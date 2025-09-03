Bombshell Evidence Reveals Bryan Kohberger’s Mom Discussed Idaho Crimes With Him Ahead Of Arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

It has come to light that Idaho University mass slayer Bryan Kohberger’s mother sent him a news article of his crime before his arrest.

The revelation comes as Idaho Police provided a peek into the private life of Kohberger, by releasing hundreds of photos of his spartan Washington State University apartment.

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences and an additional ten years at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution for taking the lives of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen.

Highlights Kohberger’s apartment contained little more than shirts, a sofa, a TV stand, and a single bed.

The police found a disciplinary letter warning him to improve his professionalism at the university.

A mocking birthday card addressed to “bryem” featured Theodore Roosevelt riding a dinosaur.

Brian Kohberger had a string of books on the US criminal justice system

Image credits: Getty / Pool

Among the images of the 30-year-old lifer’s bare apartment were those of his closet, which contained little more than shirts in different combinations of blue and white.

It appears that the discipline Kohberger applied to his apartment did not extend to his driving etiquette or his performance at Washington University, as police found seven parking tickets and a disciplinary letter.

He also kept various books on the US criminal justice system, including Unsafe in the Ivory Tower: The S***al Victimization of College Women, Mass Incarceration on Trial, Trial by Jury, and Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free.

Police discovered a birthday card making fun of his allegedly large ego

Image credits: Instagram / kayleegoncalves

He appears to have also received a birthday card with the name “Bryem” on it displaying a picture of Theodore Roosevelt riding a Dinosaur with arrows pointing to both and the words: “Both of your egos.”

“You’re a Dino and Professor. LMAO,” the Well-wisher elaborated on the front of the card.

Police also found mail, a pack of toilet paper, and a shipping carton containing a canister of bear spray.

Among the photos was one of a letter from the University he was working for, dated November 2, 2022, headlined “Improvement Plan.”

Leading up to his arrest, Kohberger was fired from the University for his attitude towards women

Can you imagine what it must have been like for Bryan Kohberger’s sister Amanda, & his mother MaryAnn, who were in the Idaho courtroom, to see him sentenced to 4 consecutive life sentences without parole?

Strong sibling resemblance✔️😳 pic.twitter.com/Sb1SRlieLb — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) July 23, 2025

The correspondence advised him to meet with a supervisor weekly.

During these liaisons, he was to share records of his hours worked, review past milestones, and establish whether he had met past goals before planning additional objectives.

“Make sure weekly goals are progressively harder to ensure progress throughout the rest of the semester,” the document instructed.

But this effort failed to get the desired results, and News Nation reported that the professor behind the letter later observed that it was “apparent that [Kohberger had] not made progress regarding [his] professionalism.”

Image credits: Getty / Pool

In February 2023, it was reported that he had been sacked around the time of the slayings for his discriminatory treatment of female students at the campus.

His apartment was furnished with the bare necessities

Photos published by TMZ show Kohberger’s minimally furnished apartment with a gray settee and vacuum cleaner leaning against a wall.

In what appeared to be the living area, a flat screen was next to three remotes on a TV stand.

Image credits: Idaho State Police

The small furniture item contained three shelves, with one occupied by a single book.

Kohberger’s bedroom contained a dull-looking single bed with a table bearing a computer monitor and sound system.

Forensic experts hired by the prosecution found that Koherger and his mother had discussed the crime before he was arrested

The news comes after the digital forensic company hired by the state, Cellebrite, revealed that Kohberger had an hours-long call with his mother, MaryAnn, after his crime.

It’s now been revealed that creepy Bryan Kohberger’s mother Maryann sent Bryan an article about the Idaho 4 murders after the murders were committed and before his dad went to pick him up in Washington.

The article was about Xana Kernodle putting up a fight. pic.twitter.com/E4H8nbWrDN — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) September 3, 2025

During the exchange, she sent him an article detailing the injuries on one of his victims, Xana Kernodle.

Speaking to News Nation, Heather and Jared Barnhart explained that Kohberger “was on the phone with her for hours (on Nov. 17, 2022),” when “he received a link from his mom.”

The conversation occurred at the time Kohberger was appealing his sacking

Image credits: https://www.monroecountypa.gov/departments/correctional-facility

“Looking at the timeline a little bit, you can tell that they’re actually speaking on the phone,” the Cellebrite team told Ashleigh Banfield.

“What that tells us, and we can assume, is that they were talking about the Idaho [slayings] on that night.”

According to experts, the two continued texting the next morning but no further mention was made of the mass slaying.

Image credits: Idaho State Police

Image credits: Idaho State Police

At the time, Kohberger was writing a letter to appeal his termination at the Washington University.

Kohberger has since complained about being threatened in jail

It has come to light that Kohberger is unhappy with the conditions of his internment, which he spends in the high-security J Block alongside a string of individuals awaiting execution.

Image credits: Instagram / kayleegoncalves

Image credits: Idaho State Police

Kohberger has since complained to the prison’s authority about threats from his fellow inmates, one of whom allegedly said, “The only a** we’ll be eating at Kohberger’s.”

He has asked to be transferred to the Idaho facility’s solitary confinement section.

This complaint follows another in which he took issue with his diet, writing, “The nutritional standard is not being upheld unless I receive my full tray,” per News Nation .

Those still following the saga have no sympathy for Kohberger

Image credits: Instagram / xanakernodle

Coverage of Kohberger’s crime has been well documented since the bodies of Chapin (20) Kernodle (20), Goncalves (21), and Mogen (21) were discovered in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

Members of the public still following the saga have no sympathy for the Kohberger.

One who took to Facebook to express this sentiment wrote: “Why is this guy still breathing?”

“The life sentence isn’t enough,” echoed another.

