.

#33 An employee got stuck in the blood pressure machine at the grocery store and couldn’t get out.

#34 An employee’s wife found out he was cheating, and he had to spend the day retrieving his belongings from the dumpster.

#35 An employee claimed his grandmother poisoned him with ham.

#36 An employee said that someone glued her doors and windows shut so she couldn’t leave the house to come to work.

#37 An employee said she was bitten by a duck.

#38 An employee had to mow the lawn to avoid a lawsuit from the Homeowners’ Association.

#39 An employee had a gall stone they wanted to heal holistically.

#40 An employee put petroleum jelly in their eyes.

#41 An employee was cornered by a moose.

#42 An employee couldn’t come to work because their mother locked them in a closet.

#43 An employee said their mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking.

#44 An employee’s coffee was too hot and they couldn’t leave until it cooled off.

#45 Somebody stole my car’s wheels.

#46 I thought it was supposed to snow today, so I slept in.

#47 A lady was giving birth on the street and I had to help her.

#48 My wife left me and she took my car with her.

#49 I was out of cat food so I had to go to the pet store first.

#50 I broke my foot after I got up from the toilet.

#51 My mom didn’t give me breakfast so I waited till lunch time.

#52 I think I’ll be coughing today.

#53 My girlfriend threw a Wii remote at me and it’s chipped my tooth.

#54 I got bitten by a mosquito.

#55 I had a dream that my cat died and now I’m afraid to leave her.

#56 A chicken attacked my mother.

#57 There’s a crocodile in my house.

#58 My goldfish is ill.

#59 There’s a bird in my house – I don’t know what to do.

#60 I thought it was Saturday today.

#61 Jack Duckworth died in Corrie last night and I’m in no fit state to face work.

#62 I went to get petrol but I couldn’t get the cap off because my hands are too moisturized, so I had to call my boyfriend to come and do it for me.

#63 A cow broke into my house and I’m waiting for the insurance man.

#64 A swarm of bees surrounded my car so I couldn’t get in it.

#65 I’m still at the party.

#66 I need a few hours to get the alcohol in my blood down to a legal level.

#67 I think I’ve been spiked.

#68 I can’t because of Brexit.

#69 I climbed a tree to help a cat and now I’m stuck.

#70 An employee couldn’t come in because his llama wouldn’t stop barfing.

#71 An employee called in sick because he ate cat food instead of tuna and was deathly ill.

#72 An employee broke his arm reaching to grab a falling sandwich.

#73 The employee said that he couldn’t come to work because his fortune-teller had asked him not to step out of the house or he would suffer a brain hemorrhage.

#74 An employee had to attend the funeral of his wife’s cousin’s pet because he was an uncle and pallbearer.

#75 An employee claimed the ozone in the air flattened his tires.

#76 An employee had been at the casino all weekend and still had money left to play with on Monday morning.

#77 An employee was experiencing traumatic stress from a large spider found in her home and had to stay home to deal with it.

#78 An employee woke up in a good mood and didn’t want to ruin it.

#79 An employee’s child stuck a mint up his nose and had to go to the ER to remove it.

#80 An employee had a headache after going to too many garage sales.

#81 An employee forgot he had been hired for the job.

#82 An employee couldn’t decide what to wear.

#83 The employee insisted he’d locked himself in his house by mistake and that the house did not have any windows to crawl out of.

#84 An employee hurt his back chasing a beaver.

#85 An employee was blocked in by police raiding her home.

#86 An employee said the meal he cooked for a department potluck didn’t turn out well.

#87 An employee has to take his pet turtle to visit the exotic animal clinic.

#88 An employee ordered a pizza that was late being delivered, and they had to be home to accept/pay for it.

#89 An employee thought the sunrise was so beautiful that they had to stop and take it in.

#90 An employee accidentally drove to their former employer’s location even though they haven’t worked there for five years.

#91 I saw a UFO and I had to stop and observe it.

#92 The bus broke down and the driver wouldn’t let me off.

#93 There was a free giveaway at Costa Coffee but the line was really long.

#94 My wife found out I was cheating and threw all my stuff out.

#95 The teacher gave enough homework for the whole week. I’ll go next week now.

#96 It’s too hot today. Schools remain shut during hot summer days.

#97 I got my fingers stuck in a bowling ball.

#98 My cat has hiccups and I can’t leave her.

#99 I have a blocked nose.

#100 My football team lost last night.

#101 I have a peg stuck on my tongue.

#102 Something at that party last night must have set my tummy off.

#103 It’s a secret. If I tell you, you’ll be in grave danger.

#104 There’s a “hit” out on me.

#105 My (soon-to-be-ex) wife is burning all of my possessions on the front lawn.

#106 My kid’s pulling a sickie – why can’t I?

#107 An employee’s false teeth flew out the window while driving down the highway.

#108 An employee said bats got in her hair.

#109 An employee caught their uniform on fire by putting it in the microwave to dry.

#110 An employee’s dead grandmother was being exhumed for a police investigation.

#111 An employee had just put a casserole in the oven.

#112 An employee called in sick from a bar at 5:00 p.m. the night before.

#113 An employee said he had to watch a soccer game that was being played in Europe.

#114 An employee though Flag Day was a legal holiday.

#115 An employee said his mother made his favorite dish and he ate too much.

#116 An employee said the wind blew the deck off their house.

#117 An employee was late because they overslept because their kids changed all the clocks in the house.

#118 An employee was offered a grilled cheese sandwich and couldn’t say no.

#119 A male employee claimed he had morning sickness.

#120 An employee was an hour late because an astrologer warned them of a car accident on a major highway, so they took all backroads.

#121 An employee claims their dog ate their work schedule.

#122 An employee’s fake eyelashes were stuck together.

#123 I cleaned the house so I didn’t have to do it after work.

#124 I was waiting for an engineer to come round and service my boiler.

#125 I ordered a taxi but it arrived over 20 minutes late.

#126 My convertible is full of flour.

#127 I poked myself in the eye with a hairbrush.

#128 I was really sick tomorrow.