Bombshell Evidence Reveals Bryan Kohberger’s Mom Discussed Idaho Crimes With Him Ahead Of Arrest
Man in orange prison jumpsuit with short curly hair in a courtroom setting, related to Bryan Kohberger Idaho crimes case.
Crime, Society

Bombshell Evidence Reveals Bryan Kohberger’s Mom Discussed Idaho Crimes With Him Ahead Of Arrest

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon
Entertainment News Writer
It has come to light that Idaho University mass slayer Bryan Kohberger’s mother sent him a news article of his crime before his arrest.

The revelation comes as Idaho Police provided a peek into the private life of Kohberger, by releasing hundreds of photos of his spartan Washington State University apartment.

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences and an additional ten years at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution for taking the lives of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen.

Highlights
  • Kohberger’s apartment contained little more than shirts, a sofa, a TV stand, and a single bed.
  • The police found a disciplinary letter warning him to improve his professionalism at the university.
  • A mocking birthday card addressed to “bryem” featured Theodore Roosevelt riding a dinosaur.
    Brian Kohberger had a string of books on the US criminal justice system

    Bryan Kohberger in an orange prison jumpsuit appearing in court related to Idaho crimes discussed with his mom before arrest.

    Image credits: Getty / Pool

    Among the images of the 30-year-old lifer’s bare apartment were those of his closet, which contained little more than shirts in different combinations of blue and white.

    It appears that the discipline Kohberger applied to his apartment did not extend to his driving etiquette or his performance at Washington University, as police found seven parking tickets and a disciplinary letter.

    He also kept various books on the US criminal justice system, including Unsafe in the Ivory Tower: The S***al Victimization of College Women, Mass Incarceration on Trial, Trial by Jury, and Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free.

    Police discovered a birthday card making fun of his allegedly large ego

    Group of young people smiling and posing on a porch, related to Bryan Kohberger mom Idaho crimes discussion topic.

    Image credits: Instagram / kayleegoncalves

    He appears to have also received a birthday card with the name “Bryem” on it displaying a picture of Theodore Roosevelt riding a Dinosaur with arrows pointing to both and the words: “Both of your egos.”

    “You’re a Dino and Professor. LMAO,” the Well-wisher elaborated on the front of the card.

    Police also found mail, a pack of toilet paper, and a shipping carton containing a canister of bear spray.

    Among the photos was one of a letter from the University he was working for, dated November  2, 2022, headlined “Improvement Plan.

    Leading up to his arrest, Kohberger was fired from the University for his attitude towards women 

    The correspondence advised him to meet with a supervisor weekly. 

    During these liaisons, he was to share records of his hours worked, review past milestones, and establish whether he had met past goals before planning additional objectives.

    “Make sure weekly goals are progressively harder to ensure progress throughout the rest of the semester,” the document instructed.

    But this effort failed to get the desired results, and News Nation reported that the professor behind the letter later observed that it was “apparent that [Kohberger had] not made progress regarding [his] professionalism.”

    Courtroom scene showing Bryan Kohberger in an orange jumpsuit with a guard, relating to Idaho crimes evidence discussion.

    Image credits: Getty / Pool

    In February 2023, it was reported that he had been sacked around the time of the slayings for his discriminatory treatment of female students at the campus.

    His apartment was furnished with the bare necessities 

    Photos published by TMZ show Kohberger’s minimally furnished apartment with a gray settee and vacuum cleaner leaning against a wall.

    In what appeared to be the living area, a flat screen was next to three remotes on a TV stand.

    Prison room with a desk, computer, and bed linked to Bryan Kohberger Idaho crimes discussion before arrest.

    Image credits: Idaho State Police

    The small furniture item contained three shelves, with one occupied by a single book.

    Kohberger’s bedroom contained a dull-looking single bed with a table bearing a computer monitor and sound system.

    Forensic experts hired by the prosecution found that Koherger and his mother had discussed the crime before he was arrested

    The news comes after the digital forensic company hired by the state, Cellebrite, revealed that Kohberger had an hours-long call with his mother, MaryAnn, after his crime.

    During the exchange, she sent him an article detailing the injuries on one of his victims, Xana Kernodle.

    Speaking to News Nation, Heather and Jared Barnhart explained that Kohberger “was on the phone with her for hours (on Nov. 17, 2022),” when “he received a link from his mom.”

    The conversation occurred at the time Kohberger was appealing his sacking

    Bryan Kohberger in a mugshot wearing a padded vest, linked to bombshell evidence about Idaho crimes discussions.

    Image credits: https://www.monroecountypa.gov/departments/correctional-facility

    “Looking at the timeline a little bit, you can tell that they’re actually speaking on the phone,” the Cellebrite team told Ashleigh Banfield. 

    “What that tells us, and we can assume, is that they were talking about the Idaho [slayings] on that night.”

    According to experts, the two continued texting the next morning but no further mention was made of the mass slaying.

    Books about criminal procedure and Idaho crimes laid out on carpet in relation to Bryan Kohberger's mom discussing Idaho crimes before arrest.

    Image credits: Idaho State Police

    Greeting card on a wooden desk with text and a document nearby, related to Bryan Kohberger's mom discussing Idaho crimes.

    Image credits: Idaho State Police

    At the time, Kohberger was writing a letter to appeal his termination at the Washington University.

    Kohberger has since complained about being threatened in jail 

    It has come to light that Kohberger is unhappy with the conditions of his internment, which he spends in the high-security J Block alongside a string of individuals awaiting execution.

    Two young women smiling outdoors, unrelated to Bryan Kohberger's mom discussing Idaho crimes keyword.

    Image credits: Instagram / kayleegoncalves

    Whiteboard with handwritten motivational messages and notes, related to Bryan Kohberger's mom and Idaho crimes discussions.

    Image credits: Idaho State Police

    Kohberger has since complained to the prison’s authority about threats from his fellow inmates, one of whom allegedly said, “The only a** we’ll be eating at Kohberger’s.”

    He has asked to be transferred to the Idaho facility’s solitary confinement section.

    • This complaint follows another in which he took issue with his diet, writing, “The nutritional standard is not being upheld unless I receive my full tray,” per News Nation.

    Those still following the saga have no sympathy for Kohberger

    Young couple posing in front of a blue and beige wall, unrelated to Bryan Kohberger's mom discussing Idaho crimes.

    Image credits: Instagram / xanakernodle

    Coverage of Kohberger’s crime has been well documented since the bodies of Chapin (20) Kernodle (20), Goncalves (21), and Mogen (21) were discovered in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

    Members of the public still following the saga have no sympathy for the Kohberger. 

    One who took to Facebook to express this sentiment wrote: “Why is this guy still breathing?”

    “The life sentence isn’t enough,” echoed another.

    Comment by Alyson Price discussing criminology degree and perspective on individual behavior related to Idaho crimes and Bryan Kohberger case.

    Comment from a user expressing relief over police arrest and evidence in Idaho crimes linked to Bryan Kohberger.

    Comment highlighting Bryan Kohberger's mom discussing Idaho crimes with him before his arrest, tagged under Lawman.

    Comment text on a white background discussing family awareness related to Bryan Kohberger's mom and Idaho crimes.

    Comment by Sasquatch Sr expressing doubts about truthfulness in discussions around Bryan Kohberger's Idaho crimes case.

    Screenshot of a forum post by Francisco Johanas mentioning Norman Bates in a plain text layout.

    Screenshot of a social media post stating She knew, linked to Bryan Kohberger's mom discussing Idaho crimes before arrest.

    Comment mentioning concerns about the mom in relation to psycho killers, linked to Bryan Kohberger Idaho crimes.

    Comment mentioning family resemblance amid discussions related to Bryan Kohberger Idaho crimes investigation.

    Text post from Cugina Liliana about a man named Brian resembling Bryan Kohberger linked to Idaho crimes discussion.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing Bryan Kohberger’s mom and Idaho crimes before his arrest.

    Excerpt from Gina Knight discussing Bryan Kohberger’s mom related to Idaho crimes before his arrest in a news article.

    User comment expressing frustration over sentence not restricting Bryan Kohberger's contact with his mother after Idaho crimes discussed.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    12 minutes ago

    To this day I don't really know what he was thinking. This is MY area where I live. I used to board my horse on the road he took to go home after he committed the crime, I know where his campus housing is at, and I am familiar with the neighborhood where this happened. A safer place on earth I have never found. I've got no idea why this home was torn down or portrayed as a "party house" in the media, either. These kids felt safe in Moscow and I don't see why they wouldn't. This monster really has such arrogance and malice towards people who did not know him, but would have definitely offered friendship.

    To this day I don't really know what he was thinking. This is MY area where I live. I used to board my horse on the road he took to go home after he committed the crime, I know where his campus housing is at, and I am familiar with the neighborhood where this happened. A safer place on earth I have never found. I've got no idea why this home was torn down or portrayed as a "party house" in the media, either. These kids felt safe in Moscow and I don't see why they wouldn't. This monster really has such arrogance and malice towards people who did not know him, but would have definitely offered friendship.

